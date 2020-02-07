Fidelity 500 Index Fund: Low Costs And High Rewards

Introduction

In 1988, Fidelity Investments followed Vanguard's lead and dipped its toes into the nascent and often-ridiculed (at the time) world of index funds with the Fidelity 500 Index Fund (FXAIX). Having since grown to a fund that manages 233.5 billion investor dollars as of the date of this writing, the impressive fund flows have mirrored the success and increasing popularity of passive investing in general. As a fund that tracks the S&P 500 index, it does a great job of accurately tracking its risk and return attributes, and is about as close to actually investing directly in the index an investor could hope for. Most investors rarely even consider tracking error these days, given the remarkable accuracy and sophisticated trading execution of most index funds today, but even in that context, FXAIX is a cut above the rest.

Where the fund really shines more than any other area is its rock-bottom fees. For passive investors looking for a cheap and dependable index-hugger, this is a fund I highly recommend. That said, the underlying index itself presents its own risks, particularly in today's environment, where certain sectors have begun to dominate the fund's behavior. In this article, I'll discuss the considerable merits of the fund, while highlighting some of the potential risks as well - as with any investment, a lot of your experience will depend on how you intend to use it.

The Cost

FXAIX has one of the very lowest expense ratios ('ER') in the entire fund industry, coming in at a mere 0.015%. That translates to just $1.50 per $10,000 investment (or $1.65, assuming a 10% return). This compares very favorably to the granddaddy of all index funds, the stalwart Vanguard 500 Index Fund (VFAIX), even when looking at its lowest-cost Admiral share class, with an ER of 0.04% (investor shares have a 0.14% ER). Another major 500 index competitor is BlackRock's iShares S&P 500 Index Fund (BSPIX), which sports an ER of 0.1% (resulting in a cost of $10, or $11 assuming a 10% return).

This fund gains a leg up over most of its large-blend Morningstar category peers by efficiently tracking a broadly diversified and representative benchmark at a low cost." (Quote source: Morningstar fund page)

Looking at the large-cap institutional no-load average, the cost advantage becomes even more striking, as that figure comes out to 0.865%. For comparison's sake, that translates to $86.50 for a $10,000 investment (or $95.15 assuming a 10% return). Bear in mind, that ERs have come down a lot over the years, pretty much across the board, and there was even a time when many index funds (!) had 5.00% front-end loads and 1-2% ERs. Fortunately for investors, those days are long behind us, and near-zero (and a few instances of truly zero) fees are fast becoming the norm, at least within the indexing space.

(Image source: Morningstar FXAIX fund page)

The larger the fund, the lower the fees, generally speaking (thanks to lower admin cost per dollar invested, as well as some fee waivers derived from securities lending, which both play a role in the fund's expense advantage). For the life of the fund (since 2/17/1988), FXAIX has generated an annual return of 10.47% vs. the 10.61% of the actual S&P 500 Index itself. That is pretty remarkable, considering that time-span includes a period when tracking error was significantly higher than it is today (relatively speaking).

(Image source: Fidelity fund snapshot)

Another key factor to costs is asset turnover. Generally, passive investments that merely seek to track indices don't generate much turnover. That said, there is a range, and some funds certainly do better than others. FXAIX does an admirable job, with just 4% asset turnover (as measured in 2019), as compared to 12% for BSPIX, for example. If a fund has a lot of capital gains exposure, the last thing investors want is a lot of turnover to generate taxable events (and high transaction costs).

For its part, FXAIX has a capital gains exposure of 45% right now, so the potential for tax cost is there - thankfully, management does a great job of tracking the index while taking in new investor dollars, without having to disturb the existing portfolio much at all. In the hyper-competitive index fund industry, that is yet another value-add for this fund. Many investors take such things for granted today, but such efficiency still requires a great deal of skill and administrative acumen.

The Index

While we've established that the fund does a pretty remarkable job of tracking the index and faithfully delivering (practically) identical risk and return attributes, I think it's instructive to consider the index itself, and what actually comprises it. At the moment, though comprising about 500 companies, the index is extremely top-heavy. The top 10 companies' stocks account for 22.6% of the entire portfolio, and 6 of those 10 stocks represent tech companies, such as Apple (AAPL) and Facebook (FB) (in fact, 2 of those 6 are invested in 2 share classes of the same company: Alphabet's (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) A and C share classes, representing 2 separate investment positions).

(Image source: Fidelity fund fact sheet)

Somewhat related to this, we see that overall, 23.2% of the market capitalization of the S&P 500 currently (as of 12/31/19) resides in the information technology sector (meanwhile, about 14% is in healthcare and close to 13% in financials, going down from there for the other sectors). The top 4 sector concentrations account for fully 60.74% of the entire index. By comparison, energy only makes up 4.35% and utilities merely 3.32%. Real estate, a fairly significant sector of the economy (and asset class) to many equity investors, only makes up 2.93% of the index today (though this proportion has actually grown substantially over the last few years, believe it or not).

(Image source: Fidelity fund prospectus)

While the index has wide company-specific diversification with over 500 positions, it is not immune to periods of heavy sector imbalance (which often occurs during late stages of bull markets when equity valuations are sometimes stretched, as in 2000 and 2007), and higher than normal concentrations in a few key market sectors. Currently (as of 1/31/20), the S&P 500 has a trailing P/E ratio of 25.77, and a forward P/E estimate of 18.75.

(Image source: WSJ website)

Given the high expected earnings growth this year (as hinted at by a significantly lower forward P/E compared to TTM), equity valuations are not exactly in obvious bubble territory, but it's fairly safe to say they're somewhat rich relative to historical norms. Of course, that one fact doesn't necessarily mean we're due for an imminent correction or bear market, but it is still helpful to keep in mind for some broader perspective. The current dividend yield of the index (as of 1/31/20) is 1.82%, and while any sub-2% yields are low in comparison to long-term market averages, it still compares pretty favorably to the 1.57% yield of 10-year treasuries. As with many things in investing, it's all relative. Looking at a recent period, from 2011-2019 dividends in the fund itself (which very closely mirrors the underlying index) grew at a compound annual rate of 11.6%, which is very respectable.

(Chart source: author, data showing FXAIX dividend income drawn from Fidelity fund fact sheet)

Conclusion

Not all index funds are created equal, and FXAIX has proven itself a worthy steward of investor assets, both as an accurate proxy for the S&P 500, and as one of the lowest-cost options around. According to Lipper, the fund ranks #7 out of 115 similar index funds for the trailing 1-year period, and #4 out of 101 funds for the trailing 5-year period. As such funds go, FXAIX is one of the very best currently available. All that said, it's important that you use this fund appropriately, as part of a larger portfolio that incorporates multiple asset classes, theoretically adjusting ratios of stocks, bonds, metals and real estate to meet the needs of your situation (whether based on age, income, or accumulated wealth).

As I have mentioned in a few previous articles, I like to adhere to a 'Core-and-Explore' investment approach, myself. Such a philosophy incorporates broadly-diversified passive instruments (such as index funds) for the bulk of assets (core position), while utilizing more active funds (or individual stocks) for satellite positions covering less liquid markets. Using this strategy of portfolio construction, FXAIX would be a top contender for my exposure to U.S. equities, no question.

It's important to note that individual index funds are not a panacea, though, and are best used as part of a coherent plan and appropriate portfolio allocation. High individual sector concentration has again risen its ugly head, and it's important to be cognizant of the inherent risks associated with that development. Still, as part of a broader portfolio of various asset classes, FXAIX is a top-notch index fund, and I highly recommend it for those simply looking for a well-run, cheap passive equity fund.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.