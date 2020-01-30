Low Natural Gas Price Is Disrupting Baker Hughes' Plans

Baker Hughes Keeps It Steady, But Difficulties Remain

Baker Hughes (BKR) provides technology solutions and equipment & services to energy and industrial customers worldwide. The company has been servicing several large LNG (liquefied natural gas) projects internationally, which is a part of its strategic plan in the medium term. However, the steep decline in natural gas and LNG prices over the past year has put a question mark on the profitability of that move. The company is about to separate from GE and operate independently. On top of that, with the crude oil price remaining volatile, a quick turnaround in the upstream business is unlikely. In the short term, the stock is likely to stay subdued.

Despite all these obstacles, the international business, particularly the offshore part, is looking to provide improved returns in 2020. I think various cost reduction and productivity enhancement actions can pull margin up in the oilfield services part. The company's alliance with technology leaders like Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) can help maintain an edge over its competitors. I think BKR's stock price will see improved returns in the medium-to-long-term.

Natural Gas: Demand, Supply, And Price

The natural gas price has decreased by 40% in the past year until now. Despite low prices, the U.S. natural gas marketed production increased by 10% in 2019 compared to a year ago. However, if the price stays low for long, it will eventually catch up with production, in which case, it will start affecting the energy servicing companies' top and bottom line. While production and consumption of natural gas are expected to remain in balance in 2020, the EIA expects output to decline in 2021 in response to the low price base. The EIA expects natural gas spot prices to average $2.33/MMBtu in 2020, and increase to $2.54/MMBtu in 2021.

From Where Are Orders Flowing?

BKR is likely to see a multiyear LNG order activity through 2025. One of the company's key LNG projects in LM9000 aero-derivative gas turbines, which can reduce pollution level (CO2 and NOx emissions). However, in 2020, the company expects LNG FIDs (Final Investment Decision) to weaken, due primarily to the weak natural gas price. In Q4, backlog in the Turbomachinery & Process Solutions segment decreased by 31% compared to Q3. If the spot price weakness persists, the company can shift the balance of future FIDs towards the brownfield projects in the 2021-2025 timeframe. Orders in the Oilfield Equipment and Digital Solutions segments improved in Q4 compared to Q3. As of now, however, the company expects the LNG activity will remain steady and expects continued growth in services and non-LNG equipment awards.

In this context, investors should note that in September 2019, General Electric (GE) decided to wind down its stake in Baker Hughes. The decision can weigh on Baker Hughes' Turbomachinery segment performance. Read more on this in my previous article here.

In this context, it would be interesting to know why the LNG business is gaining traction for Baker Hughes' future. About a year ago, the company committed to achieving net-zero carbon emission by 2050. However, before the thrust moves to renewable energy, the company has weighed various options, and in the transitory phase, it believes natural gas would become the key energy resource for a lower-carbon future. It estimates that natural gas demand will outgrow crude oil by 2x over the next ten years. It also expects LNG demand to grow by 4% to 5% annually. So, the LNG business is a strategic part of Baker Hughes' growth path.

Market Outlook

Baker Hughes' management expects the crude oil demand to continue to grow following the deal between the U.S. and China to end the trade war, the low level of the U.S. unemployment rate, some improvement in the primary industrial activity index for some of the large economies, and increase in new housing construction in the past year. The crude oil supply, too, is unlikely to increase due to the recent round of OPEC production cuts. Although the U.S. crude oil production has not abated yet, there are indications that the tight oil production in the unconventional Basins may slow down soon. As upstream companies look to carry on exercising capex restraint in 2020, the company's management forecasts the drilling and completion spending in the U.S. onshore will continue to decline in the short-term. As the demand-supply balance tightens, the crude oil inventory will fall, and the energy price will firm up.

I think Baker Hughes' margin can strengthen in a year as it executes the cost reduction and productivity enhancement initiatives, including supply chain and service delivery improvements. The company has identified specific times when the rigs are idle and manage workforce costs accordingly. Also, in 2020, some of the company's international contracts will mature and will be up for renewal. All these efforts can result in an inflated margin in 2020.

Analyzing The Turbomachinery & Process Solutions Segment

Baker Hughes' Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (or TPS) segment recorded a significant revenue growth among its segments in Q4 2019 compared to a quarter ago. Quarter-over-quarter, while its revenues increased by 36%, operating income inflated by 89%. A higher service volume benefited the top line, while better business mix and cost productivity helped increase the margin.

In the first half of 2020, much of the company's outlook for the TPS segment will depend on the natural gas project timings. I have already discussed the fall in the backlog, which creates some uncertainty over the near-term revenue generation. It looks like revenues would remain nearly flat, and margin expansion will be insignificant in the short-term compared to a year ago. By the end of the year, revenue growth is expected to pick up and can end up 20% higher than FY2019. Operating margin, too, will expand in 2H 2020.

What's The Outlook In The Oilfield Equipment Segment?

Revenues were steady in Q4 compared to a quarter ago, while the operating income increased by 14% during this period. The improvement in the performance was led by better Subsea Services activity and Subsea Production Systems volumes.

Much of the segment outlook depends on the offshore market fundamentals. Now, given the improvement in offshore activity, particularly in the international markets, the subsea tree awards are likely to remain steady in 2020. The company expects SPS (Subsea Production Systems) and flexible product lines to perform well, which can lead to mid-single-digit revenue growth in Q1 2020 (Y-o-Y). Margin, too, can expand modestly. For the full year 2020, revenue growth can pick up following two years of strong orders growth. On top of that, a better product mix can lead margin to expand even further by the end of the year.

Oilfield Services Segment: An Analysis

Baker Hughes' revenues in the Oilfield Services segment revenue declined marginally in Q4 while operating income decreased more sharply (by 14%) from Q3 to Q4. The decline was not unexpected given the fall in the U.S. rig count (11% down) as well as the weaker completions activity in the U.S. onshore (22% fall in the key unconventional shales) in Q4 compared to Q3.

It is highly likely that the lack of momentum in the drilling & completion activity will continue in Q1 2020. Not only in the U.S., but a slow start is expected in the North Sea and Russia, too. So, revenue and margin in this segment are expected to decline in Q1 2020 compared to Q4 2019.

For FY2020, BKR's management expects capex on drilling & completion activity to decline by low-double-digits as the upstream operators continue to cut E&P capex. However, by 2020-end, the company expects the margin to expand as a result of the company's cost reduction initiatives and productivity enhancement actions. Year-over-year, revenues can increase in FY2019 compared to FY2018, which means the top line can increase significantly in 2H 2020.

Digital Solutions Segment Outlook

The company's revenues in the Digital Solutions segment increased by 8% while operating income increased by 32% from Q3 to Q4. However, I do not think the impressive run will continue in Q1 2020 as some of the large orders will not repeat. The power business may see some headwinds in 2020. The lack of growth and the sale of the digital APM (Asset Performance Management) offering will shape the company's software strategy. BKR's Predix APM integrates applied artificial intelligence and deep learning techniques into the workflows to help operators improve productivity. Investors may note that in November 2019, Baker Hughes formed an alliance with C3.ai, and Microsoft to bring artificial intelligence solutions to the energy industry. Microsoft Azure is a cloud computing platform. The solution will integrate Microsoft's horizontal cloud platform, Baker Hughes' technology domain expertise, and C3.ai's industrial AI capabilities. The alliances, going forward, can even help shape Baker's strategic choices.

Dividend

BKR pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share, which amounts to a 3.15% forward dividend yield. Halliburton's (HAL) forward dividend yield (3.12%) is similar to compared to Baker Hughes'.

Cash Flows And Debt

BKR's cash flow from operations (or CFO) was $2.1 billion in FY2019, which was a 21% increase compared to a year ago. Led by the rise in revenues in the past year, the surge in CFO was also driven by substantial growth in the working capital. Capex was $976 million in FY2019, leading to a $1.1 billion in free cash flow (or FCF) during FY2019.

The company's debt-to-equity (0.10x) is significantly lower than the peers' average, which indicates the balance sheet strength. Halliburton's leverage (1.1x) is higher than the average, while TechnhipFMC's (FTI) leverage (0.38x) is lower. I discussed the company's debt structure and balance sheet strength in detail in my previous article here.

What Does The Relative Valuation Imply?

Baker Hughes is currently trading at an EV-to-adjusted EBITDA multiple of ~6.0x. Based on sell-side analysts' EBITDA estimates, the forward EV/EBITDA multiple is 5.4x. The current multiple is lower than its average EV/EBITDA multiple of 12.8x between FY2017 and now.

BKR's forward EV-to-EBITDA multiple contraction versus the adjusted trailing 12-month EV/EBITDA is steeper than peers because the company's EBITDA is expected to increase more sharply than its peers in the next four quarters. This would typically result in a higher EV/EBITDA multiple compared to peers. The stock's EV/EBITDA multiple is lower than its peers' (HAL, SLB, and FTI) average of 7.8x. So, the stock is relatively undervalued at the current level. I have used estimates provided by Seeking Alpha in this analysis.

Analyst Rating

According to data provided by Seeking Alpha, 25 sell-side analysts rated BKR a "buy" in January (includes "very bullish"), while four of them rated it a "hold." Only one of the sell-side analysts rated a "sell." The consensus target price is $29.1, which at the current price, yields 32% returns.

What's The Take On BKR?

Baker Hughes is caught in a conundrum. As an oilfield services firm, it acknowledges the transition happening in the energy industry and embraces it by addressing the need to overhaul the business. However, the very path is littered with cracks that are surfacing from the successes of the traditional energy business. Over the past couple of years, the company has received several significant projects in the Middle East, the North Sea, Sub-Saharan Africa, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. While the company gears up to service the LNG business, a near-crash of natural gas and LNG prices over the past year has dried up the options for the company.

On top of that, GE will soon stop being the financier of its exploits, and its role will only reduce to being a long-term customer. So, the company will have to own up its strategic choices. On top of that, with the crude oil price remaining volatile, any substantial increase in the upstream business is unlikely, at least in the short-term.

Despite all these obstacles, Baker Hughes has continued to deliver steady performance. The traditional energy industry, as well as the U.S. economy, has not fallen apart, so far. The international business, particularly the offshore part, looks to come back with a vengeance. A better product mix can augment the margin in the Oilfield Equipment business, while various cost reduction and productivity enhancement actions can pull margin up in the oilfield services part. On the technology front, the company is allying with the top technology companies to maintain its edge over the competitors. I think BKR's stock price is due for a rebound in the medium-to-long-term unless the industry faces another ugly downturn so much so that cash flow dries up and debt repayment becomes difficult.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.