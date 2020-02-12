Investing In The Alternative Asset Management Industry? Go For KKR Over Blackstone And Apollo

In December 2019 I wrote an article describing the alternative asset management industry and analyzed KKR as my top pick here. I also did an interview discussing further questions about the company and its business model here.

When I discuss this idea with other investors, most of the time I receive the following question: Why KKR instead of Blackstone (BX) or Apollo (APO)?. I will try to answer this question in this article. As a basis to help to follow my argument, I made the following table comparing KKR, Blackstone and Apollo.

Source: Image by author, using data from company filings and his own estimates

In terms of asset management strategies, KKR and BX are very well diversified. Private equity represents one-third of AUM and Credit, HF and Real Assets strategies account for the other two thirds. In the case of Apollo, 65% is Credit, 23% is Private Equity and 12% Real Assets. Consider the anti-cyclical nature of the Credit strategy. That does not mean that current capital deployed in credit would not suffer in a downturn. However, opportunities to deploy capital in Credit in a downturn will be massive. For example, Oaktree, doubled its AUM from 2008 to 2010 when other asset managers grew AUM ~40% in the same period. That is the reason why Brookfield acquired Oaktree in march 2019, “The complement of Brookfield’s pro-cyclical business to our more counter-cyclical business”.

From our research talking to people in the industry, it seems that BX and APO are slightly above in terms of execution and returns. However, KKR achieved very good historical returns as well. Actually, in 2019 KKR achieved 29% gross returns in PE, 24% in Real Estate, 13% in Infra and 8% in Credit. I would say all three have a very strong brand, although maybe BX’s brand is just above KKR and APO’s.

All have been growing AUM and FPAUM at similar rates above 15%. One point to consider is that KKR has 62% of its AUM carry eligible, compared to 40% in the case of the other two. This is important because currently, ~90% of carry in KKR is coming from PE strategies which account for only one-third of the AUM, meaning there is a lot of potential in performance fees currently not reflected. This is consistent with KKR’s management guidance.

If we take a look at the asset manager business’ pre-tax income, KKR earns 0.7% of FPAUM compared to BX 0.5% and APO 0.4%. In the case of APO, this lower percentage is because of its strong focus on credit (65%). Actually, Oaktree gets the same 0.4% on FPAUM. However, APO has 50% of AUM in perpetual capital, compared to just 20% for KKR and BX. It is interesting how KKR gets 0.7% of FPAUM on pre-tax income, well above 0.5% of BX. This could be because of its relatively stronger capital markets business.

In terms of valuation, when comparing asset managers, it is useful to compare asset managers to take the book value out from market cap to reach an “adjusted market cap” as a reasonable estimate of the valuation the market attaches to the asset manager business alone. KKR trades at 10% of FPAUM while BX and APO trade at 17% and 7% respectively. Given all three have similar growth profiles, growth should not be the reason for the mismatch. It makes sense that APO trades below BX since they earn 0.4% income from FPAUM compared to 0.5% of BX. However, it does not make sense that KKR trades at 10% compared to 17% of BX given KKR earns 0.7% of AUM and BX 0.5%. Another metric would be, adjusted market cap to asset manager income post-tax. With this metric we get that KKR is trading at 13x while BX and APO are trading at 33x and 19x respectively, suggesting KKR trades at least at 30% discount.

If we apply the same valuation multiples (25x management fees income after tax, 15x performance fees income after tax and 1x BV) we get that KKR would have an upside of 30%, BX of -30% and APO of 10%.

Of course, one could argue that the above analysis is flawed since assumes 1x BV is fair. If 1x BV is not fair, KKR would be penalized over BX and APO since it is by far the player with higher BV compared to the asset manager business. But I believe BV should trade at that multiple. Even if you consider BV should trade at 0.75x, KKR would still be clearly the best investment with an upside of 20%.

All in all, I would say the best investment choice would be KKR, although I believe all will do very well. The key driver of the thesis is to benefit from the strong industry tailwinds. As an example, Brookfield just closed its latest flagship global infrastructure fund (BIF IV) with total equity commitments of US$ 20 billion and to date, the fund has invested 40% of its capital. This fund is 43% larger than its predecessor (BIF III), raised in July 2016. When buying one of the top alternative asset managers, we are actually betting on this trend.

Below, you can see how each player values itself. They all apply the same methodology which is the one I did for the quick valuation exercise. Note that all three suggest applying at least 1x BV. However, they apply the multiple to the full book value, not to the calculation of adjusted book value that I used, which only considers cash, investments, unrealized carried interest and debt. Thus, the book value calculation that I applied in the quick valuation exercise is way more conservative.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KKR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.