Ross Stores: Strength, Even In Uncertain Times

I have been looking forward to covering Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST). This Dublin CA-based retailer is one of the many stocks that did very well but rapidly dropped when coronavirus fears hit the market. The just-released fourth-quarter earnings show further sales and comparable store sales acceleration and stable margins. Even the outlook is promising. Unfortunately, the company is unable to give detailed information regarding the impact of the coronavirus on its sales and supply chain operations. Regardless, while uncertainties persist, the company outperformed the stock market and continues to be a go-to stock for retail-exposure seeking investors.

Q4 Was An Excellent Quarter

Ross Stores had a tremendous fourth-quarter. The company with one of the shortest earnings calls in its industry reported adjusted EPS of $1.26. This is exactly what analysts were looking for and yet another quarter of double-digit growth as fourth-quarter 2019 EPS is 12% higher compared to the prior-year quarter. It even looks like the 4% growth rate in the first quarter of 2019 was an outlier instead of a move lower after years of accelerating bottom-line growth.

As usual, strength started all the way at the top as sales totaled $4.4 billion in the fourth quarter. This is an improvement of 7% and fairly in line with growth rates of the past few years. Comparable store sales (hereafter referred to as 'comps') rose by 4% on top of 4% in the prior-year quarter. This is important to mention as it is quite common that retailers struggle to raise comps after reporting outstanding results in the comparable quarter(s). On a full-year basis, comps were up after growing by 4% on a full-year 2018 basis.

In the fourth quarter, the strongest sales were achieved in children's clothing. The strongest region was the Midwest. The company's merchandise assortment was also quite well received as dd's DISCOUNTS customers responded friendly to changes according to management. Total inventories were up 5%. The average in-store inventory levels were flat compared to 2018.

Moreover, a higher merchandise margin pushed operating margin up to 13.3%. This is an improvement of 10 basis points compared to the fourth quarter of 2018 and a good sign as falling margins have been a problem among retails for almost 5 years (on average). The graph below shows the GAAP operating margin history of the past ten years. While the company saw a margin decline in 2018 as well, it is a good sign that margins have started to stabilize.

On a side note, without this bottoming margin trend, the company would not have been able to report such a strong bottom line as buybacks alone won't be able to offset lower margins. Speaking of buybacks, the company has bought back shares every year since 1993. Dividend payments have been raised annually since 1994. The latest quarterly cash dividend has been raised by 12% as the 2020 payout will further reflect confidence in the company's market position. Adding to that, the company has repurchased 2.7 million shares in the fourth quarter worth $309 million. On a full-year basis, Ross Stores spent $1.28 billion buying back shares. In the fiscal year 2020, management expects to spend the same amount on buybacks to finish its existing buyback program. Before I move over to the 2020 outlook, I want to show you the chart below. The only reason the dividend yield is still ow is the massive performance of the stock price. This is both a compliment to long-term Ross Store investors and a sign that low-yielding stocks are not necessarily bad dividend investments.

2020 Will Be Good, But It Could Be Bad

I am sorry for using this confusing and nonsense sub-title. Unfortunately, this pretty much sums up the current situation. I have said before that I consider the current market environment to be one of the most difficult I have ever been in (I started in 2011). Not because I am afraid of a loss, but because we are dealing with a force (virus) that only a few skilled people in the world really understand. While traders/analysts are certainly able to learn as much on the internet as possible, it is still absolutely impossible to be able to tell the outcome of this ongoing period of uncertainty by referring to a few online links. That's why I was not surprised to see that Ross Stores does not even try to predict the coronavirus outcome.

... our guidance does not reflect the potential unknown impact from the evolving coronavirus outbreak. While we're closely monitoring the situation, there remains a high level of uncertainty over supply chain disruptions in China. In addition, it is unclear how a further possible spread of the coronavirus could negatively impact U.S. consumer demand.

Anyway, based on the current situation, the company expects to achieve earnings per share of $4.67 to $4.88. This includes the ongoing pressure from tariffs. Total sales growth is expected to come in between 4% to 5%. Comparable store sales are expected to be between 1% and 2%. The company will also add 100 new stores. 75 of these stores will be Ross Stores. The remaining 25 will be dd's DISCOUNTS stores. These additional stores explain the difference between total sales and comps expectations.

Takeaway

Just like the broader market, Ross Stores has been punished severely this year. While I am writing this, the stock is down roughly 6% year-to-date and trading at 21.8x earnings. Given the current situation, I continue to believe that Ross Stores is a phenomenal retail stock. Overall, I guess that most of the stocks I 'hate' are in this segment. However, Ross Stores has positioned itself in a way that captures an increasing number of customers looking for retail at a fair price. As a result, the company continues to grow total sales and comps and is stabilizing margins.

This is also the reason the stock's relative performance compared to the S&P 500 continues to be close to all-time highs despite a massive Risk-OFF (flight to safety) move in the past two weeks.

All things considered, while the risks of a further escalating coronavirus are still present, I continue to believe that Ross Stores is one of the best retail stocks on the market and a good buy during corrections like the one we are currently seeing.

