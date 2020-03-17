Market Structure Challenged: GDX Collapses In Unexpected Gold Decline

Once the panic subsides, precious metals equities should bounce back earlier than the broader market, following the 2008/2009 example.

Unfortunately for gold bulls, it was true last week too.

This was true in the heart of the decline in the 2008 market sell-off.

However, in times of true market panic, they get sold off too.

I will go to my grave... believing that really loose monetary policy greatly contributed to the Financial Crisis. There were obviously problems with regulation, but when we had a 1% Fed Funds rate in 2003 after, to me, it was pretty obvious that the economy had turned (up) and I think the economy was growing at 7% to 9% nominal in the fourth quarter of 2003 and that wasn't enough for the Fed. They had this little thing called "considerable period" on top of the 1% rate just so we would make sure that their meaning was clear. And it was all wrapped around this concept of an insurance cut… I've made some money predicting boom-bust cycles. It's what I do. Sometimes I am right. Sometimes I am wrong, but every bust I had ever seen was proceeded by an asset bubble generally set up by too loose policy..."



- Stanley Druckenmiller



"Try to buy assets at a discount rather than earnings. Earnings can change dramatically in a short time. Usually, assets change slowly. One has to know how much more about a company if one buys earnings."



- Walter Schloss



"A 60:40 allocation to passive long-only equities and bonds has been a great proposition for the last 35 years… We are profoundly worried that this could be a risky allocation over the next 10."



- Sanford C. Bernstein & Company Analysts (January 2017)



"Bull markets are born on pessimism, grow on skepticism, mature on optimism, and die on euphoria."



- Sir John Templeton



"Life and investing are long ballgames."



- Julian Robertson

Introduction

Financial markets continue to exhibit extraordinary volatility, including the single worst day for oil since 1991 on Monday, March 9th, 2020 - a day that saw the United States Oil Fund (USO) lose more than 25% of its value as shown below.

(Source: Author, StockCharts.com)

This extraordinary price action has continued throughout the week, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average, as measured by the SPDR S&P Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA), regularly swinging more than 1,000 points during market trading sessions, and even sometimes 2,000 points, including posting its 4th largest of all-time and 12th largest of all-time percentage drops last week, which occurred on Monday and Thursday, and then posting its 10th largest percentage gain on Friday.

(Source: Wikipedia)

This exploding volatility actually has its roots in the blow-up of the short volatility trade of early 2018, the melt-up in the large-cap growth stocks, best exemplified by Tesla's (TSLA) moon shot higher, and the this wave of extraordinary prices moves could next spread to downtrodden energy equities.

Somewhat surprisingly, at least to many market participants, in this environment of extraordinary volatility, precious metals, as measured by the SPDR Gold Trust ETF (GLD), declined 9.1% last week, and precious metals stocks, as measured by the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX), collapsed, finishing the week down a remarkable 35.4%.

This decline has caused precious metal shares, as measured by GDX, to give up a substantial portion of their gains from the August 2018 capitulation lows, which is when I last published my public outlook on GDX.

Notably, GDX is still materially above its August 2018 lows, and even with further declines, the burgeoning bull market in precious metals shares is still closer to its beginning than it ending.

Using 2008 as an analog, there could be more near-term declines as long as selling pressure continues in the broader stock market, as measured by the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY). On this note, I still think there is a passive investment selling climax to come. Before the final washout in the market indices occurs, I expect precious metals and precious metals equities to bottom first and then lead the broader market higher as they in 2008/2009 and 2015/2016.

Investment Thesis

Crowded trades are unwinding, and the resultant selling pressure of the favored investment strategies has caused a sell-off in almost all risk assets. Precious metals and precious metals equities have been wrapped up in this decline; however, similar to 2008/2009 and 2015/2016, they should bottom first and turn higher ahead of the bottom in the broader stock market.

GDX Hammered As Gold Sells Off Sharply

In a surprising turn of events to many precious metals bulls, which were making a lot of noise ahead of this week's turmoil, precious metals equities, as measured by GDX, sold off sharply, declining a remarkable 35.4% last week.

(Source: Author, StockCharts.com)

This was sparked by a sharp sell-off in precious metals themselves, with GLD down 9.1% for the week.

(Source: Author, StockCharts.com)

Thus, one of the markets perceived safe havens, specifically precious metals and precious metals equities, crumbled as the broader stock market and most risk assets posted sharp declines last week.

Almost Universal Asset Sell-Off Last Week

The decline in GLD was roughly in line with the decline in SPY, which declined 9.5% for the week.

(Source: Author, StockCharts.com)

Adding to the almost all assets decline narrative, the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT), declined 7.7% for the week.

(Source: Author, StockCharts.com)

Even Bitcoin (BTC-USD), as measured by the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC), declined a stunning 40.3% last week.

(Source: Author, StockCharts.com)

Crypto currencies were thought of as gold 2.0. However, with all-weather investment strategies suffering, including Ray Dalio's Bridgewater Pure Alpha II Fund, which is down roughly 20% year to date in 2020, almost all assets are being sold to pare back gross investment exposure.

In fact, Dalio's mid-February forecast about COVID-19, specifically that, "probably had a bit of an exaggerated effect on the pricing of assets because of the temporary nature of that, so I would expect more of a rebound”, has proven off so far, as has his January comments to CNBC that "Cash Is Trash".

In summary, the financial market's recent sharp decline across the board has caught many hedge funds and macroeconomic investors off guard, and this has fueled the near-universal selling.

GDXJ Declines Even More And JNUG Blows-Up

Large-cap precious metals stocks, as measured by the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF, declined 35.4%, as mentioned previously.

Their smaller-cap peers, as measured by the VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ), declined even more, falling an eye-opening 44.7% on the week.

(Source: Author, StockCharts.com)

The real waterfall decline, however, was in the Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 3X Shares ETF (JNUG), which blew up on the week, declining 92.9%.

(Source: Author, StockCharts.com)

The blow-up in JNUG was remarkably similar to the blow-up in the short volatility trade in early 2018.

Does everyone remember the infamous former Target (TGT) manager who made millions and then lost millions shorting volatility?

The price action of the ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (SVXY) in early 2018 clearly illustrates the melt-up and then the melt-down in the short volatility trade.

(Source: Author, StockCharts.com)

The charts of JNUG and SVXY, both shown above, show the dangers of crowded trades unwinding.

A More Comforting Bigger-Picture View For GDX And GOLD

If you are a glass half-full type like me, the longer-term chart of GDX offers some bullish takeaways.

(Source: Author, StockCharts.com)

First, we are still above the August 2018 capitulation lows, which is a support level that I would watch closely here.

Second, the precious metals equities bull market, which dates to late 2015/early 2016, is still intact too.

Looking at the top 10 components of GDX, here are their year-to-date percentage declines, in order of largest weighting to the smallest. For reference, GDX is down 35.1% year to date.

Newmont Corp. (NEM) - 13.4%; GDX Weighting - Down 8.8% YTD

Barrick Gold Corp. (GOLD) - 12.4%; GDX Weighting - Down 15.4% YTD

Franco-Nevada Corp. (FNV) -7.4%; GDX Weighting - Down 14.6% YTD

Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM) - 5.2%; GDX Weighting - Down 19.0% YTD

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL) - 4.8%; GDX Weighting - Down 47.6% YTD

Newcrest Mining Ltd. (OTCPK:NCMGY) - 4.6%; GDX Weighting - Down 41.9% YTD

Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) - 4.2%; GDX Weighting - Down 39.3% YTD

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. ADR (AU) - 3.9%; GDX Weighting - Down 36.2% YTD

Royal Gold Inc. (RGLD) - 3.4%; GDX Weighting - Down 41.2% YTD

Kinross Gold Corp. (KGC) - 3.4%; GDX Weighting - Down 26.8% YTD

Looking at the performance figures of GDX, the largest holdings have held up much better. Additionally, the fact that Newmont and Barrick Gold are together, on a blended basis, outperforming Franco-Nevada Corp., a gold streamer, is a sign that the bull market is intact, as producers usually outperform streaming companies in a precious metals bull market.

Looking at Barrick Gold, specifically, I remain interested in this name, last writing a public article on the stock on May 17th, 2018, titled, "Is It Time For Precious Metals Equities? What About Barrick?" when shares were trading roughly in the $13.20 price range. With the recent price declines, Barrick Gold shares are not that low, but they are getting close to those price levels again.

(Source: Author, StockCharts.com)

Ultimately, I think Barrick shares could catch up to the downside declines in GLD, so as this gap closes, we could be getting closer to a bottom in the fund.

(Source: Author, StockCharts.com)

Where is that bottom? In a worst-case liquidation scenario, we could retest the late 2015, early 2016 lows, in my opinion.

Closing Thoughts - Forced Selling Is Opening Up Opportunity

Bigger picture, I think the plunge in 2008 in precious metals equities 0 which is shown in the chart above, and which occurred in a risk-off environment where everything was sold, with crowded trades unwinding - is a nice parallel for what is happening now.

Forced liquidations caused a deep plunge that very few expected. Personally, looking back to 2008, I certainly did not expect the plunge in precious metals equities, as I had generally participated in the precious metals equities bull market since 2000, and much like today, going into 2008, a year where I personally made money, I thought precious metals and precious metals stocks would rise during the market panic.

Instead, they got pummeled. However, the silver lining - no pun intended - was that they bottomed earlier than the broader market, and the rebound was robust. Personally, I expect the same outcome this time, though there could be more near-term declines, as forced selling continues in the near term.

Wrapping up, I think it's only a matter of time until a historic capital rotation from growth-to-value takes place, led by a rotation from the most loved and in-favor sector today, technology, to the least loved and most out-of-favor sector today, which is, of course, the energy sector. Believe it or not, precious metals equities are now value equities too today, with Barrick Gold sporting a price-to-earnings ratio under 7 and an EV/EBITDA ratio under 5.

(Source: Bloomberg)

With this investment backdrop, the hidden historic opportunity, the proverbial forthcoming golden age of active investing lies in cast-aside, out-of-favor, non-correlated equities - including precious metals equities, which are selling off with the panic-selling now, and more specifically in energy equities, which are historically loathed.

Building on this narrative, from my vantage point, there's a generational opportunity in the downtrodden leading U.S. natural gas producers. Interestingly enough, last week, when SPY was down 9.5%, EQT Corp. (EQT), the largest natural gas producer in the United States, posted a gain of 49.2%, so this positive divergence in performance was both eye-opening as well as encouraging.

Honestly, many investors were looking for precious metals equities to deliver this type of non-correlated gains in a broader market sell-off. However, similar to 2008, they have gotten caught in the downward spiral of selling as crowded trades unwind.

Circling back to natural gas equities, which have been the true non-correlated investments, at least thus far, from a broader perspective, several of these downtrodden natural gas equities were S&P 500 Index stalwarts 10 years ago, yet they have been summarily kicked to the curb. This is happening even though their reserves and cost of production are materially better - sometimes by a factor of three times or more. These producers have collectively lowered their breakeven profitability levels dramatically versus their peer group from a decade ago. As a result net income and, more important, free cash flows should surge at higher natural gas prices - particularly above $3, which I believe is a mathematical inevitably.

