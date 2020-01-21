How To Play BioLineRx In 2020

Meaningful catalysts (important data readouts and possible licensing deals pending positive results) should send the stock higher in 2020/21, but possible dilution in 1H at depressed price levels before the most significant readout later this year might weigh heavily on the stock price.

The company’s current market cap roughly equals current cash levels; its excellent pipeline with late-stage assets is practically valued at zero and priced for failure.

Investors’ sentiment and confidence in management appear to be at an all-time low; even good data and significant pipeline progress last year have been sold off.

Shares of BLRX have lost more than 70% in 2019 and more than 90% over the last five years.

Introduction

A recent debate on Stocktwits between two posters (let’s call them “Moon Guy” and “Funny Guy”) inspired me to write this article and reflect upon how to play BLRX in 2020 given that my small starter position I initiated back in 2019 is down about 60% and the stock has performed very poorly last year.

“Funny Guy” avoids companies with a track record of questionable management decisions, reverse splits and dilution after dilution, while “Moon Guy”, despite being down significantly, still believes the company will make a comeback in 2020/21 and therefore intends to accumulate more shares throughout the year.

So, how to play BLRX in 2020? Before I answer this question, let me provide a brief overview of the company’s situation and last year’s performance.

Stock performance in 2019 – “The bad and the ugly”

After doing a disastrous equity offering plus warrants (at $0.55 (pre-RS) with the same amount of five-year warrants exercisable at $0.75) with an 25% discount to the market price in February, and after doing a 1:15 Reverse Stock Split in June without supporting it with significant news, shares of BLRX lost around 70% of their value in 2019, despite tremendous progress on the development of its pipeline.

Evidently, distrust in management that has shown ill judgment and bad timing as to financing has led to a death spiral that destroyed a considerable amount of shareholder value.

BLRX 1Y Chart

Overview/Pipeline

BLRX is an Israel-based, clinical-stage biotech focused on oncology indications.

Its lead candidate is BL-8040, a cancer platform drug and CXCR4 antagonist with orphan drug designation for multiple indications currently evaluated in a Phase 2b study in AML consolidation therapy, in a Phase 3 trial for stem cell mobilization for autologous transplantation, and finally in a Phase 2a study as a combination therapy with KEYTRUDA and chemotherapy in metastatic pancreatic cancer (collaboration with Merck), as well as with atezolizumab in two Phase 1b/2 studies for gastric and pancreatic cancer (collaboration with Genentech).

Its second, earlier stage, and potentially most interesting drug candidate is AGI-134 (in-licensed by Agalimmune), an immunotherapy treatment in development for multiple solid tumours that has shown promising pre-clinical results and is currently evaluated in a Phase 1/2a study in solid tumours. It is a synthetic alpha-Gal glycolipid immunotherapy in development for solid tumours that harnesses the body’s pre-existing, highly abundant, anti-alpha-Gal antibodies to induce a hyper-acute, systemic, specific anti-tumour response to the patient’s own tumour neo-antigens. This response not only kills the tumour cells at the site of injection, but also brings about a durable, follow-on immune response, triggering a vaccine effect possibly preventing the development of future metastases.

Clinical progress in 2019

In 2019, the company made excellent clinical progress, reporting positive data readouts and advancement of the following trials:

In March, BLRX announced that Part 1 (the lead-in period) of the Phase 3 GENESIS trial, a double-blind, placebo-controlled trial comparing BL-8040 and G-CSF to G-CSF alone in mobilization of HSCs for autologous transplantation in multiple myeloma patients, was successfully completed. Hematopoietic stem cells (HSCs) mobilized by BL-8040 in combination with granulocyte colony-stimulating factor (G-CSF) were successfully engrafted in all 11 patients participating. These data follow previously announced successful mobilization data which led the Data Monitoring Committee (DMC) to recommend proceeding to the randomized placebo-controlled Part 2 of the study. Results show that 9/11 patients (82%) reached the primary endpoint (threshold of ≥ 6x106 CD34 cells/kg) with only one dose of BL-8040 and in up to 2 apheresis sessions. Furthermore, 7/11 patients (64%) reached the threshold of ≥ 6x106 CD34 cells/kg in a single apheresis session only. In addition, all 11 patients reached the desired threshold in 4 or less apheresis days, and for all patients with available data (9/11), successful engraftment with BL-8040 mobilized HSCs was observed, with time to engraftment and graft durability comparable to standard of care mobilization regimens.

In September the company successfully completed part 1 (the dose-escalation portion) of the Phase 1/2a study of AGI-134 in multiple forms of solid tumours. AGI-134 was found to be safe and well tolerated, with no SAEs or dose-limiting toxicities reported. Subsequently, BLRX initiated Part 2 of the study and dosed the first patient.

In December, the company reported preliminary data from the triple combination arm of the ongoing Phase 2a COMBAT/KEYNOTE-202, assessing the safety and efficacy of BL-8040 in combination with KEYTRUDA and chemotherapy in patients with stage IV metastatic pancreatic cancer, who had progressed following first-line treatment with gemcitabine-based chemotherapy. At that time, of the 40 patients to be enrolled in the study, 36 had been enrolled, while 30 patients were evaluable for safety and 22 for efficacy. Best response for the evaluable population of 22 patients showed 7 partial response (PR) and 10 stable disease (SD) patients, resulting in an overall response rate (ORR) of 32% and a disease control rate (DCR) of 77%, which compares favourably to the current chemotherapy standard-of-care treatment in second-line patients with ORR of 17% and DCR of 52%. The combination showed a lasting effect: 5 patients with stable disease became partial responders as treatment continued; out of the 7 partial responders, 5 were still on treatment, with a current maximum treatment time of 330+ days; and 4 responders showed a reduction in tumour burden of >50%; median duration of clinical benefit until progression for the 17 patients with disease control (7 PR and 10 SD patients) is 7.8 months. The combination was generally well tolerated, with a safety profile consistent with the individual safety profile of each component. The study is still ongoing; PFS and OS data are expected in mid-2020.

Financials

As of September 30, 2019, the company held $30.1m in cash and cash equivalents. Operating loss for Q3 was $6.6m. Assuming a future burn rate of about $6.5m per quarter, the company is thus likely to do a capital raise around the end of Q2 when they have about $10.5m left. On a positive note, most of the company’s spending ($5.6m) was directed towards R&D; as far as the science is concerned, management executes swiftly and efficiently.

For the sake of investors, I hope that BLRX will time the raise with the AML consolidation readout and the PFS and OS data in pancreatic cancer, perhaps using the still active ATM sales agreement (cf. 10-k filing, p.24; $22.3m volume left as of September 2019) from October 2017 when appropriate. In any case, the projection of September’s Investors presentation (cf. slide 4: “Cash runway through 1H2021”), reiterated during Tuesday’s Biotech Showcase presentation, seems unrealistic and disingenuous, since I don’t see how they could possibly reduce cash burn significantly during the next quarters with all their trials progressing and on-going.

I suspect that the CFO’s statements during Q3’s conference call were more honest and appropriate („We reiterate our previous cash guidance that our current resources are sufficient to fund our operations through our more significant clinical milestones“; probably meaning pancreatic cancer and AML consolidation data mid-year 2020).

Upcoming catalysts in 2020

The following meaningful catalysts all have the potential to move the stock significantly:

PFS and OS data from the COMBAT/KEYNOTE-202 Phase 2a study for metastatic pancreatic cancer are due in mid-2020.

Interim results from the BLAST Phase 2b AML consolidation study are expected mid-2020.

Top-line results from Phase 3 GENESIS registrational study in stem cell mobilization will be released later this year.

Genentech will release data from its combo trial arms with BL-8040 in pancreatic and gastric cancer during the first half of 2020.

Possible out-licensing of BL-8040 for different indications: Further positive results could bring lucrative licensing deals for BL-8040 in late 2020/H1 2021. BLRX has already indicated that they will seek to partner or out-license this asset. During the Q&A of the Q3 CC, the CEO confirmed this: „We are looking to partner out BL-8040, the entire asset for all indications. We think, after bringing the data later this year, in pancreatic cancer, the data in AML in the first half of next year, and/or the data in stem cell mobilization in the second half of next year. We think that it, BL-8040, would be a likely candidate for licensing, for out-licensing, for partnering. And so that’s our strategy.” The market potential for stem cell mobilization in MM is comparatively small (around $200m), while the AML and pancreatic cancer markets are obviously much bigger and more valuable (billion-range). In any case, the closing of even a mediocre deal for any indication will dramatically increase the value of the company considering current market cap.

How to play BLRX in 2020

In my opinion, the major risk does not lie so much in the data readouts ahead, since the science seems pretty solid and previous results were very encouraging (though there is no certainty that previous results will be confirmed and replicated), but rather in potential dilution at current depressed price levels, if the raise is ill-timed and happens before positive catalysts materialize.

There are approximately 10m shares outstanding. Thus, raising just two quarters worth of cash (~12m) in the $2.50 area (plus warrants) could result in more than 50% dilution and weigh heavily on the stock price. Also, it is uncertain whether management will actually wait for the data readouts or “play it safe” and dilute before.

On the other hand, at the current market cap of about ~25m, the company is a bargain, since it is basically valued at cash-level and the entire pipeline with later-stage clinical assets in multiple indications comes for free. This tells a lot about how management’s performance and financial/operational decisions are perceived by the market, but less about the true worth of the science of BL-8040 and AGI-134 itself.

To anyone convinced of the science and the prospects of the company’s later-stage assets and to anyone looking for a high-risk, high-reward turnaround-play that has multi-bagger potential in late 2020/2021, I recommend taking a closer look at the company and either (a) opening small starter positions now, betting on positive readouts of BL-8040 in pancreatic cancer and/or AML consolidation and/or of BL-8040+atezolizumab combination in pancreatic and gastric cancer around mid-year and dilution after these catalysts, accumulating the majority of the position thereafter (the riskier option), or (b) waiting to open a full position until a raise is done mid-year that de-risks the company financially and brings it through the most meaningful readout of its Phase 3 stem cell mobilization trial later this year (the less riskier option).

I myself will pursue the first, riskier strategy, which should allow me to reasonably profit from an increase in the stock price on positive data in H1 on the one hand, but on the other hand protects me from bigger losses if dilution occurs before the aforementioned catalysts or if the readouts are negative.

All in all, I think that BLRX at these depressed offers too compelling an opportunity to miss out on it, despite weakness of management, but that financial risks persist, caution is warranted and that patience as well as correct timing are vital to prevail in this stock, given the considerable weakness it has shown last year. Therefore, both “Moon Guy” and “Funny Guy” are correct; however, I side more with “Moon Guy” here and will execute my proposed strategy, as long as the science continues to advance steadily.

