Chesapeake Energy: Resisting Penny Stock Insanity

Those who follow energy know that any stock associated in any way with natural gas production has been crushed in the last 12 months and many weighted toward oil have also suffered in the last two months heavily. This includes the long troubled Chesapeake Energy (CHK). We will not rehash the disaster the stock has been, but this week, a new bomb hit the stock, sending the name deeper into penny stock territory. That may sound extreme, but we are so far under $1 and at multi-decade lows that our worst-case prediction looks like it's coming to fruition: A reverse split. In this column we discuss what's going on and what we see happening as frequent traders of this volatile name.

A reverse split?

Did you listen to the post Q4 earnings call? We did. Chief Executive Doug Lawler said plans were being made for a reverse stock split in response to price at "very low levels." The comments came in the conference call with analysts following the earnings report which showed losses were narrower than expected but revenue fell more than forecast.

He stated (we may be slightly paraphrasing):

"While we have stock prices fall into very low levels, we will commence actions to reverse split the number of shares with the filing of the proxy in a few weeks."

As you know, Chesapeake trades on the NYSE. The criteria to remain listed on an exchange differs from one exchange to another. On the NYSE, if a security's price closed below $1.00 for 30 consecutive trading days, then the exchange could initiate a delisting process. Let us be clear, we do not believe CHK will let itself go to the pink sheets, so that would mean it would need to do a reverse split if it cannot retake $1. Since it certainly isn't going to retake a dollar, it seems the split will happen.

Why is this a bad thing? More often than not it has been our experience that reverse splits are band aids on failing company stocks. On occasion they come back to life, and rally to be worth more than they were pre-split, but we fear this reverse split would lead to newfound selling and further declines. It happens quite often, and so we think it's net bearish.

The quarter itself had some interesting tidbits.

The good

We will say operationally that we think it's good news the company has shifted to a larger focus on oil. Chesapeake is producing the highest amount of oil that it ever has, and is shifting more and more toward oil and away from natural gas. This is likely wise considering the pricing of the underlying commodities.

The company also is reducing capex to save money and is exploring continued asset sales. This is positive.

Overall the company delivered fourth quarter oil production of 126,000 barrels of oil per day and increased oil mix to 26% of total production, the highest percentage in company history.

Performance

Performance was better than we expected with the company far exceeding revenue and earnings estimates. We believe that the market would have agreed, but the name began selling off hard after the conference call. Rightfully so given the pain of reverse splits.

The headlines showed a revenue beat of $770 million despite the declines in pricing, though a wider than expected adjusted EPS loss. We think it's worth noting on a GAAP basis EPS losses were better than expected. The company reported a net loss of $324 million and a net loss available to common stockholders of $346 million, or $0.18 per diluted share, compared to net income of $605 million and net income available to common stockholders of $576 million, or $0.57 per diluted share, a year ago. Adjusted net loss attributable to Chesapeake was $80 million, or $0.04 per share, while adjusted EBITDAX was $665 million. For the 2018 fourth quarter, adjusted net income attributable to Chesapeake was $32 million, while adjusted EBITDAX was $561 million. The losses were not surprising given the commodity pricing situation.

We did like the company's production of more oil and that margins were solid. Average daily production was approximately 477,000 boe and consisted of approximately 126,000 bbls of oil, 1.935 billion cubic feet of natural gas and 29,00 bbls of natural gas liquids. Overall, fourth quarter oil production grew approximately 45% from the 2018 fourth quarter. We have long held that these names need to curb production, but we understand there are production quotas and agreements in place, and were pleased with lower natural gas production. Long term for the industry the supply and demand curve needs to improve for companies to survive. Oil production represented approximately 26% compared to 19% in the 2018 third quarter. That is a big positive. However, pricing was a problem, but margins improved. Despite lower average prices for its oil, natural gas and NGL production, Chesapeake's operating margin increased in the 2019 fourth quarter compared to the 2018 fourth quarter.

Survival in question

We won't deny it, we have been out of this stock since $1.34 last year. We ate a heavy loss. Some still maintain the stock has overreacted. Perhaps. But the reality is that debt is coming due and current pricing brings into question the ability to fully meet covenants. While they will likely get waivers/extensions, etc., if pricing declines, they are in serious trouble. Let us remind you last quarter that management stated in the 10-Q:

"If continued depressed prices persist, combined with the scheduled reductions in the leverage ratio covenant, our ability to comply with the leverage ratio covenant during the next 12 months will be adversely affected which raises substantial doubt about our ability to continue as a going concern."

The company is going to pull out all the stops to keep it going. And the stock could rebound, and do so sharply, but it needs oil and gas to rebound. It]s as simple as that. Cost cutting is welcomed but a lot of questions remain. While the company has managed debt, it has a lot of notes due.

Source: Q4 earnings slides

Here's another look at some of the obligations coming due:

Source: Q4 earnings slides

So those are out there. The spending cuts are a positive sign, but with such massive debt, leverage is not going down enough given there's a lot of outspending of cash flows in this pricing environment.

Ugly balance sheet

As the balance sheet is concerned, it's still ugly, despite the company working to pay down debt as best it can. As of Dec. 31, 2019, Chesapeake's principal amount of debt outstanding inclusive of Brazos Valley debt was approximately $8.916 billion, compared to $8.168 billion as of Dec. 31, 2018. As of Dec. 31, 2019, the company had borrowed $1.59 billion under the $3 billion Chesapeake credit facility, utilized approximately $59 million for various letters of credit and had additional borrowing capacity of approximately $1.351 billion. The borrowing base of the Chesapeake credit facility was re-affirmed in November 2019.

New moves were made to end 2019 as you may recall. In December 2019, Chesapeake entered into a secured 4.5-year term loan facility for $1.5 billion to finance a tender offer for unsecured notes issued by Brazos Valley and Brazos Valley Longhorn Finance Corp., each a wholly owned subsidiary of Chesapeake, and to fund the retirement of Brazos Valley's secured revolving credit facility. The company also exchanged new 11.5% Senior Secured Second Lien Notes due 2025 for certain outstanding senior unsecured notes.

Long story short, these transactions eliminated essentially all Brazos Valley unrestricted subsidiary debt and approximately $900 million in principal amount of debt from the company's balance sheet.

The debt is still massive. Time has been running out for a major rally in energy prices. While they were strong to end 2019, 2020 has been immensely weak, and the COVID-19 virus has crippled demand. While our firm believes energy prices will rebound in summer 2020, that forecast depends on how widespread the virus gets.

To survive, we believe we need a sizable rally in energy, otherwise we are just kicking the can down the road for Chesapeake. That said, oil and gas will rebound, at some point. But when is the question. There are too many "what-ifs" right now.

Take home

Avoid this stock. The reverse split is another nail in the coffin, as stocks almost always fall following these moves. We get it. It's necessary for survival and being listed. But with weak pricing and massive debt, this is not a stock to gamble in.

