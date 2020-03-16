Use The Market Decline To Back Up The Truck On Credit Acceptance Corporation

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Crystal Waters Research as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA PREMIUM. Click here to find out more »

"Be greedy when others are fearful" goes part of the often quoted phrase from legendary investor Warren Buffet. It's great advice, but perhaps easier to give rather than to live. The problem is that fear, much like the virus rattling global markets today, is contagious. It can be all-consuming and paralyzing all at the same time. Extreme volatility can also unnerve even the most seasoned of investors.

The best anti-dote to fear is conviction. Increasing conviction increases the probability that investors can be "greedy" when the market is fearful. Credit Acceptance Corporation (CACC), a leader in the auto finance industry, is one such company that I have high conviction will produce superior long term returns on capital and may even benefit from a downturn in the US economy. To explain why, I will first explain industry dynamics and the company's unique business model before turning to valuation.

Industry Overview

The auto finance industry is large with over $1.2 trillion in outstanding loan balances as of year-end 2019. It is also fragmented with a mix of banks, captive finance companies, credit unions, auto finance companies and "BHPH" (buy here, pay here where dealers themselves extend credit) all competing for market share. The market is most often subdivided into credit quality segments, since the credit quality of the borrower has the most significant impact on yield and expected loss. The main segments in descending order of credit quality include Super Prime, Prime, Nonprime, Subprime and Deep Subprime. The figures below shows the approximate market share of each segment as well market share by lender type, according to Experian:

Source: Experian, State of the Auto Finance Market Q2 2019. Link here.

Source: Experian, State of the Auto Finance Market Q2 2019 Link here.

Companies essentially use their balance sheet to generate revenue ("finance charges") by extending loans directly or indirectly. It's a fairly homogeneous product in a highly competitive market with long term success mainly driven by two factors:

The ability to accurately predict loan performance and thereby price loans correctly. Access to capital at reasonable rates and then to allocate this capital efficiently.

On the first point, it's easy for an individual firm to gain market share by underpricing loans relative to competitors. Consumers are price sensitive and since loans are fairly homogeneous, this is a quick way to grow the business in the short term. However, if pricing does not adequately reflect the risk of the loans and the company's cost of capital, over time this strategy - quite predictably - is doomed. Before long, as cash flows come in below what was forecasted at inception of the loan, charges begin to work their way through the income statement, often amplified by financial leverage. This hurts profitability and, crucially, can have a compounding effect on the second point - access to capital. As financial hits from past transgressions shrink the company's bottom line, lenders get skittish. They may insist on restrictive financial covenants and/or higher interest rates to reflect the increased risk level. This in turn would drive up the company's cost of capital and reduce the menu of profitable business it could write, putting survival into question. It's a vicious cycle that's altogether best avoided.

In short, it is easy to see that companies need to be disciplined in terms of pricing and the allocation of capital. Companies need to take a holistic view of profitability - one that includes the cost of capital. If profitable business is not available to write - perhaps due to intense competition - companies need to be comfortable with returning excess capital back to shareholders in the form of dividends or buybacks. However, as we shall see, not all companies seem to be incentivized to take this holistic view.

Company Overview

Credit Acceptance was founded in 1972 by former Chairman of the Board, Don Foss. Its business model is very simple: it extends loans to consumers, through dealerships, to finance car purchases. It does this regardless of the underlying consumer's credit history. It has two methods of achieving this 1) Portfolio Program 2) Purchase Program.

Portfolio Program

Under the portfolio program, the company extends a cash payment to the dealer at the inception of the loan (the "advance') as well as additional payments over time based on the performance of the loan (the "dealer holdback"). An example will help illustrate:

A typical consumer loan for the company, including payments of principal and interest, on a car purchase is approximately $23k. The company then calculates a collection rate, on average in 2019, this was 64.6%. In other words, on this $23k loan it only expects to collect on average a little under $15k. The collection rate takes into account all the factors deemed predictive by the company in assessing loan performance such as the credit quality of the borrower, amount deposited by the borrower, type of vehicle, used car values etc. Now of the $15k it expects to collect, it only extends approximately $10k in the form of an advance to the dealer. Subsequent to this, collections work as follows:

First, pay Credit Acceptance for certain collection costs

Second, pay Credit Acceptance their servicing fee, which is approximately 20% of collections

Third, pay Credit Acceptance back the advance or any amounts due from the Dealer

Fourth, only after the advance is paid in full, pay the Dealer Holdback to the Dealer if eligible.

This structure includes several mechanisms that provide credit protection to the company - some obvious and some not so obvious. First, there is the spread between the collection rate and the advance rate, which provides an obvious cushion to an incorrect forecast. Nevertheless, the table below shows the company's collection forecast history. As can be seen, the largest variances have been positive ones:

Year Initial Forecast Forecast as of 2019 Variance 2001 70.40% 67.30% -3.10% 2002 67.90% 70.40% 2.50% 2003 72.00% 73.70% 1.70% 2004 73.00% 73.00% 0.00% 2005 74.00% 73.60% -0.40% 2006 71.40% 70.00% -1.40% 2007 70.70% 68.10% -2.60% 2008 69.70% 70.40% 0.70% 2009 71.90% 79.60% 7.70% 2010 73.60% 77.80% 4.20% 2011 72.50% 74.80% 2.30% 2012 71.40% 73.90% 2.50% 2013 72.00% 73.50% 1.50% 2014 71.80% 71.70% -0.10% 2015 67.70% 65.40% -2.30% 2016 65.40% 64.10% -1.30% 2017 64.00% 64.80% 0.80% 2018 63.60% 65.10% 1.50% 2019 64.00% 64.60% 0.60%

Source: Credit Acceptance Corporation 10-K Link here.

Even where the forecast resulted in negative variance, it's important to remember that the dealer bears approximately 80% of the collection risk. In other words, negative variances also result in the company reducing its financial liability to dealers (the "Dealer Holdback").

Another important feature is that loans are aggregated into pools of 50 or more loans per dealer. These are then cross-collateralized which reduces the risk of any one loan. Additionally, if a dealer has more than one pool, the pools themselves are cross-collateralized, further reducing risk to Credit Acceptance.

More subtle, but in my view, the most important risk mitigant is the fact that the interests of Credit Acceptance and the Dealers are aligned. When Dealer Holdback is eligible (mainly when the advance has been fully repaid), Dealers receive 80% of the net collections as back end profit. This creates a powerful mechanism whereby Dealers benefit from good loan performance. In practical terms, it means that Dealers are incentivized to put consumers in cars they can afford, which also happens to be in the consumer's best interest. This creates a virtuous cycle of repeat business for the dealers and the added benefit for consumers of building or repairing their credit history. A win-win scenario.

Under more traditional auto finance products where dealers do not share in the financial performance of the loan, there may be a greater probability of adverse selection of customers that may not be picked up by a collections model. The most egregious example would be outright income falsification where unscrupulous dealers falsify income in order to make a sale and book a one time advance before transferring the loan to a finance company. Considering that the prevalence of income verification by auto finance firms is low (except Credit Acceptance that verifies income on all loans), this would be very difficult to detect by a collections model. More subtly, dealers may be less incentivized to help consumers during the life of the loan if problems arise with the car. Under the portfolio program, dealers are incentivized to find a suitable arrangement with the consumer in order to ensure continued good loan performance, and thereby receipt of Dealer Holdback.

In sum, through Credit Acceptance's business model and the effect of incentives it creates, it's easy to see that although the underlying credit risk of the customers is high (approximately 35% result in repossession), the risk borne by Credit Acceptance is very low. This is unusual for an auto-finance company.

Purchase Program

The purchase program is a more traditional auto finance product where Credit Acceptance provides a one-time advance in exchange for the loan assignment from the dealer. Since this program does not have the same mechanisms to insulate the company from credit risk as described above under the portfolio program, it is only available to select dealers. These are mainly large franchise dealerships that have previously not wanted to participate in the Portfolio Program. As of Q4 2019, the Purchase Program accounted for roughly one third of unit volume, with the reminder under the Portfolio Program.

Valuation

Credit Acceptance is currently priced at $368 per share, with 18,151,092 shares outstanding, which equates to a market capitalization of approximately $6.7 billion. As of Q4 2019, it recorded full year earnings of $656 million or $34.57 per share (using the weighted average of diluted shares during 2019). This equates to a P/E ratio of 10.64 using GAAP earnings.

The table below shows the development of EPS, the P/E at year end, and the growth rate of EPS since 1992:

Year EPS PE as of year end Growth in EPS 1992 0.2 28.1 1993 0.29 42.2 45% 1994 0.49 36.2 69% 1995 0.68 30.5 39% 1996 0.89 26.4 31% 1997 0.03 258.3 -97% 1998 0.53 13.8 1667% 1999 -0.27 - -151% 2000 0.51 11.8 -289% 2001 0.57 15.6 12% 2002 0.69 9.2 21% 2003 0.57 26.8 -17% 2004 1.4 18.2 146% 2005 1.85 8.7 32% 2006 1.66 20.1 -10% 2007 1.76 11.7 6% 2008 2.16 6.3 23% 2009 4.62 9.1 114% 2010 5.67 11.1 23% 2011 7.07 11.6 25% 2012 8.58 11.9 21% 2013 10.54 12.3 23% 2014 11.92 11.4 13% 2015 14.28 15.0 20% 2016 16.31 13.3 14% 2017 24.04 13.5 47% 2018 29.39 13.0 22% 2019 34.57 12.8 18% EPS (CARG) 20.2% Median P/E 13.3

Source: Credit Acceptance Corporation 10-K, PE derived from historical prices. Link here.

Earnings per share have compounded at approximately 20.2% over the period, mainly driven by income growth but also, importantly through a reduction in the amount of shares outstanding. Assuming a PEG ratio of 1 indicates a fairly priced stock, the current implied growth rate of approximately 10% is significantly below the rate at which it has been able to consistently compound EPS over the last 28 years. That being said, earnings growth will likely decrease in coming years, as growing off a larger base becomes more difficult to achieve. But saturation is still far off, given that the company has only penetrated approximately 13-14,000 dealerships in the US of a total available 60,000 dealerships.

The company would also stand to benefit from reduced competition if industry access to capital is curtailed. Since 2011, the company has been hurt by intense competition from Santander (SC), Ally Financial (ALLY) and the finance arms of car manufacturers. These competitors do not appear to share the same focus on economic profit as Credit Acceptance nor the disciplined approach to capital allocation. A good proxy for the degree of competition is the volume per active dealer disclosed by Credit Acceptance.

Source: Credit Acceptance Corporation 10-K Link here.

As can be seen, this has trended down from 44.5 units per active dealer in 2011 to just 27.6 units in 2019. Part of this downtrend might be a change in the mix of dealerships towards smaller dealers, but the majority I suspect comes from increased price competition. A weakening of the competition, perhaps due to an economic downturn, would help profitability and enable the company to grow volume per active dealer. Indeed, the company maintains in excess of $1 billion of unused capacity for exactly this purpose.

Risks

The main risk for the company, in my view, is inadequately forecasting loan performance, particularly since the Purchase Program represents an increasing share of the business. Recall that under the purchase program, the company does not have the same mechanism to insulate itself from the underlying credit risk. Therefore, the consequences of overstating the collection rate are higher today then they were in the past. Additionally, in order to remain competitive with consumer preferences and industry dynamics, the company has steadily increased the term of loans it offers to consumers. In the company's early years, the maximum loan term was 24 months. In 2010, the average initial loan term was 41 months. Today, the average loan term in the company's portfolio is 57 months, with a maximum loan term offered being 72 months. As the company has moved further out in term, there is a risk that the collection model does not fully capture the risks inherent in longer term loans.

To put it plainly, a six year window (at the maximum) is a long time when it comes to a car loan that is supported by a fast depreciating asset. The longer window increases the odds that the unexpected can occur, which could upset realized collection rates. However, this risk is somewhat mitigated by the spread between the collection and advance rate as well as the fact that management updates the collection model iteratively to reflect new information as loans mature.

Conclusion

To conclude, CACC is a well-run company evidenced by superior long term growth in earnings per share and a strong focus on maximizing economic profit, which includes the cost of capital. It has also demonstrated that it is willing and able to return excess capital to shareholders in the form of buybacks when the stock price falls below intrinsic value. Indeed, the company has reduced the number of shares outstanding in the last 10 years alone by a whopping 13.5 million shares or approximately 42.6%. Further, if the economy enters recession investors can take comfort in the knowledge that the company operates a low risk business model, despite the high risk nature of its underlying customers as explained above. In such a scenario, the company would likely gain market share as weaker competitors are weeded out and increase its pricing power and thus its per unit profitability.

At the current valuation, I believe investors are getting a wonderful company at a reasonable price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CACC over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.