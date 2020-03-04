Carnival: Learn From Historical Market Routs And Buy

The headwinds are hard to miss but what is even harder to miss is that Carnival will be a winner in the long run.

A study of the dotcom bubble and the financial crisis gives an indication of what to expect from this beaten-down sector in the future.

There's no question about this epidemic leading to lower-than-expected results in the first half of this year.

After considering a few starting lines for this analysis, I decided to let Peter Lynch do that for me. In his book One Up On Wall Street, Lynch said:

Absent a lot of surprises, stocks are relatively predictable over twenty years. As to whether they are going to be higher or lower in two to three years, you might as well flip a coin to decide.

This timeless advice has already served many investors to stay objective during severe market downturns. With the outbreak of COVID-19, investors are once again losing their cool and thumping travel and leisure sector stocks as if there's going to be no tomorrow. Save for a handful of investors, many are focused on predicting what would happen to the stock of a certain company in the next couple of months, let alone "two to three years".

The case with Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) is an extreme scenario. The leader of the global cruise industry that was expected to deliver stellar numbers just a few months ago is now thought of as a company that would most certainly file for Chapter 11. This pessimism has sent the shares on a free fall.

Data by YCharts

The numbers tell a different story, however. My analysis reveals that there hasn't been a better time to buy Carnival shares in the recent past.

Learning from previous market routs

For investors, there's a lot to learn from history books. Whenever there's a market crash, investors naturally think of two events that wiped billions of dollars off markets; the dotcom bubble and the financial crisis. Not surprisingly, some invaluable lessons can be learned by studying these two catastrophic events.

Leading up to the dotcom bubble in 2000, shares of tech companies reached record highs. A crash was imminent in the eyes of legendary investors including Warren Buffett, but markets took no notice. Many investors were hit hard when the Nasdaq started crashing on March 11, 2000. Some dodgy companies that earned next to nothing in earnings ceased to exist after the crash, sending a reality check to investors who were under the impression that tech stocks won't need profits to skyrocket. The most interesting part comes next.

Before 2000, there were very few analysts who were brave enough to predict a crash in tech stocks. However, things were drastically different in 2001. The markets were resuming its normal cause of actions and there was a mini-rally of tech stocks. However, the majority of analysts and economists warned investors to be wary of that rally, pointing out that there's no way one could make money out of tech stocks anymore.

SG Cowen analyst Charles Pradilla told the New York Times in 2001:

This is a very good rally, but they got killed last year. This is part of the bottoming process. It's not the beginning of a new bull market today. I think that we'll probably get at least one other scary thing occurring in the summer.

As we now know, buying that pessimism would have resulted in missing a significant bull run of tech stocks. Since 2000, the Nasdaq has doubled its value.

Source: Reuters

The best time to invest in the information and technology sector was when everyone else was fearful about the prospects. However, investors apparently didn't learn from this. When Lehman Brothers collapsed and many banks had to be bailed out by governments during the financial crisis of 2008, the future certainly looked gloomy for the financial services sector. The last thing investors wanted to buy at that time was bank stocks. Some investors started questioning the whole idea of investing in stock markets as well. Not Warren Buffett, however. In an opinion piece titled "Buy American. I am" published on The New York Times in October 2008, Buffett wrote:

Let me be clear on one point: I can’t predict the short-term movements of the stock market. I haven’t the faintest idea as to whether stocks will be higher or lower a month or a year from now. What is likely, however, is that the market will move higher, perhaps substantially so, well before either sentiment or the economy turns up. So if you wait for the robins, spring will be over. A little history here: During the Depression, the Dow hit its low, 41, on July 8, 1932. Economic conditions, though, kept deteriorating until Franklin D. Roosevelt took office in March 1933. By that time, the market had already advanced 30 percent. Or think back to the early days of World War II, when things were going badly for the United States in Europe and the Pacific. The market hit bottom in April 1942, well before Allied fortunes turned. Again, in the early 1980s, the time to buy stocks was when inflation raged and the economy was in the tank. In short, bad news is an investor’s best friend. It lets you buy a slice of America’s future at a marked-down price.

And after writing this piece, he decided to go long on Bank of America and Goldman Sachs, raising the eyebrows of the investing community. He was essentially betting on the very same companies that created the mortgage bubble that led to the crash. More than 10 years down the line, an investor who went against the grain, as Buffett did, would be sitting on healthy profits.

Company Share price performance since January 2009 Bank of America 321.73% Goldman Sachs 152% JPMorgan Chase 358.4% Wells Fargo 114% The Bank of New York Mellon 50.85% Citigroup 83.2%

Source: Reuters

A collective investment in these big banks would have netted very attractive returns to an investor since the fallout of the financial crisis.

There's only one conclusion that can be drawn by studying both these events; there have never been better opportunities to buy stocks than when things looked the worst for a sector.

Many articles have already been published on Seeking Alpha discussing why Carnival is a buy at these troubled prices. So far in this analysis, we have looked at why it pays to invest in a sector that is getting hammered due to short-term external pressure. This backdrop, however, should help investors better evaluate the prospects for the company objectively.

The coronavirus fears

An analysis of a travel and leisure company that doesn't begin with addressing the virus fears has fallen out of fashion of late for all the right reasons. There's no doubt that cruise companies would take a hit as the virus spreads on a global scale. Carnival and its rivals have already announced a possible decline in earnings due to COVID-19. In a statement released on the company website, Carnival wrote:

Since the situation continues to evolve, the company is currently unable to determine the full financial impact on its fiscal year 2020. However, while not currently planned, if the company had to suspend all of its operations in Asia through the end of April, this would impact its fiscal 2020 financial performance by $0.55 to $0.65 per share, which includes guest compensation. In addition, the impact on global bookings will further affect the company's financial performance. The company is currently evaluating contingency plans to mitigate the impact and will provide an update with its first quarter 2020 earnings release in late March.

In December, the company projected 2020 EPS to range between $4.30 and $4.60. To stay on the conservative side, the low-end of this estimate can be used to calculate the projected EPS for Carnival in 2020 along with the high-end estimate for the impact from coronavirus. This results in an estimate for EPS of $3.65.

It's impossible to calculate the true impact of the spreading coronavirus with any degree of certainty and empirical evidence suggests that it would be a futile task to even attempt such a thing. Now that the virus is spreading globally and especially in the United States, the impact could be even larger than previously predicted.

The growth story is still intact

The global cruise industry has grown exponentially over the last decade and the numbers prove this. Worldwide passengers carried have almost doubled in this period, supported by the increasing disposable income in households across the globe (2020 numbers are an estimate).

Source: Cruise Market Watch

Global economic growth is at the center of the success of this industry. Even though the new coronavirus has prompted a revision to expected growth in 2020, many leading institutions including the Federal Reserve, the World Bank, and the International Monetary Fund believe that a surge in business activities will occur in the second half of this year once virus fears subside.

The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) revised its global growth projection by 50 basis points on March 2. However, a 2.4% growth rate would still see many countries prospering.

Source: OECD

As illustrated above, most regions are expected to bounce back in 2021 and grow at a much higher rate than in 2020. This is welcome news for the global cruise industry.

The demographics are in favor of Carnival and the industry. The new coronavirus can do little to change this in the long run. For instance, the number of freelancers in America is growing at a stellar rate and many high-earning professionals are now deciding to go freelance. According to data compiled by Upwork and Freelancers Union in October 2019, there are more than 57 million freelancers in the U.S., which is approximately 35% of the total workforce of the country. This becomes good news for the travel and tourism sector companies as these high-earning professionals tend to prioritize leisure activities than they used to. In fact, one of the primary reasons for becoming a freelancer is to have more time for themselves. This is a long-term trend in the making and Carnival will certainly benefit from this in the future.

The declining oil prices is also a blessing for the industry amidst this chaos. As one of the largest operating costs for a cruise operator, low energy prices help the expansion of profit margins. Even though the price of a crude oil barrel will likely increase along with the expected recovery of global trade and supply cuts that would likely be implemented by OPEC and its allies, chances are that Brent will remain below EIA's target price of $65 for the year.

There's hope for more savings from this front in the future as well. In 2019, Carnival delivered the first cruise ship to be solely powered by LNG and the management, in the fourth-quarter earnings call, discussed a few initiatives that would reduce the dependency on fossil fuel. Not only are these measures pushing the industry to be more environment-friendly but are helping the company position itself to save millions of dollars in the future as well.

In the recent earnings call, Arnold Donald, the CEO, said:

Just this year, we delivered the first cruise ship to be solely powered by LNG, the most environmentally friendly fossil fuel and just this month, delivered the second of the 11 LNG ships we've ordered. We're also making significant investment in fuel cell technology in electrical energy storage capabilities. We announced the groundbreaking pilot on our AIDAperla, the first lithium-ion battery storage system to power, albeit for limited periods of time, a cruise ship's propulsion and operations. And as early as 2021, our AIDA Cruises will be the world's first cruise company to test the use of fuel cells on a large passenger ship. The fuel cell will be powered by hydrogen derived from ethanol.

Carnival is heading in the right direction from many fronts and the industry dynamics are supportive of growth. The new coronavirus will certainly prove to be a headwind in the next couple of quarters. In the worst-case scenario, Carnival will continue to struggle throughout the year, not recovering as many analysts predict it would in the second half of 2020. Focusing on this short term outlook will most likely prove to be penny-wise, pound-foolish. The long-term outlook for the company is positive, which should help Carnival grow, rewarding investors with double-digit returns.

Bank the 6% yield

If an investor is still not convinced that Carnival is undervalued, a quick look at the dividend distribution history might give another reason to consider investing in Carnival shares. Shares yield 6.28% at Tuesday's closing price of $31.83. According to data from Seeking Alpha, the dividend history goes way back to 1989, indicating the strong commitment of the management to distribute wealth to shareholders.

Takeaway

Reading the comments section of recently published articles on Carnival gave me a wake-up call as I realized many investors are still not convinced that the leader of the global cruise industry is trading at a deep discount. Apparently. many investors are waiting for the company to either cut the dividend, file for Chapter 11, or to report an earnings miss. Either one of these things will certainly trigger another sell-off, presenting an even better opportunity to buy the shares. However, because of my inability to predict how exactly things would turn out in the next couple of quarters, I decided to add more Carnival shares at this price range.

Shares are trading at a P/E of just 7.23. According to Morningstar data, shares have traded at an average multiple of 17.19 in the last 5 years. A partial convergence with this average multiple will deliver very attractive returns for investors. The current market price translates to a forward P/E of 8.72 even when we use the worst-case EPS calculated earlier in this analysis.

The below table should help any investor with a doubt as to whether he should stay invested during this market correction or run for shelter to make the right decision, which is to trust the market.

Source: MarketWatch

The average price increase in a bull run following a bear market is more than double the decline during the market correction. This suggests that it pays to stay invested during tough times. It's certainly tough to be a Carnival shareholder right now but the impact of the new coronavirus will be negligible in the long run. Preparing for dividend cuts or a Chapter 11 bankruptcy is the worst thing that an investor can do right now.

An analysis that started with Peter Lynch should ideally end with him, or so I believe. Here's a tip from a fund manager who averaged 29.2% per year for 13 years. Not to forget that Lynch reported gains in 1987 as well while the markets crashed. This advice goes on to reiterate that it's futile to wait for a better time to buy Carnival when now is almost as good as it can get.

Far more money has been lost by investors preparing for corrections or trying to anticipate corrections than has been lost in corrections themselves.

