Arcutis Biotherapeutics Starts U.S. IPO Process

ARQT expects next trial data readouts in 2021 from its promising lead candidate ARQ-151.

The firm is advancing a pipeline of skin condition treatment candidates.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics has filed to raise development capital from an IPO.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (ARQT) has filed to raise $100 million in an IPO of its common stock, according to an S-1 registration statement.

The company is advancing a pipeline of drug treatment candidates for various chronic skin conditions.

ARQT is in Phase 3 trials for its lead candidate and expects topline data readout in 2021 for its most advanced programs.

Westlake Village, California-based Arcutis was founded to develop treatment for psoriasis and dermatitis skin conditions via topical creams and foams.

Management is headed by Todd Watanabe, who has been with the firm since 2017 and was previously Chief Operating Officer at Kanan Therapeutics, cardiovascular drug development company and prior to that was VP - Strategy at Kythera Biopharmaceuticals.

The firm's lead candidate is ARQ-151, a PDE4 inhibitor for the treatment of both plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

Plaque psoriasis is a chronic autoimmune disease that creates patches of thick, red, scaly skin in various locations on the body.The status of the company's pipeline of treatments is shown below:

Investors in the firm have invested at least $72.3 million and include Bain Capital Life Sciences, Frazier Life Sciences, and OrbiMed.

According to a 2019 report by ResearchandMarkets, the global market for the treatment psoriasis conditions of all types is expected to reach $46.6 billion by 2022.

This represents a forecast CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 11.5% from 2019 to 2022.

Key elements driving this expected growth are a rise in incidence of psoriasis among patients possibly attributed to climate changes, increased stress and unhealthy lifestyles.According to the WHO, more than 100 million people suffered from some form of psoriasis in 2016.

Major competitive vendors that provide or are developing treatments include:

AbbVie (ABBV)

Pfizer (PFE)

Novartis (NVS)

Eli Lilly (LLY)

Celgene (CELG)

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Amgen (AMGN)

Merck (MRK)

Takeda Pharmaceutical (TAK)

AstraZeneca (AZN)

Dermavant Sciences (DRMT)

Sienna Biosciences (SNNA)

Arcutis’s recent financial results are typical of biopharma firms in clinical development in that they feature no revenue and significant R&D and G&A costs associated with its pipeline advancement.

Below are the company’s financial results for the past two and ¾ years (Audited PCAOB for full years):

As of September 30, 2019, the company had $25.2 million in cash and marketable securities and $9 million in total liabilities. (Unaudited, interim)

Arcutis intends to raise $100 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common stock, although the final amount may be different.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares at the IPO price, although I would expect to see such investor support which is typical for life science company IPOs.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

to fund further development of our ARQ-151 programs through Phase 3 in psoriasis and into Phase 2b in atopic dermatitis; to fund further development of our ARQ-154 programs into Phase 3 in seborrheic dermatitis and scalp psoriasis; to fund further development of our ARQ-252 programs into Phase 2b in hand eczema; and any remaining amounts to fund working capital and general corporate purposes.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are Goldman Sachs, Cowen, Guggenheim Securities, and Cantor.

Arcutis is seeking funding to advance its skin condition-focused pipeline into Phase 3 trials.

The trial status for its lead candidate, ARQ-151, is that it is in Phase 3 trials after having treated more than 425 plaque psoriasis patients ‘demonstrating potential symptomatic improvement and favorable tolerability’ in previous trials.

The market opportunity for the treatment of various psoriasis and dermatitis skin conditions is quite large but there are many market participants who are competitors to the firm’s various treatment candidates.

Management hasn’t disclosed any commercial collaborations, so the absence of major partners is a concern.

However, the firm has progressed through Phase 2 trials so appears to be proceeding apace and expects to publish topline data from its two lead programs sometime in 2021, if all goes according to schedule.

Management’s valuation assumptions will be important as well as investor support for the IPO.

