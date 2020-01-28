McKesson: An Excellent Company With A Margin Of Safety

Opioid-related lawsuits will cost significantly less than is currently priced into the stock and will serve as a catalyst to revert toward intrinsic value.

The drug distribution industry is a necessary part of the pharmaceutical supply chain and McKesson's position in that industry affords it with the greatest opportunity for future success.

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Lemming Insight as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA PREMIUM. Click here to find out more »

Overview

Though a number of concerns have developed in recent years, McKesson (MCK) still possesses strong competitive positioning and enviable future prospects. The headwinds facing the company have been exaggerated by the markets such that McKesson has been undervalued for years and will soon revert back toward its intrinsic value.

A brief background on the pharmaceutical distribution industry will explain the position distributors hold in the pharmaceutical supply chain and why MCK leads its peers. Further analysis of the major headwinds facing MCK and its industry will show that those headwinds have been exaggerated. Due to these exaggerations a simple valuation will indicate that McKesson is undervalued and provides meaningful upside potential based on only reasonable assumptions, while displaying little downside under pessimistic assumptions.

Industry Background

McKesson provides pharmaceutical and medical supply distribution, as well as some other specialty solutions, to companies across the healthcare supply chain in the U.S., Canada, and Europe. Their pharmaceutical distribution segment represents most of their business and operates as part of an oligopoly with peers Cardinal Health (CAH) and AmerisourceBergen (ABC) that controls over 90% of pharmaceutical distribution in the U.S. McKesson itself delivers over 1/3 of all prescription medications in the North America and does so with a 99.9% accuracy level.

McKesson Revenue by Category -- Source: Created by author using 10k data

In order to compete, distributors have continuously consolidated through acquisitions in order to minimize their initial drug sourcing costs. This process has improved their buying power and economies of scale, resulting in a highly concentrated market of distributors. It is this reason that MCK is currently positioned most competitively among its two major peers; they provide the largest volume of drugs and have higher overall profits. Higher volumes allow them to take lower margins on their core business to undercut their peers, while tangential business units offering higher margins enable them to better withstand short-term pricing pressures.

McKesson vs. Peers -- Source: Atom Finance

This position that MCK currently holds should remain intact under current market conditions because they continue to effectively deliver their products with current sourcing volumes. In this way MCK offers similar, if not superior service to its customers and is protected from losing its cost advantage as competitors have no more access to industry consolidation. Therefore, MCK appears to hold a competitive advantage on price that is unlikely to degrade.

Headwinds

Threat of Amazon

The threat of Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) entering the distribution and retail pharmacy market poses a risk of disruption for all distributors. Their purchase of online pharmacy PillPack in 2018 created the concern that they would fully enter the market and fundamentally change the landscape as they have done in many other areas. On the news, MCK's shares immediately fell 6% to near $130. While it is difficult to ascribe how much a specific concern is incorporated into a stock price going forward after its news, it seems that many believe the threat of Amazon will cause MCK to lose value over time. While the details of this concern are too much to fully investigate here, intuitive thinking on the subject indicates little likely effect to MCK's prospects.

The initial costs and economies of scale required for distributors dissuades others from entering the drug business, though Amazon could be an exception because of its infrastructure and delivery capabilities currently in place. While it is unlikely that they would take substantial business from traditional pharmacies via the direct to consumer model, as those pharmacies can and have easily copied the it, there is still the possibility that Amazon could build retail pharmacies and deliver their own products.

If Amazon did build out pharmacies they would become a peer to others in the industry, although with some theoretical cost advantages if they deliver their own products. Still, they would not have the scale that other wholesalers currently enjoy and may face the realization that the effort does not create much of an advantage -- similar to how Walmart (NYSE:WMT) gave up its attempt to deliver its own pharmaceuticals.

As Amazon develops their drone delivery systems it is also feared that they could cut out most of the brick and mortar requirements traditional pharmacies have, thus gaining a substantial cost advantage. This seems unlikely to completely avoid having stores and would not be carried out in a vacuum; other pharmacies and distributors would compete in the same way with improved technologies. In this way, companies would morph their operations to meet the changing landscape -- accordingly, McKesson has already begun to make investments in drone technology.

In any scenario the best case for Amazon is that it becomes a peer in the industry many years in the future. Expected tailwinds for the industry continue to be an aging population in need of more pharmaceuticals and continued drug development to treat more conditions. Accordingly, pharmaceutical spending is expected to rise near 5% in the coming years such that McKesson will continue to grow even if a new market participant arises. In order to account for this scenario MCK could be expected to grow at a slower pace than is currently expected -- the valuation described later assumes 4% overall growth for five years and in line with inflation thereafter.

Regardless, Amazon's intentions are still not known and they may not even attempt to materially compete in the sector. Though, once Amazon does move forward with their true plans, which should be revealed soon as they make more public decisions, McKesson will benefit from the reduction in uncertainty.

Political Legislation

Another concern for the pharmaceutical industry overall is if legislation will limit profits. It is well known that medical costs have risen far beyond normal inflation and that the U.S.' lack of pharmaceutical pricing restraints has resulted in domestic drug prices being substantially higher than foreign prices. The debate on if and how to bring down drug prices certainly impacts the pharmaceutical industry, but drug distributors seem to be more protected in the battle than the market realizes.

The problem for many people is that they believe drug creators earn excessive returns, indicating to them that consumers are gouged as they are unable to access competing drugs. In a GAO analysis of Bloomberg data (page 25), the largest pharmaceutical companies earned profit margins near 20% -- on par with the largest software companies and well above market averages.

Whether the U.S. decides to limit drug prices in some way, spur competition for generic drugs by allowing importation, or do neither should not substantially impact drug distributors. Distributors earn operating margins below 2% and have total returns on invested capital in the mid-teens, indicating that they do not earn excessive profits. Any decision to limit drug prices will allow MCK and other distributors to renegotiate sourcing deals in order for them to continue to earn high enough returns to stay in business. The supply chain would not be able to function if these distributors' margins fell much more, while the companies creating drugs could function without their excess returns.

Beyond renegotiation, it is evident that distributors would also not be substantially hurt if only branded drug prices are limited or their patents shortened. These products account for most of MCK's pharmaceutical revenue, but only a small portion of profits. Therefore, while renegotiation could still occur short term impact would be minimized on the bottom line. In addition, if more drugs are pushed to become generic sooner McKesson would benefit from the increased competition between manufacturers.

Uncertainty still lies in drug importation, where it has been proposed that states be able to purchase drugs from places like Canada. Interestingly, a recent request was denied by Canadian companies to import to Florida. The companies made note of drug shortages and contractual boundaries for drug sales. This is to say that these companies have agreements with manufacturers not to take drugs from a cheaper market to sell in a more expensive one. In most cases the drugs are the same in any country, but companies charge different prices due to varying regulations.

In a recent earnings call, MCK's CEO spoke briefly on importation and the efficacy of this possibility to have safe and secure drugs. As one of the few companies in both the U.S. and Canada with interest in the matter MCK has a unique perspective. The CEO's hesitations seem to indicate the plan is not supported by MCK, but the vagueness of his position makes it uncertain.

If importation does occur, the entire supply chain would likely need to be modified and drug pricing would have to change. This development cannot be accurately forecasted, but due to previously mentioned factors the distributors should be the least affected.

While drug distributors should be least impacted by further legislation of pharmaceuticals it is unclear exactly to what extent they could be affected. The worst case could be that government lowers ROIC to near opportunity costs of capital, but even then MCK's bottom line would not likely be impacted that much. While I calculate ROIC to be in the mid teens for MCK, based on roughly $21 billion in invested capital and over $3 billion in adjusted after tax operating profits, that includes their higher margin areas outside of drug distribution. The pharmaceutical segment would likely be the only area restricted and thus overall profits would not drop as significantly as would be expected.

Opioid Crisis

The greatest concern for distributors is how much they will have to pay for their role in creating the opioid epidemic. Some estimates put liability on the three main distributors at $100 billion, but there has been a recent proposal agreed upon by many states' Attorney Generals for $18 billion paid over 18 years. If a comprehensive settlement comes in near this recent proposal MCK's stock wills surge.

In their most recent earning's call MCK's CEO acknowledged that their share of a recent $250 million settlement with two Ohio counties was near 38% and that going forward other shared settlements would mimic that portion. Given the $18 billion proposal, MCK's share would be just under $7 billion. Assuming there will be some further negotiation and smaller settlements, total liability can more conservatively be estimated near $10 billion. If the 18 year timeline is kept this indicates yearly impact to MCK at just over half a billion dollars and total impact at a present value of roughly $5 billion with a 9.5% discount rate.

In order to see how much liability is currently priced into the stock, a basic valuation of normal operations is necessary. Levered free cash flows for MCK were roughly $3.4 billion in 2019 FY, which is on par with normalized historical figures.

Price Multiple -- Source: Image created by author

The formula above helps investors decide what multiple to place on a company's stock. If MCK grows their cash flows at 4%, 'g' in the formula, with similar ROIC to historical averages near 16%, its current market cap/FCFE multiple should be 12.5X when using a 10% discount rate for equity, 'r' in the formula. Therefore, market value before opioid liability can be estimated at near $42.5 billion.

Based on this simplified valuation metric and MCK's market cap at $27 billion, current expectations place opioid-related liabilities and other concerns near $15 billion at present value vs. reasonable estimates near $5 billion. The DCF analysis below displays assumptions for a similar valuation.

MCK DCF Analysis -- Source: Created by author using 10k data

At the low end, assuming cash flows are below current levels and opioid related costs are higher than displayed here, MCK still seems to be worth more than it is currently priced at. While other assumptions such as the long-term growth rate and discount rate could be different, it seems that these assumptions are well within the reasonable range. In fact, the discount rate is likely to be lower than the range provided as calculated by many investors due to how low borrowing rates are currently. Still, these rates will surely go up and thus the assumptions provided should be more accurate for long-term holdings. At the same time, it would be easy to imagine that should opioid settlements be finalized soon many market participants will value MCK much more than is projected here.

Closing Thoughts

In addition to being underpriced by the market, MCK's quality management indicates a more concrete expectation of exceptional future results . Based on the company's willingness to return capital more so via share buybacks than dividends, per share value growth could increase beyond the assumed rates. MCK chooses to buy back more stock when market prices are depressed (shown below) -- if this continues shareholders will benefit on a per share basis beyond how well operations progress.

Data by YCharts

Further indication that management has the best interest of shareholders in mind is in their ability to keep debt levels low. Despite the fact that the cost of debt is at historic lows, MCK has avoided loading up on debt like many other companies. At net debt under $7 billion they can currently cover all debt obligations with less than three years of cash flows. This aspect will protect shareholders in times of reduced cash flows such as recessions, though as a distributor who delivers constantly needed medicine they are far less impacted by economic pull backs.

Given this information, once a settlement is finalized the market will reprice MCK stock to align with its intrinsic value. Reversion has already begun as MCK just recently revised its 2020 FY earnings forecast to $14.60-$14.80 -- since then the stock has rallied 9%. MCK is owned mostly by institutional investors, many of whom make their decisions based on more short-term projections from sell side analysts. Therefore, once analysts see less uncertainty from opioid liabilities they will revise their estimates and the stock will surge.

Overall, MCK appears to be a well managed company with long-lasting competitive positioning that indicates a safe buy at current prices. Market quotes are at the low end of reasonable valuations, where most of the uncertainty is already priced in. Provided that investors customize their own assumptions, the argument laid out here indicates that MCK should rally to anywhere between roughly $175 and $200+ after opioid lawsuits are closed out. I welcome all comments and discussion.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MCK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.