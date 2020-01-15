Foot Locker: Alive, Kicking And Back In Value Investor Territory

Foot Locker (FL) is back in value territory at 8.4x TTM P/E and a 3.9% dividend yield. Since I last wrote about the company in 2017, when the price was around $40, the shares have had a wild ride, pushing above $60, only to come back down into value territory around that same $40 price. However, looking at share price alone neglects the fact that Foot Locker has repurchased approximately 23.4% of its shares outstanding since then to bring its diluted share count down to 107 million in the latest quarter from 132 million in Q3 2017. This means that while the share price is back around $40, investors are actually looking at a share that represents 23.4% more interest in the company's profits!

Data by YCharts

Results Still Standing on their Own

Foot Locker's results continue to stand on their own, in my opinion, in a world filled with e-commerce risks. The company's latest Q3 2019 results released back in November showed adjusted non-GAAP EPS increasing by 18.9% to $1.13 from $0.95 in Q3 2018 (GAAP EPS of $1.16 for Q3 2019 and $1.14 for Q3 2018). Total Q3 2019 sales increased by 3.9% to $1,932M, compared to $1,860M for the prior-year period. Foot Locker's gross margin rate also increased to 32.1% from 31.6% a year ago, while the SG&A expense rate stayed relatively flat at 21.3% of sales from 21.4% in the prior year.

The all-important same-store-sales (SSS) figure for retailers seems to be holding up as well. As can be seen in the graph below, with the exception of a 3.1% SSS decline in 2017, comparable sales have held up well over the past few years, with the latest Q3 2019 quarter showing an SSS increase of 5.7%.

Sourced from Foot Locker Investor Meeting presentation

Importantly, Foot Locker also continued to return cash to shareholders in Q3 through the repurchase of 4.6 million shares for $178 million during the quarter and a quarterly dividend of $0.38 per share, for a total of $41 million in dividends. These share repurchases have been going on for a number of years now, as can be seen in the below graph which shows that shares outstanding have decreased by around 46% since 2009. As we will discuss in the next section, these share buybacks look sustainable, as they have not been financed with debt, but crucially, they have been properly paid for with cash flow from operations.

Source data from Morningstar

Great Cash Flow Generation

To get an idea of the sustainability of dividends and share repurchases, we can take a look at what percent of cash flow from operations is available to be returned to shareholders after making the necessary capital expenditures. As can be seen below, Foot Locker does a tremendous job of returning cash flow to shareholders in the form of dividends and share repurchases. With capital expenditures and acquisitions only taking up on average 34% of cash flow from operations over the past decade, this leaves approximately 66% to be returned to investors in the form of dividends and share repurchases. With average cash flow from operations of $791.5 million over the past five years, this 66% would imply free cash flow to shareholders of $522.4 million for around a 13% free cash flow yield at the current $4.1 million market capitalization.

Source data from Morningstar

Interest Coverage Remains Healthy

Looking at debt and interest-only tells a small part of the story for retailers as many in the industry choose to lease store space rather than own it. Foot Locker had a whopping had $750 million of lease expenses in FY 2018. With large leases being part of the business, it is crucial to look at a coverage ratio of both lease and interest payments as they compare to operating income before lease payments. Looking at such a coverage ratio of lease and interest payments for Foot Locker, it came to only 1.95x in FY 2018, as can be seen in the table and graph below.

Source data from Morningstar and company financial statements

While I have seen lower coverage ratios in retailers, Foot Locker's are nothing to run home about and show how quickly things can change in the retail space. Notably, this interest coverage ratio has seen a steady decline since reaching a recent high of 2.43x in 2015. That being said, the coverage ratio was comparably low at 2.05x in 2012 before improving, so the worrying decline in the past couple years does not necessarily spell the company's imminent demise.

Getting a Sense of Valuation

To get an estimate of the valuation and potential returns Foot Locker could be offering at current prices, I will use the average of the past 5 years' free cash flow to both debt and equity investors in a zero-growth discounted cash flow valuation. As can be seen in the table below, potential returns look enticing, with shares currently trading around a 35% margin of safety to the estimated $59.87 intrinsic value.

Source data from Morningstar

For those readers curious about the inputs in this zero-growth discount cash flow valuation, here are some more details of my thought process. For a discount rate, I have conservatively used a high 9% to represent the risks associated with Foot Locker during this transitory period. From the present value calculation of the free cash flows to the entire firm, I have added half of the cash and equivalents from the last quarter's balance sheet to represent the excess cash that is not needed to run the business and will probably slowly be returned to shareholders through additional share buybacks and dividends. I have then subtracted off the latest quarter's liabilities owed to debt investors and employees to yield the net value attributable to shareholders. This net value attributable to shareholders is then divided by the latest quarter's number of shares outstanding to yield a per-share figure.

Risks

Retail is a fiercely competitive business with rivals (like Amazon (AMZN)) always competing to grow market share. The bankruptcy of Sports Authority in 2016 is a good reminder to potential investors of how a retail business can go under. Like a lot of retailers, Foot Locker leases most of its stores and has a considerable deal of leverage in the business model. Another major risk is that the rise of E-commerce is a threat not only from the likes of Amazon, but also because it allows consumers to go straight to the online source of their preferred brand to buy their product directly. In fact, I recently bought a pair of shoes directly from my favorite brand's website. These structural changes will be a headwind for retailers in the years to come.

Takeaway

Foot Locker looks to be firmly back in value territory, and the business still appears to be alive and kicking. The company so far looks to be surviving and adjusting to new e-commerce competition with strong total sales and same-store sales figures. Cash flows generated from operating activities provide a great yield for shareholders around 13% at the current $39.10 share price. These cash flow continue to be generously returned to investors by management through both share repurchases and the current 3.9% dividend.

If you enjoyed this article and would like to read more of my work, click the "Follow" button at the top of the page to receive notifications when I post a new article!

Disclosure: I am/we are long FL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long FL with an average cost base of $38.10.



Disclaimer: While the information and data presented in my articles are obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, they have not been independently verified. The material is intended only as general information for your convenience, and should not in any way be construed as investment advice. I advise readers to conduct their own independent research to build their own independent opinions and/or consult a qualified investment advisor before making any investment decisions. I explicitly disclaim any liability that may arise from investment decisions you make based on my articles.