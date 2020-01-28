IPO Update: Casper Sleep Proposes IPO Terms

I'm skeptical that it can and even so, at the likely large amount of additional investment while the firm continues with high operating losses and negative free cash flow.

CSPR believes its TAM is much larger and that it can successfully capture more value and do so profitably.

Casper Sleep said it wants to raise $150 million in an IPO.

Quick Take

Casper Sleep (CSPR) has filed to raise $150 million from the sale of its common stock in an IPO, per an amended registration statement.

The company sells sleep mattresses and other related products direct to consumers.

CSPR has grown revenue quickly, but also is generating high operating losses and cash burn.

Management believes it can capture significant value throughout the ‘Sleep Economy’ but I’m skeptical it can profitably happen at all and more skeptical as to the additional investment required to succeed.

Company & Technology

New York, NY-based Casper was founded to sell mattresses in a direct-to-consumer business model.

The firm seeks to expand its category to provide a complete range of sleep related products across the ‘Sleep Arc,’ what it calls the larger 'Sleep Economy.'

The chart below shows an overview:

Management is headed by Chief Executive Officer Mr. Philip Krim, who has been with the firm since 2013 and was previously CEO at Vocalize Mobile and CEO of The Merrick Group.

Below is a brief overview video of Casper's sleep product design:

Source: Casper

The company’s primary offerings include:

Mattresses

Pillows

Sheets

Duvets

Bedroom furniture

Sleep accessories

Sleep technologies

Sleep services

Casper has received at least $307 million from investors including Institutional Venture Partners, New Enterprise Associates, Norwest Venture Partners, Red Cart Ventures and Vaizra US.

Customer Acquisition

The company utilizes a 'direct-to-consumer' or DTC model to acquire customers directly rather than through wholesale distribution relationships.

CSPR currently operates 60 company-owned retail stores and also sells through 18 retail partners.In addition, the company obtains customers through its website and via online and offline marketing efforts.

Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have been uneven but trending downward as revenues have increased, as the figures below indicate:

Sales & Marketing Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 36.5% 2018 35.3% 2017 42.6%

Source: Company registration statement

The sales & marketing efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of sales & marketing spend, dropped to 0.5x in the most recent reporting period, as shown in the table below:

Sales & Marketing Efficiency Rate Period Multiple Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 0.5 2018 0.8

Source: Company registration statement

Average Order Value [AOV] grew from $583 in 2017 to $686 in 2018 and then to $710 for the nine-month period ending September 30, 2019, so AOV is beginning to plateau.

The firm averages $1,600 in annual net sales per square foot in its retail stores that have been operating for one year or more, which is higher than typical mattress stores.

CSPR has 18 retail partners such as Amazon (AMZN), Costco (COST) and Target (TGT).

Market & Competition

According to a 2019 report by Frost & Sullivan commissioned by the company, the market for 'sleep economy' products and services is expected to reach $585 billion by 2024, as the graphic shows below:

This represents a forecast CAGR of 6.3% from 2019 to 2024.

The company believes that consumers are increasing their focus on personal wellness and sleep is becoming an important part of that focus.Also, management asserts that the replacement cycle for sleep products is shortening. Consumers typically purchase a new mattress every ten years, so shortening this long cycle between purchases would result in a significantly larger market size.

The firm counts numerous competitors depending on its product type such as mattress, soft goods, bedroom furniture and sleep technologies.

Management says its its data-driven approach to customers gives it a better understanding of consumer behavior and improves their ability to design products, market them, and retain customers for a higher lifetime value.

Financial Performance

Casper’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Growing topline revenue, although at a decelerating rate

Increasing gross profit and fluctuating gross margin

Lowered negative operating margin

Reduced use of cash from operations

Below are relevant financial metrics derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 $ 312,319,000 20.3% 2018 $ 357,891,000 42.6% 2017 $ 250,909,000 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 $ 154,977,000 33.5% 2018 $ 157,752,000 35.0% 2017 $ 116,871,000 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 49.62% 2018 44.08% 2017 46.58% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 $ (65,143,000) -20.9% 2018 $ (91,960,000) -25.7% 2017 $ (71,261,000) -28.4% Comprehensive Income (Loss) Period Comprehensive Income (Loss) Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 $ (67,324,000) 2018 $ (93,169,000) 2017 $ (73,113,000) Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 $ (29,706,000) 2018 $ (72,255,000) 2017 $ (84,015,000)

Source: Company registration statement

As of September 30, 2019, Casper had $54.9 million in cash and $170 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended September 30, 2019, was a negative ($106.4 million).

IPO Details

CSPR intends to sell 8.35 million shares of common stock at a midpoint price of $18.00 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $150.3 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares at the IPO price.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $958 million.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 21.31%.

Per the firm’s most recent regulatory filing, the firm plans to use the net proceeds as follows:

We intend to use the net proceeds from this offering for working capital, to fund growth and for other general corporate purposes. We will have broad discretion in the way that we use the net proceeds of this offering.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is available here.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, Jefferies, BofA Securities, UBS Investment Bank, Citigroup, Piper Sandler, and Guggenheim Securities.

Commentary

Casper is forging ahead with its IPO despite high operating losses and very high cash burn in the trailing twelve month period.

Management’s story for the IPO is focused on a much larger TAM for the ‘sleep economy’ and is trying to convince IPO investors that CSPR can capture value from a much larger set of products based on its name brand.

Also, it believes that its direct-to-consumer [DTC] model gives it an edge over traditional retailers in its various categories by virtue of providing the firm with greater insight into customer interests and behaviors.

While the market opportunity for this expansive vision is indeed large, the main questions for IPO investors are whether you believe Casper the vehicle to tap those markets and how much additional investment (and shareholder dilution) will be required to take advantage of those opportunities.

With high operating losses into the foreseeable future, and my uncertainty over management’s ability to capture value across the ‘sleep economy’ spectrum as well as the likely high investment required to do so, my skepticism on CSPR is significant.

Additionally, even if I grant CSPR’s ability to accomplish its goals at some point in the future, I don’t see a meaningful catalyst over the next year; rather I see more losses and high cash burn, probably requiring either a debt or equity infusion while management paints a rosy picture to keep investors on board.

I'll watch this IPO from the sidelines.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: February 5, 2020.

