EverQuote's Growth Is No Fluke

EverQuote has also made use of its tremendous growth to drive notable improvements in adjusted EBITDA.

Viewed from this lens, the company's FY20 guidance calling for 27-31% y/y growth is heavily conservative and leaves plenty of room for upside.

In releasing its Q4 results, EverQuote shocked and delighted investors again when it showed further acceleration to an 85% y/y growth rate.

Over the past year, EverQuote (EVER) has transformed from a sleepy small-cap IPO that no one has ever heard of to an explosive stock that has seen its share price grow by nearly 10x over the past year. The question for investors following EverQuote now is: is EverQuote simply a gimmicky, speculative stock, or is there real fundamental strength behind its phenomenal stock rise?

EverQuote just reported fourth-quarter results, which represents the strongest growth it's seen on record. Yet investors sent shares down modestly after the earnings release, signaling that investors are skeptical about the future - especially EverQuote's conservative fiscal 2020 guidance.

Data by YCharts

Let's cut to the chase: in my view, there's plenty of upside left for EverQuote. In my view, the bullish case for this stock lies on the following drivers:

Huge potential for disruption in the insurance space. EverQuote is one of the only publicly traded stocks in the so-called "InsurTech" space, which is among the last bastions of industries that have yet to be radically transformed by technology and software. Right now, EverQuote's technology helps consumers sift through the mind-boggling number of options in getting insurance quotes.

EverQuote is one of the only publicly traded stocks in the so-called "InsurTech" space, which is among the last bastions of industries that have yet to be radically transformed by technology and software. Right now, EverQuote's technology helps consumers sift through the mind-boggling number of options in getting insurance quotes. Growth in new categories. EverQuote's bread-and-butter is automotive insurance, but its recent expansion into home and life has been extremely lucrative, seeing revenue growth of 130% y/y in Q4. The number of categories EverQuote could enter is endless, and provides plenty of head room for growth.

EverQuote's bread-and-butter is automotive insurance, but its recent expansion into home and life has been extremely lucrative, seeing revenue growth of 130% y/y in Q4. The number of categories EverQuote could enter is endless, and provides plenty of head room for growth. Benefiting from economies of scale. As a web business, EverQuote benefits from high >90% gross margins. As its scale has grown, it has succeeded in transforming losses into profitability, at least on an adjusted EBITDA basis. Recent trends suggest EverQuote may hit GAAP profitability as soon as next year, which is a major distinguisher for a recent IPO.

As a web business, EverQuote benefits from high >90% gross margins. As its scale has grown, it has succeeded in transforming losses into profitability, at least on an adjusted EBITDA basis. Recent trends suggest EverQuote may hit GAAP profitability as soon as next year, which is a major distinguisher for a recent IPO. Undemanding valuation. Yes, EverQuote's stock has shot up by nearly 10x since the start of 2019, but it was only correcting a deep undervaluation in the first place. As seen in EverQuote's stock price chart above, the company trades at a modest 3.7x EV/FY20 revenue multiple, which is quite cheap for a company that most recently grew quarterly revenues at an 85% y/y pace and is generating >90% GAAP gross margins.

Let's also take a glance at EverQuote's most recent guidance:

Figure 1. EverQuote 2020 guidance update Source: EverQuote 4Q19 earnings release

Here's the good news: EverQuote's full-year adjusted EBITDA guidance, at the midpoint of both EBITDA and revenue, implies adjusted EBITDA margins improving to 3.9%. That represents continued improvement from FY19's 3.3%, and an important signal to investors in a profit-centric market.

The big question mark is why EverQuote is guiding to a revenue growth range that represents just 27-31% y/y growth. To me, I view this guidance as incredibly conservative. EverQuote has vigorously blasted past Wall Street's estimates in FY19, and FY20 should be no different. Pricing in this low guidance view now essentially gives EverQuote a low bar from which to do a series of "beat and raise" quarters.

Stay long here; the EverQuote rally has plenty of room to rise higher.

Q4 download

Let's now dive into more detail on EverQuote's fourth-quarter results. The earnings summary is shown below:

Figure 2. EverQuote 4Q19 results Source: EverQuote 4Q19 earnings release

Revenues grew 85% y/y to $73.8 million, absolutely crushing Wall Street's expectations of $68.1 million (+71% y/y) by a huge fourteen-point margin. This also represents more than twenty points of acceleration versus Q3's growth rate of 61% y/y. Many investors had thought that Q3's growth rate (which in itself accelerated twenty points from 40% y/y growth in Q2) was a fluke, but evidently EverQuote has managed to sustain its breathtaking pace of growth across two quarters now (and to see it suddenly decay to the low teens in 2020 is highly unlikely).

New categories were a major contributor to revenue growth this quarter. Put together, commercial, home, life and renters insurance grew 130% y/y to generate $13.6 million in revenues (18% of EverQuote's total). Traffic also continued to be strong, with quote requests growing 79% y/y (versus 81% y/y in Q3).

EverQuote has also improved its monetization efforts. Its product development teams have leveraged AI to improve the quality fo ads displayed to consumers, increasing the accuracy of ads served as well as the dollar value of the quote requests. EverQuote's installed base of insurance carriers has remained loyal as a result, with 95% of quote requests being driven to carriers that have been on the platform for longer than one year.

Building on this year's strength, Seth Birnbaum, EverQuote's CEO, highlighted the company's 2020 priorities on the Q4 earnings call as follows:

Now turning to 2020, looking ahead as evidenced by the guidance John will provide, I'm optimistic for the first quarter and year ahead. We are focused on three primary themes for 2020. First, we have established the goal of completing deep integrations with 100% of our carrier partners by the end of 2020, to improve the customer experience as well as bind rates or policy purchase rates. Second, we plan to continue to build out our engineering and data science capabilities as we seek to better leverage our large and growing data set of consumer and carrier preferences to drive customer satisfaction and operating leverage. Third, we are investing for continued distribution growth by building out our sales and customer success teams."

EverQuote has taken advantage of its phenomenal growth rates to drive significant profit improvement as well. Take a look at the company's adjusted EBITDA trends below:

Figure 3. EverQuote adjusted EBITDA Source: EverQuote 4Q19 earnings release

Despite generating an EBITDA loss at a margin of -8.8% in 4Q18, EverQuote this quarter generated $4.2 million of adjusted EBITDA at a 5.7% margin, representing more than fourteen points of margin expansion. As previously noted, EverQuote also expects to expand its full-year EBITDA margin of 3.3% in FY19 to at least 3.9% in FY20 - but given the massive expansion in FY19, EverQuote is trending to much stronger improvements in the next year.

We note that the primary driver of this is economies of scale on the sales and marketing front, which is EverQuote's largest category of expenses and the main way it brings in users and clicks to drive revenue growth. As a percentage of revenues, sales and marketing comprised 80.4% of revenues in Q4, versus 89.6% in the year-ago quarter.

Note as well that EverQuote, in generating a GAAP net loss of just -$7.1 million in FY19 (a -2.9% net margin), the company is within striking distance of hitting full-year GAAP profitability in FY20. This is truly a rarity among recent high-growth IPOs.

Key takeaways

EverQuote is still in the early innings of becoming a formidable InsurTech company, as its furious growth rates would suggest. At the same time, EverQuote is taking advantage of an extremely rich margin profile to drive huge gains in profitability, and this evidence of a path to profitability will continue being a tailwind to the stock in 2020. Keep riding this one higher.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EVER. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.