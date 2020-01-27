5 Fantastic Blue Chip Bargains You Won't Want To Miss

I also show why rebalancing just once per year is likely the optimal strategy for most investors, because it balances prudent risk-management while avoiding overtrading and unnecessary tax bills.

For this week's "best dividend stocks to buy now" article, I wanted to highlight a great way to screen dividend stocks for all the fundamental things that result in exponentially growing income and great returns over time.

7 Proven Ways To Beat The Market

I'm in the process of updating the Dividend King Master List which is a comprehensive database covering 370 companies (soon to be 400) that includes everything an income investor needs to make reasonable and prudent decisions with their hard-earned savings.

Yield

Sector

Quality score (11 point scale)

Dividend safety score (5 point scale)

Fair value (for any given year's expected fundamentals)

Discount to fair value

Good buy price (based on quality and risk)

Potential trim/sell price

5-year CAGR total return potential range

Dividend growth streak

5-year CAGR dividend growth rate

Long-term analyst consensus growth rate

Forward PE (or P/FFO or P/EBITDA depending on industry)

PEG ratio

The historical fair value PE ratio (or industry equivalent)

Realistic growth potential range

Most appropriate F.A.S.T Graphs time period (similar fundamentals and growth rate)

Joel Greenblatt Return On Capital (for all appropriate companies)

ROC industry percentile

Needless to say, maintaining such a database for 400 companies (I'll swap out lower quality names for higher quality blue chips as I find them) is a lot of work. However, I consider it time well spent and preparation for the market's unavoidable and usually irrational overreactions.

In other words, if a quality watchlist is worth its weight in gold, then the Master List is worth its weight in diamond.

The market is near record highs today, as it is most of the time.

Since 1945 stocks have been at record highs 34% of the time and 66% of the time they are within 10% of record highs.

Today, the S&P 500's forward PE is 18.9, representing a 16% historical overvaluation to the 25-year average of 16.3. The blended PE is 20.5, or 21% above the 18 years (ignoring tech bubble) average of 17.0. Over the past 20 years, the average blended PE has been 16.5 to 18.0 during periods of 4% to 11% CAGR EPS growth.

According to FactSet Research, 8.5% CAGR is the consensus long-term earnings forecast for the S&P 500. FactSet's John Butter reports that over the last 20 years, analysts have overestimated EPS growth for the broader market by 1.8% to 3.8% depending on whether we're in a recession.

Basically, 6.3% CAGR 20-year EPS growth is likely a good estimate of what to expect in the future, factoring in the typical 12-month analyst consensus overestimate.

This means that the broader market is now 16% to 21% overvalued. But fortunately, for those with a great watchlist, something great is always on sale.

Because as my fellow Dividend Kings co-founder Chuck Carnevale likes to say "it's a market of stocks, not a stock market."

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) (NYSE:BRK.A) During Tech Bubble

In early 2000, the S&P 500's forward PE hit 27.3, a record high representing 66% overvaluation. It was the mother of all bubbles. During the last three years of that mania, value stocks like BRK crashed by as much as 50%. Realty Income (O) was trading at 7 times cash flow, a 50% discount to its historical 15 P/FFO at the time, and yielding 11%.

But while the timing of the markets returning to sanity is never known, valuation mean reversion is as close to a certainty as you can get on Wall Street.

Markets ALWAYS Return To Sanity Eventually

Today's 16% to 21% overvaluation is NOT a sign that a huge crash is coming, but just a normal and healthy market/correction.

(Source: Advisor Perspectives)

We've had 20 of those since March 2009, which is precisely the historical norm of a 5+% pullback/correction every six months since 1945.

It's important to understand historical context. While every downturn is different, usually pullback/corrections are short and mild.

(Source: Guggenheim Partners, Ned Davis Research)

Measured from market peak to new record highs, the average pullback is a 7% decline over one month and lasts two months. Corrections last, on average, four times as long, eight months, and see stocks fall 14% at their lows.

Since 1990, the average intra-year peak decline on the S&P 500 has been 13.8%, yet stocks finish up in 75% of years.

And that's just the broader market. Even the bluest of blue chips, such as the famous dividend aristocrats, can suffer massive single-day declines.

Aristocrat Worst Single Day Declines From 2010 To April 2019

Usually such crashes are great buying opportunities.

Dividend Aristocrats 12-Month Forward Total Returns Following 10+% Single Day Decline

Ticker Worst 1-Day Decline Since 2010 Date Of Decline 12-Month Forward Return CAH -21.4% 5/3/2018 -1.9% ABBV -16.3% 6/25/19 NA SWK -15.5% 1/22/19 48.0% SPGI -13.8% 2/4/13 85.4% PNR -13.5% 4/9/19 NA MMM -12.9% 4/25/19 NA VFC -12.9% 10/23/15 -12.2% WBA -12.8% 4/2/19 NA BEN -12.5% 9/22/11 33.4% TGT -12.2% 2/28/17 33.6% GWW -11.9% 10/16/18 12.1% SHW -10.9% 10/25/16 60.3% MDT -10.8% 8/24/10 12.4% MKC -10.5% 1/24/19 40.4% AFL -10.2% 8/10/11 32.8% WMT -10.2% 2/20/18 8.7% LOW -10.1% 5/21/12 69.1% PPG -10.1% 10/9/18 18.3% JNJ -10.0% 12/14/18 9.3% Average 30.0% Median 32.8%

To understand volatility and embrace it is to create the opportunity for incredible income and wealth compounding.

This is why I spend so much time analyzing companies and maintaining the Master List so that my readers and Dividend Kings' members can always be prepared when opportunity strikes.

(Source: AZ Quotes)

So let me walk you through how to safely find quality dividend stocks that you can count on for growing income and strong returns over time, in any given market or economic condition.

It Always Begins With Quality

My motto is "quality first, valuation second, and prudent risk management always." This is the mantra of the sleep well at night or SWAN investor.

Every company on the Master List is at least average quality meaning 2% or less dividend cut risk during the typical modern-day recession.

(Source: Moon Capital Management, NBER, Multipl.com)

5% of the Master List is 7/11 average quality companies (2% or less dividend cut risk)

28% are 8/11 above-average quality

35% are 9/11 quality blue chips (1.2% or less dividend cut risk)

16% are 10/11 quality SWAN stocks

15% are 11/11 quality Super SWANs (0.5% or less dividend cut risk)

Average quality score: 9.1/11 blue chip (average aristocrat is 9.7)

Average dividend safety score: 4.4/5 (above-average, average aristocrat 4.7)

Of course, when you're dealing with 370 companies that still leaves a lot of companies to wade through. Screen out the overvalued names and 165 companies are at fair value or better.

That's where the power of a good watchlist comes in. You can sort by Joel Greenblatt's return of capital, which was this legendary investor's favorite proxy for quality.

Greenblatt is famous for his "magic formula that beats the market". A more advanced version of this he employed at Gotham Capital allowed him to achieve 40% CAGR total returns over 21 years.

The essence of what Greenblatt did was to sort companies by ROC and assign scores. Then he sorted by EV/EBITDA (the metric most often used by hedge funds) and assigned scores by those ranks. Ranking companies by total score allowed him to buy "above-average quality companies at below-average prices."

Greenblatt ROC is pre-tax profit/operating capital. In other words, how much annual pre-tax income a company generates divided by the total money it's invested in everything needed to run the business plus short-term liquidity needs.

ROC isn't a perfect metric for every company or industry.

REITs

MLPs/midstream corporations

Utilities

Banks

These are the industries/sectors for which ROC isn't necessarily a good proxy for quality. But for most corporations, it is, especially when compared to the industry median.

For example, Bristol-Myers (BMY), one of my highest conviction blue chip recommendations for 2020, has an ROC of 129% which is in the top 4% of its industry. BMY's profitability is relatively stable over time, which means that by Greenblatt's definition Bristol-Myers is a wide moat, top quality firm well worth buying at a discount to fair value.

So let's begin our screening process by eliminating all the overvalued companies, leaving us with 165 companies that, in aggregate, are blue chip quality.

Now let's sort those by Greenblatt ROC, specifically the industry percentile.

(Source: Master List)

Now I should point out that the ROC and ROC percentile columns are new to the Master List, which means I've only updated them for 51 companies so far. 32 of those are overvalued, so eliminated from the screen.

The 19 names you see above are sorted by the ROC industry percentile which is appropriate for their business models.

Average return on capital: 130%

Average ROC industry percentile: 16%

So what defines "quality"? Well, one commonly used rule of thumb is to target the top 20th percentile of companies. This is based on the famous "80/20 rule" in which 80% of profits are made by the best 20% of companies.

So let's now eliminate all companies outside of the 20th percentile by ROC, leaving the best of the best in terms of blue chips.

(Source: Master List)

These 12 companies represent the companies that are at fair value or better AND in the top 20th percentile by Greenblatt ROC.

From their stats, you can just taste the quality of these businesses.

Average quality: 10.3/11 SWAN stock (higher than aristocrats)

Average safety score: 4.8/5 (higher than aristocrats)

Average yield: 2.7% vs. 1.8% S&P 500 and 2% most dividend growth ETFs (also higher than 2.2% aristocrat average)

Average valuation: 10% undervalued vs. 16% to 21% overvaluation for S&P 500

Average dividend growth streak: 31.2 years (aristocrat/champion)

Average 5-year CAGR dividend growth: 12.0%

FactSet long-term growth consensus: 8.0% CAGR (vs. 6% to 7% historical S&P 500)

Average forward PE: 15.6 vs. 18.9 S&P 500

Average PEG ratio: 1.96 vs. 2.22 S&P 500

Average ROC: 73%

Average ROC industry percentile: 9%

Buying all 12 of these stocks is likely to result in excellent future returns, as you are stacking superior yield, faster growth, and superior valuation + supreme quality on top of each other.

These 12 companies have also proven themselves sensational income and wealth compounders.

These 12 SWAN's Total Returns Since 2010

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer) portfolio 1 = these 12 SWANs

In a red hot bull market that lasted an entire decade, this 12 SWAN portfolio managed to beat the market by 31% annually and with a 6% better reward/risk ratio (excess total returns/negative volatility = Sortino ratio).

But what if you're not looking for 12 stocks, but just a handful? In that case, we can continue screening.

PEG: Growth At A Reasonable Price

Peter Lynch popularized the concept of PEG or "growth at a reasonable price".

He is also one of the best investors in history, with 29% CAGR total returns from 1977 to 1990 at Fidelity's Magellan fund.

PEG says that faster-growing companies are worth higher multiples due to the incredible power of compounding over time.

How Much Your Money Will Grow Based On Company Growth Rate And Time Period

Long-Term Growth Rate 10 Years 20 Years 30 Years 40 Years 50 Years 5% 1.6 2.7 4.3 7.0 11.5 10% 2.6 6.7 17.5 45.3 117.4 15% 4.0 16.4 66.2 267.9 1,084 20% 6.2 38.3 237.4 1,470 9,100 25% 9.3 86.7 807.8 7,523 70,065 30% 13.8 190.0 2,620 36,119 497,929 35% 20.1 404.3 8,129 163,437 3,286,158 40% 28.9 836.7 24,201 70,038 20,248,916 45% 41.1 1,688 69,349 2,849,181 117,057,734 50% 57.7 3,326 191,751 11,057,332 637,621,500

Ideally, the PEG ratio (PE/expected growth rate) is 1.0 or less.

(Source: Master List)

In this case, I screened for the 5 highest PEG ratio Super SWANs and came up with

Bristol-Myers

Caterpillar (CAT)

Broadcom (AVGO)

Polaris (PII)

General Dynamics (GD)

Their PEG ratios range from 0.74 to 1.61 and here are their cumulative stats

Average quality: 10.2/11 SWAN stock (higher than aristocrats)

Average safety score: 4.6/5 (basically equal to aristocrats)

Average yield: 2.9% vs. 1.8% S&P 500 and 2% most dividend growth ETFs (also higher than 2.2% aristocrat average)

vs. 1.8% S&P 500 and 2% most dividend growth ETFs (also higher than 2.2% aristocrat average) Average valuation: 16% undervalued vs 16% to 21% overvaluation for S&P 500

vs 16% to 21% overvaluation for S&P 500 Average dividend growth streak: 19.8 years

Average 5-year CAGR dividend growth: 16.4%

FactSet long-term growth consensus: 12.1% CAGR (vs. 6% to 7% historical S&P 500)

(vs. 6% to 7% historical S&P 500) Average forward PE: 13.0 vs. 18.9 S&P 500

vs. 18.9 S&P 500 Average PEG ratio: 1.08 vs. 2.22 S&P 500

vs. 2.22 S&P 500 Average ROC: 92%

Average ROC industry percentile: 8%

An equally weighted portfolio of these five companies has long-term return potential of 11.6% to 21.0% CAGR which is 9.3% to 25.2% CAGR when applying the historical 20% margin of error of the Gordon Dividend Growth model.

That's compared to about 6% CAGR for the S&P 500 over the next five years.

Equally Weighted Portfolio Of These 5 SWANs Since 2010

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer) portfolio 1 = these 5 SWANs

What's remarkable about these five companies is that not only did they almost double the red hot S&P 500 over the past decade, but their rapid growth means they are, on average, 16% undervalued today.

Don't Forget About Risk Management/Rebalancing

Now I'm not actually advocating you run out and put 100% of your life savings into just these five companies.

These are the risk management rules that are reasonable for most people. They're what I use to manage Dividend Kings' four model portfolios as well as my retirement portfolio, where I keep 100% of my life savings.

A 100% stock portfolio invested 20% in just five companies is far riskier than most people can stand, even if they are some of the best dividend growth stocks on earth.

It's also important to consider rebalancing. The historical data I've shown here is for a portfolio that does NOT rebalance at all. You just parked 20% of your money into each of these companies in 2010 and then sat back and let them work for you.

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer) portfolio 1 = these 5 SWANs no rebalancing

However, while all five of these stocks have done well over the past decade, Broadcom crushed them all, with 35% CAGR total returns.

As a result, without rebalancing today, this hypothetical 5 stock portfolio would be 56% Broadcom, resulting in significant fundamental risk should AVGO suffer a major setback.

But the question I'm frequently asked is "how often do I rebalance?" So let's take a look at this five stock portfolio and how various rebalancing strategies would affect total returns as well as volatility.

Rebalancing Strategy 10-Year CAGR Total Returns Standard Deviation Peak Decline Sortino Ratio (Reward/Risk) No Rebalancing 22.0% 18.9% 20.8% 2.09 Annual Rebalancing 20.8% 17.7% 19.4% 2.05 Semi-Annual Rebalancing 20.6% 17.6% 19.1% 2.02 Quarterly Rebalancing 20.5% 17.6% 18.5% 2.03 Monthly Rebalancing 20.7% 17.6% 18.3% 2.05 Rebalance When Stock Becomes 25+% of Portfolio 20.4% 17.6% 19.3% 2.02

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer) portfolio 1 = these 5 SWANs

Keep in mind this table does NOT take into account taxes or trading costs. Commissions might now be zero at most major brokers, but if you rebalance more than once per year, you could incur capital gains taxes as high as 37% of your realized profits.

But I want to point out the reason I recommend (and personally use) annual rebalancing. I do it in December because stocks generally do best in Q4 and thus tend to be most overvalued at the end of the year.

Rebalancing once per year resulted in 1.2% CAGR smaller returns, because Broadcom wasn't allowed to become over 50% of the portfolio. It resulted in a 1.4% smaller peak decline and the reward/risk ratio fell by an insignificant 0.04.

However, now look at what happens when you rebalance far more frequently, resulting in overtrading (and much larger tax bills).

You get slightly lower total returns and no meaningful improvement in peak declines, standard deviation or reward/risk profile.

(Source: imgflip)

Theoretically, someone with a sky-high risk profile who can stomach massive market crashes and has a large enough portfolio to live entirely off dividends, can just buy and hold forever.

That's what Seeking Alpha reader Buy&Hold 2012 does. Since 1970 he's been saving and investing in dividend blue chips like Altria (MO), Exxon (XOM), Apple (AAPL), UnitedHealth (UNH), and Disney (DIS)

"I am a buy and hold common stock investor. Warren Buffett is definitely my guru. He makes the most sense to me. I began investing in the stock market at age 14 in 1970 with money earned on my paper route. What I have done since 1970 is invest primarily in the Dividend Aristocrats whenever the stock market is relatively low. I have never sold a single share of stock except on the rare occasion when one of my stocks was bought out for cash and I was forced to sell.. I keep all of my stock certificates or direct registration statements in a safe deposit box at the bank. I do not automatically reinvest dividends. Brown University, B. A., 1978. Below are the 53 stocks in my portfolio. A, ABBV, ABT, ADP, APH, BR, CDK, CMCSA, CTL, DIS, JCI, KHC, MDLZ, MDT, MNK, MO, MRK, NOK, PM, PNR, T, TEL, VZ, FTR, GE, HPE, HPQ, HUBB, JPM, KEYS, WMB, WPX, XOM, ADNT, DXC, MFGP, WBA, NVT, PRSP, OZK, SHW, UNH, AAPL, CI, WAB, BA, WINMQ, BRK.B, SLB, BIIB, GD, JNJ, CVS" - Buy&Hold 2012 (emphasis added)

B&H's dedication to buy and hold investing is the stuff of legend. Other than buyouts he NEVER sells. Not even when failed aristocrats GE (GE) and CenturyLink (CTL) had the wheels fall off the bus and were forced to cut their dividends several times.

Today his portfolio generates about $600,000 per year in safe and exponentially rising dividends. B&H2012 is an example of someone who truly can ignore rebalancing and be 100% in stocks.

With his dividend income, he truly need not fear any bear market. His dividend income will cover expenses and leave plenty left over to buy bargains during market downturns.

Most people are not so lucky, which is where prudent capital allocation and risk management is crucial to long-term success. Not just to avoid a disaster, like an Enron like collapse of your biggest holding, but just to sleep well at night during inevitable corrections and eventual bear markets.

However, rebalancing should never be used as an excuse to market time or overtrade. I have very strict rebalancing rules that I use, only rebalancing in December and only if certain criteria are met.

For me, that entails only selling 50% of a stock:

If it's 33% or more overvalued for the next year's consensus results (2021 fair value in December 2020);

AND if I have an alternative company of the same quality;

AND that company is growing at a similar or faster rate;

AND that company is trading at a reasonable to attractive valuation;

AND I can immediately boost my portfolio's income with a higher-yielding stock

In December 2020, I sold half of Apple and used that to buy undervalued Broadcom. Broadcom is expected to grow slightly faster, is the same quality score (and a quality score upgrade is likely in 2021), and was yielding almost four times as much.

That's an example of reasonable and prudent rebalancing, which is primarily about risk management and regret minimization.

(Source: Dalbar, Lance Roberts)

Ultimately whatever investing strategy you use should be focused on the long term and capable of withstanding anything the economy/market can realistically throw at us in the future.

It doesn't have to be perfect, but merely a prudent approach you can personally stick with. Avoiding costly mistakes, 75% of which are the result of improper asset allocation causing investors to become forced or panic sellers, is how you can maximize your long-term income and make your financial dreams come true.

Bottom Line: No Matter The Market Conditions Something Great Is Always On Sale

I hope that this exercise in screening dividend stocks for valuation, quality (by Greenblatt's definition) and PEG ratio is a useful example of how to put new money to work.

Not just when the market is running deep red, like December 2018, but even when it's historically overvalued and trading at all-time highs.

Individual businesses will always be under-appreciated by the market, at least in the short term.

(Source: imgflip)

That's where the opportunity to buy the greatest dividend growth stocks in the world, at reasonable to downright attractive levels comes in.

Bristol-Myers, Broadcom, Polaris, Caterpillar, and General Dynamics all represent prudent long-term income investments today.

I can't promise you they will take off like rockets this year, or this month. If we suffer a pullback/correction soon, they will all likely decline. But what I can tell you is that their reward/risk profiles are highly attractive right now.

All offer safe or very safe dividends that have grown steadily over time and usually at double-digit rates. Not always, such as during recessions or industry downturns.

If you're looking for relatively generous yield (2.9%) and above-average long-term growth and return potential, then these five names are great choices for most diversified and properly risk-managed portfolios.

