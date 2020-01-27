EDI And EDF: 2 Additional Puzzles For These Emerging Market Closed-End Funds

Our second takeaway is that leverage in high-beta sectors like local-currency debt can be particularly dangerous - unleveraged vehicles like most ETFs and mutual funds can be a better bet.

Our first takeaway is that switching between the two funds may be attractive for committed investors.

We discuss two further puzzles in this article - why the discounts of the two funds have diverged and what happened to their sudden change in leverage.

This article was originally published a month ago. Since then EDF has announced a distribution cut, which has caused the discounts of the two funds two converge somewhat.

For followers of the CEF market, the riddle of the Stone Harbor EM debt CEFs is well-known. The funds share two related characteristics - they boast a high distribution rate and trade at lofty premia. However, middling historic returns, high fees, relative ease of access to EM debt and poor distribution coverage pose a continued challenge to market commentators struggling to explain why these funds have consistently traded at some of the highest premia in the market.

We have discussed these two CEFs before so we will spare our readers from another dead horse beating. Instead we would like to focus on two additional puzzles beyond the excessive premium issue. First, we try to understand why the two CEFs appear to have diverged in price in the past year. Secondly, we touch on the sudden shift in leverage composition of the funds that began with the sell-off of December 2018.

We don't have all the answers for these two additional riddles. Our main takeaways is that for investors committed to these funds it has historically made sense to shift between them based on relative pricing, especially now that their portfolios have essentially converged.

And secondly, leveraged funds that allocate to high-beta markets can find themselves at the mercy of volatility and forced to deleverage at inopportune times leading to permanent capital loss - something we think may have happened to the two funds.

A Quick Redux

The two CEFs we discuss in this article are :

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (EDI)

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (EDF)

One of the interesting aspects of the CEF market is its apparent inefficiency, something which can be in equal parts frustrating and rewarding for participants. One of the longstanding features of the market is that higher-yielding funds tend to enjoy higher premia. The relationship is far from perfect and is currently skewed by the MLP sector which has experienced poor sentiment.

In the chart below we plot trailing-twelve month yields against fund discounts of the income CEF universe. We can see that many of the higher-yielding funds are also boasting excessive premia. Although this does not fully explain the premium puzzle, it does provide some context for what is going on.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, Tiingo

Our motivation for revisiting the funds was the usual monthly distribution update published by the fund company Stone Harbor. On our service we look at the bulk of wire updates and SEC filings made by CEFs so this one caught our eye.

Source:PR Newswire

ROC is not always a red flag for CEF distributions, particularly for sectors like covered calls and MLPs and some investors may actually welcome it. Equity-oriented funds also distribute ROC which can later be recharacterized as capital gains. However, this is not the case for these debt funds which are using shareholder capital to fund more than half of the distribution. In any case our view is that holders in these funds should be doing so with eyes wide open and a clear understanding of how these funds are generating their distributions.

In the sections below we discuss the two additional puzzles of these funds.

Puzzle 1: Two Discounts Diverged in the Market

With apologies to Robert Frost, the first puzzle that we would like to discuss is the price and discount divergence between the two funds.

This is what the normalized total price return picture looks like over the recent past.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, Tiingo

Normally, this is not odd behavior as funds within the same fund family can and do diverge from each other for various reasons, primarily having to do with different mandates or strategies. However we cannot say this of the EDI and EDF pair which resemble a striking similarity to each other with respect to portfolio holdings. In order to gauge how closely their strategies follow each let's take a look at total NAV returns for the two funds.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, Tiingo

Yes, EDF has improved over the returns of EDI but the two appear to have been moving in sync over the last while - certainly there is nothing to justify the recent divergent price behavior.

Armed with this information, we know to expect a sharply divergent discount picture which is indeed what we find.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, Tiingo

Let's take a look at this dynamic in a slightly different way. In the chart below we plot total price and NAV return ratios. We see a number of interesting things in the chart.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, Tiingo

First, the two lines have tended to follow each other until recently. This just means that the discounts of the two funds have tended to co-move historically which is confirmed by the discount chart above.

Secondly, this chart tells us that mean reversion has tended to work historically in this pair of funds. That is, the price ratio has tended to revert back to the more stable NAV ratio trend. This suggests that pair trading or fund switching has been a viable strategy for these two funds.

The third thing the chart tells us is that from about 2013 to 2016 EDF had delivered superior returns over EDI which we can tell from the rising NAV ratio line.

The fourth interesting aspect of the chart is that the NAV ratio has been flat as a pancake since about 2016 which is another way of saying that the funds have delivered a very similar NAV return over that period. The corollary of this is that while the two funds appeared to have followed somewhat different strategies from 2013 to 2016, they are now much more in sync with each other.

Finally, the recent spike in the EDF price and premium stands out quite sharply over what is a very flat NAV return period.

A glance at the country allocations from the last Semi-Annual report from the middle of last year shows that the very similar NAV return is not a coincidence. Interestingly, both funds have been and still are allocated heavily to Argentina which has coincidentally not been a good bet as the country is currently facing a debt restructuring.

It should be said that a country breakdown does not tell us all we need to know about the fund's allocations as it does not distinguish between sovereign vs. corporate, long vs. short or local vs. external currency exposure. However, these all appear to be quite similar across the two funds as well.

Source: Stone Harbor

To summarize the first puzzle, the reason for the discount divergence remains unclear to us. The two funds have similar allocations and leverage. There does not appear to be any persistent insider activity and institutional allocations are at similarly low levels.

Our view is that investors who absolutely wish to have exposure to these funds should consider rotating into EDI.

Puzzle 2: Looking For Leverage

While perusing the latest semi-annual report, a pair of interesting comments by management caught our eye which we paste below.

EDF:

The level of gross leverage reached a maximum of 33.3% of total assets on December 6, 2018 and a minimum of 0.00% on March 18, 2019. By the end of the reporting period, leverage was 0.53%.

Source: Stone Harbor

And for EDI:

The level of gross leverage reached a maximum of 33.3% of total assets on December 6, 2018 and a minimum of 0.00% on March 19, 2019. By the end of the reporting period, leverage was 0.00%.

Source: Stone Harbor

During the reporting period between November 2018 and May 2019 EDF shed $112m of assets while EDI shed about $70m - a serious portion of remaining total assets of $165m and $111m respectively. Let's see what this looks like against the total normalized NAV returns of both funds.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, Tiingo

A look at the borrowings outstanding shows how unusual such a drop is - both funds had maintained sizable loans with banks over several years prior to this shift.

Source: Stone Harbor

A decrease in leverage is not itself bad or good. What makes us suspect that this instance was a case of the former is due to the timing and starting point of leverage. First, December 6th was at the earlier end of what proved to be a sharp sell-off for global risky assets. Secondly, CEFs typically try not to exceed a leverage of 33% which was the level at which Stone Harbor began to cut its borrowings.

These two data points suggest that this was a case of forced deleveraging - the funds appear to have been caught in a tough market drop which forced them to sell assets during a relatively illiquid market period, potentially exacerbating losses and leading to permanent capital loss.

The main reason why leverage can be damaging for investors is the fact that after a forced deleveraging you can struggle to get back to flat even if asset prices recover to the same level. Comparing the performance of the two funds to a local EM debt ETF (LEMB) shows how this has played out. Although LEMB is not the best proxy for the Stone Harbor funds due to different allocations and local-currency exposure, the historic price pattern does suggest this is exactly what happened.

To conclude the second puzzle - while we don't know exactly what happened with these two funds at the end of 2018 and at what prices they sold their assets, the information we have does suggest that this was a case of forced deleveraging which hurt fund shareholders.

Takeaways

Our main takeaways from the discussion of the two additional puzzles of the Stone Harbor EM debt CEFs are the following. First, for investors who remain committed to the funds, we think it pays to switch based on relative discount valuations, particularly as the two funds have portfolios that look very much alike. And secondly, investors allocated to high-beta sectors like local EM debt may find that unleveraged vehicles such as most ETFs and mutual funds may be worth a look.

