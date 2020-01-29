Golden Star Resources: Prestea Mine Is Hurting Production

The Prestea Mine is weak. The mined and milled tonnes were lower sequentially, given a lower open pit contribution, underground stope availability, and sequencing.

Source: Golden Star Resources - Wassa underground mine

Investment thesis

The Toronto-based Golden Star Resources (NYSEMKT:GSS) is a small "African play" gold producer that owns (90%) two gold mines in Ghana, West Africa. Also, the company holds an exciting project called the Father Brown project located near Takoradi in Ghana as well.

The investment thesis is quite complex with Golden Star Resources. I do not recommend a long-term investment in the company due primarily to the quality of the company assets and the location.

However, in Ghana, almost 20% of government revenues come from the Mining Sector. The country has an ongoing massive issue with illegal mining, but is considered "safe jurisdiction."

Data by YCharts

GSS has reached an attractive price in early January after an unprecedented selloff in August last year. However, since the start of 2020, the stock has been going down very rapidly despite a price of gold well above $1,500 per ounce. Often, gold miners are not following the same trend as the gold bullion. The main issue is that the mining industry is affected by costs and, in some circumstances, behaves more like equity than the commodity it represents. It is not specific to Gold Star Resources, and we can experience the same phenomenon throughout the gold mining industry.

To illustrate this new dichotomy, I am showing below a chart comparison between two crucial ETFs in this industry. The VanEck Vectors for gold miners and an ETF attached to gold bullion. As we can see, SPDR Gold Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:GLD) has outperformed VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) significantly.

Data by YCharts

A quick look at production and gold assets

Presentation

1 - The Wassa complex (including underground), which is the flagship asset. The company owns a 90% stake.

2 - The Prestea complex (including underground). The company owns a 90% stake.

3 - The Father Brown project

Gold Production

Gold Star Resources announced on January 22, 2020, gold production for the fourth quarter of 2019.

Andrew Wray, President and Chief Executive Officer of Golden Star, commented:

The 2019 production performance was in line with the upper end of our revised guidance, thanks to improved performance at Wassa, as expected. While 2019 marked the start of a transformation of the business, 2020 will see Golden Star look to further demonstrate the long term potential of Wassa, and deliver on a new mine plan at Prestea.

Commentary: Revenues, Debt, Mineral Reserves, and Gold Production

1 - I have estimated quarterly revenues for 4Q'19 at $75.5 million.

Revenues for the fourth quarter of 2019 should be around $75.50 million, up 31.7% from the same quarter a year ago, and up 8.6% sequentially. Also, the company indicated that:

The Company ended 2019 with $53.4 million of cash and total gross debt of $105.1 million, for net debt of $51.7 million.

2 - Quarterly gold production analysis

Total production in 4Q'19 was 52K Au Oz, which was at the top of the guidance range. Production at Wassa was good with 41K Au ounces, but Prestea had a lackluster quarterly output. Wassa is expected to produce between 155Koz and 165Koz in 2020 at a cash operating cost of $620-660/oz and an AISC of $930-990/oz.

The Prestea Mine is still struggling, with gold production down significantly year over year. However, the company has seen some ore grade improvements at the Prestea underground towards the end of the quarter, but it was not enough.

Ore mined at the pit and underground was lower sequentially, while ore grade underground improved from 5 g/t to 6.85 g/t. However, production for 2019 was above revised guidance.

production from Prestea totaled 47.6 Koz in 2019, which was ahead of the revised guidance range of 40-45 Koz, due to the initial benefits from the implementation of the operational review recommendations during the second half of the year." We expect production at Prestea to be 40-45koz in 2020. This is slightly below the output seen in 2019, but underlying this is a significant increase in underground production as we expect the open pit contribution to be minimal, at around 2koz, compared to 23koz in 2019

AISC is expected to be in the range of $1,080 and $1,180 per ounce, which is quite high, probably due to Prestea's weak production.

4 - Mineral reserves and full-year 2019 guidance

Proven and probable reserves were 1.79 M Oz of gold as of December 31, 2018. Mineral reserves for 2019 will be announced next month.

Source: Company Presentation

Conclusion and Technical analysis

As I said in my precedent article, Golden Star Resources presents a challenging situation at the moment because of the quality of its assets and notably at its Prestea Complex.

One financial component that characterizes the weakness of the business is the constant loss in free cash flow for the last four quarters despite higher commodity prices. We will see next month if the company managed to indicate a positive free cash flow in the fourth quarter of 2019. With the low production at the Prestea mine, it is unlikely.

However, the situation is improving as we can see above, but it is nothing that we can celebrate. 2020 seems to be a repeat of 2019 with gold production about the same. Thus, the company is not a reliable long-term investment and will have to demonstrate an impressive turnaround that is not probable in 2020.

However, in terms of trading, GSS can present an excellent opportunity.

Technical analysis

GSS is now trading at support around $2.90-3.00, and line resistance is the old line support of the preceding ascending broadening wedge pattern at $3.35, which should be considered the first "sell" target.

However, if the gold price turns weak, GSS is likely to experience a support breakout with a retest of the $2.55. Conversely, if the gold price continues its strong momentum, then GSS is expected to cross the resistance at $3.35 and trade as high as $4.15. I do not see this scenario very likely right now.

The best solution, in my opinion, is to trade GSS between $2.90 (buy) and $3.35 (sell).

Author's note: If you find value in this article and would like to encourage such continued efforts, please click the "Like" button below as a vote of support. Thanks!

Join my "Gold and Oil Corner" today, and discuss ideas and strategies freely in my private chat room. Click here to subscribe now. You will have access to 57+ stocks at your fingertips with my exclusive Fun Trading's stock tracker. Do not be alone and enjoy an honest exchange with a veteran trader with more than thirty years of experience. "It's not only moving that creates new starting points. Sometimes all it takes is a subtle shift in perspective," Kristin Armstrong. Fun Trading has been writing since 2014, and you will have total access to his 1,865 articles and counting.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I trade GSS short term but I do not have a long term position.