British American Tobacco Malaysia: Still Too Early To Turn Positive

Elevator Pitch

I maintain my "Bearish" rating on Malaysia-listed cigarette manufacturer and distributor British American Tobacco Malaysia (OTC:BATMF) [ROTH:MK], or BAT Malaysia. BAT Malaysia is a 50%-owned subsidiary of British American Tobacco Plc (BTI), and the company has a 54.4% market share of the Malaysian legal cigarette market in 4Q2019.

Illegal cigarettes continue to be the key headwind for BAT Malaysia, as the market share of illegal cigarettes in Malaysia hit a new peak of 68% in 2019. Potential re-rating catalysts for BAT Malaysia are regulatory in nature, which include more effective enforcement actions and the legalization of vaping in the country. However, these catalysts are unlikely to be realized in the near-term, considering that a new prime minister and coalition government have only been recently put in place in Malaysia. Various government agencies could potentially see changes in key appointments, which would slow the pace of any positive regulatory changes.

This is an update of my prior article on BAT Malaysia published on November 17, 2019. BAT Malaysia's share price has declined by -28% from RM17.18 as of November 14, 2019 to RM12.36 as of March 2, 2020 since my last update. BAT Malaysia currently trades at 10.7 times consensus forward FY2020 P/E, which represents a significant discount to its historical three-year and five-year average forward P/E multiples of 17.1 times and 17.7 times respectively. The stock also offers a consensus forward FY2020 dividend yield of 8.9%.

Readers are advised to trade in BAT Malaysia shares listed on the stock exchange of Malaysia with the ticker ROTH:MK, where average daily trading value for the past three months exceeds $4.5 million and market capitalization is above $800 million. Investors can invest in key Asian stock markets either using U.S. brokers with international coverage, such as Interactive Brokers, Fidelity, or Charles Schwab, or local brokers operating in their respective domestic markets.

Illegal Cigarettes Continue To Be Key Headwind

BAT Malaysia's 4Q2019 revenue of RM662 million represented a +13% QoQ increase and a -11% YoY decline. The growth in revenue on a QoQ basis was largely due to the effects of seasonality, but the YoY decrease in top line was the result of further market share gains for illegal cigarettes in Malaysia in the past year.

Monthly average sales volumes for legal cigarettes in Malaysia decreased -10% YoY from 590 million sticks in 4Q2018 to 547 million sticks (or 1,641 million sticks for the entire quarter) in 4Q2019, while BAT Malaysia saw its sales volumes decline -12% YoY to 887 million sticks in the most recent quarter.

Since a 36% hike in excise tax on cigarettes was imposed in Malaysia in November 2015, the price gap between legal and illegal cigarettes has widened, leading Malaysian consumers to turn to illegal cigarettes due to affordability issues. The market share of illegal cigarettes, including vapes, in Malaysia has increased from 34% and 52% in 2014 and 2016 respectively to 68% in 2019. Over the same period, annual sales volumes for legal cigarettes in Malaysia have almost halved from 12.4 million sticks in 2014 to 6.4 million sticks in 2019.

In the company's 4Q2019 financial results media release published on February 20, 2020, BAT Malaysia emphasized that "although there was an uptick in enforcement actions over the year, the inconsistent efforts proved insufficient to dent the ultra-high levels of illegal cigarettes."

There is certainly lots of motivation for the Malaysian government to tackle the growing threat of illegal cigarettes. A news article titled "The RM300bil shadow economy" published in Malaysian newspaper The Star highlighted that the value of Malaysia's shadow economy, referred to as "informal economy that covers all economic activities and services hidden from tax authorities" is approximately RM300 billion or 21% of the country's GDP. Illegal cigarettes are part of the shadow economy in Malaysia, and it is estimated that annual tax revenues amounting to approximately RM5 billion are lost every year due to illegal cigarettes.

The most recent update on the enforcement front is that a multi-agency task force, comprising "the Health Ministry, the Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry and the Royal Malaysian Police Force", has been established to battle the illegal cigarette trade, according to a The Star news article published on February 20, 2020. While the latest move could possibly improve co-operation and co-ordination between the various government agencies, it is difficult to have confidence in the effectiveness of enforcement actions, considering the significant market share gains for the illegal cigarette industry in Malaysia in the past few years.

Earnings Decline Partly Mitigated By Cost Saving Initiatives

BAT Malaysia's revenue declined -11% YoY in 4Q2019 as highlighted earlier, while the company's operating profit fell -25% YoY to RM138 million in the same quarter. Things could have been worse, if not for -22% QoQ and -18% YoY decrease in operating expenses (excluding restructuring costs of RM15 million) to RM39 million in 4Q2019.

Looking ahead, BAT Malaysia is targeting to reduce a fifth of its headcount by 1H2020. Apart from lower staff costs going forward, other cost savings could come in the area of reduced advertising and promotions in tandem with lower legal cigarette sales volumes.

On the flip side, Malaysian consumers are gradually trading down from premium brands to value-for-money brands over time. BAT Malaysia's Rothmans brand has seen its market share in the value-for-money segment grow from 4.1% to 6.7% in the past year, while the market share of the company's flagship brand, Dunhill, in the premium segment has been flat year-on-year. Rising revenue contribution from Rothmans vis-a-vis Dunhill is likely to put downward pressure on BAT Malaysia's gross margin in the future.

Legalization Of Vaping Will Be Positive For The Company

Given the growing threat of illegal cigarettes and its impact on legal cigarette volumes in Malaysia, BAT Malaysia has been actively exploring "new approaches within categories like Tobacco Heating Products (THP) and vaping (upon its regulation)", according to the company's 4Q2019 financial results media release published on February 20, 2020.

BAT Malaysia launched its new tobacco heating product called 'Glo' and refills called Neo Sticks in 4Q2019, and initial results have been encouraging. Glo's market share in the tobacco heating product segment in Malaysia grew from 2.6% in October 2019 at the time of launch to 9.9% in 2020 year-to-date. This seems to have validated research published by Euromonitor in July 2019, whose forecasts indicated that the retail sales value of smokeless tobacco and vapor products in Malaysia will grow from approximately RM1.1 billion in 2018 to more than RM1.6 billion by 2023.

It is estimated that tobacco heating products and vaping products (currently illegal) account for 1% and 9% of the total cigarette market in Malaysia respectively. The strong initial performance of BAT Malaysia's Glo suggests that there is considerable demand for smokeless tobacco and vapor products in Malaysia, and vaping products are even more popular with Malaysian consumers compared with tobacco heating products. In other words, there is significant upside to BAT Malaysia's future revenue growth, if vaping is legalized in the country and BAT Malaysia's vaping products gain a considerable market share of the vaping sub-segment.

New Prime Minister And Coalition Government For Malaysia Create Uncertainty Over Future Regulatory Changes

As highlighted above, potential re-rating catalysts for BAT Malaysia are regulatory in nature, which include more effective enforcement actions to tackle the illegal cigarette trade and the legalization of vaping in Malaysia.

However, there has been significant changes in Malaysia's political landscape in recent weeks, which create uncertainty over future political decisions and regulatory changes. Muhyiddin Yassin was appointed as Malaysia's eighth prime minister on March 1, 2020, and the new coalition government includes members from parties that were defeated at the general election in May 2018. This implies that there could be significant changes in the list of ministers who make up the cabinet, and other key appointments at various government agencies.

This suggests that there could be a standstill when it comes to implementing new regulations in the country, such as the legalization of vaping. In the worst case, a possibility of new regulatory changes which are negative for the cigarette industry in Malaysia can't be ruled out.

Earlier, it was reported that the Ministry of Health was contemplating a proposal to raise the minimum price of a regular pack of 20 cigarettes from the current RM10 to RM15. If the minimum price was indeed increased, it would only prompt more Malaysian consumers to switch to illegal cigarettes which are cheaper.

Valuation

BAT Malaysia trades at 10.7 times consensus forward FY2020 P/E and 10.9 times consensus forward FY2021 P/E based on its share price of RM12.36 as of March 2, 2020. In comparison, the stock's historical three-year and five-year average forward P/E multiples were 17.1 times and 17.7 times respectively.

BAT Malaysia paid out RM1.18 in dividends per share for full-year FY2019, which is equivalent to a 98% dividend payout ratio and a trailing dividend yield of 9.5%. Market consensus expects BAT Malaysia's dividends per share to decline to RM1.11 and RM1.09 for FY2020 and FY2021, which imply forward dividend yields of 8.9% and 8.8% respectively.

Risk Factors

The key risk factors for BAT Malaysia are illegal cigarettes gaining further market share from their legal counterparts due to ineffective enforcement actions, a longer-than-expected time taken for the legalization of vaping in Malaysia, and new regulations that have a negative impact on the cigarette industry in Malaysia.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.