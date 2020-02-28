Immunomedics, Inc. (IMMU) Q4 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) Q4 2019 Earnings Conference Call February 27, 2020 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Chau Cheng - Senior Director of IR

Behzad Aghazadeh - Executive Chairman

Usama Malik - CFO and Chief Business Officer

Brendan Delaney - Chief Commercial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Tazeen Ahmad - Bank of America

Varun Kumar - Cantor Fitzgerald

Michael Schmidt - Guggenheim

Phil Nadeau - Cowen & Company

Chris Howerton - Jefferies

Emily Bodnar - Berenberg Capital

Chau Cheng

Thank you, Serra. Before we begin, I’d like to remind everyone that during this call, we will be making forward-looking statements made pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may involve significant risks and uncertainties and therefore actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied on this call. For factors that could cause such differences please refer to our regulatory filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

With us on the call today with prepared remarks are Dr. Behzad Aghazadeh, Executive Chairman; and Usama Malik, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Business Officer. Also on the call for Q&A is Brendan Delaney, Chief Commercial Officer. Following the prepared remarks, we will open the call up for questions. Thank you.

Behzad?

Behzad Aghazadeh

Thank you, Chau. Good morning everyone, and thank you for joining us.

With the foundation we laid in 2019, 2020 promises to be an exciting year for Immunomedics. Our top priority for 2019 was to resubmit a high quality BLA for sacituzumab govitecan SG in late line metastatic triple negative breast cancer or mTNBC. To that end, we're pleased that we resubmitted the BLA in November 30 and received notification from the FDA in December that the BLA was accepted for filing with PDUFA date signed of June 2, 2020.

Consistent with industry practice, we're not going to provide details of our regulatory interactions, as we are now in an ongoing FDA review period. Other than to say we're pleased with the progress to-date. Beyond that, we are keenly looking forward to the update action on or before the June 2 PDUFA date.

It goes without saying that our near term number one priority and mission is the approval of sacituzumab govitecan. So all the hard work that has enabled us to reach this point and to get us over the finish line, I'm grateful to my colleagues in manufacturing, quality, regulatory affairs and safety.

During 2019, we also laid the foundation for a number of upcoming clinical readouts. Let me begin with the sense of confirmatory Phase 3 study of sacituzumab govitecan versus treatment of choice in third or late-line mTNBC patients.

It took less than 20 months to complete enrollment of more than 500 patients in the U.S. and Europe into this study. We attribute the success to the unmet need and our investigators excitement in the ability of SG to help patients who are in dire need of new viable treatment options.

Since the end of enrollment in July 2019, we've been monitoring the number of events that will trigger the unblinding of this study. As of the most recent sweep, topline readout remains on target for mid 2020 readout.

Meanwhile we’re witnessing the same level of enthusiasm from breast cancer KOLs for TROPIC-02, our registration of Phase 3 study in hormone receptor positive HER2 negative metastatic breast cancer, which we launched last summer. This breast cancer subtype is about three times the size of TNBC population.

For patients who [indiscernible] CDK4/6 treatments and two lines of chemotherapy, the same unmet need exists as in late-line mTNBC. Given that in this late-line setting commonly used chemotherapy options offer similarly poor result rate - response rates and PFS in the range of two to three months, comparable to the advanced stage and mTNBC patients, we believe a positive ascent readout could bode well for SG in TROPiCS-02 which follows a very similar trial design and has the same four chemotherapies in the control arm.

Complete enrollment of the targeted 400 patients in TROPiCS-02 is expected by the end of 2020. As previously disclosed, this study allows for an analysis based on overall response rate of a pre-specified subset of patients, which could form the basis of a potential accelerated approval submission.

To further address the critical unmet need for patients with breast cancer in September 2019, we entered into clinical collaboration with Roche to potentially advance SG to earlier lines of breast cancer treatment. Using its novel cancer immunotherapy development platform Morpheus, Roche is studying SG combined with the centric against [indiscernible] the recently approved tablet for patients who newly diagnosed mTNBC.

In the curative setting, our collaboration with German Breast Group, which was announced in September 2019 boluses SG as monotherapy in a multinational Phase 3 study in approximately 1,200 high risk patients with HER2 negative breast cancer, who do not achieve a pathologic complete response following standard new adjuvant therapy.

These collaborations together with our internal development programs underscore our goal to establish SG as a foundational therapy in breast cancer. Collectively they are designed to address virtually every stage of treatment in TNBC, at the same time, bolstering our competitive positioning in HR positive HER2 negative metastatic disease.

Additionally, as a patient focused company, I'm proud to announce that working in close collaboration with the FDA, we instituted an expanded Access Program for mTNBC patients earlier this year. This program demonstrates our commitment to transform the lives of patients with hard to treat cancers.

Moving on to metastatic urothelial cancer at the ESMO 2019 Congress last September, we reported - in an oral presentation interim results from TROPHY-U-01 showing encouraging 29% response rate in 35 patients treated previously with platinum-based and immune checkpoint inhibitor therapies. This result was highly consistent with the previously reported clinical activity of SG in this setting. With the enrollment of the 400 patients competed in October 2019, we expect results from this cohort to be available in the second half of 2020.

Third our great potential support and accelerated approval submission. We also expect the signal seeking second cohort of 46 ineligible patients to be fully enrolled later this year. Importantly, as in breast cancer, we believe SG stable efficacy and safety profile could make it a strong combination partner in urothelial cancer as well.

As such, today we're announcing that we brought in TROPHY-U-01 to include a third exploratory cohort of SG and Keytruda in combination in patients who have relapsed or are refractory to platinum-based therapies, but our naïve to checkpoint inhibitor therapy. We expect the first patient to be enrolled in the very near term.

For earlier stage studies, we initiate the multi-cohort open label Phase 3 TROPiCS-03 study in July 2019, and dose the first patient with non small cell lung cancer in October. This is the first biomarker in which study we have launched to help us answer the question, if enrichment for TROPHY expression could lead to higher responses. We hope to have a preliminary answer later this year or early next based on enrollment.

Another early Phase study was launched this month by Dr. Alessandro Santin, Professor of Obstetrics, Gynecology, and Reproductive Sciences at Yale University who initiated a Phase 2 study to investigate SG in patients with persistent or recurrent endometrial cancer. Dr. Santin had previously treated a patient with recurrent and widespread treatment resistant uterine serous carcinoma with a dramatic response. And in preclinical studies, Dr. Santin found endometrial cancers overexert stroke 2 and are sensitive to SG.

To help support this robust clinical development activities, we also had our balance sheet in December through a public equity offering for approximately $273 million. We also raise non equity capital in April 2019 when we licensed SG to Everest Medicines for Greater China, South Korea and certain Southeast Asian countries for $65 million up front and $60 million to be received upon U.S. FDA approval. We're also eligible to receive development and sales milestones payments of up to 710 million, as well as escalating tiered royalties at the beginning at the mid teens making the partnership the largest single acid biologics license agreement for Greater China to-date.

Another successful partnership went into last year was the promotion agreement with Janssen to provide detailing services for the FGFR inhibitor Balversa. This agreement will conclude at the end of March of this year. Importantly, the Janssen agreement has allowed us to maintain our commercial footprint. As a result, our commercial team is actively preparing for launch readiness and we believe we are well positioned to commercialize SG upon approval on or before the June 2 PDUFA date.

A few noteworthy updates on building out our organization. Earlier this month, I was thrilled to announce that Dr. Loretta Itri has agreed to join us as a permanent Chief Medical Officer. . Loretta is a highly accomplished pharmaceutical executives with decades of experience and a strong track record of bringing innovative drugs to market for multiple biopharma organizations. In her new role at Immunomedics, Loretta will lead all research and clinical development, regulatory and medical affairs activities.

I've had the pleasure of working with Loretta since the spring of 2019 when she was a consultant for the company. Under her leadership, we've made tremendous advances across multiple pivotal or registration studies, as well as establishing collaboration with some of the world's top biopharmaceutical companies and cancer centers to move SG up in line of breast cancer treatment and broaden to other folks who are expressing cancers.

I look forward to standing by her side when we unveil the numerous clinical readouts that lie in the not too distant future. This evening in a separate press release we also announced and an honor to have Robert Azelby he will be joining Immunomedics Board of Directors. Bob joins us at a critical juncture as we are preparing for the first commercial launch pending FDA approval. He brings Immunomedics, over 28 years of biopharmaceutical experience with a deep focus on commercial operations.

Our CEO of Alder BioPharmaceuticals until its recent acquisition by Lundbeck previously, he served as a Chief Commercial Officer of Juno Therapeutics, where he helped guide the organization through a period of rapid growth, and ultimately to a 9 billion acquisition by Celgene. Prior to Juno, Bob spent 15 years at Amgen leading the U.S. oncology business. He holds a BA from the University of Virginia and an MBA from Harvard Business School.

Finally, our objective remains to have the CEO in place ahead of commercial launch, and we're optimistic to meet that goal. And with that, let me reiterate that 2020 is going to be an exciting year for Immunomedics. We have a number of key events we're planning to have including potential commercial launch of SG in the U.S., the ASCENT readout, the TROPHY-U-01 topline readouts and completion of TROPICS-02 enrollment.

And with that Usama.

Usama Malik

Thank you, Behzad.

As in past earnings calls, I will provide topline results here and ask that you refer to our annual filing as well our earnings release this afternoon for this in details. As noted by Behzad moments ago, we expect to receive a $60 million payment from Everest upon the potential approval of SG in the U.S. In addition, even though the Janssen agreement expires at the end of March in terms of revenue, we are eligible to receive royalties and milestones payments based on Balversa sales throughout 2020.

Total costs and expenses were $91.5 million for the quarter, and $325 million for the year ended December 31, 2019 compared to $87.4 million for the comparable quarter, and $235.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2018. The increases were primarily due to an increase in R&D expenses mostly attributable to activities related to preparation for the approval and commercial launch of SG. For patients with at least two prior lines of treatment for mTNBC in the United States, and CRL remediation costs including outside manufacturers organization services costs and external consulting services to improve our manufacturing and regulatory functions.

The increase in R&D costs were partially offset by a decrease in G&A expenses, which was primarily due to decreased legal and advisory expenses resulted from the reduce reliance on outside legal counsel, as well as a decrease in other and consulting services partially offset by an increase in labor costs. That loss was $99.6 million or $0.50 per share for the quarter ended December 31 2019 compared to a net loss of $93.5 million also $0.50 per share for the comparable quarter ended December 31, 2018.

For the year ended December 31, 2019 net loss was $357 million or $1. 84 per share compared to a net loss of $310 million or $1.74 per share for the year ended December 31, 2018. As of December 31, 2019, we had $613 million cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities. The number of outstanding shares was 213 million and the fully diluted count was 225 million.

We believe our projected financial resources are adequate to accelerate commercial launch readiness, pending FDA approval of SG in the United States and mTNBC continues to expand the clinical development programs for SG continued scale up with manufacturing and manufacturing process improvements, and general working capital requirements.

This concludes our fourth quarter and full year 2019 financial results. Operator, please open the call up to questions.

[Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from the line of Tazeen Ahmad with Bank of America. Your line is now open.

Tazeen Ahmad

So maybe I thought of asking you the one that I've been getting in bounds on the most, which is, with the ASCENT study set to read out, not too long, let's say topline, not too long after your PDUFA for SG, why do you still it makes more sense, still think it makes more sense for FDA to approve the drug on time by the PDUFA versus waiting a little bit longer just to see the topline data. And maybe you could also walk us through what work would needs to be done once you've got the topline data to deliver all the detailed information, the agency as well? Thanks.

Behzad Aghazadeh

Sure, thanks for the question Tazeen. So first of all, as it's really not on me or my decision whether to wait for that date or not it's the FDA decision, obviously, but I think our timelines are pretty clear. The PDUFA is pretty clear and I can assure you mid 2020 is somewhat after the June 2 day. It's actually quite hard to predict exactly when that event - when the triggering event will occur, we're getting closer by the day, but at the same time, they're not very many events that remain as a result, if you will the aerobars around when that triggering event will occur is not necessarily narrowed and by extension, our topline readout. We have a sense of roughly when it might come but it's subject to a lot of variability obviously, ultimately based on when the triggering event occurs.

So I think the timelines are pretty well laid out and are broadly communicated, including the agency. And so I think if you're the PDUFA June 2 date stands and I would really refrain from further commenting on the dollar we've had with the agency, beyond giving those sort of ranges.

With respect to the work that remains, once we hit the triggering event that has to get adjudicated. So we will be notified by the local assessment and then the batches, the last set of sort of patients get shift off to the central adjudication. And it's only on based on central adjudication that we will then call the event of having occurred, which will then trigger a series of data cleanup efforts by our CRO. You do a data assessment the data based assessments and try and reach a, if you will, a quality database, at which point you can lock it, it's usually a probably iterative process, because the very first time you do such a data cut - not a data cut sorry a database assessment, you will find a larger than acceptable number of data gaps.

And then the field force goes out to collect the data comes back, and that's iterated until you reach the point of an acceptable database. And at that point, the database is locked and within a few weeks the topline results will become available.

That whole process is not an insignificant undertaking. Beyond that compiled information, providing that to the FDA is generally another four to six months once it's put into the right format and you know, shunted through the appropriate gateways to the FDA.

Our next question comes from the line of Varun Kumar with Cantor Fitzgerald. Your line is now open.

Varun Kumar

First on sacituzumab pricing, may be Behzad if you can help us understand, given it's being detected in differential population. How are you thinking about the pricing with ongoing bladder cancer different - triple negative breast cancer and lung cancer study is ongoing?

Behzad Aghazadeh

Sure, maybe I’ll have Brendan comment here I will note that obviously we’ll refrain from providing pricing. In fact, we haven't established the pricing. But Brendan maybe you can walk through sort of the puts and takes of the various aspects of our dialogue and debate around.

Brendan Delaney

So we've been doing a lot of work, obviously on pricing, since for going back 18 months, and we continue to update our pricing research group. I think, obviously, we feel we're in a very strong position, when you think about what the main levers are, the unmet need, obviously, in triple negative is very high value. The patient population is relatively small. And our value proposition we think is very strong. So, in the initial launch, I think our positioning is strong, I think.

We continue to follow analogues, that's all I'll say without commenting and we do that continuously. But we also keep in mind, we think our drug has play in many indications, and we keep all of those indications in mind for future planning of how a price at launch would play into those indications as well. So without providing any further detail, I think that's kind of our general approach to pricing at this point.

Varun Kumar

Thank you very much. And just one follow-up on urothelial cancer, now if I understand correctly, that through the combo will be an IO naive, but it will be post chemo is that correct? Can you say what the rationale of going after post chemo setting and not in frontline?

Behzad Aghazadeh

While chemo is still the mainstay therapy for the firstline in that setting, and then generally patients go on to either checkpoints and obviously we've seen data from checkpoint in addition to EV most recently. I think it's going to be hard to unseat chemo in the very near term until we have established the roles in combination with Keytruda. So that's the logic behind that.

Our next question comes from the line of Michael Schmidt with Guggenheim. Your line is now open.

Michael Schmidt

Question on the TROPICS-02 study. I think Behzad you talked about potential weeks through here from the ASCENT result. Can you just remind us what these efficacy bars in the HER2 negative patient population relative to metastatic triple negative patient for the chemotherapy arm?

Behzad Aghazadeh

Yes Michael, yes the bar with respect to you’re referring to regulatory bar, there really I think the agency rarely if ever, establishes an absolute number. What I would say is that the unmet need is very similar chemos in this setting, have shown high single digit, double digit response rates, two, three months PFS.

And our data essentially - is very much as the same as the triple negative population in that setting for the chemo arm and our drug in metastatic breast is shown essentially very similar response rates and PFS is albeit on single arm data as we did for triple negative.

So both the chemo side of the equation looks the same as well as the activity side of SG look the same. And keep in mind compared to the current et cetera approval path where we are filing on single arm data on response rate and duration that’s part of the application that's in front of the FDA.

This interim readout will be randomized response rate between active and control arm. So it's not necessarily a bar per se because it is a randomized controlled study and you're going to get a response rate on both arms, and if it's sufficiently differentiated it would form potentially the basis of an accelerated approval. Does that make sense, is that clear?

Michael Schmidt

Yes it does thanks make sense. And just you mentioned the, the two new studies and triple negative breast cancer in the frontline setting then in the adjuvant setting but just wondering where you are in studies that you were planning in combination with Imfinzi in the past. Are those still we plan as those or ongoing?

Behzad Aghazadeh

Yes so as you know those studies are being run by the partners in the case Imfinzi by AstraZeneca, in the case of centric by Roche. And so, they control the timelines, but they are absolutely planned. And, at least in one instance, I think – in the case of Roche, I expect a Q1 or imminent start of that study, but we don't control the timelines.

Our next question comes from the line of Matthew Harrison with Morgan Stanley, Your line is now open.

Unidentified Analyst

This is [indiscernible] on for Matthew. So one quickly on the metastatic urothelial when do you think you can have initial data for MUC combination with Keytruda and then just quickly, versus Seattle Genetics and [indiscernible]. I guess how is that going to inform your investment in your urothelial cancer going forward? Thank you.

Behzad Aghazadeh

So it's really too early to judge exactly when data comes, but I think the unmet need is pretty dramatic. And based on our [indiscernible] interactions there's tremendous demand and support for this arm to open. So allow us to get into it. We expect first station to come on therapy I think in March so once we get a handle on how enrollment goes we’ll certainly be able to provide some timeline with respect to when the readout would occur.

But I would follow sort of similar trials in the past and extrapolate at least for now, what the timeline could look like between first patient and when data might be available. In this case a lot of excitement so hopefully enrollment will go somewhat swiftly. With respect to the data of EV certainly impressive data in many regards, I think there are clear potential areas of differentiation in particular on the safety side and duration on therapy.

All of this is really cross talk comparisons. And those are hardly perfect and so all I can report back from ASCO-GU is that we really didn't sense any change in interest and excitement for our program and ultimately, if our data recapitulates and we can get through an accelerated approval pathway, we would probably follow very similar path at EV as followed there's absolutely reason to believe that our drug works after EV, ahead of EV and vice versa.

Given that we're targeting different antigens amity so as a result, I would hope and think that the approval path is still open, despite there being other agents available already. And that's sort of the hypothesis under which we're operating, and where our discussions currently are with the agency.

Our next question comes from the line of Phil Nadeau with Cowen & Company. Your line is now open.

Phil Nadeau

A few follow up questions on clinical trials. First, follow up to Michael's question on the TROPICS-02 interim can give us a sense when after enrollment completion, that interim could be triggered and so when we could see those results?

Behzad Aghazadeh

So I'm a little confused which study are you referring to - yes TROP-2 yes. Yes, I just was sort of since you followed up, I thought you were urothelial. The interim, we have not disclosed that, but it's a subset of the patients. And once you have better visibility into the enrollment it's going I would say ahead of schedule on the enrollment side. So stay tuned and we’ll provide that update.

But it is a response rate assessment. So it would obviously come well ahead of any ultimate, full enrollment and trial readout. Sorry, not full enrollments, but the readout of the trial. Might have just [indiscernible].

Phil Nadeau

And then second, you did mention a number of investigator sponsored studies. There's two that I was aware you didn't mention I was just wondering if you could discuss them. One is, I think it's called the Neostar study that's looking at sacituzumab as a new adjuvant therapy. Those recently posted on clinical trials.gov any information there. And then the second is this discussion about a study at DanaFarberr is looking at the combination of sacituzumab in Keytruda we can actually find that one on clinical trials.gov is that a real study or is that are those rumors unfounded?

Behzad Aghazadeh

Yes so both of these studies we have not announced yet I think they're not rumors they are based reality. But as you might know, until all of the contracts are fully signed and the final docs are put on the I’s and the T's are crossed. We're not in a position to announce it. I think in one instance, the study I think you were referring to was actually discussed by one of the investigators with some of the folks out there and we've had that question be brought to us.

But it is in fact the study of intent is to study our program in combination with the PD-1 with the catheter that goes with Keytruda in the frontline setting of TNBC in one case and in metastatic breast, HER2 - negative yes positive setting in the other case both frontline combination with checkpoints. And then the other study, again, that you mentioned, the first one and the new adjuvant TNBC is, again is a study that we hope to initiate and we're in the final stages.

So please allow us to sort of be all signed off from all sides and be in a position to maybe release that publicly.

Phil Nadeau

And then last question from me, just on the manufacturing inspection associated with the referring to BLA. Has that occurred, and you're not going to comment on that what is your disclosure strategy post that inspection will you disclose when it happened? Or will we just have to wait for the PDUFA date?

Behzad Aghazadeh

I think it's the latter Phil unless there's some very material updates that we feel pressing need to provide. I would look forward to the to the FDA action on the on the refile BLA.

Our next question comes from the line of Chris Howerton with Jefferies. Your line is now open.

Chris Howerton

I think most of my material questions were asked at this point. But it was mentioned in the press release that you're looking to invest more in the pipeline for the other ADC. So just curious what if any plans we might hear about updates, particularly think for CRC was the most advanced that I remember in the past? So any updates you could give us on the pipeline would be appreciated? Thank you.

Behzad Aghazadeh

Yes thanks, Chris. It's certainly been our intention and desire to start investing in the pipeline. Obviously, our focus has been on the quality operations and the refiling for the majority of 2019. And that's where most of our manufacturing activities were focused on. In parallel we're very interested in moving [130 per words] which is the ADC you're referring to in colorectal. This is will be the first indication.

Frankly, we're still limited from a manufacturer standpoint as our facility in New Jersey is dedicated to sacituzumab. And we are looking to bring other capacity online CMO, I think third-party CMOS, that will take on the manufacturer.

So, from the time we actually trigger the investments and have the contracts at the time we have material unfortunately, these ADCs do take a bit of time to manufacturer and go through the whole IND process. But stay tuned and that is certainly one of the developments news will be perhaps quiet but nevertheless it's laying the foundation for the future of the company beyond SG.

Chris Howerton

And then maybe just a quick follow up, any updates in terms of the tech transfer in the scale up at Samsung biologics?

Behzad Aghazadeh

Everything remains on track, the intense as we discussed previously to have PAS, which is what that formal fighting mechanism is called to have that ready and to be able to submit that as close as possible to the FDA approval of SG when you need the approval before you can do that. But there is also some work left. Generally everything remains on track and everything we're seeing we're delighted to see, but we don't need it urgently.

And they're already going as New Jersey should be able to deliver drug to the market for the very near term called the first 12 to 18 months or so as we said previously, based on our projected demand needs, and that we are comfortably within that timeframe as of now. Obviously, that will add subject to future developments and getting FDA approval of Samsung, but knock on wood things are progressing well.

Our next question comes from the line of Paul Choi with Goldman Sachs. Your line is now open.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, this is [indiscernible] on for Paul. I just wondering if you could remind us what percentage of patients with non-small cell lung cancer and to what extent that's currently diagnosed or tested for?

Behzad Aghazadeh

So [Kunjan], I unfortunate cannot remind you as we don't actually know that number. That's part of one of the things we're looking to establish as part of this TROPICS-03 study. But so far, what I would say and we were dealing with a relatively small numbers although the numbers are growing, we're getting a sense of where that is. And I was sort of book end this with probably north of a quarter and south of 75%.

So almost comfortably where you want it to be not so rare that it's irrelevant and not so frequent, that maybe enrichment and only improve on the previously would signal but it's really too early to know on either one, whether it is in fact in that range, and you know what the results would be And I have unfortunately loss track of your second question.

Unidentified Analyst

To what extent is that tested for?

Behzad Aghazadeh

One of the things that are coming test - I would state it’s not part of a standard panel as the validated tests only became available very recently. So this would become something that, you know, if it plays out over time would certainly have to make its way into the testing paradigm, but it's not part of the standard panels currently.

Our next question comes from the line of Shanshan Xu with Berenberg Capital. Your line is now open.

Emily Bodnar

This is Emily Bodnar on for Shanshan, thanks for taking my questions. I just had question about the metastatic UC market size. So first Seattle Genetics won their approved EV, they said that the size was about 2,000 to 4, 000 patients. And on your corporate presentation, we saw its about 8,000. So I was just wondering if you could please walk us through your assumptions for the market size?

Behzad Aghazadeh

Usama, do you want to take.

Usama Malik

This is a Usama. You can find these numbers in our corporate deck as well. But in the thirdline setting, the numbers range around 8,000 to 10,000 patients overall. Now, if you're talking about 2.000 to 4,000 procedures that may be that may be the number that they're going after. But the total market size is bigger than that. So I think you quoted 8,000 I think that's approximately where we're aligning as well.

Emily Bodnar

Okay. And is this the number that you would expect to be able to draw?

Usama Malik

That is non-addressable market as we know today.

Emily Bodnar

Okay, great. And if I just ask a follow up for TROPICS-03, can you just remind us if this is an [indiscernible] trial or if you enrich enrollment based on TROP-2 expression level?

Behzad Aghazadeh

No, certainly this is a trial that enriches for TROP-2 levels.

Our next question comes from the line of Jim Birchenough with Wells Fargo, Your line is now open.

Unidentified Analyst

This is [Yen] in dialing in for Jim. Just a couple of quick ones on the newly added CPI naïve cohort in the TROPHY-U-01 study. How did you determine the size of that cohort? Is this just a exploratory arm or does it have the potential to become a more substantial study? And lastly, it looks like from the clinicaltrial.gov site that the clinical sites number it was reduced from 70 to 40. So just wondering what are the reasons for removing some of the sites? Thanks.

Usama Malik

This is Usama again. So I think if you're looking@quintiles.gov, you'll see that the first stage of the trial is recruiting 60 patients, it is found in two stage. So based on the results from the first stage, we can expand the cohort for potential registration or pivotal study at that point. The reduction of the site is just a better experience with the site you recruit at.

