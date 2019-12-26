1 Reason To Avoid BNCC

BNCC is worth $40 per share

BNCCORP (OTCQX:BNCC) had an excellent quarter driven by mortgage and securities gains. If we can get 150% of the $26.95 tangible book value in a deal, the price would be slightly over $40 per share. The bank earned $1.30 per share, up from $0.75 a quarter ago and $0.40 two quarters ago. Their return on tangible equity was 20%. Credit was stable. Their tangible book value was up $1.36 to $26.95. Deposits increased by $16.1 million. Trust assets of $358 million are up 12% year to date. They are off to another strong quarter with their mortgage business. If I did not already own a full position, I would buy more here.

Locking in Gains

Recently, they have begun to sell some long-duration loans, which will make them less sensitive to interest rate changes. Their tangible book value has been hugely helped by falling interest rates, so it is probably a wise time to lock in at least some of those gains. There are still $140 million in loans held for sale.

Streamlining Advisors

They also just changed up their auditor. Sometimes that can be a red flag. However, it is not in this case. KPMG was their old auditor. They are well designed for big banks. However, for a small bank such as BNCC, they might not have been an optimal fit. Small banks are used as training grounds for inexperienced employees. The new auditor, Clifton, is a better fit for a bank of BNCC’s size. They will also be a good resource not just on audit but on other issues, too (such as strategic transactions). The key board member knows the firm well and has a multi-decade relationship with the key audit partner. Under the circumstances, this is a positive for BNCC.

Time to Sell

It is the perfect time for BNCC to conduct a strategic review. A decade ago, the bank was in distress. It survived and thrived and has been a great investment in the intervening years.

Circling Buyers

Today, it is in a position of strength. It also has what potential buyers want: deposits. In BNCC’s case, the deposits are clean, without an asterisk in the form of risky loans or a convoluted balance sheet. A buyer such as Great Western Bancorp (GWB) could acquire BNCC with very little risk. There are many ways to structure a deal such as paying one share of GWB plus $5 in cash to BNCC shareholders.

What’s the Problem?

So, if BNCC is an undervalued takeover candidate with logical buyers then what is the one reason to avoid BNCC? In short: their board. Historically, they have been entrenched and unwilling to engage with interested buyers. That caused shareholders to mount the most united campaign to withhold votes from board members that I’ve ever seen – it was, for all intents and purposes, virtually unanimous among independent shareholders that they should be replaced by directors that would represent shareholders and sell the bank. But it has been a long, hard slog to get them to change.

Shareholders Fight Back

Step one was getting Michael Vekich on the board in 2017. He is a smart, hard-working, reliable advocate for shareholders who also is experienced at running banks and selling them. No one could better serve our interests, but he was just one voice.

Step two, in 2019, John Palmer, a fellow shareholder, joined the board. He, too, is an expert in running and selling banks. With his addition, the company revoked its poison pill. This signaled a newfound respect for shareholder concerns and a willingness to move away from the board’s historical entrenchment. Subsequently, Vekich was named the lead independent director.

BNCC Today

Even as lead independent director, Vekich didn’t have the control he and Palmer needed to quickly sell to the highest bidder. While virtually 100% of outside shareholders want to sell, the other insiders were still dragging their feet. But today, BNCC shareholders got an eagerly awaited early Christmas present: the prior chairman stepped aside and Vekich was named chairman. This change removes any remaining ambiguity: shareholders want to sell and our board is now – for the first time – run by a shareholder friend. There was just one reason to avoid BNCC and now there is none.

In Case There Is Any Confusion…

BNCCORP is undervalued. The company should explore of all strategic alternatives to realize its value. I am grateful to have two directors, now including the chairman, with significant financial expertise to help oversee the process.

My partnership owns over 200,000 shares of BNCC, or just shy of 6% of the bank. I am a long-term shareholder in BNCC. I have held shares in the bank for years and, in December 2014, called the bank my best investment idea for 2015.

In addition to our significant holding, I am experienced investing in other deeply undervalued community banks. I was a major shareholder in OBA (OBAF) and called for its sale before they sold to F.N.B. and I was a major shareholder in Ocean Shore (OSHC) and called for its sale before they sold to OceanFirst (OCFC). My experience with both of those banks as well as my research on BNCC suggests that now is the ideal time to pursue strategic alternatives, as BNCC's small size creates operational inefficiencies in dealing with a growing regulatory cost burden.

In addition to the operational inefficiencies brought on by the bank's small size, I am concerned by BNCC's investment portfolio. It maintains a large portfolio of available-for-sale securities that have more than ten years until they are due. While many of these securities have benefited from the significant declines in interest rates over the past few years, any future rate increases would result in a decline in fair value and could severely impair shareholder value.

I have communicated these concerns to both management and the board several times. While the likely outcome of any strategic evaluation would be the sale of BNCC to a strategic buyer for a significant premium, I am open to any outcome provided all options are explored with a goal of maximizing long-term shareholder value. My request to date has been for the board to add shareholder representation to the board to help oversee the process; the subsequent addition of both Vekich and Palmer perfectly satisfied that need.

I continue to prefer to work constructively with the current board and management and consider the new chairman to be a partner in that effort. My significant shareholdings demand that I act like a good owner and continue to review all options for maximizing the bank's value. Like-minded shareholders should continue to voice their views to management. If management proves to continue to be an impediment to shareholder interests, they should be replaced. Interested buyers who were ignored by the previous chairman should reengage with our new one; for the first time, you will find someone open to all opportunities to maximize value.

Please contact me with any questions or interest in Sifting the World. It’s not given to human beings to have such talent that they can just know everything about everything all the time. But it is given to human beings who work hard at it – who look and sift the world for a mispriced bet – that they can occasionally find one. — Charlie Munger

Disclosure: I am/we are long BNCC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

