Madrigal: Beyond NASH

A company with research centered around each of these divisions, like a cluster of trees each growing additional branches form its own trunk, will usually do much better than a company working on a number of unrelated new products which, if successful, will land it in several new industries unrelated to its existing business. - Phillip Fisher

If you've been following my blog, you'd notice that I've increased my focus on high probability event forecasting. That's my new trading and investing secrets to predict when certain stocks or sectors will rally. In doing so, I analyzed the company's fundamentals, industry trends, and technicals to arrive at a gut feeling (i.e. instinct). So, looking at the larger industry headwinds, the China Trade War and drug pricing concerns are lessening their grips. Hence, certain bioscience niches like nonalcoholic steatohepatitis ("NASH") or oncology is enjoying a resurgence.

Of those sectors, I believe only Phillip Fisher's growth equities will enjoy the most gains. Moreover, the leaders in the pack will procure the most sizable profits. That being said, my top two NASH stocks are Intercept Pharmaceuticals (ICPT) and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (MDGL). As you saw, Intercept shares nearly doubled in the past two months. Likewise, Madrigal procured 39.0% in profits since October 14. However, I believe there are more going forward. In this article, I'll feature a fundamental analysis of Madrigal and provide my expectations for this special growth equity.

About The Company

As usual, I'll present a brief corporate overview for new investors. If you are familiar with the firm, you should skip to the next section. Based in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania, Madrigal is engaged in the innovation and commercialization of medicines to serve the unmet needs in heart and liver diseases.

As shown below, Madrigal has a focused pipeline of MGL-3196 (i.e. resmetirom) and MGL-3745. Though I prefer a vast pipeline, a focused pipeline can be a lucrative investment. Provided that its drug delivers stellar data and captures a mega-blockbuster market.

That's certainly the case for Madrigal as it is for Amarin Corporation (NASDAQ:AMRN). Asides from NASH, resmetirom is being developed for patients having extremely high cholesterol, i.e. familial hypercholesterolemia.

A Blockbuster In The Making

Shifting gears, let's analyze its lead drug. As an "oral" medicine, resmetirom selectively activates the beta-thyroid hormone receptor ("THR") of the liver. Being an oral med makes it convenient for patients, which encourages docs to prescribe resmetirom. Hence, that's an advantage over competitors.

But there's another reason why I particularly like this molecule. Specifically, resmetirom is the first of its kind. It works by ramping up the basal metabolic rate (i.e. BMR) of the liver. Of note, the BMR is like the furnace in your body that burns fat. The higher the BMR, the more fat burn. That's why people with a high BMR can eat a lot, but they're still skinny.

Due to its stellar mechanism of action, resmetirom dissipates liver fats associated with NASH. As a result, it reverses the disease process. Asides from treating fatty liver, resmetirom delivers other therapeutic benefits for a condition coined metabolic syndrome. Examples include the improvement of insulin sensitivity (i.e. helps with diabetes), fatty blood (i.e. dyslipidemia), liver toxicity, and inflammation.

Stellar Oral Drug For NASH

What makes resmetirom a potential mega-blockbuster is its use for NASH. Simply put, the bulk value of Madrigal is its NASH franchise. Hence, I'll focus on this development. In my previous article, I already went over resmetirom's strong Phase 2 data for NASH. However, I'll touch upon the clinical outcomes to give you more context.

So, Madrigal looked at the 12-weeks and 36-weeks efficacy and safety of resmetirom for patients afflicted by the silent killer, NASH. As I predicted, resmetirom met both its primary and secondary endpoints with strong statistical significance. That's why it sparked the 147% rally in a single trading session.

As shown on the MRI-PDFF imaging, there was ≥30% fat reduction in resmetirom treated patients at Week 12. An improved NASH histologic response was observed at Week 36. This includes a 39% NASH resolution compared to the placebo. Interestingly, more patients treated with resmetirom compared with the control achieved NASH resolution on biopsy. And, all findings were statistically significant. That is to say, the efficacy is due to resmetirom rather than random occurrences.

As you noticed, the mega rally last year quickly died off. In other words, the stock moved southbound after that strong clinical outcomes. During this time, it seemed like the bulls went into near extinction. The culprit, as I believe, is due to the delay of resmetirom advancement into its Phase 3 trial. I mean, the race to deliver a NASH drug is filled with strong competitors. Asides from Intercept, other public companies include Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX), Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) and Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD).

It wasn't until March this year that Madrigal launched resmetirom into a Phase 3 study. In my view, the market applauds prompt action and hates delays. It's still better late than never. As such, resmetirom will tackle both NASH fibrosis and the advanced stage of NASH, i.e. cirrhosis. For more details on this new study, you can check out this press release.

Expansion Into Cardiology

As I alluded in the title, Madrigal is moving into related territory, i.e. heart disease associated with NASH. Therefore, the company is planning another Phase 3 study to assess resmetirom's effects in LDL cholesterol, heart disease (i.e. atherogenic) markers, fibrosis biomarkers, MRI-PDFF, and fibroscan.

Essentially, the company is trying to see if resmetirom can reduce the risk for heart disease (i.e. cholesterol). Beyond that, they're using imaging scans and biomarkers for diagnosis and follow-up. I strongly believe that this industry is shifting toward using scans/imaging. The MRI and other scans are more convenient than a liver biopsy. They have less complications for the patients and are more convenient for physicians.

It's great to see Madrigal tapping into the mega-blockbuster heart disease market. Nevertheless, this market will be dominated by Amarin. My rationale is that Vascepa posted the 25% cardiovascular risk reduction in its landmark REDUCE-It trial. And, before the December 28 Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA), you already got your early Christmas present from the FDA for Vascepa's label expansion.

If you're thinking what I'm thinking, don't worry that resmetirom will take Vascepa's market share. Resmetirom will only target heart disease associated with fatty liver disease. Vascepa tackles overall heart disease.

Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Highlight

Just as you would get an annual physical for your well-being, it's important to check up on the financial health of your stock. For instance, your health is affected by "blood flow" as your stock's viability is dependent on the "cash flow." With that in mind, I'll assess the 3Q2019 earnings report for the period that ended on September 30.

Since Madrigal is still developing its drug, the company has yet to procure any revenues. Therefore, let's look at other meaningful metrics. As follows, the research and development (R&D) registered at $19.4M compared to $6.2M for last year. The 212.9% R&D increase is related to the Phase 3 trial for resmetirom. I view that increase positively because the money invested today can turn into blockbuster profits tomorrow. After all, you have to plant a tree to enjoy its fruits.

Additionally, there was $24.1M ($1.39 per share) net loss versus $8.5M ($0.56 per share) decline for the same comparison. On a per-share basis, this underlies a 148.2% bottom-line depreciation. This makes sense because Madrigal is spending more money on resmetirom's Phase 3 trial. I'm not worried about this because Madrigal is a developmental-stage innovator. If it's a mature blue-chip stock that's losing money, I'd drop it in a heart-beat.

Potential Risks

Since investment research is an imperfect science, there are always risks associated with an investment regardless of its strength. At this point in its growth cycle, the most important concern for Madrigal is if resmetirom will post positive Phase 3 data for NASH. A negative data report can cause the stock to tumble by 50% and vice versa. That's because it's the most important franchise. As I ascribed the 75% (extremely favorable) chances of positive data results, there is a corresponding 25% risk of failure.

That aside, other franchise developments like high cholesterol and heart disease can suffer from subpar data. I doubt they'll move the stock more than 30% because they are only supporting businesses. The other concern is that Madrigal might grow too aggressively and thereby runs into potential cash flow constraints. At the current burn rate and ample cash, the cash flow issue should be a very small risk.

Conclusion

In all, I maintain my strong buy recommendation on Madrigal with the five out of five stars rating. As the NASH market is growing by leaps and bounds, it should reach $60.6B by 2028. Though Intercept will likely launch the first drug to this niche. The fact that Ocaliva works by a different mechanism of action is very good news for Madrigal. I believe there is always a strong demand for novel drugs in NASH. Even a "me-too" drug will likely do well in this lucrative sector.

Going forward, you're likely to hear good news on resmetirom clinical catalysts. Other franchises like cardiovascular disease and high cholesterol will likely bring good news. But the fate of Madrigal is tied to NASH. As such, you should keep tabs of advancement on this front.

