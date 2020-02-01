Trade Realty Income For Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield

Dividend investors often view Realty Income (O) as a benchmark in the real estate investment trust (REIT) space with its monthly dividends and steady performance, but Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCPK:UNBLF) currently offers a more attractive investment proposition for investors who can handle EUR currency risk. Both companies are among the largest and highest-quality retail REITs in the world, but Realty Income's recent outperformance leaves URW offering a dramatically more attractive dividend yield and more upside to the share price. URW also offers preferred geographic diversification with a majority of assets in Europe where retail overcapacity is not as acute as in the US. URW's long-time strategy to focus on premier locations with high footfall in key urban environments also arguably leaves it more protected than Realty Income when it comes to the most critical risks in retail, such as growth in online shopping.

This article details why dividend investors should consider a switch from Realty Income to URW and also serves as an introduction to URW for US-based investors that may be less familiar with the company.

Both companies are impressive and well diversified

We have long owned a position in Realty Income, and it's hard to argue with the company's success considering the 16.8% Compound Average Annual Total Shareholder Return since its 1994 NYSE listing, which is significantly better than benchmark indices over the period. The company has many of the attributes we seek in a REIT, including size and diversification across tenants, industries and geographies as well as a focus on high-quality locations and clients.

Source: 3Q 2019 Retail Investor Presentation

But Realty Income is not the only high-quality retail REIT available to investors, with Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield offering a comparable profile. URW owns EUR 65 billion of commercial property (as of June 30, 2019), split 86% in shopping centers, 7% in offices, 5% in convention centers and 2% in services. Following the mid-2018 merger with Westfield, the company's geographic presence is split across Europe and America with region weightings of 36% in France, 24% in the US, 8% in the UK and Italy and the balance spread throughout Europe. The company claims to be the premier global developer and operator of flagship destinations and specializes in owning, developing and managing premier retail assets in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States and the most prestigious office buildings and major convention and exhibition venues in the Paris region.

Source: urw.com/about

Both companies offer plenty of geographic, tenant and industry diversification. But URW's overweight to European locations offers some escape from the retail overcapacity in the US.

Source: Statista and Credit Suisse

Competitive positions & barriers to entry

The scale of Realty Income and URW gives them both the scale to operate more cost efficiently than peers or new entrants, providing a reasonable barrier to entry. And both focus on quality locations and can tout the resulting occupancy rates that are consistently near 98% as well as advantaged cost of capital versus peers. But with urbanization and the current pressure on more rural retail locations, we are particularly interested in URW's strategy to focus on premier urban locations in upscale catchment areas that attract high footfall. In some cases, the scale and location of the company's developments result in the construction of dedicated transport routes, helping to improve results and create an additional competitive advantage.

Source: Company Investor Day Presentations 2019

We also think it's critical to note the incredible quality of the URW portfolio. The large majority of locations/assets are A rated or better. The below chart demonstrates how well placed the company's assets are relative to European peers. High quality assets often protect against footfall concerns and generally represent top urban locations which provide barriers to new entrants. Large premium urban locations in developed areas mean new entrants struggle to find or finance sizable locations and often can't get over the regulatory hurdles around topics such as traffic flow and social impacts. These barriers mean that URW can demand attractive rents and can benefit from urbanization and network effects.

Source: Company Investor Day Presentations 2019

Overall, URW's long-existing strategy to focus on high-quality locations with high footfall provides reasonable barriers to entry and insulates the company from many of the challenges facing retail currently, such as decreased foot traffic due to the growth in online shopping. Realty Income may offer many of the same advantages, but URW offers at least a competitive property setup compared to its US peer.

Financial position and acquisitions

We have no real concerns when looking at Realty Income's financial position. Leverage metrics are generally impressive for such a company. On the other hand, URW's financial profile has been an area garnering attention since its mid-2018 acquisition of Westfield which pushed some financial metrics into concerning territory. We do understand and share some of the concerns investors have over the financial situation with metrics such as net debt/EBITDA topping 10x, but we are comforted when we look deeper into the topic. Most financial metrics for URW remain reasonable, and the company is progressing well on its asset disposal program which will help reduce leverage. Similar to Realty Income, the company also boasts A rated debt from Moody's and S&P Global Ratings.

More importantly perhaps when we look at URW, we see little risk that the company will run into debt servicing issues anytime soon. The company's average cost of debt has plummeted while the average maturity has been materially extended (as seen in the charts below). Debt servicing costs should remain low for many years. The company's high-quality tenant mix also improves the financial profile. We initially hesitated to invest in the company following the Westfield acquisition, but now have a positive view on the financial health profile of the company.

Source: Company Investor Day Presentations 2019

Realty Income is perhaps advantaged concerning financial profile considerations versus URW, but we feel comfortable investing in both companies as there are no financial red flags.

Growth can be both impressive and reliable

It's hard to beat the consistency of Realty Income's earnings growth over the long-term. Even in heavy downturns, the company has performed relatively well. And the consistency in earnings growth has resulted in low share price volatility. In fact, Realty Income is one of the least volatile companies in the S&P 500 in terms of annual total shareholder return. It's hard for URW or anybody else to compete with that history.

Source: 3Q 2019 Institutional Investor Presentation

But looking forward, we shouldn't write off URW too quickly. We do not have aggressive expectations for growth, but there is a solid basis for continued development and low-to-mid single-digit income expansion. The company certainly has one of the most interesting and expansive development pipelines with a diverse array of high potential assets. With some skepticism about how much more brick and mortar retail might be needed, the company is also looking at mixed use developments and the possibility to move more into areas such as luxury apartments. There is risk to moving the business model to more non-retail type developments, but also opportunity, and conservative growth expectations are supported by the pipeline.

Source: Company Investor Day Presentations 2019

URW can also leverage its excellent premium positioning for growth. With a skew towards urban areas experiencing relatively high population growth, rental growth can be expected. Looking backwards, we can see that the company's strong competitive position has already resulted in higher and more consistent rental growth, and there's little reason why that shouldn't continue going forward.

Source: Company Investor Day Presentations 2019

Dividend metrics for Realty Income are stellar, but URW offers something as well

Realty Income describes itself as "The Monthly Dividend Company" and has provided an incredibly reliable source of income for investors, landing it in the S&P High-Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index. Just look at the dividend chart below.

Source: 3Q 2019 Institutional Investor Presentation

Impressive indeed, and annual dividend growth of about 4.5% certainly has a chance of continuing for Realty Income.

Let's have a look at Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield's dividend profile, even if it's not quite as impressive. Over the past decade, URW has increased its dividend at an annual rate of about 4%, not far behind Realty Income. URW also paid a special dividend in 2010 of EUR 20 per share, which could be added to dividend outcomes over the period. URW did not cut its dividend through the global financial crisis. Investors might note that there was no dividend growth in the most recent year, but the stable dividend was largely due to the Westfield acquisition. Going forward, dividend increases should be supported by earnings growth. The company itself states that its EUR 10.80 dividend per share is sustainable going forward, and plans to grow the dividend in line with adjusted recurring earnings per share growth which is expected to be 5-7% in the coming years. We expect dividend growth in the low single digits going forward which already creates an attractive investment backdrop when combined with something that Realty Income does not offer, a yield of 8.5%.

Valuation heavily favors Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield

Mentioning Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield's dividend yield close to 8.5% brings us to the topic of valuation. Let's spend some time in this section as it might be the key differentiator between the two companies currently.

Let's first have a look at recent performance which has resulted in the current valuation status for both companies. Realty Income has dramatically outperformed URW over the past year. It looks even more incredible when viewed over five years.

Source: Google Finance

Realty Income's dramatic outperformance is part of the reason why there is currently a giant chasm between the dividend yields of the two companies. Both companies might have an average dividend yield near 5%, but Realty Income currently offers a relatively puny 3.6% compared to URW's dividend yield near 8.5%. URW's dividend yield gives the impression of dramatic undervaluation versus history. The company rarely trades at a dividend yield near 8.5%. The last time the dividend yield was this high during the global financial crisis, the stock went from near EUR 94 per share in early 2009 to over EUR 250 per share by early 2015.

Source: Refinitiv

Regarding valuation, we can also refer to Morningstar. Morningstar offers a fair value estimate for Realty Income of USD 65 per share, or a downside of 22%. For URW, Morningstar calculates per share fair value of EUR 150 or an upside of about 22%.

To get a better feel for the possible upside on URW shares, we also looked at the firm's triple net asset value (NNNAV), which is a measure of the fair value of net assets assuming a normal investment property company business model, including the fair value of deferred tax liabilities, debt, and financial instruments. Currently, URW's price/NNNAV shows deep undervaluation when using 1.0x as a fair multiple, as shown on the below graph.

Source: Refinitiv

Our dividend discount model puts the fair value of URW near EUR 180 per share, offering more support to the undervaluation case.

Ultimately, URW appears to offer a far superior dividend yield and significant upside while Realty Income may well be overvalued at the high end of historic valuation ranges.

Conclusion: It's time to trade some Realty Income for Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield

Realty Income and URW are some of the largest and highest-quality REITs globally. The companies own impressive property portfolios diversified across geographies, industries and tenants. Both offer solid growth and dividend profiles while leaving little for investors to worry about regarding financial position. We currently prefer URW's focus on premier locations in upscale catchment areas that attract high footfall which gives the company additional competitive advantages as well as superior protection against current retail risks. But the real difference between the two companies is valuation. Realty Income has drastically outperformed URW, creating a material valuation gap in favor of URW. A dividend yield near 8.5% with expected low-single-digit dividend growth and apparent undervaluation make for a compelling investment case that should attract most dividend focused investors. Now looks like a good time to trade some Realty Income for Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield.

Disclosure: I am/we are long O, UNBLF, KLPEF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information enclosed in this article is deemed to be accurate and reliable, but is not guaranteed to or by the author. This article reflects Oyat's views and does not constitute investment advice.