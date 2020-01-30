MSCI Inc. (MSCI) CEO Henry Fernandez on Q4 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Q3 2019 Earnings Conference Call January 30, 2020 11:00 AM ET

Thank you, operator. Good day, and welcome to the MSCI fourth quarter and full year 2019 earnings conference call. Earlier this morning, we issued a press release announcing our results for the fourth quarter and full year 2019. This press release, along with our earnings presentation, which we will reference on our call and a brief fourth quarter update are available on our website, msci.com under the Investor Relations tab.

Let me remind you that this call contains forward-looking statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speaks only as of the date on which they are made and are governed by the language on the second slide of today's presentation. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, please see the risk factors and forward-looking statements disclaimer in our most recent Form 10-K and in our other SEC filings.

During today's call, in addition to results presented on the basis of U.S. GAAP, we also refer to non-GAAP measures, including but not limited to, organic operating revenue growth rates, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA expenses, adjusted EPS and free cash flow.

We believe our non-GAAP measures facilitate meaningful period-to-period comparisons and provide insight into our core operating performance. You'll find the reconciliation to the equivalent GAAP measures in the earnings materials and an explanation of why we deem this information to be meaningful, as well as how management uses these measures on pages 25 to 33 of the earnings presentation. We will also discuss organic run-rate growth figures which excludes the impacts of changes on foreign currency and the impacts of any acquisitions or divestitures.

On the call today are Henry Fernandez, our Chairman and CEO; Baer Pettit, our President and COO; and Linda Huber, our Chief Financial Officer. I would also like to point out that members of the media may be on the call this morning in a listen-only mode.

With that, let me now turn the call over to Henry Fernandez. Henry?

Thank you, Salli. Hello everyone and thank you for joining us today. Before I go through my prepared remarks, I would like to give you some reflections as we enter new decade, and what we should expect from MSCI.

As many of you know, I've been at the helm of MSCI almost 25 years, and I can categorically tell you that today I am more excited and more optimistic about this franchise than I have ever been. And I'm sure that is not only me, but my partners here Baer and Linda share on that optimism.

Our franchise getting stronger on accelerated pace. And in terms of what we do for clients all over the world, example problems and opportunities, we help them solve when industry bodies would like to know from us and learn from us, when government officials and regulators want to learn from us, everyone wants to talk to MSCI about how we are helping to change the investment industry.

Our strategic investment choices at MSCI are vastly wider and deeper than they were 10 years ago, because of the more central role that we play in the global investment industry. Our financial model is not only very resilient and diversified, but it's presenting us with significant new organic opportunities of investments with even higher rates of return on short to medium term paybacks. The reason for this is that what we do is normally built upon on top of an existing infrastructure and cost base at MSCI, and that infrastructure is more and more developed any incremental investment for new things yields and much higher incremental payoff, and therefore, an acceleration on internal rates of returns. This is clearly the case in index and ESG, for example. So we are therefore positioning ourselves to take full advantage of this dynamic, and hopefully accelerate shareholder value creation throughout this new decade.

Well, with those reflections, let me now go through my prepared remarks. In the fourth quarter, we delivered strong performance across our franchise with year-over-year growth of 12% in operating revenues, 16% in adjusted EBITDA, and 27% in adjusted EPS. In the fourth quarter, as it's under management and equity ETFs linked to MSCI indices, we see the record high of $934 billion. The increase of $119 billion from the third quarter was driven by both strength in the dollar markets and very healthy cash inflows into ETFs linked to MSCI indices.

Since the start of the New Year, we have continued to see growth in AUM levels and equity ETFs linked to MSCI indices. At the end of last week, they exceeded $960 billion, setting a new record and come close to the $1 trillion mark. We should be great to achieve so. Notably, although inflows to global equity ETFs were lower throughout 2019 compared to 2018, MSCI actually saw a 48% increase in equity ETFs inflows linked to our indices, demonstrating the power, the diversity of our ETF investing franchise.

About a year ago this time, at our Investor Day, we shared with you three pillars of our strategy. Today I'm excited to give you an update on our progress. At the time we told you we will, one, grow our core business, two, executes in-flight opportunities, and then, three, capture new wave of opportunities in order to serve a wire and deeper variety of clients investment problems and opportunities. And therefore, in turn, fuel the growth of the company and the creation of shareholder value.

We have been delivering on our promise to execute in these areas of growth while serving as responsible stores of your capital. In the core business, we have produced significant growth as we continued to innovate and add content in response to changing markets and client interests. You can see evidence of this continuous progress in our well-established solutions like our equity market cap indices, our equity risk and performance analytics as well as our multi-asset class risk analytics. In fact, as of December 31, 2019, we’ve reached a combined run rate for our index analytics segments of almost $1.5 billion, up 13% year-over-year.

In addition to accelerating our core business, we have executed on a number of in-flight growth opportunities to meet the needs of our customers and the investment community more broadly. Let me give you a few examples. First within our futures and options business, we expanded our strategic partnerships with key derivative exchanges in the US and Europe. The run rate from futures and options grew over 56% compared to the prior year. Second with respect to our ESG business, the October 2019 acquisition of Carbon Delta provided us an essential climate value of risk capabilities for ESG franchise. And of course, the climate change segment of ESG franchise is an area that we're intensely focused on as the world is focusing on the impact of climate change, in a variety of areas, in our case, on portfolios of our clients. So those form, we are very pleased with the progress we have made with our integration efforts Carbon Delta and the level of client interest that we've already seen. Third, in fix income, we’ve recently launched 15 MSCI fix income ESG and Factor indices leveraging our 30-plus years of extensive experience in fixed income risks and performance analytics as well as our leadership in the index construction and then state-of-the-art data capabilities, and, of course, on our expertise in ESG.

Finally, in real estate, we continue to grow and expand our offering of private or real estate data and analytics, and are optimistic that our growth in this segment will gradually accelerate.

Finally, we have invested in new wave opportunities that will drive our future growth. Most recently, we entered into a strategic relationship through a significant minority investment in the purchase group, a leading provider of investment decision tools for private asset classes. This was an area of significant focus in our Investor Day a year ago.

Our positioning in private assets is critical to supporting our clients, we're increasingly looking for solutions that expand both public and private assets. Our alliance with Burgiss is intended to accelerate and expand use of data analytics and other investment decision support tools for investors in private asset classes all over the world.

More broadly, we remain committed to providing our clients with tools that will enable them to capitalize on their significant new investment opportunities and challenges. We believe this puts MSCI at the leading edge of modern investing.

As we enter the new decade, we're proud of what we have built, and the tremendous value that our employees have created for our clients, and in turn, our shareholders.

Before I pass on the call to my partner Baer, I would like to congratulate him because this month Baer has celebrated his 20th anniversary of being an MSCI and a partner of mine throughout the time. Mr. Pettit?

Thank you, Henry. 20 very interesting years indeed and doubtless more excitement ahead of us. So clearly, I share your enthusiasm about the many opportunities to drive growth and shareholder value at MSCI. Henry talked about the three pillar strategy that we discussed with you at Investor Day. At that event, we also highlighted the secular forces that are transforming the investment industry, including the move from activity to index enabled investing, increasing globalization and acceleration of capital flows; and the need to incorporate ESG and more specifically, climate change considerations into investments processes.

MSCI continues to be well positioned to help global investors build modern portfolios that will capitalize on this transformation. Our sales efforts have led to total organic run rate growth of more than 14% in the fourth quarter year-over-year. Gross sales grew about 20% in each of our segments in the fourth quarter, and we reached record total gross sales of over $75 million.

The fourth quarter's retention rate was down from the third quarter, but in-line with last year's fourth quarter rate at 92.9%. As a result of a seasonal decline, given the concentration of contracts, we generally come up for renewal in the fourth quarter.

We're working hard to deliver must have products and solutions to our clients with the aim that such tools become embedded in their processes, analysis and thinking about investing. Our recurring subscription run rate where we recorded our ninth straight quarter of organic double digit percentage growth saw strength across all geographies, notably in Asia Pacific and Europe.

From a client perspective, asset managers and asset owners, which collectively comprise two thirds of our subscription run rate, grew above the 11% each. At a segment level, index and analytics subscription run rate grew more than 11% and 7%, respectively. Within analytics, we recorded strong recurring sales growth in our equity and multi-asset class solutions, notably to asset owners.

Within our all other segments, we crossed milestones of $100 million for our ESG research subscription run rate and $50 million for our real estate subscription run rate. Our ability to achieve these strong results and to deliver attractive returns on our investment dollars, validate our disciplined capital allocation approach. Our daily focus is to help clients more effectively and efficiently build portfolios. I'd like to walk you through a few recent examples of this.

First, innovation within our ESG and factor categories has been a key differentiator in the cash inflows to equity ETFs linked to MSEI indexes versus our competitors, in 2019, MSEI was the number one index provider based on cash inflows to equity ETFs. Second, as we have often communicated, there are significant client benefits integrating MSEI research and content across various investment use cases. In the ESG space this integration has driven our combined ESG research and index run rate to nearly $150 million in 2019.

Third, our continuous investments in modeling new risk categories has helped bolster our analytics growth. One such example is in the area of liquidity metrics where our innovative solutions were well received in 2019, and contributed meaningfully to our financial results.

Next, our interactions with major global asset owners and asset managers show us that our real estate offerings are an important input to their investment decisions. Further, our 2019 client surveys indicate significant improvements in customer satisfaction with regards to our real estate products and services.

And finally, last week we published the MSCI principles of sustainable investing to further equip investors with a framework to integrate ESG into their investment prophecies and make the global shift towards sustainable investing. Overall, we have substantial momentum heading into 2020, and we are confident in our ability to continue delivering for our clients.

This confidence underpins our guidance, which Linda will review in addition to going over our financial performance. Over to you, Linda.

Thanks, Baer, and hello to everyone on the call. I'll start with operating revenue where we reported $407 million in the quarter, up 12% from the prior year. Looking at each of our business units, first, in index, operating revenue grew approximately 16%. Growth in asset based-fees was a meaningful contributor. In addition, we saw strength in recurring subsequent subscription revenue, driven by continued momentum and developed market modules and impact of custom in ESG indexes. Second, analytics operating revenue increased more than 5% with continued strong growth and nonrecurring revenue from implementation and other services as well as an uptick in recurring subscription revenue.

Finally, for the all other segments, operating revenues grew 20%, reflecting reverse growth across our ESG rating and screening offers. In asset-based fee, revenue grew 18%. It was driven by strong ETF revenue and average asset under management grew 21% year-over-year, and equity ETFs linked to MSCI indexes. Sequentially the average basis points fee actually increased slightly 5.01 basis points. This was due to the mix of ETF capturing flows rather than a reversal of the broader to context.

Non-ETFs assets fund revenue was up 11%, driven by increased contributions from higher fee products. And finally, futures and options revenue, one of our high growth areas, set approximately $3 million as compared to last year. As you heard from Henry, ending assets under management and equity ETFs linked to MSCI indexes were $934 billion as of December 31, 2019, up 34% versus the prior year-end and up more than 14% versus the prior quarter end.

On a sequential basis, MSCI up $56 billion of inflows into 5.2 MSCI indexes across geographic market exposures, notably those associated with developed markets outside the U.S. Additionally, factors in ESG funds accounted for nearly a third of cash inflows into equity ETFs linked to our indices.

On year-over-year basis, around 40% of $239 billion growth in assets under management at year-end was attributable to cash inflows with the balance coming from market appreciation.

Now I'll shift the focus to adjusted earnings per share, excuse me, which was $1.67 per share in the fourth quarter, up 27% year-over-year. More than two-thirds of the growth in adjusted EPS was from higher operating revenue, net of operating expenses, strong proof points on the earnings power of our franchise. The remaining third of the growth in adjusted EPS was driven primarily by a lower tax rate and reduced share count, partially offset by higher interest expense.

Turning now to our balance sheet and capital allocation, we ended the year with $1.5 billion of cash and $31 billion of debt. Excuse me, $3.1 billion of debt. In November, we issued $1 billion of debt at a coupon of 4% and $500 million of the proceeds to partially refinance our $5.25 coupon notes due in 2024 of which we currently have $300 million remaining. In the fourth quarter MSCI paid approximately $58 million in dividends to its shareholders, but did not repurchase any shares.

Before I turn the call back to Henry, I'd like to share some elements of the 2020 guidance, we published in our press release morning. MSCI trend for 2020 is based on assumptions and a number of macroeconomics, capital market factors, and particularly related to equity market. These assumptions are subject to uncertainty and actual results for the year could differ materially from our current guidance. For the full year 2020, we currently expect adjusted EBITDA expenses in the range of $750 million to $770 million and capital expenditures in the range of $60 million to $70 million.

As you know, we cannot predict asset base fee revenue. However, it is our intention that higher levels of operating revenues will coincide with higher levels of expenses and higher capital expenditures as we invest back in our growing businesses.

Finally, we expect free cash flow to be in the range of $580 million to $640 million. Free cash flow in 2020 is projected to decline from 2019, primarily due to two factors. First, the absence of tax benefits we had related to stock-based compensation last year; and second, to increase capital expenditures this year. A full list of our guidance is included in our earnings release published this morning as well as in our earnings presentation for this call. Both are available in the investor relations section of our website at msci.com. Before we move to Q&A, I'd like to turn the call back over to Henry.

Henry Fernandez

I’m confident they will provide diverse and valuable perspectives, drawing from their combined global experience and their expertise across asset classes and emerging the industry trends, including technological innovation.

And with that, we'll move over now to Q&A.

Toni Kaplan - Morgan Stanley

Toni Kaplan

Could you talk about the decision to make ESG ratings available for free on the website? My take was that the objective is to broaden the use of the ratings, and have MSCI continue to be the standard there. And I guess could you just talk about if that changes that ESG business model you have at all? And then finally, with a lot of new big name providers entering the ESG space, do you think there'll be more price competition in ESG? Thanks.

Baer Pettit

Baer Pettit

Toni Kaplan

Toni Kaplan

And do you think pricing will be more competitive?

Baer Pettit

Baer Pettit

Toni Kaplan

Toni Kaplan

Got it. Thanks. And for my follow-up, just wanted to get an update on beyond analytics look by this quarter. And so I wanted to understand that the number of clients adopting the platform was above of what you had expected originally. And just talk about any sort of future selling – cross-selling opportunities with that. That'd be great.

Baer Pettit

Baer Pettit

Manav Patnaik - Barclays

Manav Patnaik

Henry, just the Burgiss deal sounds pretty interesting. And I was just wondering if you could help describe in the context of all the partnerships and so forth, they've been looking at like, what is that pipeline look like? We weren't familiar with Burgiss. I'm sure there's plenty of these other ones out there, so just curious on your thoughts on what that looks like?

Henry Fernandez

Henry Fernandez

So there's some overlap, so to speak, but between the tools, we have roughly $9 trillion of databases, which I would imagine is pretty close to 85%, maybe 90% or 95% of the entire universe of private asset classes in the world. So very exciting about that opportunity.

Now more broadly speaking, one of the key tenets of MSCI's strategy is to build partnerships. Distribution partnerships, research, academic partnerships to build new models, data partnerships to get data, technology partnerships to help us accelerate our AI and machine learning processes, for example, and the like. And those partnerships to be the basis for creating ecosystems in which hopefully, MSCI is the heart of that ecosystem in order for all of us to be serving clients. So we started -- we've always been doing this, but we accelerated the partnership initiatives about two, three years ago. Obviously, we have very extensive client partnerships as well. But we accelerated the other forms of partnerships. So you're going to see us doing a lot more of this, a lot more. Some partnerships may be just a strategic relationship, exchanging in data, exchanging mutual capabilities. Some of them may require some investments on our part either minority investments of any type or maybe control investments.

Manav Patnaik

Okay got it. And I guess one of the reasons that we're asking that and maybe, Linda, you can help here just in terms of the capital allocation, should we just see more of these? How should we see the balance of buybacks? Because I guess, your stock is nearly doubled from the last time you guys made this average that you disclosed 147. So just curious how we should think of that going forward?

Henry Fernandez

Henry Fernandez

Linda Huber

Linda Huber

Alex Kramm - UBS

Alex Kramm

Just want to ask about the guidance very briefly here. I understand, obviously, that you don't make drive revenues because of the asset-based side. But clearly, you guide operating cash flow and free cash flow. And you just made this comment Linda that there is clearly a level that if asset base is doing better, you would spend a little bit more. So can you just help us how you think about that side of that business in terms of what are you budgeting for market performance, flows, pricing perhaps? So we have a better sense of when you would accelerate the spending if markets actually work in your favor? Thanks.

Linda Huber

Linda Huber

If we have earned it. If we have earned it on the top line, and that may take us toward the higher end of the range, but we'll keep you posted. We would note, very important to note, the first quarter is a higher expenditure quarter for us due to tax payments and bonuses. So if we do more of this, it will likely not come quite as much in the first quarter, but a little bit more tilted toward the second and third, perhaps the back half of the year. So hope that helps you, Alex, but we would point you back to the longer-term guidance targets that we had given in Investor Day last year as what we're continuing to try to achieve.

Alex Kramm

Alex Kramm

So that basically means you're not looking for a help from the market, is that point, right? Did I hear that right?

Linda Huber

Linda Huber

Alex Kramm

Alex Kramm

Yeah, good. And just second quickly, I think you gave a little bit of color on analytics growth. I mean the sales was very impressive, but maybe you can expand a little bit more in terms of where that is coming from. Is it a lot of up sales? Can you maybe talk about the regions you seeing or -- customer types receive a lot of demand, I think, it would be great? Thank you.

Henry Fernandez

Henry Fernandez

Alex Kramm

Alex Kramm

Sounds good. Thank you very much.

Bill Warmington - Wells Fargo

Bill Warmington

So first question for you on the index business, you had talked to the retention rate and how that was flat year-over-year and that we saw the downtick on the sequential basis, and that was driven mostly by seasonal components. Now, it’s a high class problem, I'm not trying to pick on the 93% retention rate, because that's very strong. But I just wanted to know if there was anything behind that downtick and also a question of where are the investors going if -- when they do leave?

Baer Pettit

Baer Pettit

Bill Warmington

Bill Warmington

Got it. And then a question on -- my follow-up on the analytics business, there was a slug of nonrecurring revenue there that you mentioned that came from implementation. Just wanted to know if that was a forerunner of some acceleration in the analytics business or how to interpret that?

Baer Pettit

Baer Pettit

Bill Warmington

Bill Warmington

Sounds like Linda has to create a new category of recurring and nonrecurring.

Baer Pettit

Baer Pettit

We'll just try to keep the money coming in.

Joseph Foresi - Cantor Fitzgerald

Joseph Foresi

Hi, I wanted to go back to ISG for a second -- I'm sorry, ESG, where's my head. But it's been a lot of wording, I guess. But yes, if you know anything about ISG, I'll take that, too. But on the ESG side, maybe you could just take a step back and frame for us what -- how you see that evolving? It's obviously a red hot space. What products do you think are going to move in the short term, how you're going to price them? And then how you think about competition in that space right now? And where you see it going?

Henry Fernandez

Henry Fernandez

So MSCI wants to be the leading provider by far in the world of all the tools necessary to make that transition and to get to that point, and that is from ESG research, to understand what the ESG components of companies are. So somebody wants to come with a list and say, exclude this, exclude that, we know what we're talking about, ESG ratings, ESG indices of all types in equities, in fixed income and the like. By the way, ESG ratings in equities, in fixed income, in real estate, in private companies, in private debt and the like. And ESG risk models or less risk models that take into account also ESG in all the other factors that they do and all of that. So we are extremely well positioned at MSCI to be the leader in this, because we already are crossing the whole product range that I just described. We are already a multi-asset class firm, and we already play a central role in the investment industry. So there will be competition because it's a very vast and large field for sure. But I think our position in the marketplace, our -- the quality of what we do, the combination of all the things that we do for people, as opposed to only one thing to one area or another that another supplier can do, will create enormous moat around our franchise. And that's what we're gunning for here, and that's where we're putting enormous investments into that. Now that's the ESG category as a whole. Within ESG, you have climate change, which is eventually, maybe in next few years, climate change and the impact on portfolios around the world, may even become bigger than ESG itself. Right now, we put it into a subset of ESG investing, but they may become even bigger than ESG investing itself and a category of its own. So we're taking steps to be the leading provider of climate change tools in the world as they affect portfolios, as they affect repricing of assets and as they affect asset allocation of investors.

Joseph Foresi

Joseph Foresi

Henry Fernandez

Henry Fernandez

Baer Pettit

Baer Pettit

Craig Huber - Huber Research

Craig Huber

Thank you. A couple of questions. The 6% to 9% guidance, I guess, for cost for this new year of EBITDA expenses. Can you just quickly highlight for me where the incremental spend is going toward in terms of what growth initiatives internally? You've touched a lot of -- a bunch of it but for me just rank, order, the top three or four with this incremental dollars are going toward? That's my first question.

Linda Huber

Linda Huber

Henry Fernandez

Henry Fernandez

Craig Huber

Craig Huber

And my next question, guys, can you give us the annual run rate, if you would, for each of ESG at the end of the year, the future and options segment and then fixed income? Do you have those three numbers handy?

Henry Fernandez

Seems like we do.

Linda Huber

Linda Huber

We do not have that handy. I'm sure you probably can look at the slides and give a view on that, Craig, as we're looking for it, anything else?

Craig Huber

Craig Huber

The $1.5 billion or so of cash that you have on the balance sheet, I know you touched on this earlier, but the appetite for a sizable acquisition, given all your internal growth initiatives you've enunciated here last hour, I assume it's fairly low for a large acquisition? Is that a fair statement?

Linda Huber

Linda Huber

Henry Fernandez

Henry Fernandez

So it'll probably be best, Craig, if Salli follows up with you off-line on your question.

Henry Chien - BMO

Henry Chien

Hey, good morning, everyone. I wanted to ask about the core index business. I guess, beyond or not beyond but separate from the more dynamic ESG and in factors just on the index. Pretty simple question. What's driving that stable kind of 10%, 11% growth? And that data just kind of given that the flows in the active side are pretty much 0, I guess. And so I'm just kind of curious if you could frame whether that's like, just continual like TAM available in like asset owners or wealth managers or replacing providers or just adding new products? Just kind of just a pretty simple question of what's driving that growth?

Henry Fernandez

Henry Fernandez

In the market cap indices, what's driving the growth is continued globalization of the equity markets of the world, continued expansion of the use cases inside an organization. So we have traditionally charged by number of people that use the indices, by vendors and all of that. We're now moving to a little bit more of a bundled products. But when you have -- if an organization has, let's say, 100 professionals that were using the indices and they want to go to 300 -- 200 or 300 professionals that want to use the indices, there has to be a commensurate amount of new fees. What is also driving the growth of the market cap businesses is custom indices? These are market cap businesses in which somebody say, can you exclude this? Can you exclude that? Can you put another thing like this? Can you do this? So that is a high level of growth that is happening that is happening there. Now in the ETF category, of course, market cap indices continue to grow as well.

Obviously, the -- we've seen higher growth in ESG indices and ETF and obviously, in factor ETF. So there is a whole category of things that maybe in future discussions, we can try to put a sort of a landscape of all of this, but that's a little -- another area that obviously is happening is new client segments, right, that are new -- wealth management is a new client segment that are using now indices, hedge funds, equity long-short hedge funds are being measured given the performance of equity long-short hedge funds or lack of performance, as you say, relative to nonleverage -- I'm sorry, nonshort strategies. These people are now being increasingly measured against the market cap indices. So they need to subscribe to the information and so on and so forth.

Henry Chien

Henry Chien

Got it. That makes sense. And so just a follow-up on, I guess, specifically the ES&G data. So it's a lot of good color on framing MSCI's role in this. I guess, just to help us understand. So in the market cap or traditional investment products, it's very much performance-driven, I guess, or measurement of return attribution. How do you think about, with ESG, given the, I guess, very question of measurement of impact or ESG risk is sort of unclear?

Henry Fernandez

Henry Fernandez

Chris Shutler - William Blair

Chris Shutler

Hey guys, Just two quick ones. First, on Burgiss. Is there anything else you can say at this point around the actual impact to EPS? It sounds like it's going to be immaterial, but anything else that you can give us there?

Henry Fernandez

Henry Fernandez

Not really. I mean, it's clearly a smaller company compared to us, right? So the hope is that it's going to grow a lot, but it's still early days.

Linda Huber

Linda Huber

Chris Shutler

Chris Shutler

Okay, fair enough. And then just the other one is just on the index subscription business. Going back to the -- a couple of questions ago. To put a finer point on that, how much of the growth, I guess, came from what you would characterize as pricing in 2019? And how much do you expect to come from pricing in 2020?

Linda Huber

Linda Huber

Chris Shutler

Okay, still consistent?

Linda Huber

Yes.

Keith Housum - Northcoast Research

Keith Housum

Good morning guys a question for you, just elaborating on Burgiss. You guys have a minority interest in it, but you guys will have access to all their data. I guess, is this through operating agreements? And then the agreements or your structure with Burgiss, is that going to be exclusive so they -- no one else can partake in their data?

Henry Fernandez

Henry Fernandez

Keith Housum

Keith Housum

But those will be exclusives. So no one else, no competitor can come in there and try to obtain their data, so to speak.

Henry Fernandez

Largely, but not totally, yes.

Keith Housum

Keith Housum

Okay, got you. And then just as a follow-up question, this is just more a reminder for me. When it comes to your institutional passive fees, that's a one quarter delay, correct?

Linda Huber

Yes, that is correct.

Henry Fernandez

Henry Fernandez

Well, I'd like to thank you again for the opportunity to present given the last 10 years of great performance. And obviously, the anticipation of what we can do in the next 10 years. I would like to make sure you all recognize how much we value, the belief that you and our shareholders have put in us, the trust and confidence, in running this great franchise and being good stewards of capital. And we hope we never disappoint in all of that. So thank you very much.

