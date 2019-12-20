Trulieve: Short Attack Doesn't Alter Attractive Valuation

December seems to be a popular month for short sellers to launch campaigns on cannabis stocks. Trulieve (otcpk:TCNNF) became the latest target for short-seller Grizzly Reports in its report published on Tuesday morning. After reviewing the report, we think there are few merits to the short argument and we continue to believe that Trulieve represents one of the best-run cannabis companies in the sector with first-class financial performance.

(All amounts in USD)

The Short Argument

Grizzly published a 26-page long research report that mainly contained the following arguments against Trulieve:

The majority of its cultivation assets are low-quality hoop houses

Trulieve could be implicated in the ongoing investigation

Potential conflicts of interests and insider transactions

Misleading profitability as a result of IFRS accounting

Increasing competition in Florida

Our takeaway after reading the report is that there should be very limited, if any, impact to the fundamental thesis for Trulieve. We would not comment on the fraud allegation due to a lack of hard evidence provided by Grizzly and we also believe that the board and auditors will take care of them in due course. Similar to Aphria's past short attacks, we think most of these allegations refer to common, although sometimes less than ideal optically, practices within the cannabis industry (insider transactions, related-party financings). However, these do not necessarily represent illegal dealings or violations of securities law. The short report merely asked a lot of questions and left them open inconclusive. Turning to the last two points from Grizzly, we think there are strong counter-arguments that should dissipate any investor concern.

Short Thesis: Inflating Profitability

Cannabis companies listed on the Canadian stock exchanges use IFRS to report financials which requires them to measure biological assets at fair market values. Each quarter, the changes in fair value are recorded as an adjustment above gross profit. Every competent investor and analyst should know about this normal and required accounting treatment for cannabis companies. Even though this treatment resulted in a less useful gross margin metric on the income statement, Trulieve and most other cannabis companies actually remove this adjustment in their non-GAAP metrics.

(Source: Trulieve Q3 2019 FS)

As Trulieve showed in its Q3 filings, the company calculated adjusted EBITDA metrics by excluding the impact of the fair value adjustment which is the best counter-argument to Grizzly's report. This is just how accounting works so there is really nothing more to say here. We are surprised that this was used as an argument from the short-seller at all.

(Source: Trulieve Q3 2019 MD&A)

Short Thesis: Increasing Competition

We have shared our concern about the upcoming competition within Florida as we wrote on May 22, 2019. There are a number of MSO players pouring money into Florida after the state became one of the largest medical-only markets in the U.S. However, there are few recent developments that benefit Trulieve in its continued domination in Florida. The biggest boost to Trulieve and its competitiveness is the capital draught that is holding many MSOs back from their aggressive expansions in Florida. For example, Cresco Labs (OTCQX:CRLBF) and MedMen (OTCQB:MMNFF) have been hurt by a slow M&A environment and difficult debt and equity financing markets. In light of the challenges facing its rivals, Trulieve has relentlessly expanded through a strong balance sheet and it has improved its competitive positioning by retaining customers and creating strong customer loyalty. The company just opened its 41st location in Florida and it is selling approximately half of all volumes in the state.

(Source: MJBizDaily)

Looking Ahead

Besides the allegation for fraud and investigations, which we will not comment on in this analysis, we think Grizzly's report does not appear to be convincing on the last two points discussed above. First of all, the accusation of misleading financial results is merely a requirement under IFRS which means that Trulieve and other cannabis companies are simply following the rules. Furthermore, the adjusted EBITDA figures exclude these fair value adjustments. Regarding the potential increase in competition in Florida, we think the best counter-argument is Trulieve's cheap valuation. At Tuesday's closing share price of C$13.67, the stock is trading at EV/Sales of 4.1x and EV/EBITDA of 7.9x, both far from excessive and much lower than other U.S. cannabis stocks. Although Trulieve will eventually reach its cap of 49 stores in Florida during the first half of 2020, we think its Florida operation alone could support its current valuation. Any additional growth from expanding into other markets only represent upsides from the current share price.

Trulieve is not the first cannabis company to be targeted by short-sellers. On December 3, 2018, Aphria (APHA) was embroiled in a widely-publicized short report that resulted in a 50% stock price drop within days. Since then, the stock has recovered all of its losses and new management was installed to right the ship. We think Aphria's comeback illustrated the importance of identifying whether the issues at hand are critical. In the case of another Canadian producer CannTrust (CTST), the violation of growing rules was a fundamental breach that resulted in its license suspension and eventual demise. We don't believe that Grizzly's report exposed any fundamental threat to Trulieve's business model and outlook.

We think Grizzly's report might create an initially negative reaction from the market but our thesis for Trulieve remains intact. We think the stock remains undervalued compared to peers and the fear of its reliance on Florida is overblown in the context of its cheap valuation. We would view any material drop in share price as potential entry points for investors that believe in Trulieve's long-term competitive position in Florida.

