Diversification: It's Not Too Late To Do The Right Thing

I believe there's no better investment strategy today than to be prepared for whatever comes our way.

I don't like the "coin toss approach" of being either in or out of the markets and continue to prefer asset class diversification.

Amid an unwinding stock market, should investors step out of the way or buy shares on the cheap?

As I look at the equity markets unwind on Monday and at investors' reaction to the carnage, I see two lines of thought surfacing.

Some market participants believe that the COVID-19 is "the pin that came along to pop a debt and asset bubble of historic proportions." Others think that "the biggest profits are made by taking the opposite side of the most extreme overreactions," and that now is the time to "capitalize upon numerous compelling buying opportunities." (Both arguments were taken from a recently-published Seeking Alpha article.)

Credit: Hedgeye

I think that both views above could ultimately prove to be right. The global economy had been showing meaningful signs of distress since 2018 at least, and the virus outbreak served as a very firm shove to throw the markets off balance very quickly. The global recession and asset price deflation that have been avoided by monetary and fiscal easing for the past few years may now be inevitable.

At the same time, shares of companies that only a few weeks ago were considered to be in good footing have been falling off a cliff. For example: Delta Air Lines (DAL), a best-of-breed name in the airline space, has been down 30% since the stock's mid-January peak. Why not buy DAL at three-year lows, take advantage of rock-bottom crude oil prices and wait until the dust settles?

The coin toss approach is not good enough

The problem that I have with either (1) hunkering down for a long-lasting correction or (2) buying battered shares on the dip now is that one of the approaches is likely to be proven wrong. If you ask me, I'm not a big fan of relying on a coin toss to determine the success of my investment strategy.

Regarding the first plan above, think about the bears who have been calling for a more severe market correction since 2013 or so, when the S&P 500 reclaimed pre-recession levels after an impressive, multi-year run. Being out of the markets out of fear tends to be a losing proposition over the long haul - one of the reasons why I have never cashed out of equities or, worse, been short a stock index.

When it comes to the second plan, I fear that properly timing the market in the middle of a tailspin is a very risky proposition. The potential benefits of trying to catch the falling knife, in my view, do not justify the heartburn and insomnia that's likely to accompany the implementation of the strategy.

Also, let’s not forget that the S&P 500 is not even in bear market territory yet. Remember when many of us thought that stocks were overvalued in March 2019, at the end of the impressive 1Q19 market run? Well, we’re currently at those levels still. Stocks could easily drop another 15% if COVID-19 goes away soon, or another 30% if it doesn’t. Some sectors, including travel and leisure or oil and gas, could get slashed in half or worse before rebounding.

Prepare for bear market or for recovery? Yes.

I continue to believe that the best strategy in the current market environment is to diversify broadly across asset classes that tend to be only loosely correlated with each other. I have been supporting this approach for the past few years - at least since I started tracking my market-beating SRG portfolios in January 2017.

Only a few days ago, I provided readers with one idea of what such a diversified portfolio might look like, although other approaches could be used as well. As a recap, my proposed allocation is as follows:

10% in Direxion Daily S&P500 Bull 3X ETF (SPXL), in an attempt to gain 30% passive exposure to the S&P 500.

in ETF (SPXL), in an attempt to gain 30% passive exposure to the S&P 500. 20% in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLU) that offers an enticing 3.0% dividend yield and whose performance should remain only marginally correlated with the returns produced by the broad stock market.

in (XLU) that offers an enticing 3.0% dividend yield and whose performance should remain only marginally correlated with the returns produced by the broad stock market. 20% in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT), possibly the best complement to the S&P 500, despite the historically low yields. Part of this position could be directed to an inflation-protected Treasury ETF, such as the PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (LTPZ).

in (TLT), possibly the best complement to the S&P 500, despite the historically low yields. Part of this position could be directed to an inflation-protected Treasury ETF, such as the PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (LTPZ). 40% in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF) for a bit of maturity diversification within the Treasuries asset class.

in (IEF) for a bit of maturity diversification within the Treasuries asset class. 10% in SPDR Gold Shares (GLD) for some needed exposure to another "flight to safety" instrument.

Source: DM Martins Research

By taking the balanced stance above, I believe investors can do relatively well in virtually any market environment. If stocks continue to unwind and the economy goes into a long-overdue recession, 70% of the portfolio should be fine (i.e. the treasuries and gold positions). If stocks rebound sharply, 50% of the portfolio should head higher (i.e. leveraged S&P 500 and utilities sector). If inflation rises, gold and possibly stocks could benefit. If inflation drops, Treasuries should outperform.

Isn't it too late to diversify?

One might argue that now may be a couple of weeks too late to diversify. Case in point, the model portfolio depicted above has outperformed the S&P 500 by quite a bit since the start of 2020, both on an absolute- and risk-adjusted basis (see below) - and so has my SRG Base portfolio, which was still up +8.8% year-to-date as of March 6 with modest volatility (10.1% annualized standard deviation) and very manageable drawdowns.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from Yahoo Finance

I have to admit, diversification would have made a lot more sense in mid-February. But investors cannot unwind the clock now.

Given the uncertainties in the market, I believe there's still no better approach to investing today than to be prepared for whatever comes our way. Being out of stocks completely does not make sense to me, while more aggressively allocating to equities is probably a better strategy for when the markets show clearer signs of stabilization.

The whole idea behind my Storm-Resistant Growth (or SRG) strategy revolves around the concepts described in this article. Since 2017, I have been working diligently alongside my SRG premium community on Seeking Alpha to generate market-like returns with lower risk through multi-asset class diversification. To become a member of this community and further explore the investment opportunities, click here to take advantage of the 14-day free trial today.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LTPZ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.