Green Dot: Raging Dumpster Fire

The departure of GDOT's CEO, CFO, Chief Revenue Officer and Chief Banking Officer in 2019 leaves the company rudderless and its future highly uncertain.

Green Dot (GDOT) looks like a raging dumpster fire to me. Despite falling from around $90 per share in September 2018 to around $24 per share currently, it is hard to see the bottom with so much smoke.

Why Is Everyone Leaving?

I'm going to start by pointing out something nobody else has on SeekingAlpha: the company completely gutted its senior leadership. Although it was reported that this chicken lived for 18 months without a head, I would advise Green Dot's board to "not try this at home".

On 12/18/2019, GDOT announced that the company's Founder and CEO, Steve Streit, and its CFO, Mark Shifke both decided to retire, effective 12/31/2019. The CEO and CFO roles are filled on an interim basis as the company searches for a permanent replacements. In the press release, Mr. Streit made the following remark:

October marked Green Dot's 20th anniversary and the benchmark for when I promised myself and my family that I would retire from my role as Green Dot's CEO.

In addition, I found this 12/10/2019 8-K disclosing that "Brett Narlinger, its Chief Revenue Officer, is leaving the Company to pursue other interests, effective December 31, 2019."

Two Theories: Bucket List or Dumpster Fire?

I see two plausible theories for the surprise departures. The first theory is that since Mr. Streit's retirement was planned, and since Mr. Shifke and Mr. Narlinger are leaving the company on the same day as Mr. Streit, these executives could be leaving GDOT in order to pursue their bucket list (please refer to the movie The Bucket List for background information on this theory).

However, GDOT's 4/24/2019 8-K disclosing that its Chief Banking Officer resigned effective 6/30/2019 cast doubt on the bucket list theory. If GDOT's CEO, CFO and Chief Revenue Officers resigned to pursue their bucket list adventure, it would be rather rude not to include the company's Chief Banking Officer, which I assume is an important position for a bank like Green Dot.

This leaves the second theory: the situation at GDOT is such a dumpster fire that senior executives either got fired or they gave up trying to put out the fire.

My readers will note that this is the second time I'm using "dumpster fire" to describe an unfortunate situation. The first was my March 2019 article, Casa Systems: Fog Of War Or Dumpster Fire? I bring this up because CASA fell over 50% since March 2019. At the time of the article, CASA went from $29 per share a year ago to $8 per share by March 2019 and was displaying clear signs of "oh my God, nobody knows what's going on here!". In other words, there are clear parallels between CASA and GDOT. To me sure, I am not saying that GDOT will got cut in half, but I am saying that investors should be extra cautious before investing in GDOT.

Three Concerns

The leadership turnover would be highly concerning under any circumstance, but especially so at GDOT. This is because the company is experiencing fundamental weaknesses with no clear explanation, downside boundaries, or a credible plan to address it. I have three concerns.

First, the loan delinquency is skyrocketing in a booming economy where other banks are reporting robust consumer behavior. GDOT's 3Q19 10-Q: From 4Q18 to 3Q19, loans past due went up significantly from 17% to 25.4%. More alarmingly, loans 90 days or more past due tripled from 5% to 14.9% in 3 quarters.

Second, GDOT's active accounts are declining (down 5% in Q3 '19) due to competitive pressure. From its latest 10-Q:

The decline in our active accounts in recent periods is in part attributable to changes in our competitive environment within our Consumer Programs, particularly as new entrants market largely free bank account offerings.

The company does not name the new entrants, so we'll have to do some leg work.

In GDOT's 2Q19 call, management said the following:

In Q2 on a year-over-year basis, we were down by around 500,000 active prepaid accounts... The digital banking industry segment has become incredibly competitive this year. And over the past several months in particular with several so-called neo-banks, flush with new rounds of venture capital, spending a record amount of marketing dollars to convert customers to their largely free bank account offerings... There's little doubt in our minds that the increased marketing spend from so many competitors in aggregate is taking its toll on our new customer acquisition. We have a track record of navigating through similar competitive environments and believe we are well-positioned with our innovative product roadmap and strong infrastructural competitive advantages to return to active account and associated revenue growth starting in 2020...

I've found the following neobanks to be competitive threats:

Chime: started by an ex-Green Dot employee, Chime recently raised $500M at a $5.8B valuation, or ~ 6x GDOT's valuation. Chime is a mobile-only, FDIC-insured bank with no monthly fees and no minimum deposit. This is obviously a threat to GDOT's business model, which relies on charging various fees to the underbanked. (They should have paid him more or at least invest in his venture!) While Chime is the emerging giant, other venture-backed neobanks include Simple, N26, and Revolut - all investing aggressively to gain market share.

Third, management left during a period of heavy investments to address the above-mentioned competitive threats, and as quoted above management told investors that they expected these investments in "innovate product road map" will return the company to active account and revenue growth in 2020. With the sudden departures last month, investors should heavily discount GDOT's product road map.

In conclusion, I'm staying on the side lines. The board must quickly find a new leader and present a credible plan for addressing declining metrics and increasing competitive threats. Invest safely ya'll.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.