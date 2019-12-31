Occidental Is Dead, Long Live Occidental

I always considered the stock to be somewhat 'boring', but I like the chance to buy this company at a great risk/reward.

Occidental Petroleum has been one of the worst S&P 500 performers in 2019 ending the year down more than 30%.

The Houston TX based independent oil and gas giant Occidental Petroleum (OXY) has had a very tough year. The stock is down roughly 35% since the start of the year while I am writing this. Meanwhile, energy stocks (XLE) are up 8% while the S&P 500 is up 30%. The company suffered from a weak oil price and rather high leverage as a result of the acquisition of Anadarko Petroleum. Nonetheless, as oil is recovering and signs of distress continue to be weak, I believe the company will be able to recover as well in 2020. I think the current decline is a great opportunity to buy a great dividend stock. 2020 should be good and a discount like the current one does not occur that often.

Source: Occidental Petroleum

What's Occidental Petroleum?

I like to start these longer dividend-focused articles by giving you a brief overview of the company. In this case we are dealing with an independent oil and gas giant worth more than $35 billion. Occidental produces, exploration and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. Occidental operates in three segments: oil and gas, chemicals, and midstream and marketing. In August of this year, Occidental completed the acquisition of Anadarko worth $55 billion to cut costs and create synergies. Besides that, the stock is paying a 7.9% dividend yield and is currently trading at multi-year lows.

Where It Went Wrong & Why Timing Matters

The long-term chart of Occidental Petroleum reveals that pretty much all major capital gains were achieved in the period between 2000 until 2011. The stock went pretty much sideways between the IPO in 1969 and 2000 and between 2011 until the 2018 crash. This is one of the reasons I like this stock. Large energy stocks that do not have the benefit of a commodity super-cycle like the one post 2000 need to be bought on dips. Or in this case after a 65% decline from the company's all-time high.

Data by YCharts

Basically, what happened is that the company got sold off big as the mega acquisition of Anadarko worth $55 billion caused the company to be pressured by a rapidly rising debt load. This debt load has been lowered through the sale of assets in Africa (among others) and should be able to end up reaching the size of $15 billion.

This for example is from September 2019 and shows some of the concerns investors had quite well.

Evercore ISI, for example, downgraded shares from outperform to in-line, saying that the transaction makes Occidental larger but "significantly less valuable" as the merger "destroyed value" in its view. J.P. Morgan, meanwhile, downgraded shares from neutral to underweight following the close of the merger. The bank's analyst noted that the company's projected value wasn't compelling enough, especially given the concerns about the sustainability of its high-yielding dividend. - Source

Debt Levels Are Elevated But Not Devastating

I completely agree that debt levels are elevated. While many financial sources have the debt/equity ratio at 1.5 to 1.8, the official number is at 2.05 according to my own calculations based on SEC data. Seeking Alpha's own data as shown below confirms this. Between Q3/2018 and Q3/2019, the company has increased its assets by roughly $62 billion resulting in a surge of the debt/equity ratio from an already elevated 1.6 to 2.05.

Data by YCharts

Right off the bat, this means that investors are judging the stock differently. More risk means higher expected returns on equity. Leverage is good when fundamentals like the price of oil are up but bad when things are going south. The good news, is that the current ratio is unchanged at 1.33 indicating that liquidity is not an issue.

Another thing that does not seem to be an issue is the access to capital. In August, the company sold debt worth $13 billion to finance the Anadarko acquisition. The company received $75 billion in orders for the deal at the peak according to third parties and reported by Reuters. Debt was issued in 10 parts. The longest offering is a 30-year bond yielding 2.25% above treasuries. Nonetheless, the rating was cut to Baa3 by Moody's. S&P Global Ratings had the rating at A but mentioned to cut the rating to BBB. This is the second-lowest high-grade level. This information was also from the Reuters article. Newer information confirms that the rating was indeed cut to BBB.

Adding to that, yields continue to be healthy and not at all distressed.

Source: Occidental Petroleum Q3/2019 Earnings Presentation

All things considered, this information does not bother me at these levels. The higher debt level is fully priced in and I do not expect the company to run into trouble.

Shareholder Value Will Be Fine In The Long-Term

Throughout the first three quarters of this year, Occidental has paid dividends worth $1.77 billion. Total cash from operations came in at $5.37 billion (up from $5.17 billion in 2018). This puts the payout rate at roughly 33%. The graph below shows the annual values of these financial numbers. The company has always been conservatively with regard to its payout policy. However, this year something happened for the first time since the recession: the company issued shares. In this case, the company offered shares worth $10 billion, pushing up cash from financing activities to $25 billion based on official SEC data.

Data by YCharts

Nonetheless, the company will return to its 'habit' of reducing shares outstanding and paying a dividend.

Our teams are relentlessly focused on value creation through the application of advanced technical excellence, applied technology, breakthrough innovation and operations and capital execution, all of which helped to make us a lower-cost operator and will translate into higher-margin free cash flow growth. The cash will be used to delever the near term and to return more cash to shareholders through a balance of our dividend and share repurchases in the future. - Occidental Q3/2019 Earnings Call

As you can see, shareholder returns have always been important but gotten some headwinds from falling oil prices. The dividends per share line clearly ends its rapid uptrend as soon as oil prices collapse in 2014.

Source: Occidental Petroleum Q3/2019 Earnings Presentation

With that, let's move over to the company's top line and the price of oil.

Higher Oil Prices Will Get The Job Done

All of this being said, the biggest bull case for an oil stock continues to be a higher oil price. I am merely stating the obvious when I say the company's sales and the price of oil are highly correlated.

Data by YCharts

With oil starting to gain upside momentum, I expect this to last as we are witnessing something very similar to 2016. At the end of 2015 throughout the start of 2016, we witnessed that the dollar started to weaken after a massive appreciation in 2014. This was a huge relief for commodities that had suffered tremendously due to an expensive dollar. The reason being that a lot of emerging markets have dollar denominated debt. A stronger dollar increases the debt load and makes dollar denominated commodities relatively more expensive. The graph below shows both the inverted dollar index (red line) and the price of WTI crude oil. I believe we are at a point where oil is once again being supported by a weakening dollar like we saw back in 2016. Also note that in 2016, this caused the economy to bottom. At this point, we are also in an economic slump although stocks do not seem to reflect that very well. Besides that I expect higher oil prices, I have mentioned in a couple of articles that I believe we are about to witness an economic bottom in the first quarter of 2020.

Source: TradingView

Official EIA oil price expectations are very conservative. According to experts, it is highly likely that oil prices are going to remain stable going into 2020. Whereas this is good for cash flow stability, it would keep investors from speculating on higher energy stocks. Personally, I think we might see some adjustments from expectations for the reasons I just mentioned. Note that the EIA expectations are roughly in line with the results from the fourth quarter Dallas Fed energy survey. Less than 20% of correspondents expect WTI to end 2020 above $65 per barrel.

And last but not least, I once again want to mention that Occidental has always had a high correlation with the price of oil. It is one of the reasons the stock is down this much. However, the most recent post 2018 oil declines were further fueled by the Anadarko leverage troubles. I am positive that the risk/reward is very good at this point. Higher oil prices will more than likely cause a further relief rally towards $50 per share in my opinion.

Source: TradingView

Takeaway

This is my first Occidental Petroleum article. I have followed the stock for many years but never pulled the trigger as I found the stock to be boring. This has changed as we are getting the chance to buy a high dividend stock at what I consider to be interesting discount prices. It sure does not go without any risks as the reason for this decline are worries that leverage levels are too high. Nonetheless, the company's elevated debt levels are not causing serious signs of distress and I do not expect any dividend cuts.

In addition to that, I think it is likely we are going to get higher oil prices that will likely further stimulate the risk/reward at current levels. Occidental is not going to be the next hot tech stock, but I think it's a good opportunity to buy high yield at what seems to be a technical turnaround.

Source: FINVIZ

I expect the stock to move towards $45 on the mid-term and to the $50-$60 area in 2020 if my oil call is able to unfold the way I expect it to.

Other than that, I have to mention that I am going to make this a smaller position. As we are dealing with an energy stock and a situation that is everything expect a perfect bull case, I will adjust the size accordingly.

Let me know what you think!

