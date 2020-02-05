Fiverr: From Lemons To Peaches

The way it was and remains to be, the freelance labour market resembles in some ways Akerlof's "Market for Lemons". In such a market, information asymmetry surrounding the reliability and quality of the product or service limits the price that a buyer is willing to pay. This reticence in turn deters quality providers of "peaches", leaving only those who would compromise in price or quality, leading to a downward spiral such that only "lemons" remain. This includes friction facing both buyers and sellers; such as pricing uncertainties, missed deadlines, payment issues etc. The final effect is a suboptimal market which does not serve and attract maximum participation. Fiverr (NYSE:FVRR) provides a solution to making this market work and stands to profit from it. However, whether or not to hold shares in Fiverr is a different question altogether, and in this piece, I evaluate the company as an investment.

Business Model

Fiverr's key value proposition is its Service-as-a-Product model in which it distills the attributes of freelance services into easy-to-process parameters, allowing them to be listed like SKUs on a catalogue. Through that, Fiverr connects businesses with talents from around the world and freelancers with clients beyond those who can be informed by organic marketing. It also provides end-to-end services from payment to delivery for freelancers and businesses alike. Fiverr earns its revenue by taking a cut of 5% of the transaction value from buyers and 20% from sellers and does not require sustained high capital investments beyond the near to medium term. Cursorily, it does seem like Fiverr has a simple and effective business model.

The Fantasy of a Big Market

However, as if from the same script, Fiverr, like every recent IPO, is touting the immense market that it is in the running to capture. Word for word, it even heralds the 'Future of Work' that WeWork also echoed. The latter famously imploded prior to IPO and registered a spectacular $38B fall in value. The common thread between the stories of Uber (NYSE:UBER), Slack (NYSE:WORK), Fiverr, and the likes has been the careless bandying around of market size, overconfidence in execution, and the disregard of value. One might, therefore, wonder if share prices could also go the way other recent IPOs have and remained.

Indeed, there can be little doubt over the global growth of the gig economy much heralded in recent years. From labels of it as a "reincarnation of ancient evil" that erodes the hard-won rights of workers to acclaims for its role in smoothening and topping up income, the debate today is over how and whether it should be regulated, and not the rate at which it is taking root. Meanwhile, macro factors such as increasing digitization rates, cultural shifts to embrace flexible work arrangements, and the rising costs of living all continue to contribute to its growth. However, it bears distinguishing that Fiverr's playing field is a smaller subsegment of the market, growing at a different rate, even as it had evoked the larger $750B market to perhaps inspire fantasies. By distilling this down to the services most relevant to it, Fiverr arrived at an addressable market of $100B. Other estimates differ, and a separate independent assessment by Mastercard (NYSE:MA) on the Gig economy only approximates professional services to be worth up to $17.4B in 2023.

Source: Fiverr's 2019 Company Presentation

What is promising for Fiverr is that the market is best served by few players, and as an early mover, it is well-poised to dominate. In the ride-sharing industry, Uber had to cede the South East Asian and Chinese markets to Grab and Didi Chuxing after brief and unsuccessful forays as the markets simply couldn't accommodate multiple providers. Fiverr has a large and expanding base of buyers and sellers and benefits from network effects where the value of its service is increased for every additional user that it has. Similar to ride-sharing, where network effects and the necessity of scale for profitability conferred significant moats on incumbents, entering into competition with Fiverr would likely be hard to stomach for new entrants. This confers staying power on Fiverr as a key player in the market, smaller even though this might be than earlier intimated.

Merely, the Low Hanging Fruits?

On almost every key metric available immediately preceding and since its listing, Fiverr is on an uninterrupted upwards trajectory. Whether it is the trend in the number of active buyers, spend per buyer, take rate, revenue, gross margin or EBITDA margin, it all evokes a company that is flourishing and poised to do well into the future. The question begged is, however, if these are but easy pickings that would soon run out, and if the optimistic outlook that it portends could lead to an exaggerated correction in stock prices when that happens.

Source: Fiverr's 3Q Shareholder Letter

Take Rate

Some of the above are predictably closer to an impending plateau than the rest. Take rate, for example, is calculated by dividing Revenue by Gross Merchandise Volume. In other words, what Fiverr stands to gain from the nominal amount of transaction brokered on its platform. Whether it is constituted by Fiverr's cut of transactions or value-added services, take rate is the inverse of what a seller is remunerated for his services and therefore his motivation to be on the platform. Too high a take rate could hence throw the proverbial spanner in the flywheel of user growth and reduce top line growth. While the take rate today is likely to already be close to a ceiling, this is still significantly higher than the 14% that Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK), a similar company is making.

Spend per Buyer

The trajectory of Spend per Buyer also seems to be sustainable with several of Fiverr's initiatives still in their early innings. Fiverr Studio is one of several such thrust to increase spend per buyer. It allows freelancers to come together and bundle relevant services to better serve the needs of buyers. In one such Gig, a buyer looking to set up an ecommerce business could have a website designed and built, have that integrated with social media, payment and shipping solutions, and have smartphone apps developed as part of a single transaction. The Fiverr Industry Store also contributes to this effect. Targeted at growing market share among larger businesses, it allows them to see the services other companies in the industry are purchasing. Instead of displaying Gigs along category lines, it does so based on the needs of a would-be buyer. For instance, a real estate agent looking to list a property would see a list of services such as virtual staging, 3D floor plan creation, professional photography in the real estate industry store. Put together, these serve to promote spending across multiple categories, leading to greater value for buyers and profits for sellers, while allowing Fiverr to move upmarket and depart from its namesake.

EBITDA Margin

Source: Fiverr's 2019 Company Presentation

Fiverr conducted a cohort analysis on its revenue composition, and it revealed that for the period, from 2010 to 2018, there was persistent growth in revenue and that repeat buyers accounted for a significant portion of revenue. Given the high gross margin, this bodes well for Fiverr as having a larger buyer base that has more than returned on its customer acquisition costs could translate to continual lowering of S&M expenses as a percentage of revenue, contributing to improved EBITDA margin on Fiverr's pathway to profitability.

Source: Fiverr's 2019 Company Presentation

Indeed, Fiverr's buyers do seem to breakeven on their acquisition costs rather quickly. Fiverr uses performance marketing investments as their barometer for acquisition costs. Based on this metric, they have been able to consistently achieve a tROI (time for Return on Investments) of less than 7 months and continue to bring in revenue thereafter. However, it bears reminder that performance marketing investments are not synonymous with S&M expenses. It comprises only variable costs such as online advertising spends and ignores fixed costs such as out-of-home advertising and fixed labour costs. Conventional understanding of customer acquisition costs, on the contrary, frequently includes such fixed costs. Back-of-the-envelope calculations using proportion of new buyers, quarterly revenue, buyers' contribution to revenue and S&M expenses indicate a tROI closer to 20 months; corroborating suspicions that the picture may not be as rosy as it had been painted.

Source: Fiverr's 2019 Company Presentation

Nevertheless, increasing buyers' spend, sustained repeat buying across the cohorts, and return on S&M expenses appear to be contributing to improvement in EBITDA margin through reduced S&M expenses as a proportion of revenue. Fiverr has guided for EBITDA margin to be in the range of 15% in FY19. If the trend is sustained, it does suggest that Fiverr is on a stable path to profitability.

Value

Fiverr's viability as a business has little to do with its promise as an investment, even as that is a necessary precursor. An investment decision ought to be dependent on its price today, given the intrinsic worth of the company. Below, I propose my valuation of it.

Key Assumptions

Source: Created by author using data from Mastercard and 6-K

Growth of the gig economy across all of its sub-segments is estimated by Mastercard to have a CAGR of 17.4% through 2024. I assume a 10% growth thereafter to reflect the underlying factors that would persist past the short term and continue to drive growth, albeit at a reduced rate. Operating margin improved by about 9% annually over the past three years. I assumed that this would continue to improve at the same rate until it reaches a cap of 15%. Lyft estimates a high long-term operating margin of 20% from which I took a haircut of 5% to be conservative. While they are operating in different industries, the business model bears similarity in that they both serve to connect buyers and sellers through a platform, charge 20% on GMV from the seller, and are not capital-intensive. On the cost of capital front, Fiverr has credit facility provided to it at an interest rate of 4% per annum. However, as Fiverr hasn't been on the market long enough for the use of regression on price data to derive a reliable Beta for use CAPM, I estimated cost of capital to be in the 75th percentile of US companies. This would be fitting as it is a young company.

Cash Flow

Source: Created by author using data from 6-K

While I did not directly incorporate total market size in estimating cash flow, I utilised it for reality checks on revenue growth rate. Given that; (1) Fiverr occupies but a tiny sliver of the market today, (2) its various initiatives are but in their early innings and (3) the market is continuing to grow at double-digit rates, I assumed that Fiverr would continue to be able to grow revenue at a CAGR of 35% through 2029, 5% lower than in 2019. This would only see Fiverr with a market share of 11% by 2029.

Value per Share

Source: Created by author using data from F-1

Adjusting the present value of free cash flow to firm with debt and cash; and accounting for vested, deep in the money employee share options, I arrived at a value per share of 27.73.

Conclusion

While a point estimate suggests that Fiverr is slightly undervalued and could see an upside of 7%, decisions should not be made based on that alone as multiple estimates had to be made in arriving at that. Estimation is par for the course, as the future is fraught with uncertainty, and it is precisely because of this that risk premium is provided for in equity investment. A simulation of 5,000 iterations of share prices was conducted by varying key parameters, and the results indicate that the odds are not in the favour of an investor, and a long-only investor should stay away at today's price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.