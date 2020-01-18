Turquoise Hill Starts The Year On A Positive Note

The year starts on a positive note for Turquoise Hill. There are many catalysts in play so the stock will be very interesting to watch and trade.

Turquoise Hill (TRQ) has just announced its fourth-quarter production numbers and provided guidance for 2020. The stock has recently had material upside after the Mongolian parliament approved the resolution that instructed the government to improve investment agreements for Oyu Tolgoi (I wrote about it here). Now, it’s time to look at what happened on the operational front.

The company reported full-year copper production of 146,346 tons (most recent guidance was 125,000 – 155,000 tons) and gold production of 241,840 ounces (most recent guidance was “up to 230,000 ounces”). This is a strong performance with no negative surprises which is good for the shares that still try to leave the penny stock zone.

More importantly, the company provided its 2020 guidance and outlook for 2021. This year, Turquoise Hill expects to produce 140,000 – 170,000 tons of copper and 120,000 – 150,000 ounces of gold. The decrease in gold production is due to the need to mine through lower grade material. At current prices for gold and copper, the revenue hit will be about $100 million as the increase in copper production will mitigate the negative effect from lower gold production but will not be able to fully replace the “missing ounces”. In 2021, gold production will increase to as much as 450,000 – 500,000 ounces, while copper production will increase to 170,000 – 200,000 tons.

Meanwhile, Turquoise Hill will continue to spend heavily on the underground development of the mine. The capex budget for underground development in 2020 is $1.2 billion - $1.3 billion. At the end of the third quarter, Turquoise Hill had $1.6 billion of cash on the balance sheet, so company will likely add more debt to the balance sheet sometime this year as this is not the last year of heavy spending. Importantly, this is a capex budget presented “exclusive of any expenditure on power”. As a reminder, Turquoise Hill will have to build a power plant as the Mongolian government wants to create a major customer for the Tavan Tolgoi coal mine. At this point, it is not clear how much money will be spent on the project in 2020 and beyond.

The company stated that the work on the new mine design was ongoing, and that the definitive estimate which will include the estimate of cost and schedule for the underground project was still expected to be completed in the second half of 2020. This information will be the key driver for the stock this year. However, there’s still plenty of time before the definitive estimate is released so I’d expect a number of speculative moves in the company’s shares based on investors’ perception of what’s going on at the mine as well as actual information regarding Turquoise Hill’s progress.

The copper price continues its upside move which began in December while Turquoise Hill is consolidating after a major run. In my opinion, additional upside in copper prices may serve as a trigger for the second leg in Turquoise Hill’s upside move – Oyu Tolgoi is a huge bet on copper’s bright future so the mine still attracts investors’ and traders’ attention regardless of its current problems. I would also note that the headline risk is not very significant in the first half of this year as the biggest catalyst (the definitive estimate of the project) will not arrive until the second half of 2020. This is good for speculative players.

The Q4 2019 production report serves as a solid foundation to start the year for Turquoise Hill. There are many unknowns – details of changes to investment agreements, the power plant, financing plans and, of course, the definitive estimate. At this point, the mine is performing well. The company also noted that it made productivity improvements that resulted in increased underground lateral development rates during the fourth quarter. Good news on the operational front in combination with copper price upside may ultimately lead to another momentum move similar to the one we’ve seen in the first half of December. Just like at that time, I stay bullish on the company’s shares but will wait for the momentum to present itself before initiating a trade.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may trade any of the above-mentioned stocks.