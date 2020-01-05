The Cannabis Sector May Soon Make A Comeback - Some Cannabis ETFs To Consider

The global legal marijuana market size is expected to reach USD 66.3 billion by the end of 2025 at a CAGR of 23.9%.

The US is about to consider a bill to decriminalize cannabis use in the country. It needs to pass through both the House and the Senate, but has strong support.

Following the legalization of cannabis in Uruguay and Canada, the US is now about to consider a bill to decriminalize cannabis, possibly in 2020. If passed, this would likely set of a wave of similar laws to decriminalize cannabis globally and be a boom for the legal cannabis industry.

Cannabis is already legal for recreational use in 11 US states, and for medical use in 33 states. Even the capital city of Canberra in Australia has recently legalized cannabis for personal use (can legally possess up to 50 grams).

Canberra legalizes cannabis for personal use starting January 31, 2020

Source

The US House Committee approves a landmark bill legalizing marijuana at the federal level

In mid-November 2019, the US House Committee approved the new cannabis bill. The bill will still need to pass a vote in the full House before moving to the Senate for further approval. Included in the legislation will be a 5% tax on cannabis products.

A recent report on Trump's view stated: "President Trump appears to be all in on the bill. Before jetting off to the G-7 summit in Canada, he told reporters," I support Senator Gardner. I know exactly what he's doing. We're looking at it. But I probably will end up supporting that, yes."

Source

Other countries that may legalize cannabis next

Apart from the US, the following countries are all likely to legalize cannabis, especially if the US does. Those countries are: Jamaica, Czech Republic, Colombia, Peru, The Netherlands, Portugal, Spain, Iceland, and France. Mexico will also likely follow soon where personal use of recreational cannabis in amounts 5 grams or less is decriminalized (not a jailable offence). In fact, most of South America considers smoking cannabis no big deal. Even Russia allows cannabis in amounts up to 6 grams.

Forecasts for the global cannabis industry

In May 2019 Grand View Research stated: "The global legal marijuana market size is expected to reach USD 66.3 billion by the end of 2025 at a CAGR of 23.9%."

Statista forecast: "The global legal cannabis market is set to reach over 63 billion dollars in value by 2024."

Global cannabis revenue is forecast to more than triple from US$20.1b in 2018 to US$63.5b by end 2024

Source

Some cannabis ETFs to consider

The ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) - Price = USD 16.92

The ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF is the "first U.S. and world's largest ETF to target the global cannabis industry." The fund tracks the Prime Alternative Harvest Index, designed to measure the performance of companies within the cannabis ecosystem beneﬁting from global medicinal and recreational cannabis legalization initiatives.

The fund's expense ratio is 0.75%, with a PE of 22.3 and dividend yield of 5.73%. You can read more here.

Top ten holdings

Source

Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences ETF [TSX:HMMJ] (OTC:HMLSF) - Price = CAD 9.03

The Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences ETF is the second largest global cannabis ETF. The ETF seeks to replicate, to the extent possible, the performance of the North American Marijuana Index (the "Index"), net of expenses. The Index is designed to provide exposure to the performance of a basket of North American publicly listed life sciences companies with significant business activities in the marijuana industry.

The fund's expense ratio is 0.75%, with a dividend yield of 12.36%. I was unable to find a PE ratio. You can read more here.

Source

Other smaller cannabis ETFs to consider

The Global X Cannabis ETF (NASDAQ:POTX)

The AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:YOLO)

The Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:THCX)

The Cambria Cannabis ETF (BATS:TOKE)

Horizons Emerging Marijuana Growers Index ETF [TSX:HMJR] (HZEMF)

Risks

Competition - Illegal cannabis products may act as competition and keep cannabis prices down. Conventional medicine and drug companies or the FDA - The FDA sent warnings to 15 companies "for illegally selling various products containing cannabidiol."

Legislation risk. A new government can wind back past legislation. The US may decide not to decriminalize cannabis at the Federal level.

The sector is an emerging one and likely to be more volatile. Day traders were very active in 2018.

Management and currency risk.

The usual stock market risks - Liquidity and sentiment.

Note: By using cannabis ETFs, risks can be reduced via stock diversification. Liquidity should still be checked.

Conclusion

Cannabis has gone from being a criminalized drug to being on the verge of being decriminalized in the USA at the Federal level perhaps sometime in 2020. This may catalyze the start of a multi-billion-dollar global boom for cannabis stocks. While many states in the US currently allow some degree of cannabis use, a Federal ruling in favor of cannabis decriminalization or legalization will create a wave of global interest and likely followers. This could mean a decade-long boom ahead for the global cannabis industry.

The simplest way to play the macro theme of legal cannabis use growing globally is via a cannabis ETF. There are several choices for investors, but my preferred pick would be the largest ETFs (the ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF), as it offers plenty of diversification and liquidity. The Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences ETF is a good choice if you prefer to focus on North America only.

H1 2018 was a strong period for cannabis as Canada decriminalized its use on 17 October 2018. In 2019 the cannabis sector looks to have become very oversold and better valuations have returned.

If 2020 sees the US decriminalize cannabis, then now may well be a very good time to make an initial entry into a cannabis ETF.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information in this article is general in nature and should not be relied upon as personal financial advice.