Blink Charging: Moving Up On Tesla Stock Price Explosion

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) has been successfully emptying out the pockets of short sellers over the past few weeks. While the run towards $1,000 has caused its market cap to balloon to over $150 billion - enough to swallow several established vehicle manufacturers at once - money is starting to drift downwards to other electric vehicle plays. One of those plays is Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) which rose 20% to close at $2.49 on Tuesday. This makes sense as Blink has one of the largest networks of charging stations for electric vehicles, with a total of 14,719 units deployed in strategic locations across the United States. You can't drive electric vehicles on the road for long periods of time without having some place to charge them along the way.

Tying Blink to Tesla is a popular business in the speculative world of microcaps. In 2018, there was a suggestion in the financial media that it could become Tesla's next acquisition target. In August of 2018, it spiked on rumors that a partnership with Tesla was coming. Blink hasn't merely survived on innuendo alone, as the stock experienced a spike on heavy volume in May 2018 after announcing a deal to deploy a handful of units at Whole Foods locations. Since then, all of the hype around Blink's legitimate accomplishments and rumors have dissipated with the stock settling in the mid-$2s. As Tesla spikes to the moon, the market is bidding up Blink on hopes Tesla's run will buoy smaller players tied to the EV industry.

With Blink, you get what you pay for

Blink trades at around a $65 million market cap as of Tuesday's close. That is just 0.04% of Tesla's market cap. Blink being so cheap is a function of its quality. The company recorded just $2 million in revenue for the first nine months of 2019 with a $7.5 million operating loss. Revenue growth was 16% over 2018, though the operating loss decreased from $9.2 million as management compensation has dropped. Blink's 22x revenue multiple is over three times higher than Tesla's 6.5x revenue multiple and isn't exactly a warranted valuation, given the 16% year-over-year growth rate and operating loss that's nearly four times the revenue.

The balance sheet shows working capital of $9 million. Based on the burn rate, Blink has optimistically six months to a year before it will run out of cash. It estimates that it has sufficient funding until Q3 2020 according to its Q3 2019 financial filing. There is an open prospectus to raise up to $100 million, which means investors can expect a capital raise to occur at any time.

To put it bluntly, there is no fundamental justification for Blink to be trading at even $65 million. Blink's value comes as a play on its infrastructure - the thousands of public and private charging units it has across the United States.

Inferior product that can't compete or natural buyout target?

Blink is not that popular with Tesla drivers as the network is seen as an expensive alternative to Tesla's Supercharger network. One post from the Tesla Forum back in 2017 makes that point clear:

Blink is SUPER expensive compared to chargepoint (47 cents per KWH, 37 cents per KWH member price; vice 22 cents a KWH) locations at least in Florida. I am much better off going 20 miles out of my way for a supercharger.

That was the first of several negative quotes that I have read surrounding Blink's high cost (fees range from $0.39 to $0.79 per kWh) and mediocre quality. These criticisms are partially offset by convenience as Blink has over 3,400 public charging stations available across the United States. That particular user may be willing to drive 20 miles out of their way (if not said in jest) for a charge but certainly not everyone will. Keeping in mind that Blink versus Supercharger is not the only decision point Tesla drivers have to make. EVgo and ChargePoint offer a variety of locations and competitive rates for Tesla and other electric vehicle models.

One plausible outcome that goes back to the Tesla buyout argument is that it could swallow up Blink for what amounts to a pebble in its vast ocean and significantly expand its charging network almost overnight. If the convenience of charging station locations is one roadblock for consumers to buying a Tesla, the company may be willing to purchase the Blink network and lower the rates as a loss leader for existing and future Tesla vehicle owners while continuing to gouge drivers of non-Tesla electric vehicles.

I have purchased a small position in BLNK for the express purpose of a near-term trade on the Tesla-led EV hype. I recognize that this is not a fundamental play. Given the near-term need for financing, a long on BLNK is a bet against time - that news or industry hype pushes up the stock before any possible dilution occurs.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BLNK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.