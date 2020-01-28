Hillenbrand Is Unjustifiably Underrated

In November, it closed the transformational Milacron acquisition which will prop up its revenue and drive costs down going forward.

Hillenbrand, Inc. (HI), a diversified industrial equipment company, was severely battered by the market last year. Since the end of January 2019, the stock has lost nearly a quarter of its value due to a few reasons inclusive of a trade war and recession fears spurred by mixed economic data. The overall market tackled precisely the same headwinds; however, while the S&P 500 (SPY) recuperated propped up by the U.S.-China negotiations progress that allayed investors and confidence that the global economic slump had been temporarily staved off, HI failed to reclaim the abandoned heights and steady upward movement in H2 did not offset the steep decline in the first half of the year.

Apart from macro uncertainty, another resilient downside catalyst was 3Q FY19 EPS and revenue miss when actual results fell significantly short of the Wall Street forecasts. What is more, investor response to the Milacron acquisition was lukewarm and did not potentiate a more vigorous rally.

The deal was announced on July 12; initially, the market's response was bullish and the price edged higher, but after July 16, momentum evaporated, as investors shifted focus to the 3Q FY19 report.

Trading at ~6.9x Forward EV/EBITDA with Return on Total Capital of above 12%, 2.8% yielding HI is undervalued and offers a buying opportunity worth considering.

The top line

Hillenbrand's business encompasses two segments: Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Americas is its most significant region of operations; it accounted for 57% of revenue in FY 2019. Asia was in second place with a 24% share, while EMEA (Europe, the Middle East, and Africa) had the lowest contribution to the top line. HI is not a fast-growing company; in the last five years, its revenue had been increasing at a glacial pace with only 1.6% CAGR, while EBITDA improved 2%. In FY 2019 (ended September 2019), HI delivered a 2.1% increase in revenue and 12% EBITDA growth.

Being the company's principal segment regarding revenue, Process Equipment Group offers compounders and extruders, material handling equipment, feeders, system solutions, highly-engineered valves, pumping solutions, crushers, components, etc. Its customers operate in a few industries from Plastics, Minerals & Mining, Chemicals, Water/Wastewater (e.g., municipal and industrial), Energy, to Food & Pharma. Plastics is its pivotal end-market with a 43% share of the group's revenue.

A critical remark worth making here is that most of its end-markets are not recession-proof, and if the global economic crisis emerges, its customers will most likely scale their capital budgets back, causing pressure on the segmental revenue. The silver lining is that replacement parts and services provided 32% of the group's FY 2019 revenue, which means even if its clients shelve growth plans amid clobbered economic activity, they will still have to purchase parts to offset depreciation and keep the business running, and thus Hillenband's revenue drop will not be as deep as in the case of a firm that just sells capital equipment and does not offer replacement parts and turnaround/modernization services.

The Batesville segment, which specializes in death care (e.g., caskets) in the U.S. and Canada, brought more than a third of revenue in FY 2019; since FY 2017, sales had been edging down, while adjusted EBITDA margin shrank from 25% to 21.4%. While it did not dominate regarding revenue, it buttressed the profitability and cash flow with its annual segmental adjusted EBITDA of $114.2 million (vs. the PEG's adjusted EBITDA of $223.3 million).

Hillenbrand has been using inorganic growth to expand the market share and establish a presence in new end-markets. Its portfolio was built through a chain of acquisitions in the 2010s; e.g., since 2010, it acquired K-Tron & TerraSource, Rotex, Coperion, ABEL & Red Valve, and, recently, Milacron.

Each time HI made an acquisition, its leverage (Net debt/Consolidated EBITDA) crept higher; nevertheless, HI had been putting much effort into the balance sheet amelioration and had been successfully normalizing its borrowings level in a few quarters after each deal (see slide 35). Since December 2016, the total debt had been gradually shrinking until 4Q FY 2019, when HI issued senior notes. At the moment, its Debt/Equity stands at 80.5%, which looks high, but net debt is on the manageable level and equals $220.5 million. In 4Q FY 2019, Net Debt/Consolidated EBITDA was just 0.5x. An important remark here is that back then, the Milacron acquisition had not been closed yet, and the cash outflow related to it had not been factored in. Now leverage is likely higher, but we have to wait until 1Q FY 2020 earnings release to see precise figures.

However, HI is not financially distressed, and I have no reason to question in the coming quarters its total debt will slowly but surely come down on the back of free cash flow generation.

The Milacron acquisition

To expand the footprint in the downstream plastics operations (e.g., injection and extrusion molding), in 2019, Hillenbrand acquired Milacron in a cash and stock deal for approximately $1.9 billion. Milacron previously operated through the melt delivery & control systems, advanced plastics processing technologies, and the fluid technologies segments. That was a huge step forward for HI, which substantially increased its diversification, cemented its position across the plastics value chain, and secured cost synergies (~$50 million within three years post-close). Also, Milacron's innovative solutions in biodegradable plastics and recycling are becoming even more relevant in eco-friendly economy. So, I believe the acquisition would drive shareholder value and moderate revenue growth in the long term.

Cash flow & capital efficiency

While Hillenbrand's operating cash flow was somewhat volatile in the past because of working capital changes, in the 2010s, the company had always been free cash flow positive (before acquisitions). That is the firm's decisive advantage.

By now, the company has a concise and clear capital allocation framework (see slide 34). HI invests less than 2% of revenue in PP&E, thus freeing a substantial portion of cash flow to be used for deleveraging and shareholder rewards. In FY 2019, its FCF covered dividends 2.9x. So, ~2.8% yield is safe. Eleven consecutive years of DPS increases and surfeit free cash flow inspire confidence that in the future, shareholder rewards will still trend moderately higher.

One of Hillenbrand's priorities is high FCF conversion. In many cases, when presenting results to investors, companies prefer to focus on adjusted net income while FCF to Equity, which is of greater importance, remains overlooked. I highly rate that Hillenbrand talks openly about its FCF and even aligns it with net income setting a target not only to generate cash flow surplus but also make it higher than net earnings (see slide 30).

Though Hillenbrand has industry-beating Return on Equity of 16.4%, I question this metric is reliable, as the share of debt in the capital structure is too high, and, consequently, ROE is distorted. Cash Return on Total Capital is far better in its case. I estimate its FY 2019 CROTC (Net CFFO/Average total capital) to equal 14.4%, which is a robust result for an industrial company.

Thoughts on valuation

I believe HI is unjustifiably undervalued. The stock is trading at multiples significantly below its five-year average and also the Industrials sector medians. Forward EV/EBITDA is 34% below the sector median and 29% lower than the stock's average level in the previous five years. Also, considering Forward EV/EBIT, Hillenbrand is trading at a 46% discount to the sector. In my opinion, this mispricing is not justified by the company's fundamentals and should be eliminated in the near term.

Conclusion

HI languished in 2019 and lagged behind the overall market despite improved sentiment in the second half of the year and the Milacron acquisition.

The company has high free cash flow conversion, reasonable capital allocation framework, and moderate revenue growth prospects bolstered by the Milacron acquisition. I concur with the 'Very Bullish' rating of sell-side analysts.

Though the stock is undervalued now, I should mention the coronavirus risk that has recently caused the markets' jitter remains of high importance in the coming days, and if the sell-off deepens, HI will also be hurt together with cyclical names.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.