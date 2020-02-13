Vanguard Communication Services ETF Is Slightly Undervalued

ETF Overview

Vanguard Communication Services ETF (VOX) owns a portfolio of U.S. communication services stocks. The ETF tracks the MSCI U.S. Investable Market Communication Services Index. The fund includes a combination of traditional communication services providers as well as a few higher growth technology stocks such as Alphabet (GOOGL), Facebook (FB), and Netflix (NFLX). These are stocks that generate consistent cash flows. VOX is currently slightly undervalued against its historical average. Therefore, we think it is still okay for investors to own this fund right now.

ETF Analysis

These are moaty stocks that generate consistent cash flow

Although VOX’s portfolio include about 114 stocks, its top 10 holdings represent nearly 69% of its entire portfolio (see table below). Fortunately, its top 10 stocks are stocks that have competitive positions over their smaller peers. Its top two holdings are high-profile large-cap technology stocks, Alphabet and Facebook. While technology stocks can be pricey and often trade at high valuations without generating much cash flow, this is not true for VOX’s top two holdings. In fact, Alphabet and Facebook generate consistent cash flow from advertising. We expect advertisers will continue to put money into these two companies’ platforms as they have a loyal subscribers and users. Facebook’s social network continues have billions of active users every month and is growing its advertising revenue at a rapid pace. Similarly, Google’s multiple services such as Youtube, Gmail, Google Drive, continues to provide multiple services for its active users. Since these companies do not need to invest in a lot of capital to maintain these services, they are able to maintain strong financial positions.

Ticker Name Morningstar Moat Status Financial Health Rating Weighting GOOGL Alphabet Wide Strong 22.2% FB Facebook Wide Strong 14.8% T AT&T Narrow Moderate 7.8% NFLX Netflix Narrow Moderate 4.8% VZ Verizon Communications Narrow Moderate 4.5% CMCSA Comcast Wide Moderate 4.3% DIS Walt Disney Wide Moderate 4.3% CHTR Charter Communications Narrow Moderate 3.0% ATVI Activision Blizzard Narrow Strong 1.8% EA Electronic Arts Narrow Strong 1.4% TOTAL 68.9%

Other companies in VOX’s portfolio include traditional telecommunication services providers such as AT&T (T), Verizon Communications (VZ), Comcast (CMCSA), and Charter Communications (CHTR). These are companies that offers wireless, wireline Internet, legacy cable TV, and/or IPTV services to their customers. These are essential services. Therefore, they are able to generate stable and often predictable revenues from their customers. We expect these companies to continue to generate stable cash flows. However, since these companies needs to invest in their networks (e.g. building communication towers, upgrade from 4G to 5G networks, or replace legacy cable TV to IPTV, fiber network expansion, etc.), these companies’ financial health are not as good as Google or Facebook. In fact, they only receive moderate financial health ratings (see table above).

VOX is slightly undervalued

Below is a table that shows VOX’s top 10 holdings. As can be seen from the table below, its weighted average forward P/E ratio is comparable to its historical average. In fact, VOX’s average weighted forward P/E ratio of 24.75x is slightly lower than its 5-year average P/E ratio of 25.42x. Therefore, we think VOX is slightly undervalued.

Ticker Name Forward P/E 5-Year P/E Weighting GOOGL Alphabet 26.53 22.48 22.2% FB Facebook 24.15 27.22 14.8% T AT&T 10.25 11.63 7.8% NFLX Netflix 57.14 71.32 4.8% VZ Verizon Communications 12.08 12.17 4.5% CMCSA Comcast 13.40 15.88 4.3% DIS Walt Disney 25.06 17.72 4.3% CHTR Charter Communications 35.59 47.78 3.0% ATVI Activision Blizzard 25.51 22.85 1.8% EA Electronic Arts 23.15 23.19 1.4% TOTAL/WEIGHTED AVERAGE 24.75 25.42 68.9%

Risks and Challenges

Google and Facebook represent about 37% of VOX’s total portfolio. Therefore, there is considerable concentration risk. Since a large portion of their revenues are advertisement revenues, we may see their revenues decline especially in an economic recession. In addition, regulatory agencies around the world may impose limitations on what user and usage data Facebook and Google can compile from their users. Therefore, these companies may not be able to monetize their rich data of user behaviours and information.

Investor Takeaway

We like VOX’s portfolio of quality communications and technology stocks that generates consistent and stable cash flow. Its shares are also slightly undervalued right now. Therefore, we still think this is a good stock to own for investors with a long-term investment horizon.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.