Allegiant Travel: Highest-Profit Margin Airline At A Bargain Valuation

Given the valuation, I believe this is a high-uncertainty but low-risk situation. The founder is shrewd, and building one resort to expand the customer wallet is not a crazy idea given Allegiant's unique airline traits.

Today, the valuation is very low, as the market expects the founder to destroy capital indefinitely as Allegiant has ventured into the resort business.

By growing routes with zero competition from under-served towns, Allegiant has compounded at 20% p.a. since its 2006 IPO.

Allegiant operates a unique airline model, which has allowed for the highest global profit margins and profitability, with less cyclicality.

The world’s most profitable airline available at a single-digit earnings multiple.

1. Key facts, figures and background

Price ($) 135 P/E '20 7.5 x Ticker ALGT EV/EBITDA '20 5.2x Market Cap (BUSD) 2.2 Dividend yield 2.1% EV (BUSD) 3.2 Normalized ROE 20-30% Daily liquidity (MUSD) 20 Net debt/EBITDA 1.6x

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) operates one of the 3 US ultra-low cost carriers (ULCCs).

As opposed to its ULCC peers Frontier and Spirit (SAVE), the company has a unique “cockroach” business model which has been GAAP profitable each single quarter since 2004.

Maurice Gallagher (69) gained control of WestJet in bankruptcy court as a creditor in 2001 and built ALGT’s 100-jet fleet by focusing on low-frequency leisure routes with zero competition. Gallagher owns a stable 18% stake.

ALGT’s reported EV / EBIT multiple has compressed steadily since ’16, from the mid-teens to 7.6X today. On a P/E multiple basis, compression is even more dramatic due to 2018 tax cuts and the recent debt load. Since ALGT announced it is building a Florida resort 4 years ago (opening in June ‘21), the pure airline investor base and airline sell-side alike have shunned the stock. Despite this, ALGT has returned a total 10X - or 20.0% CAGR – for ’06 IPO investors: the result of profitably growing revenue double digits.

Figure 1: Data from Bloomberg. Allegiant has the world’s highest operating margin (and ROIC). Metrics were temporarily depressed during the complete fleet reshuffle in ’17 amd ’18 (next one in 2 decades)

Why has ALGT been consistently profitable?

Unusually low fixed costs that go with its unique business model

Gross profit margin is high and stable by virtue of being an ULCC on monopolist routes. In other words, higher margins as a starting point by being an ULCC, and monopolist routes have lower ticket pricing volatility in a downturn, as there is no price war.

Background

There have been lingering market concerns about an airline building a resort: execution risk, losing pure-play status, and management losing focus on the airline. The ‘19 rally was largely because the last point was proven wrong: ALGT beat expectations in terms of timeliness and cost in completing the fleet reshuffle (from old and unreliable MD-80s to mid-life A320ceo’s). The transition was completed in 2018 versus a guidance of mid-2019.

The risky but successful fleet reshuffle depressed reported profitability for the 2013-2018 period due to duplicative and one-off costs on a very low ULCC cost base: operating 2 aircraft models requires redundancy in pilots, crewing, and maintenance crew (and parts) on a per plane basis. A transition also requires one-off training and depresses labour productivity for pilots, crew, and mechanics. It is these wasteful costs ULCCs avoid by operating a single model fleet in the first place.

With the transition costs behind it, ALGT is now set to reap the rewards for two decades: steady profitable growth and improving customer satisfaction. Why? Delays and completion factors went from horrible to best in the industry, and net promoter score is rising steadily. The longer range of A320s allows for new routes and destinations (e.g., Mexico). It is no coincidence that the fleet reshuffle and the resort were announced simultaneously back in 2016: to grow wallet share, reputation needs to improve.

Big picture: Is the Florida resort outcome important to earn a good return from here?

It’s understandable how an airline building a resort is controversial. And it’s not clear whether the resort will be a success or not.

I believe the resort has a decent chance of success (bull case) or is at least not a stupid idea, given ALGT’s concentrated leisure destination exposure to Florida.

At the current valuation, is this a high-risk or a high-uncertainty situation?

I take issue with today’s valuation: the market is double-counting any value destruction:

Firstly, the low multiple on reported profit metrics: 7.6x EV/EBIT’20 consensus Secondly, the resort development inflates the multiple: airline-only is at 6.9x. This comes down to selling the non-earning asset resort today in a thought experiment: remove the cost basis ($150M) already in the ground from the EV and add back the operational expenses ($20M Sunseeker Opex in 2020).

This is in stark contrast with ALGT’s historical EV/EBIT multiple of 12X-14X when:

It was a <$1B company

And shareholders have done very well paying up

Unless we assume Mr. Gallagher is a stupid value destroyer (bear case), two simplified scenarios can either play out after the resort opens in June ’21 (base case and bull case).

Napkin base case

The resort fails and ALGT becomes a pure airline again. The airline multiple is relevant again and the company rerates (see above; a rerating to 12X EV/EBIT is worth +93% stock return). There is probably some interim value destruction that should be counted: the project will have an all-in cost basis of 470MUSD. This values all non-capitalized operational expenses at zero. Assuming ALGT will sell the multi-year development at 68% of cost, we should ignore the $150M already in the ground today (only remove the opex from today’s reported multiple). This lowers the equity rerating to +86%.

Let us invert the valuation problem: this +86% airline-only rerating represents an absolute valuation gap of 2.1BUSD. At the current valuation, we pay 12X for the airline and allow for 2.1BUSD value destruction. If we use a 10% discount rate, this implies 210 MUSD p.a. of value destruction into perpetuity. That’s a lot of failed resorts!

Napkin bull case

“What Wall Street types don’t get is most asset-light businesses start out asset-heavy.”



- Allegiant founder on the Sunseeker Resort initiative

ALGT achieves supernormal occupancy for its resort in 2021 with reservations solely through its own website. Allegiant's voluntary survey of 150,000 customers found an average length of stay of 13 days. This is skewed by a minority of long-stay customers, as West Florida attracts many pensioners. Using 13 days as an assumption of actual average stay, ALGT needs to sell the resort to ~21k customers each year to achieve a year-round 100% OTA-free occupancy.

For reference, in ’21, ALGT will be flying ~2.2 million customers to/from the PGD airport (10 min drive to the resort) and ~7 million customers to/from South West Florida combined (PIE, SRQ ~1-hour drive; and PGD). If we assume that 75% of to/from PGD passengers are return ticket passengers, the resort is fully booked when ALGT sells it to ~2% of PGD customers alone.

Another anchor is the resort survey ALGT ran on Sunseekerresorts.com (see below): if only 15% of voluntary survey participants book, the resort is sold out 100%.

Screenshots from Sunseekerresorts.com. The first picture shows the homepage with an invitation to fill Allegiant's survey (picture below) in the top left.

With the hotel sector averaging 5-10% net profit margin, above sector occupancy and +/-10% OTA fees saved on a substantial part of the revenue base, all that should double the resort’s economics. Once the property is stabilized, ALGT could mortgage the property 50-70% loan-to-value and earn 20-30% ROEs (> the airline). This should boost ALGT stock price through both an earnings boost and a multiple beyond historical levels. A successful resort also helps with customer intimacy, loyalty, and packaging opportunities: e.g., the golf course is a fixed-cost business and can be leveraged as a perk to frequent flyers to fill airline seats. In the long term, ALGT wants to build an asset-light hotel management business.

2. Thesis outline

ALGT’s airline model is very similar to Dart Group's (OTCPK:DRTGF) ("DTG") with respect to operating mostly monopolist low-frequency routes using an older fleet (daily aircraft block hour utilization is at 7.5h versus 11-12h for US peers). The main differences of ALGT versus DTG:

Is a solid ULCC (e.g. RYA), DTG is an LCC (e.g. easyJet (OTCPK:EJTTF), Southwest (LUV)).

DTG is an LCC (e.g. easyJet (OTCPK:EJTTF), Southwest (LUV)). ALGT’s reputation was much worse than DTG’s (excellent) reputation (but is improving rapidly).

much (excellent) reputation (but is Network destinations are more concentrated . Grossly simplifying, ALGT’s routes are “Midwest city” to (1) Vegas or (2) Florida.

are more . Grossly simplifying, ALGT’s routes are “Midwest city” to Is in the much earlier innings of monetizing customer hotel spend. The company will use a more “vertically integrated” approach versus DTG’s package holiday agent model (it is building a Florida resort to gain reputation to later turn to managing hotels).

Why does it make sense for leisure airlines to break into hotel monetization?

What follows is a quick overview of two questions:

Airlines in general are in a decent position to capture incremental ancillary customer spend beyond the cabin. It is both more important and more likely for leisure airlines to capture customer hotel spend, and why airline reputation is important.

Overview

Hotel commissions add airline revenue on +/- same capital base.

Leisure airline websites are almost always the start of customers booking a trip.

History suggests airline reputation is important success factor. I do not think it is a coincidence that ALGT is building a hotel just when its reputation is rapidly improving due to a fleet rejuvenation.

Marketing packages (ticket + hotel) can yield higher and more stable load factors/revenues. First, incremental pax that tend to be more creatures of habit (when I ask you how your holiday was, you don’t think about the air travel. Similarly, a satisfied package holiday customer will be stickier than a satisfied airline customer). Secondly, selling hotel and ticket allows for interesting market angles: come 5 days to our hotel, get free tickets to Florida

3. Allegiant the airline

Allegiant Airlines completed a fleet reshuffle away from a MD-80 fleet with a staggering average age of 27 years.

Today, Allegiant flies 100 owned mid-life aircraft from the Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) A320ceo family (average age ~14 y).

Figure 2: An Allegiant legacy McDonnell Douglas plane (MD-80) with take-off issues.

Issues with the MD-80 fleet culminated as the aircraft approached end of life. Allegiant’s reputation cratered in ’18, and a (backward-looking) 60 Minutes (see here) episode featured a 5-minute report on Allegiant’s “safety issues”, with passengers citing “smoke in the cabin”. The safety concerns are, of course, conjecture, but ALGT had growing mechanical breakdowns resulting in a growing inability to complete scheduled journeys (i.e., flights not cancelled or diverted), as the completion factor hit a bottom at 97%.

ALGT embarked on a five-year fleet transition towards mid-life Airbus A320s, which was completed at year-end ’18. Surprisingly, in ‘19, ALGT appears already on top of the heap for operational excellence (e.g., completion factor beyond 99%). Its net promoter score has jumped from -5 points to +28. According to Forbes, in a “complete surprise”, ALGT is now in second place for customer satisfaction, in front of Alaska (ALK) but behind Southwest (at +40). I expect continued tailwinds from continued improving perception, as it probably lags the positive jump in operational excellence (Allegiant flew ~8M unique passengers last year but says it has a database of 16M unique passengers).

Unique airline model: The cockroach strategy

From the start, Mr. Gallagher has made no secret of ALGT’s business model: avoiding competition altogether by opening point-to-point low-frequency routes in small cities.

Figure 3: From ALGT 2018 10-K. ALGT model vs traditional airline

While DTG has a similar model, it only does the bare minimum in terms of investor communication. ALGT has done a great job highlighting how profoundly different the model is (in aircraft purchasing, marketing, route planning, ticket pricing).

As the industry, and especially ULCCs, operate fleets with ever higher utilizations (10-12 block hours per day), ALGT matches its ULCC peers’ cost structure with only 6 block hours.

Operating only old aircraft lowers capital costs substantially and has allowed ALGT to grow the market of low-frequency routes (~2x or 4x a week). Today, 80% of routes are monopolies.

Figure 4: From Allegiant Investor Day 2020. Route network as of Q4 2019 (82% monopolist)

By adding flexibility into all aspects of its costs, ALGT is constantly removing and adding new routes to optimize returns. When a competitor enters an ALGT route or starts pricing irrationally on a competing route, ALGT can nimbly decide to disappear soon after and commence a route which tops its ranking in terms of ROIC according to its planning department. This is what the founder calls the “cockroach strategy”:

Figure 5: Transcript from Reuters. SVP Planning, Raymond James conf. '17.

ALGT is a very disciplined network planner with unmatched flexibility, churning through a substantial amount of its routes on a continuous basis.

On top of this, ALGT has one more degree of freedom in changing capacity on any given route:

Peers with mostly 7x/week schedule mostly either leave a market or double service: imagine changing from a 7x/w to 4x/w service for short-term profit maximization. Rather risky with respect to customer expectations and/or losing out on a 7x/w slot series in case of congested airports.

ALGT typical frequency is 2x/w or 3x/w, and easily modulates these frequencies to better match capacity to local demand fluctuations

Entry barriers

A few things work against competitors emulating ALGT’s cockroach model:

Requires buying old planes in slow drip fashion, while a typical LCC purchases new planes (1 aircraft model) in large bulk deals.

Peer companies operate with separate departments for long-term “network planning” and short-term “dynamic ticket pricing” and often use third-party algorithms/software vendors. At ALGT, these teams work close together using proprietary software, as weak ticket pricing leads to churning out of a route much faster with the low-fixed cost model.

and often use third-party algorithms/software vendors. At ALGT, these teams work close together using proprietary software, as weak ticket pricing leads to churning out of a route much faster with the low-fixed cost model. Economies of (local) scale in advertising. A widely recognized side effect of performance-based digital advertising is the lower barrier to entry through a better ability to target clients. On the contrary, s mall markets that only support one player have been a good fit for ALGT to do brand marketing (e.g. billboard) and grow mindshare long term. Besides, being the first to start flying first to an exciting leisure destination is often (free) local news in itself.

in Distribution: Serving only leisure customers, ALGT decided to exclusively allow bookings on its proprietary booking system from the start. In fact, the original Allegiant founder was a pioneer in custom software for airlines. This used to be a friend and IT employee in Mr. Gallagher's previous airline upstart. Today, Allegiant has the highest direct internet distribution in the US at 93% of sales. Of course, custom software has more operating leverage on a growing revenue base: no commissions to third-party GDS players. And instead of outsourcing the “problem” of selling ancillaries from third parties to players like Expedia (EXPE), ALGT has always done A-B testing to try and cross-sell more product to the customer. Historically, ~20% of operating income has been from third-party ancillaries. In 2019, ALGT sold a total of 57$ in ancillaries per passenger (and ranks 2 nd globally, see “Evidence”)

customers, decided to allow bookings on its from the start. In fact, the original Allegiant founder was a pioneer in custom software for airlines. This used to be a friend and IT employee in Mr. Gallagher's previous airline upstart. Today, Allegiant has the highest direct internet distribution in the US at 93% of sales. Of course, custom software has more operating leverage on a growing revenue base: no commissions to third-party GDS players. And instead of outsourcing the “problem” of selling ancillaries from third parties to players like Expedia (EXPE), ALGT has always done A-B testing to try and cross-sell more product to the customer. Historically, has been from In 2019, ALGT sold a total of 57$ in ancillaries per passenger (and ranks 2 globally, see “Evidence”) Data: ALGT has said it is difficult to know in advance how much demand there will be in a small departure market, given the non-existent data about a route that has never been flown before (this is not the case for well-served routes). 10 years ago, ALGT had scant historical data and used only a few simple-to-grasp variables to manually map a potential market to an existing ALGT “market group” (not unlike the Morningstar fund labels : e.g., “North West town” to “Las Vegas”; “smaller inhabitant category”, “affluent”) to estimate profitability or booking behaviour. Today , ALGT has many years of detailed historical data (seats, consumer spend, booking behaviour) for hundreds of routes (and many it has exited and eyes to re-enter one day, not unlike a fund’s “watchlist”). It uses machine learning (a clustering algorithm) to classify a new market based on many different variables into its existing set of markets to predict profitability before (re-)entering a market. Perhaps even more important, the ability to accurately predict passenger booking behaviour on a new route for optimal dynamic ticket pricing over time is a large advantage, which is much more difficult/volatile to manage in small markets. For larger markets, booking behaviour is more predictable and less volatile as the departure approaches. The law of large numbers of customers kicks in and under-/overpricing competitors leads to a more predictable acceleration or deceleration in filling remaining seats.

there will be in a departure market, given the non-existent data about a route that has never been flown before (this is not the case for well-served routes).

A few illustrations of different aspects about the model:

Figure 6: From Allegiant Investor Day 2016. Booking behaviour is unpredictable in small markets, and proprietary algorithms and historical data on similar markets help.

Figure 7: From Allegiant Investor Day 2016. Low frequency routes makes scheduling more flexible around demand. Note that most competitor 2x/week routes are routes that are in the process of ramping up to daily (also reflected by Frontier being in a higher-growth phase).

Figure 8: From Allegiant Investor Day 2016. Even most of ALGT's "Competitive routes" are 2x/w routes layered on top of baseload of competitors to capture great revenue per passenger peak demand (weekend trips).

Model benefits and evidence

Let’s start by visualizing the difference in costs for ULCCs and LCCs (see comments in caption):

Figure 9: From Oliver Wyman US airline economic analysis 2017. Cost per passenger mile (incl. fuel but excl. “transport” costs = feeder airline costs). I drew arrows to illustrate the ULCC, LCC and legacy carriers (longer stage length is a unit cost advantage that should be disregarded; see here for more evidence from MIT regarding unit costs ex. fuel adjusted for stage length). CASM including fuel penalizes ALGT for less-efficient aircraft. Also, 2017 was in the middle of ALGT’s ’13-’18 fleet transition. Controlling for stage length, ALGT is the lowest-cost ULCC.

The next relevant illustration is the the company revenue premium by virtue of being the sole operator on many routes. ALGT’s wedge between RASM vs. CASM is the highest on a percentage basis in the world. In other words, it leads the industry in operating margins:

Figure 10: From Oliver Wyman US airline economic analysis 2017. Revenue and cost per passenger mile. We can see ALGT charges a revenue premium, as it tends to fly on monopolist routes and/or peak days. This explains ALGT's industry-leading operating margins (delta on a % basis). Regarding costs, ‘17 is a costly fleet transition year (my correction is in red).

ULCC + Cockroach strategy: The least cyclical airline?

Figure 11: From Allegiant Chairman Letter 2019. Operating margin - and absolute income - ballooned in 2009 as the oil price languished and ALGT’s pricing on monopolist routes are insulated from direct price wars.

ALGT stopped fuel hedging altogether in ’05. Gallagher believes:

The company's flexible model with truly the lowest fixed capital costs (and other) lends itself to nimbly close/expand the routes network as oil rises/tanks. Save costs (Wall Street distraction/fees, ever-changing complex accounting)

ALGT is a pure leisure airline (except for 4% of ticket revenue from charter flying for corp. team building) and has built capabilities around client needs (as mentioned previously: monetize more spend from affluent customer base through direct distribution, in-house IT to cross-sell etc.).

It ranks second in global top ancillary revenue per passenger airlines:

Figure 12: From Cartrawler ancillary revenues series 2019. Allegiant ranks second in global top ancillary revenue per passenger. DTG is fourth. This is not a coincidence: monopolist route ULCCs don’t attract the most frugal demographic. (Spirit and Frontier charge much more for bags, so ALGT and DTG are global leaders in ex-bag spend.)

4. Sunseeker Resort

Sunseeker Resort will be a 470 MUSD development featuring a 500 hotel rooms and 190 multi-room suites on a 23-acre waterfront site, with a marina and golf course. The idea is to capture 100% of a larger customer holiday spend through disintermediation of any middlemen.

Figure 13: Artist rendering of Sunseeker Resort in Port Charlotte, South West Florida

Sunseeker will be the only resort of its kind to be in Port Charlotte, home to Punta Gorda Airport “PGD” (10 min drive), where ALGT is the sole carrier. In exchange for perks, customers have allowed ALGT to track them through the Allegiant app. The majority are affluent +50-year olds and drive through South West Florida to stay in multiple established resort neighbourhoods (Sarasota, Fort Myers, Saint Pete) during their holiday. Shouldn't typical ULCCs competing with more expensive legacy airlines get the most frugal customers? No, Allegiant's monopolist routes serving small towns attract customers that are more in line with the general demographic of aviation customers: above-average income.

A drive from Sarasota to Fort Myers takes 1h40min, with Sunseeker in the middle.

Figure 14: PGD airport in Port Charlotte serves 100% ALGT traffic.

Simplistically, there’s a reason why Port Charlotte never had resorts: air traffic was non-existent 10 years ago and has seen huge growth in the last years, thanks to (100% ALGT) traffic in Punta Gorda Airport. In terms of hotels, Fort Myers and Sarasota have 93 and 39, respectively, and Port Charlotte has only 16. Management notes the average age of the competitive set is 25 years.

Figure 15: From Punta Gorda airport Wikipedia data.

Screenshots from Sunseekerresorts.com.

ALGT needs ~21k customers p.a. to sell out the resort without any middleman. There are three data points to compare this with:

In 2021, ALGT will lift ~2.2M customers to/from the 10-min nearby PGD airport (100% ALGT).

ALGT organic email subscriptions to Sunseeker Resort updates has grown to 800k customers. Management indicates this is from click-throughs on Sunseeker banner ads at the bottom of any Allegiant airline emails. At the current net adds pace, email subscriptions will be beyond one million by the time of resort opening.

75k customers have voluntarily completed a survey about Sunseeker preferences (number of visitors, season, length of stay).

Other revenue initiatives

There are many small revenue initiatives focused on increasing customer spend.

Most noteworthy, ALGT launched its co-branded credit card only in 2016. As a leisure airline, it is focused on providing clients a wide set of Allegiant services to redeem points. Unlike most frequent flyer programmes, card points are typically accumulated with third parties.

Today, there are 200k cardholders (0 in ‘16) and a run-rate ~5MUSD high-margin income (ALGT estimates the credit card has stimulated an incremental customer ancillary spend of 50MUSD).

5. Management

Gallagher is CEO. The current President, John Redmond, started in 2016, a veteran and ex-CEO from MGM Resorts. Mr. Redmond was an ALGT board member since ’07. The ALGT bio notes Mr. Redmond’s primary activity prior to taking the ALGT President role was private investing.

As Gallagher had been tinkering how to monetise more of the customer wallet, Redmond stepped in as President and announced both the fleet reshuffle and the resort initiative. I believe these are connected steps to build a more meaningful leisure brand.

Compensation philosophy (see proxy) is not “big corporate”:

Gallagher has never taken a salary (he is 18% owner).

has taken a (he is 18% owner). John Redmond in ’16 agreed to zero salary and zero cash bonus. His compensation is entirely through stock grants.

agreed to and His compensation is entirely through stock grants. The CIO, CFO, COO get a 50% below-industry salary ($260k vs. $370-750k for the sector), and roughly 80% of typical total compensation has been variable. There’s a larger cash bonus based on performance (100-500% contingent on hitting threshold-to-maximum RASM, CASM, completion, and on-time performance targets). Lastly, all employees get this cash bonus, which has no discretionary component.

based on performance (100-500% contingent on hitting threshold-to-maximum RASM, CASM, completion, and on-time performance targets). Lastly, all employees get this cash bonus, which has no discretionary component. LT Incentive program: Discretionary stock awards each February following a year of employment. 3-year graded vesting contingent on employment.

Zero golden parachutes.

Gallagher has nourished a few managers that have become respected in the industry. A side effect is that some have left to competitors. Except for the current COO (previously CFO), who started as the bookkeeper in the very beginning, management has turned over approximately 3 times since the very start. Gallagher has noted that this is normal because the crucial traits of a manager change as a company scales from 1 to 100 planes.

6. Growth prospects

This investment should work without the market growing much. Nevertheless, management expects ~10% capacity growth p.a.

For all US carriers alike, a big theme is international. Traditionally, Americans did not like to holiday in Mexico, Colombia etc. but this is changing fast with the younger generation (and the ULCC business model, which is relatively new in the US). US ULCCs are growing international +30% p.a. from a low base. This is especially the case for Allegiant. The company’s historical fleet was simply unable to serve Mexico because the MD80 maximum stage length and heat/humidity issues did not allow it. This has changed with the Airbus A320ceo.

If we divide US carriers into legacy, LCC and ULCC, the latter only makes up 4% of total industry revenue (28% if we combine LCCs and ULCCs) and should see long-term above-average industry growth. Also, ALGT is a pure leisure airline: while business travel might be disintermediated more easily through teleconferences, leisure travel is a secular grower. Florida, in particular, has demographic tailwinds.

7. Conclusion

While there is uncertainty on whether the Sunseeker Resort will be a success, I argue the market has double discounted the company for any potential failure.

Last year, it has proven again to be a solidly operated, profitable and growing airline. The valuation excluding the resort costs and value already in the ground does not reflect this at all. Currently, the company can be bought at roughly half its historical valuation.

8. Risks

A recessionary environment, especially stagflationary. As Allegiant does not hedge for fuel, this is a mitigant in a deflationary recession.

Epidemics such as COVID-19 can cause loss of future bookings and booking cancellations. With respect to COVID-19, the seasonal peak flying month for Allegiant is in July. While Allegiant has low fixed costs, it is still an airline with fairly high costs.

Key man risk: Mr. Gallagher is 69, and the company's success is significantly linked to his abilities.

Destinations concentration: Florida and Vegas constitute more than two-thirds of destination traffic. To the extent these markets become less popular for any reason, Allegiant could be affected. A mitigant is Allegiant's very flexible network planning (see "Cockroach model").

Appendix

Recommended materials

Annual letters

Gallagher interview and Q&A at UC Davis (YouTube)

Investor Day 2019 (and 2016)

Disclosure: I am/we are long ALGT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This post cannot be construed as investment advice. Do your own due diligence.