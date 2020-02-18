Windstream/Uniti Settlement: Better Than Expected

Last week, a detailed settlement proposal was published under which Windstream (OTCPK:WINMQ), or Win, and Uniti (NASDAQ:UNIT) agreed to settle their court case. Although a trial is set for the first week of March, it is the expectation that the two parties agree on a settlement in a matter of days or weeks.

The settlement will have a substantial impact on especially the shareholders of Uniti. Over the last weeks, the discussion shifted from the risk of a trial, and its outcome, to the uncertainties around a settlement. In this article, we try to put the proposal in perspective in order to estimate the financial impact for the Uniti shareholders.

The settlement proposal: Uniti concessions and asset purchases

The proposal has five major aspects:

Transfer of lease contracts generating a total of $29 million EBITDA Issuance of Uniti shares Transfer of dark fiber and the termination of exclusivity on certain of the lease assets Equipment loan Commitment to fund Growth Capital Improvements (GCI)

(We ignore the ILEC/CLEC proposed contract changes as the financial impact seems limited).

1) Transfer of lease contracts

The easiest part of the transaction is that Uniti will purchase some fiber lease contracts that generate $29 million of total EBITDA ($21 million plus $8 million). Uniti will pay for this the weird sum of $244,564,544 and 37 cents. Uniti must fund this amount with the issuance of new shares.

The above is from the Uniti proposal. In Win's proposal, Uniti should pay an extra $8 million per annum over ten years for the fiber contracts generating $8 million of EBITDA.

A quick calculation learns that Uniti obtains assets at a price of 9% or 12% of EBITDA. If these are expected to be very long-term contracts, these numbers sound like arm's length.

2) Sale of shares

In the recent Uniti 8k related to its bond issuance, it was described that Uniti was planning to sell 19.99% of its shares to 'certain investors'. In the cleansing material, both these mystery investors and the 19.99% are gone from both proposals. It now looks like Uniti will issue shares in the open market:

Uniti shall pay to Windstream $244,564,544.37 in cash (the "Purchase Amount"), which shall be funded through and conditioned upon the closing of a purchase of Uniti common stock yielding net cash proceeds to Uniti equal to or in excess of such amount (the "Uniti Stock Sale").

The $244,564,544.37 is derived from the calculation of 19.99% of Uniti shares multiplied by the lowest closing price in 2020, $6.33 on January 31. The way many readers have interpreted this is that 'certain investors' will purchase these assets at this low price of $6.33. However, the way the latest cleansing document reads is that any excess above the $244 million will go to Uniti. Also, there is no need anymore to issue 20% of the shares. A lower amount is sufficient as long as the total proceeds exceed the purchase price.

Currently, it is still speculating at what price Uniti can issue these shares and whether it causes serious dilution. After we have discussed the entire arrangement, we get back to this.

It is unclear from the documents when the issuance should take place, but in any event after approval by the court, expected in March, and thus after assumption of the lease contract, but before the emergence of Win from Chapter 11. Also, certain true sale opinions should be obtained first.

3) The dark fiber purchase and reversal of exclusivity

Uniti will purchase primarily dark fiber cable assets from Windstream in the form of an outright sale and the reversal of exclusivity on certain assets under the current master lease contract. Dark fiber is basically unused fiber that can be used as redundant cable loops or can be leased out. From the cleansing document:

Reversion of rights to 1.6 million Uniti-owned Windstream-leased ("UOWL") fiber strand miles

Uniti will also acquire ownership of 0.6 million Windstream-owned fiber strand miles covering 5k route miles

The question is whether these assets will generate income for Uniti. Above under 1) we have already discussed the currently 29 million revenue-generating contracts attached to these assets. It is unclear whether there is further income potential, and we have to await Uniti's management update to learn more.

The purchase price of these assets is $490,109,111, another number from the lawyers' paradise, to be paid over five years in quarterly installments of $24.5 million per quarter. This five-year period leaves Uniti some time to find new customers.

The $490 million is about $2.50 per share. It is up to Uniti's management to convince the shareholder that this is not a cost but an opportunity. Soon, we learn more...

4 Equipment loan

Uniti becomes a secured lender of Win equipment to an amount of maximum $250 million. The interest rate is 8%, and in any year, Win cannot draw more than $25 million. Win can redeem the loan at will without any prepayment penalty.

Given the high interest rate of 8%, it is questionable whether Win needs this financing. From Uniti's perspective, it should not be a big deal, and we can regard this as neutral for the stock price.

5) Growth Capital Improvements (GCIs)

The most difficult part of the new arrangement is to assess the impact of the GCI commitment. The difficulty comes from the fact that, under the current master lease agreement, all tenant improvements paid by Win will automatically transfer, for free, to Uniti. As per the renewal period of the lease contract, Uniti can even start charging rent over these assets. In other words, Win pays for assets, gives them to Uniti, and as per 2030, it must pay rent over these assets.

Although this was a requirement for the contract to be qualified as a 'true lease', this arrangement makes further little economic sense and turned out to be prohibitive for Windstream. On the other hand, Uniti paid for this arrangement, and the free tenant improvements were an integral part of the contract. So, the question is how much has Uniti lost with this new arrangement.

Let's first look at the expected cash flows under this new arrangement. Uniti pays for GCIs, and Win starts paying rent with a delay of one year until April 2030.

Year GCI Rent 2020 125 - 2021 225 10 2022 225 28 2023 225 46 2024 225 64 2025 175 83 2026 175 97 2027 125 112 2028 125 122 2029 125 133 2030 - 54 Total 1.750 750

In 2020, Uniti will reimburse Win for the GCIs it expects to make as soon as Win exits Ch 11. Thereafter, for four years, the GCIs are expected to be 225 million, coming down towards the end of the current lease contract period in 2030. Uniti will invest a total of $1.75 billion, and Win will pay a total rent amount of $750 million. At renewal of the lease contract in 2030, the rent will change towards a then-to-be-determined market rate. If these assets, primarily fiber cables, keep their value, we can expect Win to continue to pay similar lease rates of $163 million per annum as per 2030.

Without looking at the legacy master lease contract, this looks like a decent contract, possibly beneficial to both parties. However, given that the situation now has changed, we have to assess the difference with the former situation. We see that Uniti has to pay an unanticipated $1.75 billion or $175 million per annum. An easy way to look at it is as an extra cost for Uniti of about 90 cents per share per annum. In return, Win will receive, back-end loaded, extra income of 40 cents per annum. So, roughly speaking, the GCIs will cost the shareholder about 50 cents of income.

The value of Uniti

Now that we have a better picture of the profit potential of Uniti, let's try to answer the question what is the value of Uniti if the settlement proposal is signed.

Let's start from the $25 at which Uniti was trading in 2017 right before Aurelius announced its lawsuit against Win.

Let's sum up some positives and negatives and make adjustments to this value:

GCIs at a cost of 50 cents per annum: -$5* Expensive funding attracted in 2020 at 7.87%: -$1.50 Lower expected funding costs for Uniti, due to better credit quality Win: +$1.50 Purchase of lease contracts (the $29 million EBITDA): no impact Dilution due to stock offering: -$0.3

*Some investors prefer to take the net present value of the concession and would come out with a lower number.

The expected value of Uniti, after the current proposal is signed, would be around $20. The $490 million dark fiber investment may negatively or positively alter this number. My guess is between +$1 and maximum -$2.50.

My educated guess is that, after Win's exit from Ch 11, Uniti will be trading around $19 or double the current level. By the end of the year, we may know how wrong I was.

Stock issuance

We still have to answer the question regarding the pricing of the 244 million stock issuance. Given that this issuance will take place when Win has not yet exited Ch 11, a serious discount from the above $19 is warranted. A number around $15 would be my best estimate.

Issuance at $15 would mean issuance of a minimum of 16.3 million shares, or a dilution of 8.4%. This dilution will cost the shareholder about $65 million (16*(19-15)), around 30 cents a share.

Windstream

From the cleansing material, we get a first glance on the bankruptcy proposal. The document speaks of a rights issue under which the bondholders will receive Win equity. The current equity will be canceled, and therefore, the current equity holders will not retain a stake in Win. It is difficult to say how much the class of junior bondholders may recover as allocation numbers are not yet provided.

The proposed debt level of $2.5-2.8 billion is less than half the current level of $5.8 billion. This means Win becomes a vastly stronger debtor and stronger counterparty to Uniti.

Conclusion

From the Windstream - Uniti settlement proposal, we can conclude that Uniti does not come out unscathed. The proposal may cost Uniti 50 cent per share of income per annum. Expensive five-year funding costs Uniti another 30 cents. We can expect the dividend will come down with a similar amount. My guess for the next couple of years is a dividend level around $1.40 per annum. The stock price of Uniti will jump to around $15 just before Win's Chapter 11 exit and may be trading just below 20 when all dust has settled.

The good news is that Windstream will exit Chapter 11 as a vastly stronger counterparty. This will enable not only Win but also Uniti to borrow at lower costs. Another positive is that the improvement of Uniti's network is now guaranteed to at least $1.75 billion for the coming ten years. This reduces the risk for Uniti at contract renewal date in 2030.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UNIT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.