Lear: Auto Trends Powering Dividends And Buybacks

Thesis

Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) is positioned well to profit from the future trends of the auto industry. The company can leverage its existing working relationships with all the major automakers around the world to bring their innovative products to the market. As car seats are becoming more customisable and integrated with new features and technology, Lear's Seating segment can earn more per each unit it sells. Car systems are also changing to be more connected with other devices, with a focus on sustainability, electrification, and autonomous driving as well as configurability/personalisation for each customer. This is what Lear's faster growing E-Systems unit can profit from.

The Company

Lear is an automotive technology company focused on two business segments: Seating that makes up around 75% of sales and E-Systems that brings in 25% of revenues. Lear can count all the major automakers around the world as its clients that it serves through its 161,000 employees in 39 countries. As a global automotive tech leader, the company is positioned well for the future automotive trends of connectivity, electrification, autonomous driving, and shared mobility. The acquisition of Xevo, a leader in connected car software, should further improve Lear's connectivity offerings. Over the last 5 years, an average of 70% of FCF was returned to shareholders through growing dividends and buybacks, which makes it an interesting pick for investors looking for growing income. Although Lear operates in a very cyclical industry, the dividend is very well covered, and the balance sheet is strong which should help Lear to weather future downturns. With 2019 being a tough year for Lear due to the trade war, slowdown in auto sales, and the strike at GM, shares are trading at favourable valuations even after the recent run-up.

Source: Lear Investor Relations

Dividend

Lear's current dividend yields 2.2% and is very safely covered by free cash flow. Taking the midpoint of the guidance for the full year of 2019, the current dividend is covered by an FCF payout ratio of 31%. The current streak of dividend raises stands at just 8 years, but the dividend has grown rapidly in that time. The CAGR dividend growth during that time has been 25%. The latest dividend raise came in much lower than that at 7%, however. The company has spent around $185 million on dividends in the trailing twelve months, and with the midpoint of the full FCF 2019 guidance at $600 million even after two guidance cuts, there is plenty of room for further buybacks as well. The 5-yr average shareholder yield has been over 6%, and the current buyback authorisation that runs until end of 2021 still has over $1.2 billion left for share repurchases. The dividend raise is usually announced in February, which will give an indication if last year's single-digit raise is what investors can expect going forward in the near term or does the company raise its dividend more significantly through lifting the payout ratio. There is certainly ample room for that.

Source: Lear Investor Relations

Balance Sheet

Lear's balance sheet is in good shape. The company can cover interest payments from yearly EBIT more than 14x and the debt-to-EBITDA ratio is at 1.35, suggesting that Lear has no problems with fulfilling its debt obligations. Debt-to-Equity ratio is around 0.55, which is just a bit above the 0.5 level that I look for in cyclical companies but has improved since 2015. However, as a whole, I have no concerns about Lear's balance sheet. In April, Lear issued $700 million worth of debt, with the 10-year unsecured notes issued at 4.25% interest rate and the 30-year unsecured notes offered at 5.25%. The company used the proceeds to pay off the notes that were due in 2024 that had an interest rate of 5.375% and to fund a portion of the previously announced Xevo acquisition.

Source: Simplywall.st

Valuation

Lear's shares have been very volatile in the last few years. The shares are down 33% from 2018 highs as the slowing auto sales and uncertainty of the trade war have dented growth and spooked investors. With the shares trading as low as $106 in August of last year compared to the current share price of $136, investors might not see it as such a great entry point anymore, but the company is still fairly valued, and undervalued by Price to Free Cash Flow ratio.

The current P/FCF is at 5.56 which suggests undervaluation of around 16% compared to Lear's 5-yr average P/FCF. The P/E of 10.1 is pretty much in line with the company's average. Cyclically adjusted P/E ratio is currently 11.

Source: Morningstar

Risks

The company had a tough 2019 mainly due to the trade war and the GM strike. The company had to cut guidance twice, which is never a good sign. However, the company is positioned well for the future mobility trends of electrification and connectivity and should do well when auto sales recover and further US-China trade talks don't escalate the situation. The company's earnings are also subject to foreign currency risk, mainly the Chinese Yuan and Euro, which both negatively impacted Lear's results in 2019.

Summary

Dividend growth investments are usually seen as companies that operate in non-cyclical industries. However, I believe that cyclical companies with very safe payout dividend payout ratios and strong balance sheets should also be considered as a part of a diversified income portfolio. I recommend dividend investors willing to have exposure to the auto sector have a closer look at Lear at current valuations.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.