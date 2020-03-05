Retail Flooring Winners And Losers

The rest of the industry just needs to focus on a niche that differentiates itself from Floor & Decor and pray.

Now that 2019 is in the books, I'd like to do a strategic survey of the home improvement flooring market and how I believe things will play out going forward.

The housing market is seeing significant tailwinds, thanks to strong existing home sales and historically low interest rates, which should improve the results of many companies in the home improvement industry.

This article focuses on the three publicly traded companies exclusively in the retail flooring industry: Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND), Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) and The Tile Shop (TTSH.) I will also make some minor comments about Mohawk (NYSE:MHK), Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI), Home Depot (NYSE:HD) and Lowe's (NYSE:LOW).

Floor & Decor

FND is one of the most impressive stories, not only in home improvement but all of retail. The company continues to execute on its pillars of long-term success: 1) opening new stores, 2) growing comp store sales, 3) expanding the connected customer experience, 4) investing in relationships with pro customers, and now 5) free design services. In each of these self-described objectives, FND has exceeded most investors' expectations.

Instead of crunching numbers (although valuation matters, and I will briefly touch on that in my conclusion), I'd prefer to look at a broader, more strategic picture of why FND is a great long-term position for most portfolios.

I have my own pillars by which to evaluate FND in the near term that I call the four C's:

Continuity of Management. Each member of the executive team recently received new multi-year employment agreements that align long-term shareholder interests with management compensation. This included the elevation of Chief Merchant, Lisa Laube, to President and heir apparent to CEO Tom Taylor. Given the success this team has achieved over the previous 7-8 years, each deserves his (and her) due. Cannibalization. Many investors focus on how cannibalization will impact short-term comp store sales but fail to recognize the strategic gains that management is making in taking market share from its primary competitors. Moreover, as management moves into adjacent categories and expands its potential TAM, these short-term headwinds will create significant shareholder value over the longer term. Coronavirus. While many companies make sizable purchases of inventory ahead of the Chinese Spring Festival, nobody anticipated an additional 4-6 weeks of downtime. FND, with fewer inventory turns and its warehouse-sized stores, is the least likely company in the sector to face any product shortages. In addition, due to fortuitous timing associated with the opening in Q4 19 of a new distribution center in Baltimore, FND's inventory position is likely more robust than normal. Contraction (eventual) in the U.S. economy. One of the interesting phenomena during the last recession was how FND and LL gained market share at the expense of smaller independents who were unable to outlast the extended weakness in housing. Since then, the housing market has experienced one of the longest recoveries on record. At some point, this will start to weaken. I am not qualified to predict how deep or severe such a drop in the economy will be; however, with a little over $300 million in liquidity and a highly profitable business model, FND is the best positioned company in the flooring industry to take share when this occurs.

During the Q4 conference call and in the 10-K, FND highlighted the opportunities it sees in design and adjacent categories. One interesting statistic is that FND had ~150,000 designer appointments in 2019. That's approximately 1,250 per store or ~3.5 per day. That's quite impressive and points to potential higher-margin revenue in the years to come.

Additionally, customers who interact with designers are more likely to purchase better and best product categories, spend 3-4x more, and have higher levels of customer satisfaction. FND is extending this service into the home, which strikes me as even more lucrative. Think of it visually as FND's products primarily designed for the floor and extending them vertically or complementing them in several rooms. For instance, FND's success with vanities allows it increased access to consumers' bathrooms, which will lead to more tile and décor sales. Moreover, FND's designers, once in the home, can collect more data on home improvement projects that lead to even greater sales, improved targeted advertising, and the addition of other adjacent products. Getting into the consumer home requires trust, and FND has that.

In my opinion, the only risk here - and it's more of a hiccup than a risk - is the possibility that FND has miscalculated its potential liability with respect to the upcoming final determination on countervailing duties (CVD) and anti-dumping (AD) rates for Chinese-imported ceramic tile. These preliminary rates are quite high and subject to revision or even rescission (decision due in March 2020), and FND's calculated potential exposure is just $7 million. However, it admits that the highly uncertain nature of the proceedings has led it not to establish any reserve. To give you an idea of the amounts of ceramic tile FND purchased that could be subject to the CVD/AD, in Q2 '19, FND's cost of goods sold was $302.5 million. Now, FND's upstream supply chain costs are around 9%, so that means the FOB cost of the goods is ~$275 million. FND told us that 13% of its sales were subject to these increased duties, and it is possible that the Department of Commerce could look back to the notice date of May 8, 2019, which means there are ~52 days in the second quarter during which FND would be liable for increased duties. If so, the proposed tariff rates are large: 103.77% for the CVD and 178.2% to 356.02% for AD. Even if FND's crack merchandising team immediately stopped buying Chinese ceramic tile, this could be a figure substantially above $7 million.

With respect to where I think FND can ultimately get, after considering the strategic moves the company has made and the potential for additional market share gains, I believe that, within seven years, the company will have ~350+ stores, doing over $8b in annual sales with ~10% adjusted EBITDA margins, returning cash to shareholders through buybacks and/or a dividend.

If I'm right, then $50-55 is a reasonable price to begin building a position. I am currently long, indirectly, through a short put position, and I am hoping for a pullback to begin accumulating a long-term oversized position in my portfolio.

Lumber Liquidators

This is, in some respects, one of the most disappointing performances in the industry (albeit not quite as atrocious as unilaterally attempting to delist its own stock, as Tile Shop did). LL has essentially had four CFOs and five CEOs in five years. Running the company after Rob Lynch abruptly quit in the wake of the 60 Minutes scandal, Tom Sullivan briefly came back, then long-time board member John Presley for a short period of time, and lastly Dennis Knowles, who resigned last month. Currently, while not technically called CEO, the board recently named Charles Tyson as the interim President and Principal Executive Officer who is sharing some of his duties with the relatively new CFO, Nancy Walsh. Wow, what a stark contrast to the continuity of management at FND.

What I found most interesting in the latest LL conference call is that the company appears to be doubling down on a bet to shift away from being a discount flooring retailer to one for which value is the primary driver of customer traffic. While price is a component of value, LL is placing as much, if not more, stress on service, quality, and selection.

I firmly agree that LL should be a market leader in service. It now offers installation services in all of its locations, and its small showroom, high-contact and consultative experience is something that no other big box competitor can offer. The customer who walks into a LL location should be converted at a higher rate than all other flooring retailers but for the most established independent shop.

On the quality and selection points, I think LL will have some difficulty in delivering that message to customers. For the most part, flooring is a commodity business, but LL has one of the few well-respected brand names in the business, Bellawood. The problem is that Bellawood is used exclusively for hardwood, which has been experiencing significant - and I believe secular - declines in the hard surface flooring market.

Moreover, as FND grows and extends its market share, its model, which has shown that branding is effectively unnecessary, will further dilute the strength of any remaining brands in the industry.

Another problem is that LL's increasing focus on digital marketing means that it has to contend with some of its more embarrassing legacy issues in laminate and bamboo flooring, which show up in search results. Of course, since most customers begin the flooring purchase journey online, this is likely unavoidable. While we are five years removed from the 60 Minutes story that devastated LL's business (and stock price), and there are no longer many inquiries related to formaldehyde, there is the unmeasured metric of just how many customers no longer consider LL as a destination for flooring after preliminary research. Considering the consistent declines in traffic, this could be a big number… I suspect that any attempt to convince potential customers that LL is where they should go, if they're first and foremost looking for quality, will be an uphill challenge at best.

As for selection, I think LL offers an attractive line up of hardwood, laminate and vinyl plank flooring; perhaps, the best in the industry. However, the advantage of having a small box (i.e., better service) is offset by the inability to stock all of its SKUs in a store. In an age when customers come to expect same-day (or at worse next-day) deliveries, the structural flaw in LL's distribution network (just two DCs, one in CA and another in VA, serving 419 stores across the country) is potentially an existential threat.

When Tom Sullivan founded LL, and for many years thereafter, customers were more than willing to wait a couple weeks for the floor of their choice. This was especially true when both HD and LOW had long neglected the space, and FND was much smaller and in much worse financial shape before it secured its first PE investment. Moreover, Sullivan's original strategy of placing its stores in low-rent, industrial locations was calculated to deliver a profitable bottom line while providing the customer a low-price product in exchange for a bit of inconvenience. LL's pivot to being more of a high-low retailer with more traditional, higher-rent locations has not been as successful. Even before the 60 Minutes story aired, LL's comp sales and revenue growth had showed signs of slowing.

What matters today is whether LL can deliver on a strategy that simply has not been driving traffic (for the last 8 quarters, LL's traffic has been negative or flat). Since a large proportion of LL's stores are still the legacy version, in harder-to-reach, non-traditional industrial locations, what is the compelling reason for a new customer to drive further? Service, perhaps. Quality, not so much. Selection, well, if a customer drives 30-40 minutes out of her way just to discover a product is not in stock and not available for 10-14 days, she certainly will not be telling her neighbors about the great experience. Price is about the only thing in terms of cost, time, gas, and inconvenience that will convince many customers to give LL a try. But LL's current strategy is making that less of a focus.

In the more traditional retail corridors, where LL can draft off of HD or LOW, the current strategy could yield superior results. But LL has to have a consistent message, logical and coherent product line-up, and add value that one cannot find elsewhere. A decade ago, all LL had to do was convince a customer that had shown up at a HD or LOW to give it a shot, as LL could offer a better price than the big box retailers and a better experience than the independents. Today's message has to convince the same customers, albeit ones less willing to accept inconvenience, that they can get the same. That's harder now because, in a large chunk of the country where LL and FND overlap, that customer is also visiting an FND store, which has a more compelling layout and more in-stock product. Hence, I don't doubt FND's claim that 77% of those who visit its stores end up buying there. FND is adding to its store count at 20% per year and currently counts 120 warehouse locations as of 31 December 2019. Over the next several years, this dynamic will only become more disadvantageous for LL.

I question whether LL will be able to achieve its guidance for 2020. The company faces a dilemma: to hit its gross margin guidance, it will have to keep prices so high that conversions and transactions will continue to fall. And, since installation has anniversaried in its stores and vinyl plank is now exempt from the 25% tariffs, I don't see how LL can continue to rely on elevated average tickets to drive comp sales.

Conversely, if LL gets more aggressive to compete more effectively on price, I believe it will convert more sales and finally staunch the decline in traffic. However, this will come at a cost, namely, lower gross margins.

Until there's more visibility on leadership and whether LL's new strategy will work, I am remaining on the sidelines.

The Tile Shop

If LL is disappointing, TTSH is an outright calamity. Pretty much everything that could go wrong has gone wrong at TTSH over the last 18 months:

Unexpected additional 10% and then 25% tariffs on ~50% of the products it sources from China; Continued declines in comp store sales; ERP system implementation snafus that wrecked three quarters in 2019; Potentially catastrophic CVD and AD rates on ceramic tile; and Suspension of its dividend and unilateral delisting of its stock

CEO Cabby Lolmaugh described the ERP implementation debacle as "a few hurdles" and "hiccups" for "a few days" in early January 2019, but in reality, it was a self-inflicted wound that was a significant contributor to the stock crashing from $5.47 to $1.66 during the year. LL had a similar mess back in 2010 when it implemented SAP's ERP system. LL survived because it had a strong market position and its business was gaining momentum. TTSH, with its broken business model, had no such benefit.

Then, in February 2020, the founder of the company, Robert Rucker, resigned from the board of directors and wrote a scathing rebuke of current board member Phil Livingston. A week later, Mr Rucker wrote a follow-up "retraction" whose publication serves only one purpose and that would be to embarrass or discredit Mr Rucker. This public dispute highlights the complete disregard for shareholders with which the company is currently being run.

As with FND, TTSH could be hit with additional CVD and AD rates for ceramic tile purchases made after the notice date. And even though the absolute dollar amount will be much smaller, given TTSH's fragile financial condition, this could be the final nail in the coffin.

There is one path forward for TTSH: someone needs to come in, clean house, and make significant changes to the business model. For instance, the company should:

Provide a separate entrance for professionals who need lower-priced tile in large quantities and higher-end tile at prices that beat FND; Begin offering LVT products for both the designers and pros; Change the showroom format so that at least 40% of the total square footage is converted to storage and/or pallet stack displays; the ship-to-store model is dead; and Begin selling domestically produced setting materials in wholesale channels and through other retail partners.

That's just a start. Will it work? Who knows. However, if the company doesn't change its business model, it's likely to go out of business, perhaps even before once the next recession hits.

All the Rest

The biggest threat to all three of the above-mentioned companies would be if Home Depot's crack executive team decided to go after market share in flooring. This would result in significantly reduced margins across the industry, while having only a negligible impact on HD's bottom line.

Notwithstanding my earlier comments about branding in flooring, HD is not only the most trusted home improvement retailer in the U.S., but in flooring, it has built a powerful brand in Lifeproof.

FND's larger warehouse format and large planograms position it best to withstand a full frontal assault from HD, but LL would be vulnerable, given its small showroom and inability to match HD's 72-hour special order delivery times.

LOW's comps in flooring have continued to be weak. To address this issue, LOW recently completed its Phase One reset of flooring. I visited one of the first remodeled stores in Pineville, NC and, while it's a significant improvement over the previous iteration, it still does not appear to me that LOW has the ability to take on HD or FND. LOW's management has indicated it will begin its Phase Two reset in tile in 2020, and I will continue to monitor its flooring turnaround strategy.

MHK and AFI both have the same issue in North America: their customer base, independent flooring retailers, is slowly losing market share to big box, FND and LL. MHK's North America comp sales for the last two years have been mostly in the negative MSD. While AFI shows significantly more weakness, due to a heavier concentration of its business in North America, and loss of market share even in the fast-growing LVT category. It's in the midst of a complete multi-year overhaul of its business model. So, while MHK has some advantages in its global exposure and new, innovative products, I'd expect the negative trends to continue in North America for both companies - which will accelerate whenever the economy inevitably slows down.

Conclusion

Even at 40x next year's earnings, FND is the most attractive stock among those I've covered here. With an accomplished management team, category-killing business model, long runway (not just in terms of flooring but also adjacent categories), FND is by far the most attractive long-term investment in flooring. Moreover, what many investors overlook is, FND is also a white space story. As more and more large, big box retail becomes available in the US, FND will have its pick for top quality and lower cost real estate as it grows. I recently reread Bernie Marcus' and Arthur Blank's "Built From Scratch," and frankly, almost every time I read of something ingenious that HD did in the '80s and '90s, I could immediately point to an analogue that FND is doing today in flooring.

Disclosure: I am/we are short FND PUTS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.