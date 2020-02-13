Microsoft: Too Fast, Too High
Microsoft stock price has been growing at a super-exponential rate. And this is very similar to how the bubble grows.
In terms of analysis of internal growth, the company is overvalued by all key parameters.
Microsoft is clearly overvalued relative to the main blue chips in Nasdaq.
As an introduction...
I must confess that in the past I wrote several articles that negatively characterized the prospects for Microsoft’s (MSFT) capitalization. I admit that I did not expect the impressive growth that the company has shown over the past months. But at the same time, I am worried: Was I completely mistaken or just rushed to conclusions?
1. Technical parameters
Starting from 2010, Microsoft stock price has been following its long-term exponential trend that always looks like a straight line on the graphs with log y-axis.
Now, the company's stock price is above this trend by more than two standard deviations. In other words, this means that Microsoft stock price has been growing at a super-exponential rate. And this is very similar to how the bubble grows.
But do you know what scares the most? The fact that a similar situation is observed with other large companies:
Apple (AAPL):
Walmart (WMT):
Not to mention Tesla (TSLA):
It ought to be recalled that super-exponential growth is rarely observed in nature, and when it appears, it indicates a temporary and unstable state.
2. Growth drivers
I often hear the statement that Microsoft is now completely different from what it was six years ago. You know, I totally agree with that. In my opinion, Microsoft has become an excellent example of a company's ability to grow again. By focusing on cloud computing, the company was able to find its new niche as a global technology provider. And therefore, in this section, I will analyze only the last five years.
So, over the last five years, Microsoft's capitalization has been in a qualitative linear relationship with its revenue TTM absolute size:
This relationship identifies its current capitalization as overvalued.
But even more interesting, over the last years, Microsoft's capitalization, as reflected by the P/S multiple, has been responding well to the revenue growth rate. And as demonstrated by the following chart, the current price of the company is not normal at all:
Based on the relationship between the EPS TTM absolute size and the company's capitalization, Microsoft's current price is not balanced either:
The same is true for EBITDA:
And FCF:
So, in terms of well-established relationships, Microsoft's current price is classified as overvalued.
3. Comparable valuation
In this section I suggest my own version of Microsoft comparable valuation based on the analysis of multipliers. There is no need to comment - the numbers speak for themselves. I just want to note that having conducted a considerable number of comparative analyses of the companies' multiples, some of which I published earlier, I came to the conclusion that the comparison based on the forward-priced multiples gives the most qualitative fundamental valuation.
P/E forward:
P/S forward:
P/E-to-Growth (forward):
As we can see, in terms of the forward-priced multiples, Microsoft is now clearly overvalued relative to the main blue chips in Nasdaq.
Bottom line
I guess I'm risking to make a mistake again, but based on this analysis, I can't conclude that Microsoft is undervalued. Can you?
Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.