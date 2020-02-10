I'm Buying 3 Of These 5 Amazing Dividend Stocks For My Retirement Portfolio

10.1% CAGR average growth rates and 32% undervaluation means these companies can realistically deliver about 22% CAGR total returns over the next five years.

Their average PE is 10.1, PEG is 1.0, and they yield 3.2%, with return on capital that puts them in the top 12% of their respective industries.

Each week I invest $500 into two or three companies that I screen for off the Master List.

The market is back to record highs and 16% to 21% overvalued. I don't care because something great is always on sale.

I'm breaking out the intro for the weekly series into a revised introduction and reference article on the 3 rules for using margin safely and profitably (which will no longer be included in those future articles).

To minimize reader confusion, I will be providing portfolio updates on a rotating tri-weekly schedule. This means an update every three weeks on:

13 Great Buys I Just Made For My Retirement Portfolio

The best dividend Kings and Aristocrats to buy for the next decade

My "What I'm Buying Next" series (this article) where I walk you through my methodical screening process for finding the best quality dividend stocks to buy in any given week

I've also broken out the "Why Valuation ALWAYS Matters" intro to this series.

The "best dividend aristocrats to buy now" series will return next week, after I've completed updating all 57 companies with my new watchlist features.

Market Is At Record Highs Yet Again... I Don't Care Because Something Great Is Always On Sale

I'm often asked, "with the market at record highs and overvalued, why not wait for a pullback/correction to buy stocks?"

Here's certified financial planner Ashby Daniels with a great answer to that question.

"If the market is near a peak, the fear is that the market is going to fall as soon as the money is invested. If the market is down, the fear is that the market is going to keep going down. The prevailing theme at any point is that the market is destined to go down. As a result, “Let’s wait and see what happens” is a common refrain as if the future market performance would offer any indication of the wisdom of the decision. We can play the what-if game until we are blue in the face, but no matter the outcome of that hypothetical game, the key question isn’t about what is going to happen over the next week (or whatever time period) but, when will you need the money?" - Ashby Daniels

None of us know the future, so using the best evidence-based probability assessments is the most reasonable and prudent way to handle our savings.

Here's a surprising fact for you. Since 1926 the probability of stocks going up in any three-month period is 70% and in any given year 75%.

(Source: UBS)

Stocks spend 34% of their time at record highs because stocks go up over time in line with corporate earnings and cash flow growth.

If you are looking for plausible reasons stocks might fall, you'll always find some.

(Source: Michael Batnick)

Stocks have always climbed a wall of worry, even during the roaring 90s. There will NEVER be a "perfect" time when there are no risks facing the market.

And guess what? Even if you were able to perfectly time the market, it wouldn't make much difference to your long-term results.

Since 1970 had you been able to call every bottom, your pre-tax annualized returns would have been 0.4% CAGR higher. After taxes, there was no statistically significant difference.

Here's something else to consider.

(Source: Ben Carlson)

Sitting out the greatest bull market in history (in absolute terms) has a cost.

"If you called for a crash 150% ago in the markets, you need to see a 60% crash just to get back to the levels at which you called that crash. So if you’ve been sitting in cash for a number of years waiting to deploy at lower prices, you would need a bone-jarring market crash to make up for the opportunity cost of sitting on the sidelines." - Ben Carlson (emphasis added)

For stocks to return back to their 2009 levels, it would require about an 85% crash, something not even famous permabear John Hussman thinks is coming.

Basically, here's my thinking. Renaissance Technologies has built the greatest investment track record in history.

"This fund is known for achieving the best continuous returns in history – from 1994 through 2014 it generated an eye-popping return of 71.8% annually averaged; from 1990 until mid-2018, the fund brought back an averaged annualized return of 35%." - Yahoo Finance

How did Renaissance do it? In The Man Who Solved the Market: How Jim Simons Launched the Quant Revolution, we learn that Renaissance's quant strategy looks like this:

make MILLIONS of trades for small amounts using proprietary quant algorithms;

make and lose equal amounts on each trade; and

be right 51.7% of the time.

Renaissance Tech's mind-blowing results are basically from recreating the casino business model. The house doesn't always win, but it wins about 52% of the time. Multiply small wins across a long enough time frame and that is a recipe for rivers of cash.

Probabilities, not certainties, are how Wall Street works.

Stocks offer a 70% probability of going up in any given quarter and 75% of any given year. By year 16, the probability rises to 100%. That may only be historical data, but barring a complete collapse of the global economy, it's likely to persist in the future.

I'm not saying that my goal is to come close to the returns Renaissance has. Most likely no one ever will match it. What I'm saying is that following a disciplined and methodical risk-managed approach to investing is as close to a "sure thing" as exists on Wall Street.

So let's take a look at how I'm deciding which of three stocks I'm buying this week.

How I Go About Finding Great Stocks To Buy No Matter What The Market Is Doing

I work off the Dividend Kings Master List, which currently includes 380 companies (will max out at 400). Over time I replace lower quality stocks with 9+/11 quality blue chips steadily improving the lists fundamentals. But for now, here is how this list looks

Fundamental Stats

Average quality score: 9.1/11 blue chip (average dividend aristocrat is 9.7)

(average dividend aristocrat is 9.7) Average dividend safety score: 4.5/5 very safe (average aristocrat 4.7)

Average yield: 2.9% vs. 3% to 4% most "high-yield" ETFs/mutual funds

vs. 3% to 4% most "high-yield" ETFs/mutual funds Average valuation: 7% overvalued vs. 16% to 21% S&P 500 historically overvalued

Average dividend growth streak: 20.6 years = dividend achiever

Average 5-year dividend growth: 11.3% CAGR

Average analyst consensus long-term growth forecast: 8.4% vs. 8.5% S&P 500 (6% to 7% is more likely according to FactSet's John Butters)

Average forward PE: 18.4 vs. 18.9 S&P 500

Average PEG ratio: 2.2 vs. 2.2 S&P 500

Average return on capital (Joel Greenblatt proxy for quality/"moatiness": 104% = top 19th industry percentile

5-year total return potential: 2.9% yield + 8.4% long-term growth -1.4% CAGR valuation drag = 9.9% CAGR (7% to 12% CAGR with 20% margin of error)

The Gordon Dividend Growth Model estimates that over the next five years, the S&P 500 should deliver about 6% CAGR total returns.

That's in line with BlackRock's long-term market forecast and about double the overall consensus for long-term returns among leading asset managers.

So buying the entire Master List would be a fine idea, but I have no interest in owning almost 400 companies. I want the best use of my limited savings possible in any given week based on my portfolio goals:

3% to 6% yield

5% to 10% long-term dividend growth

Weighted quality: 9+ blue chip

Weighted dividend safety: 4+ above-average

So I always begin by eliminating all overvalued companies, which leaves me with 167 companies that look like this:

Fundamental Stats

Average quality score: 8.7/11 above-average (average dividend aristocrat is 9.7)

(average dividend aristocrat is 9.7) Average dividend safety score: 4.3/5 above-average (average aristocrat 4.7)

Average yield: 4.0% vs 3% to 4% most "high-yield" ETFs/mutual funds

vs 3% to 4% most "high-yield" ETFs/mutual funds Average valuation: 18% undervalued (22% upside to fair value)

(22% upside to fair value) Average dividend growth streak: 16.0 years = dividend achiever

Average 5-year dividend growth: 11.8% CAGR

Average analyst consensus long-term growth forecast: 7.7% vs. 8.5% S&P 500 (6% to 7% is more likely according to FactSet's John Butters)

Average forward PE: 12.0 vs. 18.9 S&P 500

vs. 18.9 S&P 500 Average PEG ratio: 1.55 vs. 2.2 S&P 500

Average return on capital (Joel Greenblatt proxy for quality/"moatiness": 79% = top 22nd industry percentile

5-year total return potential: 4.0% yield + 7.7% long-term growth +4.1% CAGR valuation boost = 15.8% CAGR (12% to 19% CAGR with 20% margin of error)

Now we're getting somewhere! Look at that average PE ratio! A 12 PE equals an earnings yield of 8.3% and an earnings risk premium (earnings yield - 10-year yield) of 6.7%.

According to Goldman Sachs, since 2000, the average S&P 500 earnings risk premium was 3.7%. Or to put another way the reward/risk ratio on these 167 above-average quality companies trading at below-average prices is 1.8 times greater than the modern market average.

Here's some important context for you.

Right now private equity, i.e. "the smart money," is paying around 12 times earnings/cash flow for companies. Shark Tank, across 10 seasons, had an average earnings/cash flow multiple of 7.0.

Thus, buying all 167 of these companies would represent roughly private equity valuation, which explains the high expected returns. Private equity funds seek 15+% long-term returns in exchange for not being liquid and tying up money for up to 10 years. Retail investors buying these dividend stocks can potentially earn private equity returns... but with 100% liquidity.

But we can do even better if we just focus on a few key fundamental metrics.

So now let's eliminate all companies whose returns on capital are not within the top 25% of their respective industries. Returns on capital as defined by Joel Greenblatt ("The Little Book That Beats The Market") as pre-tax profit/operating capital.

This will make an already high-quality group of stocks even higher quality.

After all, my motto is "quality first, valuation second, and prudent risk management always."

Now we're down to just 34 companies screened for quality and valuation.

Fundamental Stats

Average quality score: 9.2/11 blue chip (average dividend aristocrat is 9.7)

(average dividend aristocrat is 9.7) Average dividend safety score: 4.5/5 very safe (average aristocrat 4.7)

Average yield: 3.2% vs. 3% to 4% most "high-yield" ETFs/mutual funds

vs. 3% to 4% most "high-yield" ETFs/mutual funds Average valuation: 17% undervalued (21% upside to fair value)

(21% upside to fair value) Average dividend growth streak: 23.4 years = dividend achiever

Average 5-year dividend growth: 11.2% CAGR

Average analyst consensus long-term growth forecast: 8.1% vs. 8.5% S&P 500 (6% to 7% is more likely according to FactSet's John Butters)

Average forward PE: 13.8 vs. 18.9 S&P 500 & 15 Graham/Dodd/Carnevale "reasonable" and "sound" rule of thumb

vs. 18.9 S&P 500 & 15 Graham/Dodd/Carnevale "reasonable" and "sound" rule of thumb Average PEG ratio: 1.7 vs. 2.2 S&P 500

Average return on capital (Joel Greenblatt proxy for quality/"moatiness": 90% = top 12th industry percentile

5-year total return potential: 3.2% yield + 8.1% long-term growth +3.9% CAGR valuation boost = 15.2% CAGR (12% to 19% CAGR with 20% margin of error)

We're back to a blue chip collection of wide-moat stocks, representing great companies trading at attractive valuations and offering realistic 15% CAGR long-term return potential.

But I'm greedy and looking for just the absolute best places for new money today. So now let's apply Peter Lynch's PEG and screen for the five stocks with the lowest PEG ratio. This is how I create my list for potential companies to buy that offer the best combination of:

quality;

valuation; and

"growth at a reasonable price".

Thus, I present the five companies from which I'll be putting my $500 weekly savings to work this week by purchasing three of them.

(Source: Master List)

Fundamental Stats

Average quality score: 9.0/11 blue chip (average dividend aristocrat is 9.7)

(average dividend aristocrat is 9.7) Average dividend safety score: 4.2/5 very safe (average aristocrat 4.7)

Average yield: 3.2% vs. 3% to 4% most "high-yield" ETFs/mutual funds

vs. 3% to 4% most "high-yield" ETFs/mutual funds Average valuation: 32% undervalued (47% upside to fair value)

(47% upside to fair value) Average dividend growth streak: 11.0 years = dividend achiever

Average 5-year dividend growth: 16.8% CAGR

Average analyst consensus long-term growth forecast: 10.3% vs. 8.5% S&P 500 (6% to 7% is more likely according to FactSet's John Butters)

Average forward PE: 10.3 vs. 18.9 S&P 500 & 15 Graham/Dodd/Carnevale "reasonable" and "sound" rule of thumb

vs. 18.9 S&P 500 & 15 Graham/Dodd/Carnevale "reasonable" and "sound" rule of thumb Average PEG ratio: 1.0 vs. 2.2 S&P 500

vs. 2.2 S&P 500 Average return on capital (Joel Greenblatt proxy for quality/"moatiness": 74% = top 12th industry percentile

5-year total return potential: 3.2% yield + 10.3% long-term growth +8.0% CAGR valuation boost = 21.5% CAGR (17% to 26% CAGR with 20% margin of error)

These five companies offer not just good investing returns, but spectacular ones, courtesy of their great combination of supremely low valuation, fast growth, and 3.2% yield.

Reward/Risk Ratio

Forward PE: 10.3 = S&P 500 forward PE on March 9th, 2009

Forward earnings yield: 9.7%

Earnings yield risk premium: 8.1% = 2.2X average S&P risk-premium since 2000

Not just are these great companies, expected to grow, on average, at double digits over time, but you can buy them at a private equity valuation that literally is the same as the S&P 500's low during the Great Recession.

And in case you think I'm being excessively bullish about these return potentials, take a look at some of these consensus total return estimates over the next three years.

I merely apply the historical fair value PE, determined by the market for each company growing at the expected growth rate, to the 2022 EPS consensus.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

ViacomCBS (CBS pre-merger) growing about 8% over time is worth about 15 times earnings. That's not my opinion, objective market fact based on what real investors risking real money have paid for its earnings over the past 13 years.

If VIAC grows as expected and returns to fair value in the next three years, then it could deliver 49% CAGR total returns or more than triple your investment. That is the power of a company trading at 5.8 times forward earnings, or that's 59% undervalued.

Quality Score (Out of 11) Example Good Buy Discount To Fair Value Strong Buy Discount Very Strong Buy Discount Ultra-Value (Anti-Bubble) Buy Discount 7 (average quality) AT&T (T), IBM Corp. (IBM) 20% 30% 40% 50% 8 above-average quality Walgreens (WBA), CVS Health Corp. (CVS), ViacomCBS, Foot Locker 15% 25% 35% 45% 9 blue-chip quality Altria (MO), AbbVie (ABBV), Bristol-Myers, Broadcom 10% 20% 30% 40% 10 SWAN (sleep well at night) quality PepsiCo (PEP), Dominion Energy (D) 5% 15% 25% 35% 11 (Super SWAN) - as close to a perfect dividend stock as exists on Wall Street 3M (MMM), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Caterpillar (CAT), Microsoft (MSFT), Lowe's Companies (LOW), Polaris 0% 10% 20% 30%

ViacomCBS is an anti-bubble stock meaning that it's so undervalued it's priced for negative growth (about -6% CAGR). In reality, analysts expect 8% to 12% CAGR long-term growth from this global media titan.

Of course, that's if it achieves those expected earnings growth forecasts. Over the past 20 years, VIAC has met or beaten expectations, within a reasonable margin of error, 70% for 12-month consensus and 90% for 24-month estimates, respectively.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

Bristol-Myers just reported earnings and they were a blowout.

EPS growth: 29.8%, 33% above consensus expectations

Revenue up 33.2%, 28% above consensus expectations

2019 EPS: $4.69 (18% growth) 9% above consensus expectations

2020 mid-range guidance: $6.10 EPS = 30% growth

2021 mid-range guidance: $7.30 EPS = 20% growth (3% above consensus expectations)

Bristol is trading at 10.9 times forward earnings, which prices it as if it were going to grow at about 1.5% CAGR forever. Look at those growth figures and guidance and tell me that BMY isn't a bargain at its 37% discount to fair value.

Here's BMY's scorecard, showing that it always meets or beats consensus expectations within a reasonable margin of error. Not just in one year, but over the last two decades.

"Bristol-Myers Squibb maintains a balanced approach to capital allocation focused on future business development and sourcing external innovation as a priority, de-leveraging in the near term to maintain strong investment grade credit ratings and less than 1.5x debt/EBITDA by 2023, planning for annual dividend increases, subject to board approval, and disciplined share repurchases." - BMY press release

What's more, BMY is on track to regain its 5/5 dividend safety rating and become a 10/11 quality SWAN stock as soon as debt/EBITDA falls below 3.0 (3.9 today).

By 2023 BMY plans to be at a leverage ratio of 1.5. The company also just hiked its buyback authorization by $5 billion which now totals $6 billion or enough to repurchase 4% of its deeply undervalued shares.

At a 37% discount to fair value, this future SWAN stock is not quite an anti-bubble/ultra-value, but it's certainly close.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

Footlocker is another deeply undervalued company expected to grow about 8%.

The market, over the past 15 years, says FL growing at that rate is worth about 14.6 times earnings. It's trading at a forward PE of 7.9, a PEG of 1, and can realistically deliver over 30% CAGR total returns if it returns to fair value within three years.

Foot Locker is certainly no Bristol-Myers when it comes to meeting or beating expectations. But for a company this undervalued? An 82% probability of not missing consensus results in 2020 represents an incredible reward/risk ratio.

Forward PE: 7.9

Earnings yield: 12.7%

Earnings yield risk premium: 11.1% = 3 times the S&P 500 average since 2000

All while you enjoy an above-average safe 3.7% yield that's double that of the S&P 500.

Analysts expect to hike its dividend 10% this year. That hike, which is expected with the next dividend announcement, would mark Foot Locker's 10th consecutive year of payout growth, making it a dividend achiever. It would also push the yield on today's cost to about 4.1%.

Bottom Line: "It's A Market Of Stocks, Not A Stock Market" - Chuck Carnevale

Articles like this are meant to illustrate why you don't EVER have to settle for "good enough" investments or knowingly overpay for a broad market index.

Here are some of the greatest investors in history, seven of which focused on some version of quality + valuation + time:

Greenblatt "above-average quality at below-average prices"

Buffett "wonderful companies at fair prices"

Peter Lynch "growth at a reasonable price"

You don't have to recreate the wheel to do well as an income investor. You just have to know what companies are worth owning in the first place and then buy them when they are on sale.

I created the Master List to be a great reference tool. But now it's become a great screening tool so that I can always know what quality dividend growth stocks are available at any given time.

Market at record highs? I don't care, something great is always on sale.

The market enters a pullback? I have limits in place for eight high conviction companies right now and that will go to 10 as soon as a pullback is official (5% below record high).

The pullback becomes a correction? Glorious, I'll set limits on 11 companies and keep buying each week, methodically screening the Master List as I did here.

The correction becomes a bear market? Superb, I'll set limits on 12 or 13 companies while buying steadily each week.

No matter what the market is doing, I always know what dividend stocks are worth buying at any given time.

Speculators pray for luck, prudent long-term investors create their own.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BMY, VIAC, PII, AVGO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Dividend Kings owns BMY, VIAC, PII, AVGO, and FL in our portfolios.