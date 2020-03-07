Foot Locker Has Limited Downside

We wrote about Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) back in January and stated that the firm's dividend was being helped by its growing earnings. Despite earnings beat in the fourth quarter by a full $0.05 per share, Foot Locker's share price has been in free-fall over the past week or so.

The share price currently stands at just over $30 a share, which means shares are trading with:

Earnings multiple of 6.7 Cash flow multiple of 4.4 Book multiple of 1.3 Sales multiple of 0.4

All of the above metrics (including the dividend where the yield has spiked above 5%) are far more attractive than the value averages we see in this industry. Furthermore, Foot Locker's 5-year average, when it comes to its dividend, comes at a mere 2.3%. Suffice it to say, these are exactly the type of setups we like to see with our potential value plays.

On the fourth quarter earnings call with CEO, Dick Johnson, it was encouraging to see how the firm's long-term vision is currently being played out. Johnson spoke of how the firm's membership program (FLX) is being rolled out at present in international markets. Generous loyalty programs through mobile and digital platforms should enable Foot Locker increase the amount of profit it makes from its regular customers. We will be looking to see how well FLX is doing in the US in the upcoming quarters, for example, this year.

Foot Locker is also, at present, rolling out its new-look website internationally but, more importantly, will open around 20 more Power Stores in 2020 in both the US and international markets. The key here is to make these stores as productive as possible to ensure that every square foot of the stores is being properly utilized by the firm.

The communication strategy "Lace Up" will give the firm positive publicity while at the same time give something back to the respective communities. Remember all of the above is happening as the firm tries and aligns itself more closely with its top brands. We believe that these strategies will pay dividends in the long run.

As alluded to earlier, though, shares have not been able to gain any traction since the announcement of fourth quarter earnings. In fact, Morgan Stanley came out recently stating that Foot Locker will have to outperform with respect to its growth over the next few years in order to hit its long-term goals. This may be true, but when one considers the company's present valuation, dividend yield as well as the mere $122 million of long-term debt on the balance sheet, the odds are stacked very much in favour of the long-term investor here.

For example, with respect to the dividend, the current dividend of $1.60 per share is being well covered by the 12-month Non-GAAP EPS of $5.06. Yes, earnings growth has been disappointing over the past few years, but because the firm has been able to generate ample cash flow, management has allowed the dividend to grow significantly (10%+ average growth annually).

Remember, it is cash which pays the dividend, and not net earnings. In fact, net income may be well down since 2017, for example, but free cash flow during this time period actually increased by some $46 million. As a result of this positive cash flow in recent times, Foot Locker has been able to grow the dividend by over 11% on average per year over the past 3 years. When a company does this (in the face of stagnant earnings), it sends a statement of intent to its shareholders. We perceive this as a statement of confidence despite the lower 5% increase. Not only this though, management has been consistently bringing down the float in recent years, which will help with that EPS growth over time.

On the technical chart, we can see that recent selling has resulted in shares breaking below support. We still like the trend of that "OBV" volume indicator and would expect buyers to come in once more at these levels.

To sum up, we always like stating in our commentary that we like to stack the odds in our favour as much as possible. Recent volatility in Foot Locker stock has spiked its implied volatility percentage well above 60%. We like the risk/reward setup here at present, so we may take advantage of the inflated option premium to put some long deltas to work in here early next week.

