EastGroup Properties, Inc. (EGP) CEO Marshall Loeb on Q4 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Good morning and thanks for calling in for our fourth quarter 2019 conference calls. As always, we appreciate your interest. Brent Wood, our CFO is also participating on the call. And since we'll make forward-looking statements, we ask that you listen to the following disclaimer.

Please note that our conference call today will contain financial measures such as PNOI and FFO that are non-GAAP measures as defined in Regulation G. Please refer to our most recent financial supplement and to our earnings press release, both available on the Investor page of our website, and to our periodic reports furnished or filed with the SEC for definitions and further information regarding our use of these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation of them to our GAAP results.

Please also note that some statements during this call are forward-looking statements within the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. Forward-looking statements in the earnings press release along with our remarks are made as of today and we undertake no duty to update them as actual events unfold. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results to differ materially. We refer to certain of these risk factors in our SEC filings.

Thanks Keena. We have a strong team performance this quarter, maintaining the pace set earlier in the year. Some of the positive trends we saw were funds from operations came in above guidance, achieving a 7.6% increase compared to fourth quarter last year and for the year. FFO also came in above guidance, with an increase of 6.9% over prior year. This marks 27 consecutive quarters of higher FFO per share as compared to the prior year quarter. And we're especially pleased with our fourth quarter and 2019 FFO growth given that the equity raise far exceeded our original budget.

The vitality of the industrial market is further demonstrated through a number of metrics such as occupancy, same-store NOI, and releasing spreads. As these statistics bear out, the operating environment continues to allow us to steadily increase rents and create value through ground up development and value-add acquisitions. At year-end, we were 97.6% leased and 97.1% occupied.

Further, our quarterly occupancy has been 95% or better for 1what is now 26 consecutive quarters. In short, demand continues growing for our in-fill location, small bay last mile parks. We're seeing this growth in terms of tenant expansions as well as a broadening range of tenants. Several markets were 98% leased or better, including Huston, our largest market. And while still our largest market, Huston has fallen from roughly 21% NOI to projected 13.4% for 2020 and even below 13% in fourth quarter of the year.

Supply and specifically shallow bay industrial supply remains in check in our markets. In this cycle, the supply is predominately institutionally controlled, and as a result, deliveries remain disciplined. And as a byproduct of the institutional control, it's largely focused on big box construction. While sourcing development sites within fast growing Sunbelt markets is a growing challenge, it's keeping supply in balance.

Our quarterly same-property NOI growth was 4.5% cash and 3.7% GAAP and our annual same-property NOI growth was 4.7% cash and 3.7% GAAP. We're also pleased with average quarterly occupancy at 97.1%, up a full 60 basis points from fourth quarter 2018. Rent spreads continued their positive trend, rising 9.3% cash and 18.3% GAAP last quarter and for the year GAAP rents grew 17.3%, marking our fifth consecutive year of double digit GAAP increases.

Given the intensely competitive and expensive acquisition market, we view our development program as an attractive risk adjusted path to create value. We effectively manage development risk as a majority of our developments are additional phases within an existing park. The average investment for our shallow bay business distribution buildings is roughly $10 million. And while our threshold is 150 basis point projected investment return premium over market cap rates, we've been averaging 200 basis point to 300 basis point premiums.

At year-end, the development pipeline's projected return was 7.4%, whereas we estimate a market cap rate to be in the 4s. During the fourth quarter, we began construction on four developments totaling 593,000 square feet. And as of year-end, our development and value-add pipeline consisted of 28 projects containing 4.1 million square feet with a projected cost of approximately $420 million.

Meanwhile, during the quarter, we transferred five buildings into our portfolio totaling 175,000 square feet, each 100% leased. Looking back from 2017 to 2019, we've transferred 34 starts into portfolio, with 33 of those being 100% leased. For 2020, we're projecting starts of 150 million spread over nine cities. This geographic diversity further reduces risk while enhancing our ability to grow the development pipeline on an ongoing basis.

As a reminder, the majority of our starts are based on the performance of the prior phase within the park. In fact, over two-thirds of 2020 starts are projected to be that next building. As a result, market demand dictates new construction rather than us pushing supply into the market. Two outcomes of this approach are one, it allows us to manage risk as in most cases we're simply restocking the shelves. In many cases, the start is driven by expansion needs of an existing tenant in the park, and in most of those cases, we're able to backfill the original space at higher rents.

We've had a busy quarter in terms of new investments and dispositions. We are pleased with the quality of our investments, as well as the geographic diversity. New investments were made in Las Vegas, San Diego, Dallas and Phoenix. From a dispositions perspective, we saw three of our four R&D buildings in Santa Barbara and in Tucson, long-term tenant acquired their building.

In sum, while the market is strong, we're working to find development and value-add opportunities, while also using this environment to shed those assets which are less likely to drive our future growth. The high historical transaction levels we achieved in each of the categories during 2019 are examples of the market strength.

Brent will now review a variety of financial topics, including 2020 annual guidance.

Good morning. We continue to see positive results due to the strong overall performance of our portfolio. FFO per share for the fourth quarter exceeded the midpoint of our guidance at $1.27 per share, and compared to fourth quarter 2018 of $1.18 represented an increase of 7.6%. We continue to experience terrific leasing results in both operating and development programs.

Average occupancy for 2019 was 96.9% and we transferred 13 development and value-add projects, totaling 1.8 million square feet into the operating portfolio that are currently 96% leased. FFO per share for 2019 was $4.98 per share compared to $4.66 per share last year, an increase of 6.9%. Our continued strong performance both operationally and in share price is allowing us to further strengthen our balance sheet.

From a capital perspective, we issued $68 million of common stock at an average price of $132.52 per share during the quarter, that increased our 2019 gross equity raise to a record high $288 million. Also during the quarter, we closed on seven-year senior unsecured term loan for $100 million, with the addition of an interest rate swap agreement, the total effective fixed interest rate is 2.75%. We remain pleased to have access to capital via equity and debt at attractive pricing.

The Company had one milestone that may have been overlooked. So we wanted to mention it on today's call. In December, we declared our 160th consecutive quarterly cash distribution to EastGroup shareholders or 40 consecutive years. EastGroup has increased or maintained its dividend for 27 consecutive years, including increases in 24 years, over that period. The strength stability and growth of the dividend is a testament to the successful implementation of our strategy over an extended period.

Looking forward, FFO guidance for the first quarter of 2020 is estimated to be in the range of $1.27 to $1.31 per share and $5.25 to $5.35 per share for the year. The FFO per share midpoint for 2020 represents a 6.4% increase over 2019. The leasing assumptions that comprised 2020 guidance, produce an average occupancy of 96.3% for the year and the cash same property increase range of 2.5% to 3.5%.

Other notable assumption for 2020 guidance include $95 million in acquisitions and $40 million in dispositions, $170 million in common stock issuances, $100 million of unsecured debt, which will be offset by $105 million in debt repayment and $300,000 of bad debt net of termination fees.

In summary, our financial metrics and operating results continue to be some of the best we have experienced and we anticipate that momentum continuing into 2020.

Thanks, Brent. Industrial property fundamentals are solid and continue improving across our markets, following the fundamentals, we continue investing in, upgrading and geographically diversifying our portfolio. As we pursue opportunities, we're also committed to maintaining a strong, healthy balance sheet with improving metrics, as demonstrated by the equity raised last year. We view this combination of pursuing opportunities while continually improving our balance sheet as an effective strategy to manage risk while capitalizing on the strong current operating environment. The mix of our team, our operating strategy and our markets has us optimistic about the future. And we'll be now happy to take any of your questions.

Great, thank you. I guess just to start, you had mentioned you're seeing tenant expansion and a broadening range of tenants, can you talk more about the broadening range of tenants and just to give a picture of what we might see going forward?

Marshall Loeb

And then we'll -- I guess what's interesting, we'll see them in a market and then they'll spread and we'll see them in Florida, Texas, California, Arizona throughout our markets, I'd say Wayfair, Best Buy. Of late probably in the -- maybe in the last couple of quarters, we've seen Peloton, if you are familiar within the exercise equipment, we've gone from no leases to maybe three with them and a couple more conversations going on. And probably two years ago we were having -- we had more leases with Amazon, 3PL groups that were doing deliveries.

And the last, call it couple of quarters as well we've seen more activity of signed leases with Amazon and have conversations, we may or may not get them, but they in the market. So they are certainly coming across our radar much more frequently and that's been what's really been interesting, maybe the last 18 months is once someone shows up and it's good, we build that relationship and have a conforming lease. We think it gives us hopefully if we're fair to negotiate with and have a conforming lease, if we do a lease in Tampa like with Tesla for example is another new name, then we have an opportunity to work with them in Dallas or in Las Vegas.

Okay, that's helpful. And then I guess as you think about your guidance, I mean last year you ended up well above what you initially provided, can you just help us think through kind of the upside and potentially downside movements to your range? What you need to see to move it higher? Both, I guess in development starts and same-store.

Brent Wood

So certainly if occupancy were to be slightly better that would be obviously a help to the bottom line and to same-store. You know if we can lease the developments at the same very brisk clip that we enjoyed last year, certainly they would be upside to stores. So if things go positive like they did last year and we've got no reason to think, now that that wouldn't happen, but there could be some room, but when you start getting around those 97% type numbers record highs, it's I guess you've -- learned us over the years, we're a little hesitant to come in and say, hey, we're going to budget to a third consecutive record year.

So I think our occupancy that we budgeted to this year, even if it happened exactly as budgeted it would be our second highest occupancy for the year in the history of the Company. So I guess it's a high-class conundrum to be in, but we're very bullish on the year looking -- as it looks today.

Thank you and good morning -- good morning down there. Two questions. First, Marshall, you guys are clearly an FFO company, so same-store is not as much of a focus given your development. But that said looking at your same-store guidance for this coming year, obviously it's lower, you guys speak about wanting to push rent more and given -- and maybe trade-off some occupancy, but I would think on those two levers, the bottom line is that you're driving more overall NOI. So can you just talk about how the reduction of occupancy how you wouldn't more than offset that as you push rents?

Marshall Loeb

I'd like to thank our guys -- as we said five years of double-digit GAAP rent increases and last year was actually a record GAAP increase for us, a little over 17%. So hopefully we'll see similar numbers, and we're going -- we are at 97.5% leased at year-end, we think it's a good time with rising construction prices to keep pushing and hammering on rents, where we have those opportunities.

But that said, if we think the right thing it's a great time to also improve credit quality. So you could lose some tenants and we may lose some occupancy that way where we -- if someone had trouble paying rents and things like that and then pushing rents. So hopefully we can make the trade-off and maintain or improve our NOI and do it all in one year, but -- but as Brent said last year was such a great year for us, we budgeted a little bit of loss and then if you mathematically work through it, we were saying about call it the 60 basis points, that's about 200,000 square feet for us.

So it's not -- that's about six -- on average about six tenants or seven tenants. So it's not a -- it's almost like points also on that many that many leases rolling and 200,000 feet, six tenants, seven tenants -- I hope we're guessing wrong and we get those renewals done and we push rents then there could be some upside to the numbers.

Okay. So it sounds like it's just the downtime between the tenants is really the delta, that's helpful. The second question is on development, sort of a two part, one, some recent articles about increased supply, but you mentioned in your comments about sort of less supply, maybe it's a geographic market thing, maybe all the new supply is still out in the corn fields, whereas you guys are closing in, so comment on that? And two, you bought a bunch of land, again just thinking about how costs have accelerated, are you still seeing rent growth in excess of cost and therefore you're 7% plus, the 300 basis point to 400 basis point spread still is applicable today, as it has been over the past few years?

Marshall Loeb

So that's helped along with the institutional, but we are watching supply. What makes us feel a little better as we think about it is, as you said, not all supply is equal. A lot of -- a awful lot of it is in the corn fields and it's bigger box, our average tenant size is 30,000 feet, about -- roughly 60% of our tenants are under 50,000 feet. So a lot of the supply isn't -- simply isn't designed for our tenants.

And then with fast growing markets, we're in 13 of the 15 fastest growing cities. So with the growth in our markets there should be more supply and then really with e-commerce and supply chain logistics that's the other thing, even if -- even if Dallas had added 120,000 jobs last year, there'd be more demand, but there was 120,000 jobs and a secular shift away from brick and mortar retail toward our end is really helping us there.

So we feel optimistic about it. And really I guess, I'd also say what I love about our model is it almost doesn't matter what Brent and I feel, it's really how well did the last building lease and if it did well, we'll restock the shelves and if it's -- if it's languishing a little bit or behind on pro forma, we'll hold off. We've said kind of rents are rising, but that our yields would come down maybe at a low to mid-7.

That said, we -- everything we transferred in last year was at 7.5 and our pipeline for development is penciling out at 7.4 and value-adds at 6.4 and cap rates are staying compressed in the fours. So, even if we -- I've kept thinking it will come down to the lower sevens, just with construction prices, but we've been able to hang in there so far and some of that they leased up like for the starts last year faster than we anticipated or pro forma.

Hey, everyone. Good morning. Marshall, you talked about the tenant relationships taking up some of the space. And you mentioned some names like home improvement retailers, Tesla, etc. How many of those conversations are happening because they have a relationship with you and you're utilizing that relationship for new deals versus them wanting to be in the markets you're in?

And then on the flip side of that, how often are they asking you to go or find them opportunities in markets that you're not in but they want to be in?

Marshall Loeb

And then we will connect those dots and try to get in front of them in and get a leg up. That helped us for example in Las Vegas in our acquisition, we bought three buildings there and one of the full building users, we got it was a tenant rep broker that we knew and he learn we were acquiring the building, and I think that and I won't speak for him, but I think that was helpful for us in landing that tenant. He was out of Dallas and was doing national rep work for that tenant and he has done a handful of deals with us already and he was comfortable with us. So that help -- that helps, but we're more reactive at this point still.

Manny Korchman

Brent Wood

But given where our balance sheet is, we won't do that just in a vacuum without given where we are today, we're not looking to drive our debt-to-market cap even lower that type thing just arbitrarily so. We're in a good position. I think just in terms of that volume will be a matter of what the guys can come up with. I know Marshall and team got a couple of value adds early in the year, which is a good start to that guide. We have a net category is -- are basically what we hope are known at this point. So we'll go from there, but we -- there is certainly upside on the capital side that will not be limiting us in any way.

Appreciate it. Good morning, guys. I want to follow that last question with another question on the balance sheet, it just -- it feels like you're over equitizing a little bit given your goals for expansion for 2020 versus the capital that you are raising. At what point when you start to look at the cost of debt, does it -- does it get to the point where you need to add some more -- some more debt?

Brent Wood

But given those situations Bill, as bright as the sun is today, there will be a time where it's maybe not quite so bright and we would like to -- it serves very well in the last Great Recession to have -- what was viewed as a very conservative balance sheet and it turned out to be -- in hindsight probably where we should have been and we were positioned then to pick up on some other people's weakness.

And certainly if that were to happen again, we would want to be in that same boat. So it's a trick one way or the other, but we do keep an eye on debt. Last year we -- when we did the 2.75 it was more of a reaction where the markets were and so we were able to move on that pretty quickly. And that wasn't something that we have said, let's just go do this. It was the market looked attractive at the moment. So we pulled that lever versus the equity lever. So we'll keep an eye both ways.

And Bill, I agree with Brent and I jump in and add, it's been interesting over the last year and a lot of ways to do it, but as we look at our cost of equity versus where the tenure and the spreads are there have been moments in time where that difference really wasn't very great. So given how close they were rolling toward equity, just for the safety for our shareholders of it, but we'll, and so I agree we like where we are balance sheet wise, but it's been interesting to see how close that gap has come at different times.

Bill Crow

Marshall Loeb

Kind of another context as we like, and this isn't so much Houston as any market, but last year it was within our pro forma, our budget it was 13.8% of our NOI. This year it's projected to be 13.4%. So we dropped 40 basis points in Houston. And then even at the end of the year it falls below 13% and that's without any dispositions. So we may pull the trigger on an asset or so in Houston we said and the two buildings I guess I'd say that at a high level on Houston and we finished two buildings at World Houston in the fourth quarter.

And by the time we delivered, the guys had on 100% leased and occupied, so hate to stop that when you're getting that kind of performance, but we'll -- we'll probably build to the sevens and sell in the fives somewhere in the fours wherever the market allows and kind of -- kind of watch it. But you're right, it has crept up 17 million square feet in Houston is a pretty decent size number when they've been absorbing about 11 million square feet. So not all of that's competitive, but it's definitely on our radar.

Bill Crow

Marshall Loeb

Marshall Loeb

So it's probably does because we really put the roads in and the retention. So everything is in and I'll drag on John since he is not on the call, I'll give him a complement. He let everything set and his goal is to have the permit in hand. So as our third building -- as you saw with our second building leased out with Best Buy, he quickly moved to the third building this quarter and we started it and then as that building leases up or gets full, will pull the trigger fairly quickly on our fourth building there.

John Guinee

Brent Wood

John Guinee

Brent Wood

John Guinee

Brent Wood

John Guinee

Marshall Loeb

So that's -- that typically how that conversation goes as they settle in our building and we get the construction bids that will say you can either fund dollars over, call it $12 a foot or whatever if it's new space however, it works out or we'll amortize it, but we need another year of terms. So terms of probably crop up a little bit, but they've always kind of stayed within that 4% to 5% portfolio wise dialing in renewals four-years to five-years and bumps typically 2.5%, 3%, the longer the term of the lease and maybe the higher the rent starts we've seen a little bit of push back on that, but it's typically 2.5%, 3% and almost every lease has some type of escalator in it.

Jon Petersen

Marshall Loeb

Jon Petersen

Marshall Loeb

You've seen us do a lot out in the Western region, which is friendly like South Florida, we feel like we're still fairly new to Atlanta and have some runway there and that we're active in Dallas. So I'd rather see us grow in our existing markets, but if the right opportunity came along and it probably fit our footprint you won't see us jump to overseas or do anything hopefully surprising. I don't -- we don't think that would be well received by the market. So we'll stick with kind of the markets we know and kind of manage our portfolio allocation within those most likely.

Thank you. I just want to know if there is any known tenant move-outs and which markets we should kind of be focused on just given that a lot of your lease roll it seems to be concentrated in Florida, I guess, to a lesser extent Charlotte next year?

Brent Wood

Marshall Loeb

Eric Frankel

Marshall Loeb

Our value add kind of within our development pipeline, those are averaging about a 6.4% yield and with cap rates where they are, we are getting a good 150 basis point to maybe 200 basis point spread over core asset. So we like that risk return given that someone else as held the land, gotten zoning done, taken the construction risk, and it's usually either all or some portion of leasing risk that we have to take. So they are hard to come by.

As Brent mentioned, the $30 million in our budget, as of today is identified and project, specific projects and we'll try to grow that number, it's a little bit of a shadow development pipeline we said as another way to create some NAV. The spreads aren't quite as high as development, but we like the risk return of those and there is -- it's usually a developer with a financial institution as their partner and they can make some money with their IRR promote, maybe not as much as they would have made if they had finished the project, but they are happy to take the promote and kind of build the next building before the cycle ends is more their mentality.

So we keep chasing it. And I guess the risk of that as people have pointed out is you don't want to create false demand, but so far when you look at our yields and when we were looking back at the end of the year the 33 of 34 buildings over the last three years have rolled in at 100% lease, you could be -- feels like we're busy and I know the teams, let's say they're doing a lot more, but you could be critical that we should have done even more the 33 of 34 is too high of a batting average.

Marshall Loeb

And last mile in Atlanta, it's interesting as we studied it almost maybe having spent some time in retail, it reminded me where you're right, If you look at the map of Atlanta, where we are, is it at the bull's-eye of Atlanta map, but that North quadrant of the City, call it 10 to 12 o'clock or what locals refer to as the golden triangle, if you're with Wayfair for example, that's a pretty good highly educated above average per capita income.

That's a good last mile delivery spot or if you're just in HVAC contractor and your -- your restaurant, your service is out and it's July and you need to get your guys to the location quickly that's where the higher end retail is, so a little bit similar it really struck me, Jacksonville where we've been for 20 years, we're on the south side of Jacksonville away from the city, center of the city, but in the path of population growth and that type of population growth that's attractive to tenants as well. So it's a little bit like -- reminds me a little bit of like retail in times, where do you want to be, where is your customer going to be and that's fits well for our tenants.

Rich Anderson

Marshall Loeb

Rich Anderson

Marshall Loeb

Rich Anderson

Marshall Loeb

Marshall Loeb

We finished the buildings that were a value add as well as the land we acquired in Fort Worth. So that's next new start there, I'm kind of looking down doing this from memory, from the list, we Ridgeview in San Antonio. I'm trying to think we finished Eisenhauer Point and that's our next new park there. So it's really where we've run out of -- for the most part that other third is where we ran out of land and we need to go start the next three, four or five building parks.

I would say, as an aside as hard as land come and you've seen like World Houston and some of our parks, that's one is crazy and that Brent had land for 40 buildings, typically if we can get to 10 or 12 buildings it's a good sized park. As someone described to me, now land is so hard, if we can do a three, four, five building park that's about as big as you can find land parcels anymore. So it probably leads to more churn with the next park just because they're not -- we can't find the land we could 10 years ago.

Craig Mailman

Marshall Loeb

And as soon as we can get through all the zoning and ordinance hurdles in California, which takes a little bit longer than our other markets, there are month to month tenants and we'll terminate their leases and put it into production, and we've actually already had a meeting or two with possible pre-lease there with some tenants that we're excited about. So hopefully, maybe a year and hopefully it's a 2021 start.

Craig Mailman

Marshall Loeb

So we get deals closed and then they hover for a while and they don't -- most of them knock on wood, don't die, they do get over the finish line, but it takes a little bit longer to get leases done than it used to. And the best explanation I've heard of that, is it's more layers of approval given more square footage and a higher rent per square foot.

Brent Wood

And I think that's a direct example of supply demand. I mean obviously you would build at the highest yield you can, if you could. And I think that just goes to show there's a little more competition in the mix there that depress those yields a little bit. So I think if you look at our yield being a true multi-tenant developers versus some of the big box, you'll maybe get a kind of a picture there of how the playing field -- we have competition to, but maybe not quite as rigorous as the others.

And second part of that is, if you want to grow it, where should we expect that? Is that the two-thirds within the park. So maybe you start doing two buildings, instead of one or is it really trying to expand that one-third of portfolio where you're looking for a new business parks?

Marshall Loeb

So we'll lump the value adds in as well as just the land, we're carrying waiting for the next development. So we do, definitely do watch that and don't want to get too far out there and again in each component hopefully the value adds, if we can get the leasing done, we can move pretty quickly in and out of that pipeline certainly as compared to where the land sits today. It is just a shorter gestation period.

Ki Bin Kim

Brent Wood

In terms of spot rates market to market that would vary, probably and Marshall and I look at each other, maybe in that 4% to 5% range. And again, that could be higher in some markets and maybe a little tighter in some other -- in some other markets, but you know it feels like rental trends are still kind of on pace where they've been in the last three years or so.

Marshall Loeb

So we've got a couple of three buildings we might sell in Houston. That's probably dialed into our disposition guidance a little bit this year, and I'm -- I'd like -- although I like Houston and our team does a great job there. I like that Houston continues to drift lower as a percentage from over 21% to projected to be under 13% this year, absent any sales.

Blaine Heck

Marshall Loeb

What drove Horizon so rapidly was an existing tenant expansion and we can move them from building three to building eight. So it's -- it's expansion, in some cases it's consolidating two or three locations to under one roof. And maybe we are one of those two or three and they're moving around town. So it seems to be more of a logistics type chain or they're just shuttering their business. In some cases relocating to a different state and things like that. That's probably accounts for the majority of them.

