Why Solar Is Outperforming Oil And Gas

Oil and Gas equities have been in a severe slump over the last three years. Oil & gas, MLPs, and coal all show steep declines. Yet, perhaps unexpectedly, solar equities have done exceedingly well. The Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) is up over 80%, most of it in 2019. Top fossil fuel ETFs, however, are off 19% to 32%.

Data by YCharts

This article will look at reasons for this rather surprising divergence and likely future trends.

Reasons for the wide divergence

First, let's look at why traditional energy stocks are performing so poorly?

Low oil prices immediately come to mind. WTI peaked at $140/barrel in 2007, but it's been mostly downhill ever since. Currently, WTI is a little above $60. The September attacks on Saudi oil facilities cut production by about 1/2 (some, but not all of which, has been restored), yet Brent prices only temporarily spiked.

Things are even more dismal for natural gas. Despite huge increases in demand in recent years, Henry Hub prices, $12/MMBtu in 2014, now struggle to stay above $2.20/MMBtu. LNG exports were expected to help prop up U.S. gas markets, but even though LNG exports have started, U.S. gas prices still brush all-time lows. Even overseas, gas prices now run some 50% lower than just a few years back.

U.S. oil and gas production has soared in recent years thanks to fracking in the Permian and elsewhere. The U.S., much to OPEC's dismay, is now the world's top oil and gas producer. Unfortunately, the resulting abundance of oil and gas comes at a time when global demand is stagnating - hence the low prices.

In the past, during periods of high prices, oil and gas exploration and production were highly profitable. You dropped a pipe into large oil or gas pockets and pumped the stuff out. At times the reservoir was under pressure and blew out on its own (occasionally with disastrous consequences). But large pockets of oil and gas are now mostly gone, or in hard to reach places. Fracking frees up plenty of oil and gas but it's not cheap. Easy money keeps marginal oil and gas firms producing all out to cover their debt obligations.

The solar industry, however, unlike oil and gas, has falling costs which in turn spark robust demand growth. An article in Forbes notes that in some cases, unsubsidized solar is now cheaper than subsidized oil and gas. Thus, it's not surprising that most new electric generation projects are now renewable ones.

Energy storage with batteries, which makes solar energy available 24/7, has recently burst on the scene. Utilities, businesses, and homes are opting for storage thanks to falling battery costs and smarter control systems.

And then there is the whole climate change thing. As Business Insider notes, "[Greta Thunberg] has succeeded in creating a global attitudinal shift, transforming millions of vague, middle-of-the-night anxieties into a worldwide movement calling for urgent change."

Divestment is now a factor as climate change fears have individuals and institutions moving money out of fossil fuel equities and into renewable ones. Most Americans see a need to address climate change and, while there is little they can do to control big factors (like overseas coal power plants), they can divest fossil fuel equities (and buy renewable ones), go solar on their houses, or buy a hybrid or EV.

Pure momentum players are also investing in renewables such as solar simply because the odds of winning are higher with upward trending stocks than downward trending ones.

A brief overview of top-performing solar equities

TAN is the only pure solar ETF so its top holdings are a good place for a quick introduction to the larger solar equities. Below are the TAN's top 5 holdings (See the top 10 here) as of 12/27/2019. I've calculated their percent change (all are up) over the last year.

Name Symbol % of Assets 1 Yr % Change SolarEdge SEDG 9.4 171% First Solar FSLR 8.9 36% Xinyi Solar 00968.HK 7.3 103% Enphase Energy ENPH 6.7 440% Sunrun RUN 5.6 39%

The author with data from etf.com

TAN's best one-year gainer is Enphase, up 440%. Enphase sells solar microinverters and control systems and is a big turnaround story - the company was nearly bankrupt in 2016. Next up is SolarEdge, up 171% over the year, and TAN's top holding. The company sells power optimizers, inverters, and control systems. SolarEdge has an excellent balance sheet with no debt. Xinyi Solar is a Chinese holding company that produces and sells solar glass products; it's up 103% over the last year.

Expect solar sector consolidation and then further growth in 2020 and beyond

The long-term trend of renewables replacing fossil fuels will remain firmly in place. That being said, I expect some mean reversion in 2020 with oil and gas modestly outperforming renewables. Currently, valuations may be stretched for solar and most other market sectors. Oil and gas remain one of the few underperforming sectors left in today's hot market.

With the above in mind, investors in the energy sector may wish to look at select fossil fuel equities. While I hesitate to recommend legacy energy ETFs such as the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE) and the Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) (they've gone basically nowhere over the last 10-12 years) select quality equities such as ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) have done well and offer low PE ratios and dividends. Seeking Alpha author Michael Fitzsimmons is good and presents a balanced approach to all energy sectors, covering renewables, oil and gas, and MLPs.

As to solar (and other renewable) equities, it may be wise to take some money off the table at this point. Long-term solar investors may wish to hold, adding to positions only on dips. SolarEdge and Enphase are some of the "tool makers" of the solar sector and analysts expect them to continue to do well in the future. Continuing technological advances in solar, batteries and control systems will be tailwinds for these and other companies.

In the long term, solar is one of the few solutions available to the seemingly unstoppable climb in atmospheric CO2 levels and global temperatures. Sooner or later the Pied Piper will have to be paid, and when he is, you will want to own solar stocks.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SEDG, ENPH. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Investors should do their own research and exercise due diligence before investing in any equities mentioned in this article. Solar energy is a new, fast-growing field in which equities are often highly volatile.