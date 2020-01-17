VBI Vaccines Is Back In Game For 2020

Today, we will study why VBI Vaccines (VBIV) is an attractive pick in 2020.

Company overview

VBI Vaccines (VBI) is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of vaccines and therapeutics targeting immuno-oncology and infectious disease conditions. The company has already secured commercial approvals for its trivalent hepatitis B vaccine, Sci-B-Vac, in Israel and 10 other countries. VBI Vaccines has also completed the pivotal Phase 3 program for Sci-B-Vac in the U.S., Europe, and Canada.

VBI Vaccines is also studying investigational immune-therapeutic, VBI-2601, in collaboration with Brii Biosciences as a treatment option for chronic hepatitis B infection. The company has already completed a Phase 1 study for VBI-1501 as a CMV (cytomegalovirus) prophylactic vaccine. The company is also studying VBI-2501 as the Zika virus prophylactic vaccine in the pre-clinical stage.

VBI Vaccines is also working on cancer vaccines. The company is studying the VBI-1901 vaccine trial for GBM (glioblastoma multiforme) in the Phase 1/2a trial and another VBI-2701 vaccine for medulloblastoma in preclinical trials.

On January 14, VBI Vaccines announced that it has regained compliance with the minimum bid price requirement under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2). In July 2019, the company was added to Russell 2000® and the Russell 3000® Indexes.

Why does the developed world need a trivalent hepatitis B vaccine?

According to WiseGuyReports.com, "Global Hepatitis B Vaccines Market Insights, Forecast to 2025" report, the global hep B vaccine market was worth $1.39 billion in 2016. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% and reach $1.89 billion in 2025.

The opioid epidemic in the U.S. and migration and refugee crisis in Europe have led to a rapidly increasing spread of the hepatitis B infection across the developed markets.

Chronic hepatitis B can be transmitted in many ways. According to the Mayo Clinic, "Hepatitis B is a serious liver infection caused by the hepatitis B virus (HBV). For some people, hepatitis B infection becomes chronic, meaning it lasts more than six months. Having chronic hepatitis B increases your risk of developing liver failure, liver cancer or cirrhosis - a condition that permanently scars of the liver."

Despite the increasing disease incidence and life-threatening implications of chronic hepatitis B, the adult vaccination coverage in the U.S. remains low.

Adult vaccination coverage for the chronic hepatitis B vaccine in Europe is even lower.

Monovalent yeast-derived vaccines, Engerix-B and HBVaxPro, contain a sterile and non-infective part of the HBsAg (hepatitis B surface antigen) called S-protein. HBsAg is the surface antigen of HBV. This antigen is also present in the Twinrix dual hepatitis A and B vaccine and Infanrix Hexa 6-in-1 vaccine. On the other hand, tetravalent mammalian-derived vaccine, Sci-B-Vac, contains three recombinant epitopes (parts of antigen) on the HBV virus envelope, S protein as well as pre-S1 and pre-S2 antigens.

Hence, while monovalent vaccines have been found sufficient for mass immunization purposes, it has been seen that older adults and immune-compromised people generally do not achieve full protection to the standard three-dose HBV vaccine. The level of protection against HBV infection has also been seen to decline over time.

Today, more and more people across the world require higher protection due to weak immunity. The world is aging at a rapid pace. Changes in lifestyle have led to a rise in obesity at an alarming pace in the developed world. Diabetes is also emerging as a global epidemic. In this backdrop, Sci-B-Vac may fast become the preferred hepatitis B vaccine across the world.

Sci-B-Vac has demonstrated superior clinical results in Phase 3 trials

In June 2019, VBI Vaccines announced positive topline results from Phase 3 PROTECT trial, demonstrating evaluating the trivalent hepatitis B vaccine, Sci-B-Vac, from Phase 3 pivotal trial, PROTECT.

Here, the company highlighted that Sci-B-Vac demonstrated non-inferior seroprotection rates at 10µg dosage as compared to GlaxoSmithKline's (GSK) monovalent hepatitis B vaccine, Engerix-B, in all adults above 18 years of age.

However, Sci-B-Vac demonstrated superior seroprotection rates in older adults, above 45 years of age. Sci-B-Vac's seroprotection response rate in immunocompromised populations such as obese individuals, diabetics, and people above 65 years of age was also superior to that of Engerix-B. Further, no new safety signals were recognized. These results may confer a major competitive advantage to Sci-B-Vac, post-approval.

Despite the positive news, VBI Vaccines' share prices tanked, as the trial failed to meet its secondary endpoint of non-inferiority for two doses of Sci-B-Vac (at day 168) as compared to three doses of Engerix-B (at day 196). Here, the response rate for Sci-B-Vac was 66%, while that for Engerix-B was 77%.

In case VBI Vaccines would have succeeded in demonstrating superior responses after two doses of Sci-B-Vac as compared to three doses of Engerix-B, it would have definitely made a strong case for reduced dosing regimen for HBV vaccination. VBI Vaccines could have claimed better compliance as a benefit for its vaccine. However, despite this setback, it should be remembered that Sci-B-Vac demonstrated a better response rate at all time periods until the third dose.

We see that around one month after the second dose, the response for the Sci-B-Vac vaccine was 51.5%, much higher than 23.9% of Engerix-B patients. Five months after the second dose, the response for the Sci-B-Vac vaccine was 66% but was only 27% for Engerix-B. The response rate for Engerix-B surpassed 50% after 6 months on the vaccination regimen. These numbers show that Sci-B-Vac is more suited for young adults who would require protection to start working earlier. These include adults working in high-risk jobs or who are pre-diabetics.

In a late-breaker poster presentation at The Liver Meeting in October 2019, the company reported higher antibody concentrations for patients measured as GMC (geometric mean concentration) for Sci-B-Vac as compared to Engerix-B. Higher concentrations of antibodies imply a more sustained response, which is an important differentiator.

In January 2020, VBI Vaccines announced results from the second pivotal Phase 3 study, CONSTANT. The trial met its primary endpoint of lot-to-lot manufacturing consistency for immune response. This was measured using the GMC metric for antibodies across three independent, consecutive lots of Sci-B-Vac four weeks after the third vaccination.

The trial also met its secondary endpoint of non-inferiority based on seroprotection rates after three doses. At day 196, one month after a full dose, the seroprotection rate for Sci-B-Vac and Engerix-B at 95% confidence interval were 99.3% and 94.8%, respectively. After two doses of vaccination, at day 168, the rates for Sci-B-Vac and Engerix-B at 95% confidence interval were 90.4% and 51.6%, respectively. Hence, seroprotection rates for Sci-B-Vac have been better than Engerix-B's after two as well as three doses. This trend was also seen in the PROTECT trial.

The vaccine's robust safety profile makes it competitive against Dynavax's Heplisav-B vaccine

Competition from Dynavax Technologies Corp.'s (DVAX) Heplisav-B is considered to be a major challenge for Sci-B-Vac. Unlike Sci-B-Vac and other hepatitis B vaccines which are administered three times in six months, Heplisav-B's vaccination regimen involves two doses in one month.

However, the FDA had previously rejected Heplisav-B in 2013, citing safety concerns about the vaccine's proprietary adjuvant in causing autoimmune conditions. In November 2016, the agency again rejected Heplisav-B's application requesting for more information on, among other things, "a numerical imbalance in a small number of cardiac events in a single study."

In July 2017, FDA's Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee voted 12 yes 1 no for approval of Heplisav-B. Some committee members, however, highlighted the abnormally high number of AMIs (acute myocardial infarctions) and deaths in one clinical trial among patients taking Heplisav-B than among those taking Engerix-B. FDA has conditionally approved Heplisav-B, while continued approval will depend on real-world safety data from the large post-marketing study. FDA attributes the higher number of AMIs and immune-mediated diseases to the adjuvant that Heplisav-B uses for magnifying immune response.

Sci-B-Vac has not demonstrated any significant safety concerns in both its Phase 3 PROTECT and CONSTANT trials. PROTECT trial involved 1,607 patients, while CONSTANT involved 2,838 patients. Sci-B-Vac has been tested on a large number of people in the clinical setting. It has also not generated serious safety signals in the real world, based on data from countries where the drug is already commercialized. Besides, Sci-B-Vac uses a commonly used adjuvant, aluminum hydroxide. The superior safety of the Sci-B-Vac can make it a preferred alternative over Heplisav-B.

The company also has other promising investigational assets in its pipeline

In November 2019, VBI Vaccines and Brii Biosciences initiated two-part, dose-escalation Phase 1b/2a trial for VBI-2601 as a functional cure for chronic hepatitis B infection. The company expects to enroll up to 65 patients and anticipates initial data in the second half of 2020.

In November 2019, VBI Vaccines presented promising data for therapeutic glioblastoma vaccine, VBI-1901, in Phase 1/2a in very late stage GBM patients.

Although all these investigational assets are targeting opportunities with significant unmet demand, they are in the early stages of development. Hence, they will not have a significant impact on the company's share price prospects in 2020.

Investors should pay attention to these risks

VBI Vaccines' growth prospects depend solely on the clinical and commercial prospects of Sci-B-Vac. This exposes the company to high degree of business concentration risks. Excluding Sci-B-Vac, the company's other assets are mostly in the early development stage. The company is thus exposed to a high degree of R&D failure risk.

VBI Vaccines has cash of $53.02 million and zero debt on its balance sheet. In the last 12 months ending September 2019, the company spent around $47.7 million cash on operational activities. The spending may rise in 2020, considering that VBI Vaccines will be spending on regulatory submissions in the U.S. and Canada. Although revenue-generating, VBI Vaccines may require to opt for dilutive or non-dilutive funding beyond 2020. VBI Vaccines is currently loss-making and may require a few more years to become profitable.

Theoretically, generic competition can be a risk for Sci-B-Vac, considering that its patents have all expired. However, the entry barrier in the field of vaccines is pretty high. It is also a very lengthy and costly process for a generic to demonstrate bioequivalence to the existing vaccine. The company will also secure marketing exclusivity in the U.S. for Sci-B-Vac, thereby preventing generic players from using data submitted in the application for comparison purposes for 12 years. VBI Vaccines will also enjoy marketing exclusivity in other markets for different durations.

What price is right for this stock?

According to finviz, the 12-month consensus target price of VBI Vaccines is $8.25. On November 14, Raymond James analyst Steven Seedhouse initiated coverage for the stock with an "Outperform" rating and target price of $3. In January 2019, Oppenheimer analyst, Leland Gershell, rated the company as "Outperform" and set target price to $9. However, in June 2019, while he maintained the "Outperform" rating, he reduced the target price to $5. In June 2019, Canaccord Genuity analyst John Newman also reduced the target price from $10 to $5. He, however, maintained the "Buy" rating. Raymond James and Oppenheimer being joint book-runners for VBI Vaccines' secondary offering.

The above table highlights the change in analyst recommendations and target price for the stock since December 2018.

VBI Vaccines is expected to report a 278.3% improvement in revenues, 55.7% in EPS in 2020 on a YoY basis. The company plans to conduct pre-BLA discussions with FDA in the first half of 2020. Subsequent to these discussions, the company intends to commence regulatory submissions for Sci-B-Vac in the second half of 2020.

In this backdrop, I believe the target price of $3.0 is a conservative and likely estimate of the company's share price after 12 months. The conviction for this stock is definitely stronger than other clinical-stage companies, considering that there are already real-world efficacy data to support its lead asset, Sci-B-Vac. Hence, based on the favorable risk/reward ratio, I believe that retail investors with above-average risk appetite should consider this stock in 2020.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.