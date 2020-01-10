United Technologies Corporation: Merger Of Equals

The price broke out of the 5-year old channel on rising geopolitical tensions.

The company beat analysts' estimates in all four quarters reported in 2019.

I have never advocated war except as a means of peace. - Ulysses S. Grant

When United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) and Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) agreed to merge in June 2019, many, including the U.S. President Trump, had concerns over the deal. Those concerns didn't scare boards of the two companies to later approve one of the biggest merging deals ever as the two companies have an estimated $74 billion in combined sales.

Fundamentals

The agreed deal is expected to be finalized in the coming months to finally create the second-biggest U.S. aerospace and defense company behind Boeing (NYSE:BA) by revenue. The idea behind the merger is to increase the presence in the fast-growing commercial aerospace business and defense and military sectors.

"It's largely a diversification play to build an absolute behemoth aerospace and defense contractor," said Douglas Rothacker, aerospace and defense analyst.

The newly created company, Raytheon Technologies, will be 57% owned by United Technologies shareholders, and 43% by Raytheon.

The UTX stock received a further boost on December 03 following news of the killing of a top Iranian general. In general, the aerospace and defense sector tends to profit from rising geopolitical tensions.

Bearing in mind, the increasing U.S.-Iran tensions, which are not expected to be a "one-and-done" situation, the UTX stock may continue to reap the benefits until the dust settles in the Middle East.

Financials

United beat analysts' estimates in all four quarters reported in 2019. In October, the company reported Q3 adjusted earnings of $2.21 per share compared to analysts' expectations of $2.03 per share. The company's revenue for the quarter rose 18.0% to $19.49 billion from $16.51 billion last year.

"This is in my view one of the best-of-both-world stocks", JPMorgan analyst Stephen Tusa said following the release of Q3 results.

Market analysts are expecting United Tech to earn $8.72 per share for the full year.

Technical analysis

The UTX stock hit a fresh all-time high of $154.65 on Friday, December 3, on the back of the assassination of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani. The price is now approaching the first level of resistance at $156.25, where the 127.2% Fibonacci extension of the 2018 correction lower.

Looking at the bigger picture, the price action broke out of the 5-year ascending channel on Friday. It stopped at the ascending trend line that connects 2007 and 2014 highs. Given the importance of this trend line, I expect it to play a key role in the future.

On the downside, the broken channel resistance will now act as a support near the $150 handle. The major horizontal support is located at $144, should the bears be able to push the price lower.

2020 outlook

After it posted strong returns in 2019, the UTX stock is primed for an important year where the company will merge with Raytheon to create the aerospace and defense giant.

The U.S. defense and aerospace sector has performed immensely in 2019 as it provided investors with a 36% return, after a turbulent 2018.

The sector is considered to be in good shape and many analysts see 2020 as another potentially great year given the long-term demand for commercial aircraft and innovative technologies. The U.S. Government is also expected to continue increasing its spending on the defense sector.

Historically, United Technologies has a pretty good track record of integrating acquisitions. A merger with Raytheon is expected to transform the aerospace and defense industries in the next decade. On the other hand, one of the biggest risks for UTX is if the trend of weak aircraft orders continues in 2020.

All in all, the United Technologies stock is likely poised to post strong gains in the upcoming year and decade.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This writing is for informational purposes only and Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC undertakes no obligation to update this article even if the opinions expressed change. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. It also does not offer to provide advisory or other services in any jurisdiction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.