Vestas Wind Systems To Be Big Player In Exploding Offshore Wind Market

Europe, Asia and the US all planning massive expansion of offshore wind in the near term, even though Vestas' underlying offshore profit up just $54 million year on year.

Vestas total order backlog is $36 billion as of September 2019 (up $10 billion YOY); firm turbine orders is 4.7 GW in Q3 2019 (up 45% 2018); overall turbine backlog for Q3 is 21.4GW (up 57% Q3 2018).

Vestas V164-10.0 MWTM Turbine : Courtesy of MHI Vestas Offshore Wind

Danish company Vestas Wind Systems (OTCPK:VWDRY) (OTCPK:VWSYF) is the world’s largest wind turbine supplier, having installed more than 108 GW of wind power. And it is very busy, with a full order book and expansion in all directions. Many things about the company indicate good health. Although the current worldwide trade issues impacted its Q2 profits somewhat, Q3 earnings showed that this temporary reversal was a buy opportunity as the share price surged 10.8% on good news from Q3. There are challenges of execution in a tighter market, but wind power, especially offshore, is just getting started. For those investors overweight on fossil fuel stocks, Vestas is worthy of a look in seeking to diversify.

I’ve written about the rise of wind power as a major contributor to the switch from fossil fuels to renewable energy production. Recently, there have been dramatic developments and cost reductions for offshore wind, which has huge potential. The International Energy Agency claimed recently that offshore wind has the potential over the next two decades to become a $1 trillion industry. Here I address these developments and indicate why I think that investment in Vestas is interesting.

For a more cautious view, readers might check out a recent article by Samu Wilhelmsson, who is cautious because he views the political environment as unfavourable for renewable energy. While there is some truth to this view, with President Trump being a noted climate denier and antagonist especially to the wind industry, other issues that I’ve explored in articles concerning decarbonization and emissions reductions would suggest much deeper currents in favour of renewable energy. Indeed, after tracking flat in 2019 until September, the Vestas share price has shown solid progress. Readers are referred to a recent article by Steve Zachritz which covers Q3 earnings in detail. His summary of the numbers is that Q3 was a strong quarter and outlook, with Q4 earnings reporting soon (early February) and a very active year already foreshadowed. Steve’s report covers Vestas' overall business in some detail. Here I consider the offshore wind opportunity.

Vestas [VWDRY] stock price October 2019 to present. Source CNBC

Offshore wind

Denmark’s Orsted (OTCPK:DNNGY) (OTCPK:DOGEF) is the world’s biggest developer of offshore wind projects, while Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (BME:SGRE) (a company formed between Siemens Wind Power and Gamesa, 59% owned by Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY)), and MHI Vestas (a JV between Vestas Wind Systems and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCPK:OTCPK:MHVYF)) are the major offshore wind turbine manufacturers. Because offshore wind has started from a low base, there has been scepticism about the future. Investing early has risks in that you need to back a winner with a future, but early investing also leaves room for substantial profit. Vestas is a huge player in the overall wind industry, but it is also going to be a very significant player as the offshore wind industry develops. I invested in Vestas Wind Systems early in 2018 and the share price has since risen substantially. Here I explain why Vestas is worth considering for investors looking to participate in the switch to renewable energy and in particular offshore wind. The same argument applies to other major wind (especially offshore) players such as Siemens (through Siemens Gamesa) and Orsted which was named the world’s most sustainable company in the 2020 Global 100 index.

Offshore turbines are interesting - Vestas MRI has a base of 1,100 turbines installed across 30 projects for a total of 4.6 GW. Their pipeline under installation is 3 GW and a further 2.2 GW of conditional orders/preferred suppliers is in the pipeline. So work in train will double the offshore footprint quite soon. Most importantly, massive efficiencies and scale are working their way through the offshore business. For example, a current large project is being implemented 50% faster than a project just 3 years ago. And the size of the turbines keeps going up, with a 56 turbine German offshore project is using V164-8.3 MW turbines inaugurated. Key countries involved in the new offshore orders were the USA, Brazil and Finland.

Offshore wind has massive upside because of projects that will replace big (e.g. coal and nuclear) power production

Currently, General Electric (NYSE:GE) is developing the biggest offshore wind turbine, the Halide-X 12MW, with a 63% capacity factor delivering 67 GWh annually from its 260 meter high device with 220 meter rotor. Orsted will be the first to deploy the GE Halide-X 12 MW turbines at two US wind farms (120MW Skipjack facility off Maryland and 1.1GW Ocean Wind project off the New Jersey coast) due for completion in 2022 and 2024, respectively. Orsted, Denmark’s largest energy company which evolved from DONG Energy (formerly an oil and gas company with extensive offshore experience), owns the world’s two largest offshore wind farms and has built more offshore wind farms than any other company.

A second order for turbines for three wind farms in the Dogger Bank 130 km off the UK Yorkshire coast has been won by GE Renewable Energy to supply their Halide-X 12MW turbines. This will be the world’s biggest offshore wind project with capacity of 3.6 GW, equivalent to 5% of UK electricity generation. The project will cost $12 billion, with a final investment decision by end of 2020 and construction expected to commence onshore in 2020, first power generated by 2023 and completion by 2026.

MHI Vestas Offshore Wind has a track record since inception of building the most powerful offshore wind turbines. The two partners have a history of offshore wind developments dating back to 1995 and onshore dating back to the 1970s. This gives the JV a commanding position in the global offshore wind market. Only substantial players can operate in this space which involves big infrastructure projects (now GW scale). The barriers to entry in executing on these kinds of programs are substantial. MHI Vestas Offshore Wind Systems covers the offshore wind space from manufacture of turbines, spare parts and repair and maintenance services.

In 2014, MHI Vestas Offshore Wind launched the V164-8.0 MW, followed by in 2017 the V164-9.5 MW, and in September 2018 the V164-10.0 MW which it claims to be the “world’s first commercial double digit offshore wind turbine”, which has been developed from the proven 9 MW platform and which will be ready for installation in 2021. The V164-10.0 MW has a 25-year guarantee at a site with wind speeds up to 10 metres per second. It has a rotor diameter of 164 meters. Offshore turbines are substantially bigger (and more cost effective) than onshore turbines.

To date, MHI Vestas has largely operated in Northern Europe, although it recently opened an office in Boston to service the US offshore market.

Offshore wind around the world

Above I’ve given some idea of some of the big early players in offshore wind. A recent report from the IEA suggests that offshore wind has the capacity to substantially exceed total power needs in major markets, including Europe, the US, Japan and India. The potential for China to get all of its power from offshore wind is more limited than other major markets, but that won’t stop China from soon eclipsing Europe as the largest offshore wind market.

Renewable UK held an event about Global Offshore Wind last June which, while acknowledging that Europe still dominates offshore wind developments because of a combination of investment interest and superior knowledge, concluded that Asia was becoming a big area of focus, with the US market also growing rapidly. Mark Dooley, Global head of Green Investment Group, said that projects in advanced planning amounted to 70GW in Europe, 60GW in Asia (surely an underestimate, see below) and 22GW in the US.

These are big numbers compared with installed offshore wind capacity which accounts for just 0.3% of current global power generation. However, offshore is strong and reliable, with capacity factors of 40-50% (or above) with large turbine projects.

However, the above is just the beginning, according to Karin Ohlenforst of Global Wind Energy Council. She said that offshore wind accounted for 8% of new renewable energy additions in 2018 and that this will be 20% soon due to massive interest from Asia. Compound annual capacity growth rates are projected to increase from 8.2% to 12% from 2025 to 2030.

A recent report from BNEF indicated that offshore wind has had the fastest cost fall of any renewable energy source. The global benchmark price in H2 2019 is $78/MWh which is 32% lower than for the same period in 2018 and 12% lower than H1 2019. This indicates massive reductions in costs.

UK & Europe: What very recently looked like aggressive targets of 30GW by 2030 and 50GW by 2050, are now looking to be insufficient in the light of increased attention to the climate emergency. The UK net zero goal by 2050 has a target of 75GW offshore wind. A panel at last June’s conference indicated a North Sea total offshore wind capacity in the range of 250-450GW (a big range but even huge in the low estimate). The scale contemplated means that coordinated offshore wind networks are now being actively considered. Initially modular islands of ~10-30GW were considered, but these could be interconnected to support 70-100GW capacity. Today up to 180GW of interconnected power capacity is envisaged by 2045.

Offshore wind prices (e.g. $47/MW due for completion 2026) are less than half the price of a new nuclear plant.

US mostly east coast, but plans for west coast too

There have been setbacks and politics, but the East Coast of the US seems about to get serious about offshore wind with talk of up to 2,000GW of potential offshore wind in the US.

California is getting in the race too with a consortium planning 10GW offshore wind by 2040. The plan is to access deep offshore opportunities with floating turbines based on Equinor ((NYSE:EQNR), formerly Statoil) technology. Orsted is a partner in this consortium. The potential is as high as 112GW.

Asia: In a recent report, more than half of the pipeline offshore wind projects in Asia were accounted for by South Korea (16GW), Taiwan (12GW) and Japan (10GW). The Global Head of Green Investment Group, Mark Dooley, said that while these numbers seem large at the moment, they will be seen as just the start looking back on the way that offshore wind is burgeoning. The investors in these projects include Japan’s biggest thermal power generator JERA, which is a joint venture between Tokyo Electric Power Company and Chubu Electric Power Co.

A recent report points to onshore and offshore wind plus solar PV as a threat to Japanese coal investments.

China wasn’t mentioned in Mark Dooley’s numbers. Zhang Yi (State Power Investment Corporation, China) gave the following extraordinary numbers for China’s emerging offshore wind industry: 1.6GW added in 2018, bringing the existing base to 3.63GW; 41GW approved, pipeline 133GW (half of this in waters off Guangdong province alone). Clearly, China is a world unto itself and Chinese wind turbine companies can become huge based solely on the domestic market. China’s Xinjiang Goldwind Science and Technology (OTCPK:OTC:XJNGF), which is a top 5 global offshore wind manufacturer, is yet to reach the scale of European offshore turbine manufacturers, with its biggest turbine a 6.7MW model, while Sewind Shanghai, another big Chinese manufacturer, makes a 3.6MW device, but it also offers Siemens-Gamesa 8MW under license.

Japan is seen as a major floating offshore market in the future, but Eiji Nishizaki (Ports & Harbours Association of Japan) indicated that 4.5GW of sea bed anchored offshore wind is proceeding, with the potential of 91GW of sea-bed offshore wind alone.

Risks

Samu Wilhelmsson has given his views on the risks confronting Vestas, which largely focus on the political environment. Given the need to decarbonize to avoid climate disaster, my view is that political resistance to offshore wind is a short-term issue, if relevant at all. Samu makes the point that there is fierce competition between renewable energy technologies, notably the dramatic cost reductions in solar PV. Given that offshore wind has very high capacity and reliability, and cost reductions are dramatic and continuing, there seems to be a place for a major offshore wind industry as indicated in the brief high level overview here. The barriers to entry in offshore wind are large and my take is that there is room for a limited group of offshore players, and Vestas certainly has, and will continue to have, a place at the table.

Business model for renewable energy

A major difference between fossil fuel-based energy and renewables (wind, solar) is that the energy resource is naturally resupplied, therefore it doesn’t require constant exploration to find new energy resources as is the case with fossil fuels. Major fossil fuel companies' main expertise involves discovery, extraction and shipping of the coal, oil and natural gas.

The power generation equipment is also under increasing scrutiny, especially in relation to how obsolescence is handled. Of course, nuclear power is the most expensive and difficult to shutdown and a nuclear plant may require more than a century to fully decommission. Extraction of coal, oil and gas involves major land degradation which requires reclamation. And the major coal and gas plants involve big structures which are costly to decommission.

With wind power it is just the turbines and Vestas has announced plans to achieve carbon neutrality by 2030 and “zero waste wind turbines” by 2040. Carbon neutrality has involved renewable electricity for its offices and factories (achieved 2013) and the next step is electrification of its vehicles. Vestas acknowledges that industrial waste is a big deal and in particular waste generated from obsolescent turbine blades will involve 43 million tons of waste material by 2050. Vestas' wind turbines are 85% recyclable now and the focus in the near future is to build fully recyclable blades.

Vestas has a balance between new projects and maintenance, which provides a long-term future for the company. Note also that the requirement to decarbonize means massive expansion of both wind and solar in the immediate future. All regions are involved and energy security is a big deal for many developing countries that don’t have resources for purchase of fossil fuels. Given that onshore wind has constraints about placement, whereas offshore opportunities are huge, Vestas has a major stake in a big future in offshore.

Conclusion

Momentum is building as the switch to low carbon power generation starts to take hold. Vestas recently became the first company to build more than 100GW of renewable energy devices, with 20% of global installed wind capacity. It dominates turbine manufacture. This article has two purposes, firstly to give a very high level view of the wind industry (to give some perspective to readers whose only insight is that turbines kill birds which is not true as cats and windows are the main culprits) and then to focus on the emerging offshore wind industry. Secondly, I provide some detail about Vestas Wind Systems and its likely role in the huge and emerging offshore wind industry.

I’ve given some indication here of the scale of the projected growth in offshore wind, which comes off a modest base. Offshore wind is really interesting because the barriers to entry are so high. The facts are that currently there is 22GW of installed offshore wind of which Vestas MHI contributes 4.6GW in installed capacity. Offshore wind has high barriers to entry and this means relatively few companies will dominate this industry. Here I’ve focused on Vestas as the world’s largest turbine manufacturer and with a business model that combines building new wind farms (with a significant focus on offshore wind) as well as having a major stake in maintenance. At this stage, their business is dominated by onshore facilities, but it is clear that offshore wind is going to be huge. This is a very solid company with a long track record of quality products. Vestas is well worth a look for long-term investors seeking to find where to place their investment dollars away from the coal, oil and gas industries.

I am not a financial advisor, but I do pay attention to the massive transitions underway as the world moves to low carbon-based power and transport. If my commentary helps you and your financial advisor in deciding about investment in Vestas in particular, and the offshore wind industry more generally, please consider following me.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VWDRY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.