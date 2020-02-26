Precision Drilling Corporation May Realize Some Upsides Ahead

While the overall energy activity is still down, PDS can mitigate the pressure on revenue from commercialization of apps.

PDS To Consolidate Operations

The downturn in the completion markets forced Precision Drilling Corporation (PDS) to downsize its rig fleet significantly in the past year. Although pricing can remain stable, the drilling activity won't improve in the first half of 2020. I do not think the company's returns will improve in the short-term.

Just before the start of 2020, the natural gas liquids plays of Montney and Duvernay in Canada started to see some activity coming back. The company will look to generate additional revenue through the commercialization of the technology-based apps. It has started to drive down debt aggressively and is pursuing a lofty deleveraging target. If pricing in the pressure pumping business recovers in 2H 2020, its financial performances, as well as returns from the stock, are likely to improve in the medium-term.

Technology Initiatives

In my previous article, I discussed the commercialization of the Process Automation Control (or PAC) platform and the PD-Apps under development that can be commercialized. The company's AlphaAutomation system has multiple revenue-generating points in drilling functions, tripping functions, and survey functions. The system helps in reducing risk and drilling time and cost. These apps are priced in the range of between $250 and $1,000 per day. PDS has a total of 13 more apps under development that would be commercialized during 2020. So, technology can augment the company's top-line in 2020.

Analyzing The Strategies: U.S. And Canada

Although the onshore drilling rigs declined significantly (21% down), the company's average revenue per utilization day increased by 2% year-over-year in Q4 2019. On top of that, the operating cost per utilization day decreased (6% down), which helped increase per day operating margin by 19% year-over-year.

As we have been observing in the energy sector, the E&P operators have been reducing the active rig count due to their emphasis on capital constraints and cash preservation policy. In the past year, the U.S. rig count has dropped by ~25% until February 14. The crude oil price has been volatile. The price increased during Q4 but has fallen sharply since the start of the year. PDS, too, has not been immune to the rig count fall. It idled three rigs in the Marcellus. Overall, by 2019-end, it decommissioned a total of 29 rigs that did not meet the company's performance standards. On the upside, during Q4, the company maintained the contract renewal rates for ST-1500 and ST-1200 rigs unchanged compared to Q3, which validates the re-contracted price negotiation.

In Canada, too, the company's rig count crashed to 55 after Q4 2019 compared to 80 a year ago. However, PDS's management expects rig count to improve to mid-'70s, or up by 36% in 2020. This would quite a turnaround in Canada's energy activity, due primarily to a couple of drivers. One, pricing of the natural gas liquids (or NGL) plays of the Montney and Duvernay shales has been firm in recent times. Two, some of the heavy oil projects, including the oil sands projects, have been ramped up in Canada. Since NGL is used as a diluent for heavy oil, the demand has remained high. Then we have the lag effects of SAGD wells (steam-assisted gravity drainage), stratification work, and other heavy oil projects that started a couple of years ago. Over the medium-term, when the LNG projects become operational in Canada, the supply and demand for heavy crude oil can increase simultaneously, which will augur well for PDS's drilling activity. In the short-term, however, the heavy oil-related activity will remain soft in Canada.

The relative improvement in pricing in Canada compared to a quarter ago has followed the supply tightening. You may recall that PDS relocated more than 25 super-spec rigs from Canada to the U.S. as the margin was not sufficient. I have already discussed it in my previous article. After a year of activity curtailment, the company's customers benefit from using super-spec rigs and automation, which help reduce well costs.

The management expects upstream activity to decline in Q1, while by 2H 2020, it expects activity to inch up and stays flat compared to 2019. While the natural gas-related business will fall as a result of the current low natural gas price, higher demand in Montney and Duvernay will provide some upside.

WCS-WTI Spread Outlook

The WCS (Western Canada Select)-WTI (West Texas Intermediate) spread is a crucial indicator of the Canadian energy companies' performance. The WTI price of oil averaged $56.98 a barrel in 2019, 12.1% lower than 2018's average price. WCS averaged $44.28 a barrel in 2019, or 15% higher than in the past year. Since the spread deteriorated (i.e., spread expanded) from Q3, it affected the margin adversely in Q4. In Q1 2020, the spread can deteriorate further due to higher inventories in Alberta and the effect of the IMO 2020 sulfur cap. IMO 2020 relates to the new regulation to reduce marine sector emissions in international water. Read more on the spread and its effects in my previous article.

International Growth Outlook

In Q1, the company expects to add back an ultra-deep workover rig in Kuwait. It plans to reactivate the rig by mid-year. In Kuwait, the company may extend or re-contract two drilling rigs up for renewal late this year. The company continues to have a positive outlook on Kurdistan and Saudi Arabia. However, due to the political turmoil, project activities in Iraq can get disrupted.

Analyzing The Q4 Drivers

Despite the headwinds in the U.S. onshore, PDS's bottom-line was steady in Q4 2019. Its Contract Drilling Services segment revenues decreased by 14% in Q4 2019 over a year ago. The Completion and Production Services revenues fell by 5% during the same period. The company's adjusted earnings per share were $0.04, which was an improvement compared to an EPS of $0.03 per share a year ago. Although the number of active rigs decreased in the U.S., a higher margin per operating day led to the rise in the bottom-line in Q4.

Cash Flow And Capex Plans

In FY2019, PDS's cash flow from operations (or CFO) decreased marginally over a year ago. In FY2019, it spent $160 million in capex, which was a significant increase compared to a year ago. So, free cash flow went down by 28% to $128 million in FY2019.

In FY2020, the company expects $95 million in capex, which would be a 41% decline over FY2019. A significant portion of the capex will be spent on upgrading and expanding the AlphaAutomation platform. I think the free cash flow can increase due to lower capex in the next year.

Debt And Leverage

PDS's strategy involves lowering debt through cash flow improvement. In FY2019, it reduced long-term debt by $279 million. In FY2020, the company plans to reduce debt further by $100 million to $150 million. Its medium-term target is to reduce debt by $700 million between FY2018 and FY2022.

The company's leverage (debt-to-equity ratio) of 0.93x is higher Helmerich & Payne's (HP) leverage ratio of 0.12x, while it's lower than Nabors Industries' (NBR) leverage (1.27x). The available liquidity ($700 million) covers the medium-term debt reduction target.

What Does The Relative Valuation Say?

Precision Drilling Corporation is currently trading at an EV-to-adjusted EBITDA multiple of 5.1x. The forward EV/EBITDA multiple is higher, which implies a lower EBITDA in the next four quarters. From FY2015 until now, the company's average EV/EBITDA multiple was 11.3x. So, it is currently trading at a discount to its past average.

According to Seeking Alpha's estimates, PDS's forward EV-to-EBITDA multiple expansion versus the adjusted trailing 12-month EV/EBITDA is less steep compared to peers, which typically results in a higher EV/EBITDA multiple compared to peers. The company's EV/EBITDA multiple is marginally lower than its peers' (HP, NBR, and PTEN) average of 5.4x. So, the stock can be relatively undervalued at the current level.

Analyst Rating

According to data provided by Seeking Alpha, 14 sell-side analysts rated PDS a "buy" in February (includes "very bullish"), while five recommended a "hold." None of them rated it a "sell." The consensus target price is $2.09, which at the current price, yields 53% returns.

What's The Take On PDS?

PDS has downsized its rig fleet significantly in the past year. Its pressure pumping business has been comparatively steady. A moderation in supply can restore the demand-supply balance leading to a pricing improvement in the second half of 2020. A more lucrative part of the business will lie in the commercialization of the technology-based app like AlphaAutomation.

By late 2019, the energy market activity started resuming in Canada, particularly in the natural gas liquids plays Montney and Duvernay shales. We can see an uptick in heavy-oil related production and demand for pad-walking Super Triple rigs. It has started to drive down debt aggressively and has set a lofty deleveraging target.

Although pricing can remain stable, the activity won't improve in the first half of 2020. I do not think the company's returns will improve in the short-term. However, with an improved scenario, its financial performance is likely to improve in the medium-term. So, I think the returns from the stock price can see an uptick in 2H2020.

The Daily Drilling Report We hope you have enjoyed this Free article from the Daily Drilling Report Marketplace service. If you have been thinking about subscribing after reading past articles, it may be time for you to act. The oilfield has been at a low ebb, but has recently gained steam. We have been recommending these companies since late summer. Locking in a gain of about 20% in a single month, and we think there’s more to come in 2020. Give it some thought, and act soon if you are interested. A 2-week free trial is applicable, so you risk nothing.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.