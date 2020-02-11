Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Finally Cuts

I don't think this cut is deep enough, but the distribution is likely to be maintained for at least a year.

Note: This article was released to CEF/ETF Income Laboratory members on Jan. 27, 2020.

On January 22, Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) announced a -5.6% reduction to their monthly distribution, from $0.18 per share to $0.17 per share. The next ex-date is February 13, 2020. This distribution cut was surprising to some participants because the fund had been paying the same level of distribution since inception nearly 10 years ago.

(Source: CEFConnect)

At first glance, this unbroken streak of distributions may seem quite impressive for a fund yielding ~22% at NAV (16% on market price), but when you realize that the fund was simply paying out more and more out of return of capital ("ROC"), it's not that impressive at all. After all, the fund is simply selling its assets and return your original capital back to you. Except, you only get returned $1 of assets for every $1.50 that you paid into the fund due to its 50% premium!

As you can see from the financial highlights below, EDF's net investment income had been dwindling over the last 5 years. For the year ended November 30, 2014, the fund earned $2.05 of NII per common share. Four years later, that number had fallen to $1.13, a decrease of 45% (in fact, this is a decrease of nearly 50% from 2015's NII of $2.24/share). Annualizing the latest 6-month period gives $1.04, the lowest income in the history of the fund.

(Source: EDF latest semi-annual report)

The illusion of distribution safety and the high yield are probably the reasons why the fund has been bid up to a massive premium of +50%. I mentioned earlier that the cut was surprising to many investors in the fund because it had been paying at the same rate for the last 10 years. But then, again, what does that fact have to do with the sustainability of the dividend at a fundamental level? Not much at all. This is why, in my opinion, distribution stability is overvalued.

It seems, however, that investors in the fund weren't too fazed by this cut. The market price dropped only about -3% on the day after the announcement.

Data by YCharts

I was actually hoping for a bigger drop because I had put on a short position last week in EDF in anticipation of a possible cut, as I shared with members in the chat (screenshot). I closed the short on Friday for a +3.5% return in 3 days. Not the result I was hoping for, but a profit is a profit nevertheless.

Members who took our advice to sell to sidestep the distribution announcement (and I know some did) can now buy back the fund 3-4% cheaper than before, not bad for an action that takes only a few clicks of the mouse and lasted basically only couple of days. Alternatively, if one wanted to invest the same capital in EDF as they had sold it, this would mean increasing their share count in the fund by 3-4% for free!

I admit that I have been calling for a distribution cut for EDF and Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) for at least a year now, so in that sense, I was early. This does go to show that getting the timing right is always tricky because it's really up to managers' discretion about how far they are willing to let the NAV erode before pulling the trigger. Some managers prefer to re-align their distributions with their earnings more regularly, while others prefer to maintain yield as high as possible before cutting even while NAV is spiraling downwards. And the latter is definitely the case for EDF:

Data by YCharts

This is why I think that the -5.6% cut isn't deep enough. Even at the newer, lower rate, the distribution is only about 50% covered by earnings. So, I would expect, barring a sharp rebound in emerging market bond prices, for the NAV to continue to gradually erode. That said, if I had to guess, I would wager that the distribution is safe for at least one year because these managers have shown an inclination to keep the yield as high as possible for as long as possible.

Speaking of spiraling NAVs, EDF's sister fund, Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (EDI), isn't doing all that better. So, while it didn't cut this time around, I believe that it is also just a question of "when", not "if".

Data by YCharts

For investors that prefer an alternative emerging market bond fund that isn't trading at an enormous premium, I have been recommending Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund (NYSE:EMD) or the target term fund, Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JEMD). EMD currently yields 8.14% and can still be had at a -7.17% discount, although this is a 1-year high (z-score: +2.7). JEMD yields 4.89% and is trading at a +2.79% premium (z-score: +1.8), so it isn't as attractive now at a premium due to its term nature. EMD's distribution is 95% covered from earnings, while, for JEMD, it is a very strong 117%.

As you can see from the chart below, both EMD and JEMD have performed much better at the NAV level compared to EDF, although when looking at price returns, EDF comes second due to its greatly expanding premium.

Data by YCharts

Remember, CEF investors, don't just look at the yield! Focusing on the fundamentals is what has allowed our portfolios to avoid distribution cuts and massively outperform their benchmarks last year.

Disclosure: I am/we are long THE STOCKS IN THE PREMIUM PORTFOLIOS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.