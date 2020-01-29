AT&T: Well, That Was A Surprise

We delve into the critical metrics that you need to be aware of and ultimately conclude that the company remains on pace to meet our expectations going forward.

AT&T (T) is currently trading lower following its highly-anticipated Q4 earnings report. This report comes after we highlighted the stock and discussed what we thought was key to look for in Q4. This morning we discussed the report at BAD BEAT Investing and overall we felt this was a pretty in-line quarter. The one surprise vs. what were looking for was the higher than expected video subscriber losses. Big competition, more streaming options, and self cannibalization are all a reason for this. So what do we do now with the stock at $37 and change? Well as we know the stock has rallied hard in 2019 and has started to fade in the first month of January. We believe AT&T is a quintessential buy and hold as part of a well-diversified, high-yield retirement portfolio. It's not just a dividend name, though that's what it has been known for. The company is evolving. Major milestones such as the closing of the Time Warner deal are done. The company has started to really recognize its debt burden and begun to offload assets left and right, something we see as vital to the stock's success. All the while it has continued to compete as a global telecommunications giant known for its healthy dividend yield. We are looking to add in the $36 range if possible, and are continued buyers because of strong performance. There are key strengths and weaknesses to be aware of, let us discuss.

Top-line pressure remains

Revenues had begun to flatten for the company in recent quarters until Time Warner's assets were brought under the AT&T umbrella. We are seeing the positive impact, but revenues in Q4 showed slight contraction from a year ago:

All in all, our revenue expectations were slightly more liberal relative to the pack. Analysts covering the company were targeting a consensus of $46.96 billion. We were targeting $46.9-$47.25 billion for this metric as we felt the impacts from the loss of video subscribers from struggling DirecTV and ongoing promotions in the wireless business would continue to show some resolve following a heavy quarter for pushing to get new customers. However, the posted result of $46.82 8 billion was well below estimates. It was not a drastic miss, but slightly underwhelmed. This was nearly all related to higher-than-expected video losses.

Well, declines in revenues from legacy wireline services, WarnerMedia, and domestic video were partially offset by growth in strategic and managed business services, domestic wireless services, and IP broadband. As the race to consolidate services continues, many are disconnecting from such services, including opting for AT&T-owned HBO Now. We had anticipated ongoing promos. The hit in video entertainment subscribers was higher than anticipated. In fact, AT&T lost 945,000 TV subscribers and lost 219,000 AT&T Now subscribers. To us, this was the major downside surprise, and was a primary driver of the revenue miss.

There continues to be a shift from premium linear services to more economically priced video service or to competitors, consistent with the rest of the industry, and this has pressured video revenues. What we think continues to be largely ignored is the IP broadband revenue growth of 2.7% thanks to 191,000 AT&T Fiber sub gains. That is an underappreciated positive. We fully expect sub losses here to continue in 2020 in video but surmise the losses will slow. We note the Q4 loss was lower than the Q3 loss in video. Driving further strength was wireless with 229,000 postpaid total adds, and there was particular strength in the U.S. and Mexico in the year 2019. Further, WarnerMedia saw gains, but as we predicted, given the incredible Q4 2018, it was tough to show meaningful year-over-year growth.

Earnings performance

Despite a lower than expected top line, the bottom line saw nice growth, much of it from solid expense control, offsetting the revenue miss. EPS was up from last year's Q4 and surpassed. We were looking for low single-digit growth to $0.87-$0.88, and this figure was beaten by a penny on the high end:

Earnings per share also were expected to be around $0.88 by analysts. Our thought process to arrive at our estimate of $0.87-$0.88 per share stemmed from changes in share count, well-managed expenses, while factoring in our slightly more liberal revenue expectations vs. the Street. As you can see, the actual earnings of $0.89 were strong. We believe this offset the Street's initial bearish reaction to the revenues and video losses. However, we think looking ahead, there are even more reasons to be bullish in 2020.

Moving forward on earnings

Once again, the drop in revenues on the video sub side remains painful. However, we continue to believe we can expect low single-digit revenue gains year-to-year. What's more important is watching the earnings figures. Well-managed expenses will help do this. One thing that's key to EPS growth is the positive impact of share repurchases. Planned share repurchases will be averaging more than 3% per year for the next three years. As we move forward, we need to see the company continue to do all it can to cut expenses to protect the bottom line, but, of course, this has limits. In 2020, the company will actively review its portfolio and has stated "no major acquisitions," so that helps ease any debt concerns. Speaking of debt, the company plans to retire the entire acquisition debt from the Time Warner deal by 2022.

In conjunction with our expectation for 2%-3% growth in revenues, expenditure discipline, and share repurchases, we are targeting earnings growing to $4.50 by 2022. We are being a bit more conservative than management, which sees EPS up to $4.80 as possible. If overall EBITDA margins remain about comparable to where they are now, and there are no surprises on the tax end, we are looking for earnings per share in the $3.65-3.80 range. As alluded to above, we still see free cash flow strong and coming in comparably to 2019, so we are looking for around $28 billion on this front. Considering share count and an increased dividend, the payout ratio will remain comfortably low, likely under 55%. With this understanding, we urge investors to keep a close watch on the impact to cash flows and dividend coverage moving forward. We believe the growing dividend is more than secure for years to come. Since this is an income name, this is what matters. Let us look more into operational cash, free cash flow, and the dividend payout ratio, which is critical.

Operational cash results

We were projecting strong cash from operations, and we are expecting them to be around $11.9-12.1 billion, stemming from our revenue expectation of ~$46.9-$47.2 billion. Operating cash flow came in at the lower level of this estimate. Here's the three-year trend:

Operating cash flows had been flat-to-declining before Time Warner was brought in. We were not surprised at these results this quarter once we saw the revenue figure. We presume that cash from operations also will grow in the low single digits moving going forward. Of course, with this measure coming in like this, it impacts free cash flows. Free cash flow is a vital metric for the dividend.

Free cash flow is critical

Free cash flow is so critical to the dividend payment. We were eyeing $28 billion for the year in free cash flow thanks to the boost from WarnerMedia. We expected free cash flows to exceed last year's pace significantly, and we were eyeballing around $8 billion considering capex spending of $3.7-$3.9 billion and operational cash of $11.9-12.0 billion. We were once again not disappointed:

Looking ahead, we expect free cash to be strong in 2020, helping free cash flow reach around $28 billion again. Overall, increasing free cash flow has been a priority, and, of course, this higher free cash flow impacts the all-important dividend payout ratio.

The dividend payout ratio

Free cash flow impacts the dividend payout ratio. We continue to see a $0.04 annual dividend payment per share increase, so free cash flow needs to remain high or show some growth as well to keep the payout ratio safe. For this quarter, we were eyeballing a comfortable payout ratio under 50%. The payout ratio was very comfortable:

As you can see, the dividend payout ratio was well below 50%, coming in at 46%. Tremendous. There were times when the payout ratio exceeded 100%, and the target goal was in the 70% range. Right now, it looks like the ratio will be in the low 50% range moving forward.

Very safe dividend

Although the dividend has been hiked again and we do fully expect that the dividend will be hiked again in December 2020, it's more than covered by free cash flow. While dividend hikes have a negative impact to the payout ratio in and of itself, if free cash flow comes in at $28 billion for the year, we project the payout ratio will remain comfortably under 55% for the year. This is a massive improvement from years past. The dividend has been raised like clockwork every year and we see this as continuing. At approximately $15 billion in dividends paid out this year, divided by $28 billion in free cash flow, we see a payout ratio of around 53%-54%. This is very safe. Dividend payments will need to grow by 33% at these free cash flow levels for us to be concerned ($20 billion in payouts, which would bring the payout ratio to back over 70%). Keep in mind, we are, of course, projecting another one penny per quarter increase at the end of the year, so that would only bump payouts by about $300 million. There's a lot of wiggle room.

Final thoughts

This was mostly an in-line quarter with our expectations that we laid out. A few more video sub losses than expected, but positive expense management helped boost EPS above our expectation, while the dividend, that juicy 5.3% yield, remains incredibly safe. More debt reduction and plans for growth of the evolving company are expected in 2020. We love the name, you should own it.

