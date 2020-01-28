Ionis, Akcea Confirmation With Hypertriglyceridemia Results

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS) and its majority-owned spinoff Akcea Therapeutics (AKCA) work together on RNA-based therapies for a wide spectrum of diseases. On January 22, 2020, they announced that the potential therapy AKCEA-APOCIII-LRx for hypertriglyceridemia (high triglycerides in the blood) displayed positive Phase 2 results. While a confirmatory Phase 3 trial will be necessary to obtain commercial approval, if all goes well this could start boosting revenue in 2022 or 2023.

Akcea was spun off from Ionis, which now owns about 75% of it. Because Ionis shareholders in effect own Akcea, but not vice-versa, this article will analyze the new results from the point of view of Ionis. Currently, Ionis has the most lucrative commercial franchise, royalties from Biogen (BIIB) for Spinraza. Akcea uses Ionis's antisense RNA technology to focus on rare diseases and lipid disorders, of which hypertriglyceridemia is an example.

Ionis is well off its 52-week high of $86.58, for no particularly good reason, so I see this as a good opportunity to buy it at a reasonable price. The 52-week low was $53.34. There are many components to the Ionis outlook. Since I want to focus on the hypertriglyceridemia opportunity, I refer you to my prior article, "Ionis: A Long-Term Buy On Earnings, Pipeline," for other aspects of the company's story.

Data by YCharts

AKCEA-APOCIII-LRx Phase 2 results

Phase 2 AKCEA-APOCIII-LRx top line results were released on January 22. The study showed statistically significant dose-dependent reductions in fasting triglycerides compared to placebo at all APOCIII dose levels. The highest once-monthly dose of 50 mg resulted in more than 90% of patients achieving serum triglycerides of less than 150 mg/dL, compared to less than 5% of patients in the placebo group. There were also significant reductions in other risk factors, notably apo-CIII. Safety was essentially the same in the dosed and placebo groups. The 150 mg/dL triglyceride level is the recognized threshold for cardiovascular risk.

Akcea will be pursuing further development for FCS, or familial chylomicronemia syndrome, a kind of lipoprotein lipase deficiency that results in hypertriglyceridemia, but will also consider it for treating other diseases associated with elevated triglyceride levels. FCS is a rare disease affecting perhaps 1 person in a million, so could qualify for appropriate pricing. Elevated triglycerides, however, are a very common problem, with many patients not responding to currently available treatments. The commercial value of APOCIII will depend on how broad a label it eventually receives, and on pricing. Also, the FCS indication is the same as for Akcea's Waylivra, which is already approved in Europe as an orphan drug and has a similar mechanism of action. Waylivra (volanesorsen) uses an earlier generation of antisense technology.

AKCEA-APOCIII-LRx was discovered by Ionis and then spun off with Akcea. It uses a particular type of RNAi technology called antisense. It also is part of a newer generation of antisense drugs based on LICA (ligand conjugated antisense) technology. It inhibits the production of apolipoprotein C-III, which, in turn, regulates triglycerides. At one point, Novartis (NVS) was a partner, but in December it decided not to exercise its option on the drug, so Akcea is the remaining partner.

Context for Ionis pipeline

Since Ionis owned about 75% of Akcea at last report, for practical purposes I include the Akcea pipeline as a subset of the Ionis pipeline. The new APOCIII results continue to validate the technology, in particular the newer LICA platform, which has very broad applications to human health. Ionis's neurological drug candidates have mainly been licensed to Biogen. For rare diseases, Akcea licenses APOCIII and TTR-LRx, which is in a Phase 3 trial for hATTR polyneuropathy. Ionis retains drugs targeting four rare diseases: acromegaly, hereditary angioedema, beta thalassemia, and cystic fibrosis, all of which are in Phase 2 studies. In cardio and renal disease, there are 9 therapies in the clinical pipeline, mostly licensed out to companies that include Novartis, Bayer (OTCPK:BAYZF), AstraZeneca (AZN), and Akcea. Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY), Suzhou-Ribo, and Glaxo (GSK) round out the partners for cancer, complement factor B, and hepatitis B.

The entire pipeline is quite a handful, and large enough that some of the potential therapies may not make it to FDA approval. APOCIII should be an improvement on Waylivra and have a longer period of patent protection. In terms of revenue, the biggest question will be whether the label can be expanded beyond FCS. Given its safety and remarkable ability to lower triglycerides, that seems likely, but as usual, we will have to wait for definitive clinical data.

Q4 Results: What to look for

In Q3 2019, Ionis reported revenue of $168 million, up 16% y/y. It managed $26 million in GAAP net income out of that, moving it well into the profit column after years of losses while waiting for commercial revenue. Ionis ended Q3 with $2.22 billion in cash. The only debt was $596 million in 1% convertible notes, and a $125 million share repurchase program was authorized. However, in December, the company placed $507 million in 0.125% convertible senior notes due 2024. $398 million of the proceeds will be exchanged for $340 million of the prior notes. In effect, after transaction costs, about $99 million in cash was added to the balance sheet from this transaction, while debt was increased by about $168 million. But the new cash will be used up in a convertible note hedge transaction. Since the notes can be exchanged for stock at $83.28 per share, at the discretion of Ionis, that is a likely price target for the note investors.

For Q4 results, which should come out towards the end of February, it will be interesting to see if there is substantial revenue from Waylivra, which was approved in Q3 in Europe and launched in Germany. Tegsedi sales in Q3 were $12 million, but it is in competition with Alnylam's (ALNY) Onpattro for treating polyneuropathy caused by hereditary amyloidosis. The main show will be Spinraza royalties, which were $82 million in Q3. There is concern that a gene-editing therapy, Zolgensma, might dampen the Spinraza sales ramp.

In the fourth quarter of 2019, Ionis expects to recognize substantially all of the $250 million upfront payment it generated for Akcea's license of AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx to Pfizer (PFE) and $10 million from Bayer for advancing IONIS-FXI-LRx. This will add to the cash balance but will produce a lump that will be hard to push beyond for Q1 2020. There may be substantial differences between GAAP and non-GAAP accounting because of the payments.

Caveats

Since the stock price anticipates growing future revenue and profits that are dependent on future FDA and global regulatory approvals of therapies currently in the clinic, there is downside risk if those therapies fail. There is also downside risk if the currently approved therapies fail to continue to ramp revenue.

Conclusion

I believed Ionis was undervalued before the Phase 2 AKCEA-APOCIII-LRx top line results were announced. This was based on the strength of the company's platform, pipeline, and partnerships, and the prior proof of ability to develop commercial drugs shown by Tegsedi, Waylivra, and, in particular, Spinraza. In the short run, expect volatility driven by the usual factors plus concerns about drug pricing and competition. As a rule, for pharmaceutical companies, good pipeline news boosts the stock price and bad news causes it to drop, no matter the prior expectations for outcomes. It looks to me like Akcea and Ionis are a Phase 3 trial away from having a wonderful drug to control triglyceride levels. Add that to the deep pipeline, and we should have a long-term winner, no matter what the stock price does shorter term. I believe a reasonable goal for the stock is the 52-week high of $86.58, which is somewhat above the new 2024 note conversion price of $83.28.

