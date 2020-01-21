United Technologies Corp.: Momentum Despite Headwinds

If investing is entertaining, if you’re having fun, you’re probably not making any money. Good investing is boring. – George Soros

United Technologies Corp. (UTX) had a fantastic 2019 and is set up to continue through in 2020. Set to report earnings on January 21, if profits go anything like the prior reported quarter, the stock should move firmly higher. In 3Q19, the company posted a triple threat beat by beating estimates on revenues, earnings, and guiding higher for 2020. The most important of those numbers was the guidance higher and is something I am watching closely this quarter. UTX expects 2019 full year to now be $8.05-$8.15 per share, up from $7.90-$8.05 prior.

That guidance raise was after already raising guidance in the preceding quarter. Management is clearly underestimating the aerospace giant’s abilities quarter to quarter. This doesn’t take into consideration the potential synergies from the announced combination of the aerospace business with Raytheon (RTN), which is hoping to close in 2020. More on that below. Either way, it is hard to bet against a company with so much momentum right now.

As mentioned in the Lead-Lag Report, the prior quarters were also in the face of heightened global trade tension, and with that dimming, the company has a long runway to fly through. Not to mention, the company has some great history when it comes to beating consensus earnings estimates, according to Bespoke Investment Group. Historically they have beat EPS 93% of the time and sales 70% of the time. Those are incredible numbers. We expect more of the same at the end of January, along with a higher stock price for it.

Source: Bespoke Investment Group

Last year in June, United Technologies and Raytheon aerospace businesses announced their intent to combine to address rapidly growing segments of aerospace and defense. This combination would be a merger of equals, of giants, in the field, in an all-stock deal. It is expected to close in the first half of 2020, but of course, is subject to the regulatory process. I think that the opportunity for the synergies of the two companies to be realized are great, as clearly do the voting shareholders as the stock gained significantly last year. Yes, there are some issues with regards to lost earnings on the 737 MAX issues from Boeing (BA).

But the combination is estimated to have more than $1 billion in gross annual cost synergies by year 4, as well as new revenue opportunities from the combined technology. Back last year, United Technologies said they expect about a $0.10 of a headwind related to the 737 MAX grounding. I think it may end up costing them more than that, but it should be a short-term transitory issue for them. And while disappointing, I do tend to think the MAX will be flying by the end of 2020 as the plane is, as some say, too big to fail. Despite the MAX issues, UTX has been pulling through, and we expect no less in 2020.

From a technical analysis perspective, I am short-term timing neutral on the stock due to the extended rally, but long-term positive. I would not shy away from buying this company at all-time highs, as highs beget new highs. UTX is currently in an uptrend, with healthy upward-trending moving averages (pictured above is the 50 DMA and the 200 DMA). In the last year, we saw the company break out through the ~$140 resistance level to fly to current highs. That was plenty of stiff resistance, and if you snapped up this bellwether at or near the 2018 lows, you are happily checking your portfolio in 2020 with a sturdy ~40-50% gain in just over a year. Don’t trim those positions just yet, as I think this momentum continues through the first quarter of 2020, especially after earnings.

Of course, this company does not come without its risks. It certainly has a lot of competition in the space, which is why they are trying to merge the aerospace business with Raytheon next year in order to protect their business moat, as it were. They are competing with giants like Boeing, General Dynamics (GD), Lockheed Martin (LMT), Textron (TXT), and General Electric (GE). Those companies are not minnows in this large pond. Key drivers of uncertainty in 2020 will also be their execution, the 737 MAX, the US elections, and geopolitical tension. So, while I am comfortable with the risk and think this company is a good buy here, make sure to do your own research as well as maintain a properly diversified portfolio.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This writing is for informational purposes only and Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC undertakes no obligation to update this article even if the opinions expressed change. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. It also does not offer to provide advisory or other services in any jurisdiction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.